Valuing Kering Through 'The Cult Of The Luxury Brand', Part 1

Once we have done so, the next step is to predict the company's growth by forecasting the development of its per capita sales in each region.

This requires us to apply global trends in personal luxury goods sales to the company's sales around the world.

To apply this model, we first need to calculate where Kering's customers come from.

We will now apply that model to Kering, one of the largest personal luxury goods companies in the world.

In a previous article, I described how The Cult of the Luxury Brand offers us a model for estimating the growth of luxury companies in Asia.

In my recent article on The Cult of the Luxury Brand, I described how Radha Chadha and Paul Husband’s book could be used to predict the luxury industry’s growth in Asia.

Their book describes how Asian countries’ luxury goods consumption grows through a series of stages, as detailed in their “Spread of Luxury” model. Each stage corresponds to both a different level of economic development and a different level of luxury consumption. Those stages range from “Start of Money,” in which few consumers purchase luxury goods, to “Way of Life,” in which a country’s luxury market is fully saturated. According to Chadha and Husband, the “Way of Life” stage is the end stage for Asian markets as they become fully developed.

The “Spread of Luxury” Model Stage Characteristics Places at this Stage Subjugation Authoritarian Rule

Poverty and deprivation Start of Money Economic growth

Masses buy white goods

Elites start buying luxe India, Indonesia, Philippines Show Off Acquire symbols of wealth

Display economic status Mainland China, Malaysia, Thailand Fit In Large scale adaptation of luxe

Fueled by need to conform Taiwan, South Korea Way of Life Locked into luxe habit

Confident, discerning buyers Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore

Source: The Cult of the Luxury Brand

In the book, the major market that best defines the “Way of Life” stage is Japan. Japan has the highest per capita luxury goods consumption of any major market in Bain & Company’s Fall-Winter 2016 Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study. If the “Spread of Luxury” model is accurate, per capita luxury goods consumption should increase in Asian markets outside of Japan until it approaches Japanese levels.

In my article introducing The Cult of the Luxury Brand, I described how this rise in developing world per capita luxury consumption levels towards developed country levels is reminiscent of how per capita Coca-Cola (KO) consumption rose between 1980 and 2010. In that case, developing countries’ consumption rates rose towards American levels as those countries became wealthier. I also mentioned how Warren Buffett predicted this trend by comparing American per capita Coke consumption to Coke consumption abroad. This trend was the basis of his investment in Coca-Cola.

It should be possible to predict a similar rise in per capita luxury goods consumption in Asian markets outside Japan. In my article introducing Chadha and Husband’s book, I estimated that Asian luxury goods consumption should reach saturation in about 32 years. By combining that result with our predictions for the rise in per capita luxury consumption, we should be able to estimate the major luxury conglomerates’ long-term growth. Knowing how fast they will grow will tell us if they will be attractive investments in the coming decades.

Valuing Kering Using The “Spread of Luxury” Model: Attributing Sales To Regions

In several recent articles, I used the “Spread of Luxury” model to estimate the future growth of LVMH group (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY).

In one of those articles, I predicted that LVMH group, the world’s largest luxury group and the owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, and Marc Jacobs, would grow at 4.6% annually for the next 30 years. This, I estimated, would lead to a total return of 5.2% including dividends and changes in valuation.

Similarly, in my last article, I predicted that Richemont, the owner of such brands as Cartier, Dunhill, and Piaget, would grow at 5.1% annually for a total return of 5.8% over the same time period.

Having calculated the future growth of LVMH and Richemont, I will now do the same with Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY). Along with LVMH and Richemont, Kering is the third of the three major luxury conglomerates profiled in Chadha and Husband’s book. Kering is also roughly tied with Richemont for the position of the world’s second largest luxury conglomerate.

However, what sets Kering apart from LVMH and Richemont is that only about 68.4% of its sales are of luxury products. The remainder comes from its Sport and Lifestyle division, which owns the Puma and Volcom brands.

That said, I feel that the “Spread of Luxury” model can still be applied to Kering’s operations. Many of the same forces, which drive the adoption of Western luxury brands by Asian consumers are also driving the growth in popularity of Western athletics brands in Asia. Thus, I do not feel that it is inaccurate to apply the “Spread of Luxury” model to the entirety of Kering’s operations.

To apply the “Spread of Luxury” model to Kering’s operations, we will first have to calculate the company’s sales to customers from each of its sales regions. This is actually surprisingly difficult, as can be seen in my articles in which I did the same for LVMH and Richemont. It requires adjusting the company’s sales in each region for the proportion of those sales made to tourists from each region.

To calculate Kering’s sales to customers from each of its sales regions, we first need to examine the company’s sales in each region:

Source: Kering 2017 Annual Report

The problem is that these regions are where the company’s products are sold, not where their buyers come from.

This is a problem because many luxury goods buyers, especially in Europe and the U.S., are tourists. According to this chart from Bain & Company’s study, about half of all luxury goods sold in Europe are sold to tourists. Many luxury goods buyers in the Americas and Japan are also tourists.

Source: Bain & Company Fall-Winter 2016 Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study

To estimate Kering’s growth with the “Spread of Luxury” model, we will need to figure out where the company’s customers come from, not just where they shop. That is because the model is based on the level of luxury goods consumption in customers’ home regions, including consumption abroad by tourists from those regions.

To do this, we can use the breakdown from Bain & Company’s study above describing where consumers from the largest luxury markets buy their luxury goods. If we assume Kering’s customers follow a similar distribution, we can estimate where the company’s sales come from.

Kering’s Sales in Western Europe

Our first estimate requires calculating where Kering’s Western Europe sales come from. However, to do that using the information in Bain & Company’s study, we have to make some adjustments.

This is because the study places all European luxury sales into the same market, while Kering separates its Western Europe sales into their own market, with Eastern Europe placed in its Other Countries market. Thus, to apply the global trend for European luxury sales as found in Bain & Company’s report to Kering, we will need to decide what portion of total European luxury sales occurs in Western Europe. Using that information, we can calculate what portion of Kering’s Western Europe sales are made to tourists.

Fortunately, such statistics exist. In January 2015, Bloomberg Intelligence provided global luxury sales statistics for 2013 and 2014 in an article:

Source:“EMEA Luxury Goods 2015 Outlook: Will Digital Sales Spur Growth?”

About 11.8% of European luxury goods sales occur in Eastern Europe. However, Bain & Company’s report states that about 53.5% of European luxury goods sales are made to tourists. In 2014, 53.5% of European luxury goods sales was $68,630 million. Removing that $68,630 million in tourist sales leaves $59,651 million in sales to Europeans.

We can then divide that $59,651 million between Western and Eastern Europeans by each region’s contribution to Europe’s overall GDP. Eastern Europe produces 17.4% of Europe’s GDP. We can thus estimate that it is the source of 17.4% of European luxury sales to Europeans, or $10,379 million. That leaves $49,272 million for Western Europeans, or 43.7% of the Western European whole.

Next, we must calculate what portion of Western European luxury sales was made to Eastern European tourists. According to Bain & Company’s report, 3.3% of total European luxury sales were made to intra-regional tourists. If we assume that 17.4% of those intra-regional sales were made to Eastern Europeans - again, proportional to Eastern Europe’s contribution to Europe’s GDP - that equals 0.6% of total European luxury sales.

For both Eastern European tourist sales and non-European tourist sales, we will assume that all tourists making luxury purchases in Europe are making those purchases in Western Europe. This is obviously not actually true, but I believe it is close enough to the truth to use as an approximation. Moreover, I think such an approximation is more accurate than any attempt on my part to calculate what portion of European luxury sales to tourists occurs in Eastern Europe.

Thus, the 0.6% of total European luxury sales attributable to Eastern European tourists can all be assumed to have taken place in Western Europe. Those sales equal 0.7% of Western European luxury sales.

Having calculated that 43.7% of Western European luxury sales are made to Western Europeans and 0.7% are made to Eastern Europeans, we now need to break down the remaining 55.6% to non-European tourists.

According to Bain & Company’s study, 40,770 million euros of the 82,000 million euros in 2016 luxury sales in Europe, or about half, were made to tourists from outside Europe. By considering the bar graph of “Where consumers shop for personal luxury goods, by their geographical origin” above, we can see that of that 40,770 million euros, 20,630 million came from Chinese tourists, 1,270 from Japanese tourists, and 2,250 from tourists from the Americas. The rest, 16,620 million euros, came from tourists from the Rest of Asia and Rest of World regions.

However, we don’t know how much of those remaining sales can be attributed to the Rest of Asia, versus the Rest of World region. To calculate this, we will assume that luxury goods sales to each region’s tourists in Europe are proportional to that region’s percentage of global luxury goods sales.

Source: Bain & Company Fall-Winter 2016 Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study

Based on the chart above, the Rest of Asia makes up 56.1% of global luxury goods sales to customers from regions outside of China, Japan, Europe, and the Americas. Thus, I estimate that 56.1% of our remaining European luxury goods sales, or 9,320 million euros, can be attributed to tourists from the Rest of Asia. That leaves 43.9% of those sales, or 7,300 million euros, to be attributed to tourists from the world outside of Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

In reality, sales of European luxury goods to consumers from the Rest of Asia and the Rest of World regions are probably not exactly proportional to those regions’ total luxury goods sales. The availability of luxury goods is different between those two regions, so that consumers in one region may have more incentive to travel to Europe for their luxury goods than consumers in the other. Also, obviously, those regions are in different places geographically, so one region’s customers may have easier access to Europe than the other.

That said, I do think my estimates are close enough to the truth for our purposes. Geographic positioning and local luxury product availability will affect some consumers who are thinking of buying luxury goods in Europe. However, the customers with the biggest impact on the sales statistics, those who buy thousands or tens of thousands of dollars of luxury products at a time in Europe, are much less influenced by such factors. Moreover, even a change of 10 or 20 percent in the geographic origin of tourists buying luxury goods in Europe won’t dramatically affect our overall analysis. Thus, I think these estimates are still useful.

Using these estimates and the previously calculated data for tourists from China, Japan, and the Americas, we obtain this table:

Geographic Origin of Non-European Tourist Luxury Goods Purchases in Western Europe Tourist Region of Origin Tourist Purchases in Western Europe (million euros) Percentage of Non-European Tourist Purchases in Western Europe China 20,630 50.6% Japan 1,270 3.1% Americas 2,250 5.5% Rest of Asia 9,320 22.9% Rest of World 7,300 17.9% Total 40,770 100%

We can then combine these proportions with the aforementioned figures for luxury sales in Western Europe attributable to Western and Eastern Europeans. This allows us to create the following table:

Geographic Origin of Luxury Goods Purchases in Western Europe Region of Origin Percentage of Luxury Purchases in Western Europe Notes Western Europe 43.7% Eastern Europe 0.7% China 28.1% 50.6% of 55.6% of Western European Sales to Non-European Tourists Japan 1.7% 3.1% of 55.6% of Western European Sales to Non-European Tourists Americas 3.1% 5.5% of 55.6% of Western European Sales to Non-European Tourists Rest of Asia 12.7% 22.9% of 55.6% of Western European Sales to Non-European Tourists Rest of World 10.0% 17.9% of 55.6% of Western European Sales to Non-European Tourists Total 100%

We can apply the proportions in the center column to Kering’s sales in Western Europe. To do so, of course, we need to assume that those sales reflect the proportions we’ve calculated for overall luxury sales.

Kering Western Europe Sales by Geographic Region of Origin, Assuming Same Percentages Region of Origin Percentage of Tourist Sales in Western Europe (From Previous Table) Kering Western Europe Tourist Sales Attributable to Region (million euros) Western Europe 43.7% 1677.8 Eastern Europe 0.7% 26.9 China 28.1% 1078.9 Japan 1.7% 65.3 North America 2.6% 99.8 Latin America 0.5% 19.2 Rest of Asia 12.7% 487.6 Africa 6.2% 238.0 Australia and New Zealand 3.8% 145.9 Total 100% 3839.4

Kering assigns Australia and New Zealand to its Asia Pacific region rather than combining them with Africa as Bain & Company does in its Rest of World region. Because of this, it is necessary to break Australia and New Zealand out of the company’s sales to the Rest of World region for our later calculations. I did so by calculating what proportion of the Rest of World region’s GDP could be attributed to Australia and New Zealand and assuming the same proportion of the region’s luxury sales could be attributed to those two countries. I used this same process to estimate North and Latin America’s relative contributions to luxury sales from the Americas.

As with our previous assumptions, these are probably not precisely true, but I believe they are close enough to the truth for our purposes.

Kering’s Sales In Japan And North America

We can apply the same process to the other regions where Kering has significant sales to tourists.

Geographic Origin of Tourist Luxury Good Purchases in Japan Tourist Region of Origin Tourist Purchases in Japan (million euros) Percentage of Tourist Purchases in Japan China 6,470 100% Europe 0 0 Americas 0 0 Rest of Asia 0 0 Rest of World 0 0 Total 6,470 100%

Strikingly, according to Bain & Company’s study, essentially all luxury goods sales to tourists in Japan go to Chinese tourists. We can see this by calculating how much Chinese tourists spend in Japan on the graph of “Where consumers shop for personal luxury goods, by their geographical origin” above. We can then calculate how much tourists spend on luxury goods in Japan in total on the “Personal luxury goods spending by local consumers vs. tourists, by region” graph. The two numbers are roughly the same - 6,470 million euros.

29.4% of Japanese luxury sales can be attributed to tourists based on the latter graph. That percentage, when applied to Kering’s sales in the country of 1,238.5 million euros, results in 364.1 million euros of sales to tourists. Because essentially all of those sales are to Chinese consumers, we will add this amount to the company’s sales in the Asia Pacific region later.

We can make the same calculations for Kering’s sales in the Americas. Because Kering places North and Latin American sales in two separate regions (North America and Other Countries), we will need to make an adjustment similar to the one we made for Europe.

First, according to the Bain & Company report, 38% of total American luxury sales are made to tourists. In 2014, that amount was 38,237 million of $100,624 million. That leaves $62,387 million in sales to Americans.

Latin America is the source of 16.1% of the GDP of the Americas. We will thus attribute 16.1% of that $62,387 million in American luxury sales to Latin America, leaving $52,324 million in sales to North Americans in the Americas. If we assume that the 38,237 million dollars in tourist sales in the Americas were overwhelmingly made in North America, that means that 57.8% (52,324 divided by of North American luxury sales can be attributed to North Americans.

The next calculation to make is what portion of North American sales is made to Latin American tourists. 4.3% of American luxury sales are made to intraregional tourists, according to Bain & Company’s report. Of that 4.3%, we can attribute 16.1%, or 0.7% of total American luxury sales, to Latin American tourists (again, based on Latin America’s portion of American GDP). Since we are assuming that effectively all American tourist sales are made in North America, that means that 0.7% of total American luxury sales - equivalent to 0.8% of North American luxury sales - are made to Latin American tourists visiting North America.

Beyond the 57.8% of North American luxury sales attributable to North Americans and the 0.8% attributable to Latin Americans, the rest can be proportionally attributed to regions outside the Americas, as we’ve done before for Europe and Japan:

Geographic Origin of Non-American Tourist Luxury Good Purchases in the Americas Tourist Region of Origin Tourist Purchases in the Americas (million euros) According to Bain & Company’s Report Percentage of Non-American Tourist Purchases in the Americas China 11,430 41.4% Europe 3,990 14.5% Japan 3,310 12.0% Rest of Asia 4,960 18.0% Rest of World 3,890 14.1% Total 27,580 100%

This allows us to create the following table, as we did with Western Europe:

Geographic Origin of Luxury Goods Purchases in North America Region of Origin Percentage of Luxury Purchases in North America Notes North America 57.8% Latin America 0.8% China 17.1% 41.4% of 41.4% of North American Sales to Non-American Tourists Europe 6.0% 14.5% of 41.4% of North American Sales to Non-American Tourists Japan 5.0% 12.0% of 41.4% of North American Sales to Non-American Tourists Rest of Asia 7.5% 18.0% of 41.4% of North American Sales to Non-American Tourists Rest of World 5.8% 14.1% of 41.4% of North American Sales to Non-American Tourists Total 100%

Next, we apply the same percentages to Kering’s North America sales:

Kering North America Sales by Geographic Region of Origin, Assuming Same Percentages Region of Origin Percentage of Tourist Sales in North America (From Previous Table) Kering North America Tourist Sales Attributable to Region (million euros) North America 57.8% 1,574.9 Latin America 0.8% 21.8 China 17.1% 465.9 Western Europe 5.0% 136.2 Eastern Europe 1.0% 27.3 Japan 5.0% 136.2 Rest of Asia 7.5% 204.4 Africa 3.6% 98.1 Australia and New Zealand 2.2% 59.9 Total 100% 2,724.7

I used the same method to calculate Kering’s Americas sales to tourists from Western and Eastern Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand, that I used in my estimates of Kering’s Western Europe sales.

Kering’s Sales in Other Countries

Kering’s Other Countries region combines Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Africa. It is difficult to calculate what part of the company’s sales in this region goes to tourists, since the region does not overlap well with any of Bain & Company’s regions.

The one area within the Other Countries region that does overlap is Africa, which is also part of Bain & Company’s Rest of World region. We will assume that the proportion of luxury sales in Africa that goes to tourists is the same as the proportion for Bain & Company’s Rest of World region as a whole - 25.1%. We have already assumed that luxury goods sales to tourists in Eastern Europe and Latin America are negligible. This means that, in our estimate, 25.1% of the African portion of Kering’s Other Countries sales are made to tourists.

If we assume that that African portion is proportional to Africa’s contribution to the Other Countries region’s combined GDP - about 30% - that means that 25.1% of 30% of Kering’s Other Countries sales are made to tourists. That proportion is 7.5%.

It is worth noting that this proportion is lower than the proportions for similar regions we have calculated for LVMH and Richemont. The proportion of sales attributable to tourists we calculated for LVMH’s “Other Markets” region was 47.1%. Similarly, the proportion of sales to tourists we estimated for Richemont’s “Other Markets” region was 25.1%, based on the figure from Bain & Company’s report.

Part of the reason for this is because the three companies define their “Other” regions differently. However, another reason is that we have changed our method of attributing sales to regions. I have come to decide that it is more accurate to simply assume that tourist sales in Latin America and Eastern Europe are negligible, rather than trying to estimate values for those regions that are likely too high.

This choice, however, does artificially depress the proportion of Kering’s sales in Other Countries that we attribute to tourists. The truth is probably somewhere in between the high values we assigned to the “other” regions of the other companies and the low value we are now estimating for Kering.

To calculate the portion of Kering’s tourist sales in Other Countries attributable to each region, we can turn to Bain & Company’s report again. According to that report, 63.9% of tourist sales in the Rest of World region go to Chinese tourists, while 36.1% go to Europeans. Because Eastern Europe is part of the Other Countries region in Kering’s sales breakdown and Western Europeans are likely the vast majority of European tourists buying luxuries in Other Countries, we will approximate that 36.1% as entirely attributable to Western European tourists.

Kering had 1,362 million euros in Other Countries sales in its most recent annual report; 7.5% of that is 102.2 million euros. Applying the proportions in Bain & Company’s report to that 102.2 million euros results in the following table:

Kering Other Countries Sales to Tourists by Geographic Region Tourist Region of Origin Percentage of Tourist Sales in Other Countries Kering Other Countries Tourist Sales Attributable to Region (million euros) China 63.9% 65.3 Western Europe 36.1% 36.9 Total 100% 102.2

In reality, of course, Kering’s sales tourists in its Other Countries region are different from these numbers due to the previously discussed issues. However, given the small numbers involved relative to Kering’s overall sales, the effect should be negligible.

Kering’s Sales In Asia Pacific

According to Bain & Company’s report, Japanese tourists make up almost all tourist sales in Asia outside of Japan. Adding Australia and New Zealand to that region to form Kering’s “Asia Pacific” region does not change that because most luxury-buying tourists in Australia and New Zealand are from the rest of the Asia Pacific region rather than one of Kering’s other sales regions, such as Western Europe or North America. Thus, we can assume that 15.2% of luxury sales in the Asia Pacific region go to tourists, based on Bain & Company's report, essentially all of which come from Japan.

Again, this is an estimate. The true portion of sales that go to tourists in the Asia Pacific region is probably lower than Bain & Company’s 15.2% calculation for Asia excluding Japan, since Japanese tourists probably make up less than 15.2% of tourist luxury purchases in Australia and New Zealand. We can infer the latter fact because Japanese tourist purchases outside of the Americas, Europe, and the rest of Asia are negligible according to Bain & Company’s report.

That said, we can ignore this difference because Australia and New Zealand make up only about 5% of the Asia Pacific region’s GDP. Therefore, they probably make up a similarly small portion of Kering’s Asia Pacific sales. This means that modest errors in calculating Kering’s sales to tourists there have little effect on our overall estimates.

Thus, we can assume that 15.2% of Kering’s 3220.1 million euros in Asia Pacific sales are to tourists, or 491.0 million euros. Based on Bain & Company’s report, we can attribute these tourist purchases to Japanese buyers.

Attributing Sales To Customers From Kering’s Sales Regions

Having made these calculations, we can now estimate not only where Kering’s sales were made, but also where the customers who made those purchases came from.

To do so, though, we need to make a key adjustment in our process. Until now, we have relied on Bain & Company’s regional division of the world. That division does not overlap perfectly with Kering’s regional breakdown. We have already considered the effects of this in calculating the company’s sales to tourists in Western Europe and North America.

Kering’s Sales to Asia Pacific Customers

However, this difference in geographic breakdown becomes even more important in examining the company’s Asia Pacific sales. Bain & Company’s study breaks Asia into three regions: Japan, China, and the rest of Asia. Kering’s annual report divides Asia into only two: Japan and “Asia Pacific.”

Going forward, we will use Kering’s division. This isn’t only because Kering is the company we are valuing. Rather, it is also because we are using the “Spread of Luxury” model from Chadha and Husband’s book. According to that model, as they develop, Asian nations outside of Japan will progress towards Japanese luxury consumption rates. This argument implies a logical division of luxury goods sales in Asia between “Japan” and “the rest of Asia,” the latter of which largely overlaps with Kering’s “Asia Pacific” region.

Thus, our first calculation is Kering’s total sales attributable to customers from the Asia Pacific, including China. We can calculate this by adding the company’s sales to tourists from this region to the company’s sales in this region made to locals.

Kering Sales to Customers from Asia Pacific Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales In Asia Pacific 2,729.1 48.7% In Western Europe 1,712.4 30.6% In Japan 364.1 6.5% In North America 703.2 13.0% In Other Countries 65.3 1.2% Total 5,601.2 100%

Slightly less than half of Kering’s sales to non-Japanese Asian customers occur outside of Asia. This reflects the overall trend - a 2015 study indicated that over half of luxury goods sales to Chinese consumers occur outside of China. Given how many estimates we made to reach our numbers here, it is reassuring that they reflect overall trends.

Kering’s Sales to Japanese Customers

The regional calculations above result in these numbers for sales to Japanese customers:

Kering Sales to Customers from Japan Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales In Japan 874.4 55.8% In Western Europe 65.3 4.2% In Asia Pacific 491.0 31.3% In North America 136.2 8.7% In Other Countries 0.0 0.0% Total 1,566.9 100%

In my two previous analyses of luxury companies, I have had to adjust my initial estimate of sales to Japanese customers. In both of those analyses, the portion of sales to Japanese customers shopping abroad in the rest of Asia and North America was too high. Interestingly, no such adjustment is needed in my analysis of sales to Kering’s Japanese customers.

Kering’s Sales To Customers From Western Europe

Kering Sales to Customers from Western Europe Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales In Western Europe 1,677.8 90.7% In Japan 0.0 0.0% In Asia Pacific 0.0 0.0% In North America 136.2 8.7% In Other Countries 36.9 2.4% Total 1,851.0 100.0%

Our estimate of Kering’s sales to Europeans roughly fits what we would expect based on Bain & Company’s study.

Kering’s Sales To Customers From North America

Kering Sales to Customers from North America Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales In North America 1,574.9 94.0% In Japan 0.0 0.0% In Asia Pacific 0.0 0.0% In Western Europe 99.8 6.0% In Other Countries 0.0 0.0% Total 1,674.7 100%

Similarly, our estimate of Kering’s sales to customers from North America is similar to what we would expect based on Bain & Company’s report.

Kering’s Sales To Customers From Other Countries

Kering Sales to Customers from Other Countries Sales (million euros) Percentage of Sales In Other Countries 1,260.2 74.5% In Japan 0.00 0.00% In Asia Pacific 0.00 0.00% In Western Europe 284.1 16.8% In North America 147.1 8.7% Total 1,691.5 100%

As expected, most luxury purchases by African, Eastern European, and Latin American tourists occur in the geographically nearby regions of Western Europe and North America.

On Estimates, And Going Forward

Having calculated how much of Kering’s sales can be attributed to customers from each of its major sales regions, we can now use these numbers to project the company’s growth over the upcoming years.

Before doing so, however, we must discuss the issue of estimates. To obtain these numbers, we have made many estimates. Those estimates have been built on many assumptions. Because of that, it is reasonable to ask how we can know our estimates are accurate.

The simple answer is that we can’t. Kering does not reveal where its customers in each region come from. Thus, we can only make educated guesses on how much of its sales can be attributed to customers from each region. Those guesses will not be exactly correct.

However, I do believe they are approximately correct. That is because these guesses reflect what we do know about general trends in the luxury industry. For example, our estimates of how much in sales to Western Europeans and North Americans occur in Western Europe and North America, as opposed to abroad, fit the data in Bain & Company’s study.

More importantly, our guesses do not need to be 100% accurate to be useful. We will use the “Spread of Luxury” model to calculate Kering’s future growth. To do so, we will find the company’s per capita sales in each region, estimate what they might be once the company’s markets are fully saturated, and calculate what growth is necessary to reach those saturation levels.

We do not need exact numbers to make these calculations. Indeed, as I noted in my first article about The Cult of the Luxury Brand, there is no way to predict exact numbers for an industry’s sales decades from now, much less a single company’s sales.

However, we can estimate the general trend of the company’s growth, and, more importantly, quantify that estimate to see if the company will be an attractive investment over the coming years. This is the power of Buffett’s thought process for Coca-Cola, which we are now applying to the luxury industry - if we can quantify the rough growth trend for a company, we will be able to tell if it is an attractive investment. We will figure out that growth trend in my next article.

Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Amazon links in this article are associated with my Amazon Affiliates account. If you purchase items through those links, I will receive a small commission, but there will be no additional charge to you.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.