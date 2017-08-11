Quorum Health Corporation's (QHC) CEO Thomas Miller on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 10, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Michael Culotta - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Miller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

A. J. Rice - UBS

Sheryl Skolnick - Mizuho Securities

Zack Sopcak - Morgan Stanley

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Michael Culotta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health's second quarter conference call. Before we begin the call, I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our Form 10-K filing and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today's discussion. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements.

We issued a press release yesterday afternoon with our unaudited financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and potential divestitures including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measurements. We have included a slide presentation on our website to supplement today's discussions.

Our results consolidate the results of 34 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Our same facility information excludes the Sandhills facility in Hamlet, North Carolina, sold on December 1, 2016; the Barrow facility in Winder, Georgia, sold on December 31, 2016; and the Cherokee facility in Centre, Alabama, sold on March 31, 2017. The Trinity facility in Augusta, Georgia, was sold on June 30, 2017, and is included in same facility information since the results were for the full quarter.

In addition, we also filed our second quarter Form 10-Q last night. All of our discussions are supplemented by the press release, the earnings presentation slides on our website, and our Form 10-Q. All calculations we will be discussing exclude impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, expenses incurred related to the spin-off from Community Health Systems, certain legal, professional and settlement costs, net gain or loss on sale of hospitals and severance costs for headcount reductions. Please refer to the slide presentation for a further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and potential divestitures.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Tom Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. Tom?

Thomas Miller

Thanks, Mike, and good morning. I also want to welcome you to Quorum Health's second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today is Marty Smith, Executive Vice President of Operations; Matt Hayes, Senior Vice President of Operations; Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Culotta, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mike and I have some comments covering our second quarter results and our continued focus on improvements. Then we'll open the call up for questions.

Let me start by saying we are pleased with our results, but we still have a lot to do. Our results demonstrate our successful execution and improving volume in our core assets in a rural environment, improving our payer mix, increasing the acuity of the patients that we take care of, adding physicians for expanding and enhancing our services, excelling in quality, controlling our corporate costs, enhancing profitability of Quorum Health Resources and redefining our portfolio. You can see the positive results of our efforts. We remain focused on executing and achieving our long-term goals.

Mike will review the numbers in details, but here are a few highlights. We grew our consolidated net operating revenues to $530 million and improved our adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points. As Mike will discuss later, the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee negatively impacted our results. But I wanted to highlight that when adjusted to exclude the 2016 Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, revenues of $11.3 million, our net operating revenues, would have grown 2.3%.

As we look at the group of 24 hospitals we expect to remain in our core assets, we are additionally encouraged by volume increases as we have experienced positive growth in admissions, adjusted admissions and surgeries as well as seeing a more favorable payer mix in this group.

Slides 2 and 3 demonstrate the impact of divestitures on our adjusted EBITDA and margins. We divested Trinity Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, during the second quarter, which now brings the divestiture total to 4 nonstrategic facilities. Our adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the 4 completed divestitures, was $39.1 million for the quarter, improving margins by 80 basis points. The negative adjusted EBITDA of the 10 additional facilities we are working to divest represent approximately $1.8 million in Q2.

Slide 4 provides recent highlights of our divestitures. Net proceeds on the 4 completed sales approximated $34 million and all proceeds have gone to reduce our secured debt. Currently we have purchase agreements on 4 hospitals, 2 in Pennsylvania and 2 in Tennessee, all of which we believe will close in the third quarter. We have 3 other facilities currently under letters of intent, 2 of which we expect to close by the latter half of 2017 and one in early 2018.

As part of our broader strategy to create a stronger, more viable company, we continue to evaluate additional facilities for potential divestitures. Sales of these facilities will allow us to further reduce our leverage and lay a foundation for a cost-efficient, profitable operating company. We will use all of the divestiture proceeds to pay down secured debt. We continue to estimate, with all sales proceeds, that we will be able to pay down approximately $200 million of this secured debt.

To strengthen our remaining core hospitals, we continue to expand our services and recruit physicians in strategic specialty areas. As a reminder, we will experience some higher operating expenses as the new physicians ramp up their practices. Through June 30, 2017, 64 physicians have commenced practices, an increase of 52% from 2016. We currently have 37 more physicians set to commence in Q3 and Q4. Please see Slides 5 and 6.

The focus on targeted new services continues to yield results in terms of intensity growth demonstrated in our case mix index. Our same-facility case mix index increased 1.9% to 1.41% in the quarter. We have grown this case mix each of the 5 quarters since our inception. Our goal at inception was to increase the case mix to above 1.4%. We accomplished this goal and we continue to try to take care of sicker patients within our hospitals. Additionally, our all-payer case mix increased 2.2% in the quarter. This is also the fifth consecutive quarter for this metric.

We also continued to increase access points in our market at reasonable costs. These opportunities include clinics, urgent care centers and diagnostic centers. We've expanded behavioral health services in selected strategic markets and are set to open a new behavioral unit in a significant market later this year. We are pleased with the progress of our expansion project in Springfield, Oregon, and have opened Phase 1 with new patient rooms. We believe expansion in this key market aligns with our strategic goals to help increase market share as well as provide needed services in the community.

As we stated before, quality and patient safety are of foremost importance to us and we continue to make improvements in both. Please see Slide 7. Our executive quality dashboard indicates a 3% improvement for our hospitals in the first quarter of 2017. We had a 6.2% improvement in 2016, so our total improvement since formation has been 9.2%. Additionally, our serious safety event rates now indicates a 91.6% reduction through Q1 2017 from the 2013 baseline. We are proud of our continued success on these patient-centered endeavors, and we do believe that quality is job 1 for us.

Slide 8 outlines our near-term initiatives to improve our operations. You have seen some of the positive results of these initiatives in the quarter through volume improvements, consistent increases in case mix and margin improvements among others. I'll mention our success in commencing 17 physician specialists in our targeted specialties year-to-date. We remain focused on successful execution of these initiatives.

As we continue to make progress on our long-term objectives for growth, we want to remind you that our mission is leading in safety, quality, performance and patient experience; investing in resources and services to improve access to local care; valuing the input of our physicians, nurses and other professionals; attracting and retaining engaged professionals who share our vision; and being a good community citizen. Our vision is to improve the health in every community we serve.

With that, thank you and here's Mike to discuss the details of the second quarter financials

Michael Culotta

Thank you, Tom. I'll start with our divestiture plan and the impact of divestitures on our financials. The total divested and to be divested group represented $6.5 million and $14.3 million in losses during the quarter and year-to-date, respectively. In addition, we've included Slide 3 for the adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures and potential divestitures, reconciliation and bridge for your review for both quarter-versus-quarter comparison and sequential quarter comparison.

Remember, we did not exist as an independent company until April 29, 2016. Thus the 2016 second quarter relates to the partial ownership under Community Health Systems, and there are numerous items that affect the year-to-year comparison. Some of the larger items relate to volume and rate impacts, increases in losses from facilities that are being considered for sale, change in corporate office versus prior management allocations resulting from the spin-off, other previous corporate cost allocations and credits, increase in medical specialist fees, differences in TSA costs compared to previous intercompany charges for similar services from CHS to the hospitals, declines in electronic health record reimbursements and rebates and administrative fees reimbursement from the GPO that declined due to the change in ownership.

There is also a large different in net revenues and other operating expenses related to the 2017 delays in California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee. All of these are described in more detail on the Form 10-Q in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section, where we included a Q2-to-Q2 comparison, a year-to-date comparison to the prior year, and a sequential quarter comparison.

We have included Slide 9 to demonstrate the impact of the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, which significantly impacts revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Let me review some items relating to revenues and volumes on a same-facility and Continuing Hospital Group basis. On a same-facility basis, total net patient revenues before the provision for bad debts increased 2.7%, and when factoring out the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee, total net patient revenues grew 4.9%. This is on a 0.2% decline in adjusted admissions and a 1.5% decline in admissions. However, and what is important, though, are the trends in the Continuing Hospital Group. Excluding the effect of the HQA Program, net patient revenues before the provision for bad debts increased $23.3 million, consisting of $7.7 million on volume growth and $15.6 million from payer rates. This group of hospitals had a 1.5% growth in admissions, a 2.6% growth in adjusted admissions, a 4% growth in surgeries and a decline of 2.2% in ER visits. Just to further note, sequentially on a same-facility basis, admissions declined 5%, adjusted admissions declined 0.9% and ER visits declined 1.9%.

However, the trends sequentially at the Continuing Hospital Group were much better. Admissions declined 2.7%, adjusted admissions grew 1.9% and ER visits declined 0.5%. Surgeries were up 5.4%. See Slides 10 and 11. On a same-facility basis, Medicare 1-day stays were down 5.6% and observations were up 0.5%, respectively, for the quarter. The inpatient orthopedic surgical cases were up approximately 9.5%. Overall, inpatient OB was up as we experienced a 3.3% increase in births. In terms of payer mix, managed care improved 180 basis points while Medicaid declined 80 basis points. Of importance here is the payer base of the Continuing Hospital Group compared to same facility. Their managed care and commercial is 180 basis points higher, self-pay is 20 basis points lower, Medicare is 250 basis points lower and Medicaid is 40 basis points lower.

See Slides 12 and 13. The reduction in the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee for the quarter was $11.3 million. Remember, this is offset by the reduction in the provider tax of $2.7 million. Please review Slide 9 for the detail of this for all 4 quarters of 2016 and our estimate for 2017. The provision for bad debts declined approximately $6.2 million, and as a percent of net patient revenues before the provision for bad debts, decreased to 9.8% from 11.2%. We are experiencing a lower denial rate in Illinois Medicaid, increases in other Illinois government-covered employees, government employees, covered employees and lower bad debts, as we are inserting more processes to backfill our third-party outsourced billing and collection vendor. Our Springfield, Illinois, business office is concentrating on the Illinois Medicaid receivables, including denials and other Illinois state employee receivables.

Turning to expenses, we have included Slide 14 for your review on the changes in salaries and benefits, supplies and other operating expenses. Further detail can be obtained in our Form 10-Q. But briefly, overall salaries and wages and benefits increased only $400,000. There was a decline of $9.7 million due to the sale of certain facilities, a $2.1 million decline in potential divestitures, offset by an increase of $9 million for the Continuing Hospital Group due to increased cost of our physician clinics as a result of recruitment efforts and normal rate increases. Corporate office salaries and benefits accounted for approximately $5 million of the increase due to the shifting of a management fee to actual costs. Supplies expense declined $24,000. The Continuing Hospital Group increased $2.4 million, predominantly from higher implant costs and lower rebates as a result of not being an equity partner in the GPO. The increase in implants is a result of increase in orthopedic surgeries as we have described earlier. The declines were from the divested and to-be-divested group of hospitals.

Other operating expenses declined $5.6 million. There was a $3 million decline in management fees, as previously discussed, offset by increases in medical specialist fees of $3.7 million. The divestiture group represented a decline of $7.1 million. Taxes and insurance declined $2.7 million due to the California provider tax mentioned earlier. HITECH accounted for a reduction in reimbursement of approximately $2.5 million. The majority of the decline in the depreciation expense line item was a result of last year's impairment charges. Our results also include an updated long-lived impairment charge of $12.9 million as a result of additional assets being relocated to assets held for sale and negotiations on the sale of these facilities. See Slide 15.

Now for some comments on the cash flow for the quarter. Net cash used in operations for the quarter was $27.5 million. This was a result of interest payments of $51 million on our debt. In the second quarter last year, we did not have scheduled interest payments on the bonds since it was immediately after the spin. Payments are in the second and fourth quarters for the loans and the bonds.

Also, our days in AR grew 2 days, partly due to the slow payment in Illinois. We are seeing positive approval processes on our receivables, but then had not received payment by quarter end. Since the quarter closed we have received over $6.5 million from the State of Illinois on some of the older receivables we had focused our efforts on collecting. To further note, of the $75 million in supplemental payments we are due, approximately $50 million is from the State of California and $18 million is from the State of Illinois. We expect approximately $30 million from California in the fourth quarter. We also expect about $8 million on the sale of our income tax credits in the third quarter, with the cash to be received in late third quarter or early fourth quarter.

Capital expenditures including software for the quarter were $17.6 million. Of the $17.6 million, approximately $12.8 million was spent on the Oregon project. We have spent approximately $73.4 million over the life of this project. We still estimate that the total project will be about $105 million and will be completed in mid to late 2018. Please see Slides 16 and 17.

The net secured leverage ratio for the quarter on a trailing 12-month basis is approximately 3.85x. Our consolidated EBITDA cushion is $34.4 million and our secured debt cushion is $154.6 million. This is based on the new calculation under the renegotiated facilities. Please see Slide 19.

Our guidance is as follows, and we refer to Slide 21. We expect operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017, to range between $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA to range from $150 million to $170 million, adjusted EBITDA adjusted for potential divestitures to be in a range of $170 million to $190 million. And we have headwinds on the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee Program of approximately $13 million, lower reimbursements on electronic health records incentives of $7 million and related to the net New Mexico gross receipts tax refunds of $2.3 million. We have noncash items included in our expenses of approximately $10 million to $13 million, stock-based compensation and other noncash benefits and approximately $25 million to $26 million of noncash self-insurance reserves. All of these items are add-backs under the credit agreement.

In addition, remember that we estimate that the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee will be recorded all in the fourth quarter and is estimated to be approximately $21 million. The Illinois income tax credit of approximately $8 million is estimated to be recorded in the third quarter. Tom?

Thomas Miller

Thank you, Mike. We're seeing our strategies yield results. We are improving our volumes in a challenging environment, we're increasing our payer mix and acuity of the patients, accelerating our efforts to add physicians, enhancing quality and prudent profitability at QHR, applying cost disciplines and are remaining committed to rightsizing our portfolio and reducing debt.

In closing, I want to thank all of our physicians, hospital leadership teams and nurses and the rest of our team members for their dedication and encouragement. This is truly a team effort. We thank you for your support.

With that, operator, we're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from A. J. Rice from UBS.

A. J. Rice

First of all, on the volumes, obviously, those are impressive numbers for the continuing operations, the up 1.5% in admissions and 2.6% in adjusted admissions. Is there -- with 24 facilities, I wonder is there -- is that performance evenly spread? Is there any geographic concentration? Anything service line oriented that's driving that? I mean, obviously, it stands in somewhat of contrast with what we've seen with a number of the others that have reported.

Thomas Miller

I'm not sure that we see a specifically region specific. We've seen it across our hospitals, but you've just got to understand our strategy. Our hospitals are generally in medically underserved area. And as we have identified, we've generally had low market shares in there. In an effort to truly grow volume and grow volume consistently, we've established volume committees in each of our hospitals. We look at every transfer out of our organization to try to understand what could we have done differently to be able to take care of that patient.

Now we've been very successful in recruiting, and recruiting in the rural areas are not easy. And we talked about the numbers and seeing that 50% increase. And much of the time we're in medically underserved areas because there are no physicians. The ability to recruit doctors -- and we've talked about this. We have a built-in tighter source in our emergency rooms, but that we've just been sending those patients out. And then we're really focused on the 4 specialty areas, and we've specifically seen great positive results in the recruitment of orthopedists into these communities. And these are the first orthopedists in these communities in years. And they're just being well received.

I'll tell you, we have a dedicated team of CEOs, CFOs and CMOs who understand that it's important that we show organic growth, and they're working at every product line. And we've established very detailed strategies at every one of our hospitals on what we can further do to meet the needs of those communities. And we're really doing that, whether it's access points, whether it's additional physicians, whether it's new services, whether it's the completion and moving to the completion of the hospital in Springfield, whether there's a site opportunity at a hospital that we'll open up later this year, we're looking at every opportunity. And I'll tell you, it's a tough environment, but we're fighting and the community is responding to us by the efforts that we're doing.

A. J. Rice

And then when you think about the 24 continuing hospitals, I know there's been a lot of focus on the level of underperformance on the identified divestitures, and we've talked a lot about different ones were losing money, et cetera. When you look at those 24, how much variability is there in the performance from an EBITDA-EBITDA margin type of, across that portfolio? Do you have some that are doing really well as opposed to others that are still potentially losing money? Or are they all pretty much in the same place?

Thomas Miller

Yes, it varies a lot, A.J. Actually, you know that about a significant part of our EBITDA is probably in 10 facilities that we have. And those are the larger facilities that are out there. But among these 24, and the numbers that Mike talked about, the volume growths that are there, we believe the reason those 24 we talked about is because we believe they're in communities where we have good physicians, that we can make sure that we have great nursing care, that the quality of care is something that we can improve, and that we can make a difference in regard to growing the volumes in these communities. And so we expect every hospital to contribute to our success going forward.

A. J. Rice

And then maybe just a couple of detailed ones. Mike, you mentioned, obviously, as others that have exposure to this issue, you're expecting the California provider tax money to come in, in the fourth quarter. Are there any data points that you're following that would say, "Okay, this is on track," or how does the information typically flow on that to give you comfort that indeed that's going to happen?

Thomas Miller

A.J., we mainly stay in contact with CMS, asking the questions there, but also with the California Hospital Association. So that is constant, every week, trying to make sure what we're hearing and what is the California Hospital Association hearing back from CMS.

A. J. Rice

Has there been any recent movement or commentary that sort of is an update?

Thomas Miller

Well, I think the commentary would be as late as yesterday, which we just, in anticipation of the call, we made sure we were updated on that. And they felt like they're absolutely still on target.

A. J. Rice

And then the last one, I'm not sure how much you can say about it. But obviously, last night with your 10-Q filing, there seems to be some kind of an emerging dispute between you and your former parent over the shared services agreement. Are you still making payments at this point or are they on hold? Are they still providing the services to you? Has there been any change in that? What can you tell us and shed light on that disclosure?

Thomas Miller

There's always disclosures when you buy services from outside, or issues when you buy services from outside companies. We absolutely are still making payments based on what we believe the right payments should be. And they're absolutely providing the same resources to us for us to be successful. And so it's a minor dispute in regard to what we're being paid, and we hope to work it out in an amicable situation.

Operator

Your next question is from Sheryl Skolnick from Mizuho Securities.

Sheryl Skolnick

I'd like to go at the volume question perhaps a little bit differently. And if we can turn to the very helpful slide where you give us the number of physicians that you recruited and I apologize; I'm on a cell phone if it's hard to hear me. And I guess my question is this. First of all, assuming these are the employed and active status docs, so these are net of any departures. But if we look at a year ago in the third quarter, you had 197 physicians in that quarter in the 24 continuing hospitals. Now you're at 227; you're recruiting more. What's been the time line for them to come up -- the new ones that you've added -- to come up to speed? And when would you expect them to really hit their stride? And obviously, what I'm getting at there is there's historically some time for new doctors to get in, to get settled in their practices and begin to really optimize their practice with respect to the patient flow into the hospital. So when do you think that that will happen for this group of physicians that you brought on in third quarter of last year? And then rolling forward, if you can give us a sense of what the volume metrics might look like for the back half of the year, that would be very helpful, especially given seasonality in the third quarter.

Thomas Miller

Yes, let me help a little with that, Sheryl. And we've talked about this. We think that -- and these are just broader terms, not any individual doctor. But as you're able to recruit primary care, it has the potential impact of about $1 million of net revenue; specialists, about $1.5 million of net revenue to the hospital. And during the first 90 days to 120 days, we are working on getting them credentialed. And if we have information in advance, we try to do that in advance.

They're still seeing patients, but we really aren't billing for those services yet because they are not covered under the insurance plan. It takes six to eight -- or six to 10 months to really get these doctors up to speed. But what we're seeing, and I use orthopedics as an example because we've seen significant growth in our orthopedic surgery, is that these are doctors that are the first doctors in these communities, and they're getting -- if they do a good job and they relate to their primary care doctors, they're getting all the orthopedic cases that they can take care of. They're going to be the trainers, athletic trainers and working with the school systems that are there. And so they're getting cases right away because there's really been no one in the community before. And so it really takes six to nine months to get them -- nine months really is the time frame I'd say we get people up to full speed associated with that. But we're not recruiting open heart surgeons.

We're recruiting general surgeons, gastroenterologists, cardiologists and orthopedists. And so the ramp-up phase, when they're the only ones in those communities, tends to be a lot faster. As we talk about later, kind of later, what do you expect from third and fourth quarter on the recruitment side, we already have 37 more commencements that are signed and planned to start in the third and fourth quarter. And so as we recruit that first orthopedic, we go back and look at, "Is there a need for a second?" so that you have full-time coverage in your emergency rooms. And so we're moving full steam ahead in regard to it. And remember, we've got this little market share that we believe that being able for the community to see that we are demonstrating good quality care and recruiting good doctors, that they'll stay local versus drive 40 to 50 miles away.

Sheryl Skolnick

So if we can turn to the cash flow discussion -- you had to know I was going to go there. So I understand the puts and takes in this quarter. Essentially, the payable balance that was a fairly big negative in the quarter related to the cash interest payments and the timing thereof, I've got that. But as that levels out in third quarter, as you get some of the receivables in from the California provider fee and the sale of the tax credits, could you be showing positive cash flow from operations by the fourth quarter, do you think? And what do you think your -- it might look like for the year?

Michael Culotta

The answer to that is yes, Sheryl. As we get in, the provider tax, like you said, from California, the $8 million from the sale of the Illinois tax credits, we should be between a little bit flat to positive results on cash flow for the year.

Thomas Miller

Yes, Sheryl, if you just work it out this way. We're still forecasting in the ranges that we were in, and let's just take the fifth one that ranges $180 million to $185 million adjusted EBITDA after divestitures. We have two $54-million interest payments. That's going to be, let's say $110 million. And we're focused on capital expenditures to be within our cash flow, which should be around the $70 million number. And so our goal was to be diligent enough and disciplined enough so that we still have a positive cash flow.

Michael Culotta

And we still have, just to make a point, we still have roughly, for the full year, it's probably going to be easily between $25 million and $26 million noncash worker's comp, medical malpractice expense that's a noncash item. And then $10 million to $13 million or so on stock-based compensation. So you've got add-backs there for the full year of right around $35 million to $38 million.

Sheryl Skolnick

Okay, so you take the $180 million to $185 million, you add the $35 million to $38 million, you subtract the $110 million and the $70 million, and you do your math. Okay, I got that. That's very helpful and it's very comforting. And then sort of the final question is the one worry that I do have is that 24 hospitals, and I understand -- we all understand, I think -- why you're divesting the hospitals you're divesting. But with only 24 hospitals, it's awfully small. And if you're going to be investing in having to backstop your vendor on AR and take more responsibility in-house, how do you envision getting leverage on the overhead and corporate expenses with that small a base of hospitals, granted one that's growing very nicely?

Thomas Miller

Yes, and let's just talk to corporate overhead first. From our standpoint, I think we talked about in the second quarter, we had refocused our corporate office to be able to be focused toward taking care of 24 hospitals. So we've actually done some significant cost reductions in there to make, to plan for that in advance. And we implemented that in the second quarter even though we're not at that number; we're still at 34 hospitals today -- but wanted to go ahead and demonstrate we can run these hospitals with the staff that we have. And it's a credit to the whole team here. Everybody's pitching in and doing more associated with that. And we've been able to continue to get the job done and keep focused on with a smaller corporate office. We started with 250 people in our corporate office. We're down to 150 some-odd people right now. And that is truly trying to make sure that we can run our company with a structure that provides the right resources to our hospitals but is not a burden for their long-term success. And so we've already implemented on that. That was done in June -- May -- late May and June.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Zack Sopcak from Morgan Stanley.

Zachary Sopcak

I wanted to go back to the physician recruitment for a second and just ask, you discussed the challenges in recruiting physicians out to a more rural location. Once you have them in, is it a challenge keeping them and do they potentially have a higher caseload? Or do you find that retention gets easier, just given the -- once they're there, they've made more of commitment to stay?

Thomas Miller

I think several, although it certainly is, it's always a difficult thing to recruit doctors. But if a doctor wants to be a part of a 10-person practice, we're not really spending much time with them. We're looking for people who have been for the regional communities that we're at. And then we're having to do some different types of recruitment. So many of these are doctors who come out of medical school who have significant loan payments, and we're tying them in for multiyears with us, with the agreement that we'll help pay off their loans if they stay 3 or 4 years within the community. So we're not looking at 1-year terms.

And our goal is to get them married to a local girl who wants to stay in the community and be there forever. I mean, it's a real specific strategy. But once they -- we know once they can build a practice up, it will be difficult -- and when you're the king of the hill in these markets, it's difficult to go any other place in the United States and do the same thing. So it's a unique recruit for us. I think we're approaching it the right way, which is multiyear commitments on the front end, building the practice so it's successful, not over-recruiting, so there are not significant amounts of competitors. And if you want to go to Chicago and be one of 150 orthopedists, then we're not recruiting you. But if you want to be the one in control of your future, then that's the type of person we're recruiting. And we're being successful at that.

Zachary Sopcak

And then one more question, just on the admissions, the strong admissions you had in the quarter, and you talked about getting physicians up to speed and they're some of the first specialists in town and building their caseload. How much pent-up demand? Is there something, like in some of the specialties like orthopedics, where you might have a large segment of the population waiting to get an arthroplasty done or something, is a lot of that pent-up demand versus, I guess, regular demand you'd see in the quarter? Or do you see a combination of both?

Thomas Miller

Well, I think when you talk about demand in this country, I don't believe there's a whole lot of pent-up demand. People tend to go get things taken care of. If you've got a bad knee or a hip, you tend to go get it taken care of pretty quickly. You might wait a little bit just pending the changes in the insurance market and the copays and deductibles. But where our opportunity is, is that you just have to understand we're only at a 33% market share in generally our hospitals in our primary service areas. We have been underperforming in taking care of patients in these communities for years. They've been seeking care and leaving the community. Our goals were to take care of those patients locally, which is the reason why we're recruiting so heavily and why we're seeing some results associated with that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Sheryl Skolnick from Mizuho Securities.

Sheryl Skolnick

I cut myself off on the cell phone. Just one observation. Presumably, you're recruiting an equal number or similar number of male and female, so they might marry a local boy.

Thomas Miller

They might, too.

Sheryl Skolnick

Yes, they might. So just to keep us gender neutral or whatever. Anyway, the point, though, that I wanted to just follow up on is in your early recruiting, have you noticed -- has the recruitment that you've done been universally successful, or are there any signs that might lead to an improved process because some of them you don't think are going to take?

Thomas Miller

Gosh, there's always one doctor out there. I can't think of it right now. When we go visit these hospitals, we make a point of meeting the new recruited doctors. And I will tell you, the energy level we generally see with these new recruited doctors are they're excited about being here, they want our help in order to make them successful, they're going to make a difference in these communities. And so I'm trying to think of anybody Marty or Matt, anybody you could think of in the last, this last year? Sheryl, there probably is one or two, but your question in previous times have been what has been the net results associated with your recruitment, which is why we put this slide on, so you can actually see the net results.

Sheryl Skolnick

I noticed and appreciated that, and that's why I didn't ask the question this time.

Thomas Miller

So, I mean, I can't say that every recruit is successful, but we're generally very -- what we're looking for, we're matching to the needs of the community. And we're asking the right questions of these doctors in advance.

Sheryl Skolnick

So then if I just might, for a second, presumably, as you're keeping more of the share in-house that's affecting your payer mix, but what are you seeing in your markets, because they are smaller markets with respect to exchange volumes, and what might you be concerned about going forward with respect to exchange-based plans?

Thomas Miller

Well, again, I think what we would always be concerned about where there is no -- maybe only one provider left in the exchange business. But that's not where we've seen -- the exchanges have not been a significant part of our growth associated with that. There are not a lot of exchanges in the communities that we serve. And so I think it's such a small percentage. You see the exchanges in the bigger markets, in the Chicagos, the New Yorks versus in Alpine, Texas. Just not an issue.

Sheryl Skolnick

That's good. And are there any issues with nursing labor shortages in your market?

Thomas Miller

I would say nursing is always an issue. Our goal is to -- we've really focused on maintaining our nursing staff this year. We made adjustments in almost every one of our hospitals to retain our nurses. And we know that the strength of our organization is great nursing care. It is an ongoing struggle. I do believe there is a national nursing shortage out there. It's selected in markets. In some of our markets, we don't have any nursing openings. In some of our markets, we have maybe a significant number. And yet it's an ongoing challenge in order to retain and recruit good nurses.

Sheryl Skolnick

Well, I'd just say for the record, because I don't know if anybody has yet, I was both surprised and delighted, although did try to give you some credit for the recruitments, maybe creating a special case. But when others with more sophistication and larger platforms don't do well and you do well, that's really -- congratulations. That was not easy. This was not an easy quarter, nor is your task an easy one. So all I can say is I hope you can keep this up, because if you stay on this path of growing the volumes and fixing these hospitals, it will be good for the communities as well as for your company, your shareholders and your lenders. So good for you, and keep it going.

Thomas Miller

Sheryl, I'm assuming you're speaking for all of the analysts out there, and so we'll take that from the whole group. I will tell you, we are working as hard as we...

Sheryl Skolnick

I would never assume that, if I were you.

Thomas Miller

We're working hard, and we really are trying to make a difference, and we're doing it the right way, so appreciate that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Miller for closing comments.

Thomas Miller

Again, I want to thank all of you for your time and understanding our story. I do believe we are making a difference in the communities we serve. We do have a strong team associated with everything that we're doing, and we're focused on making a difference. So thank you for listening to us. Continue to watch us; you'll continue to see great successes. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

