Reasons Why August Won't Be Fatal For The Bull

August is well known as the “dog days” of summer in the U.S. due to the laziness engendered by typical days of sweltering heat and humidity. But August can also be dog days for the stock market, as well.

When investors think of August, they often hearken to the infamous 20% market decline which began in August of 1998. That month proved to be one of the scariest periods of the last 20 years as it witnessed the implosion of hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management as well as the Russian ruble crisis. August often sees wild swings in both directions due to the lack of trading volume as many investment pros are on vacation. Low participation makes it easier for determined institutional traders with outsize influence to push the market in their favor, at least temporarily.

It may come as a surprise that in spite of its bad reputation, August has produced more up months than down months over time. According to our friends at Stock Trader’s Almanac, August is the 10th worst month for the Dow and the 11th worst for the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite. However, it has produced 37 up months compared with 30 down months in the Dow and S&P over the last 67 years.

Modern Trader magazine points out that in recent years a new trend has developed as August has produced negative returns in each of the last three odd-numbered years. For instance, the Dow shed 1,000 points in just a couple days of weakness in the aftermath of weakness in China’s equity market back in 2015. This was the first U.S. equity market correction of 10% or greater since 2011, which also occurred in August. Will this year’s August follow a similar path?

The combined weight of technical and fundamental evidence suggests that even if the latest selling pressure accelerates in the coming days, the market should dodge the August “dog days” bullet and avoid getting destroyed by a bear. Let’s consider a few pertinent factors.

Before the August internal correction began, the 10-year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) was higher than the yield on the Dow 30 Industrial Average. Higher yields for Treasury bonds is more competition for equities since yield-oriented investors obviously tend to gravitate to the higher yielding, lower risk instruments. See the following graph which compares both the TNX (blue line) with the Dow 30 yield (red line).

On the Aug. 10 trading session, however, the decline in the Dow caused the relationship to reverse once again with stock yields exceeding Treasury yields. The two have diverged quite sharply, as can be seen in the above chart exhibit. As the gap between stock and bond yields increases, it will begin to attract more and more money from investors into the equities arena due to the favorable stock/bond yield relationship.

Next let’s consider the outlook for corporate bonds. The Dow Jones Corporate Bond Index has been ascending for the last few months, which is typically bullish for the intermediate-term equity market outlook. Investment grade corporate bonds tend to lead stocks at critical junctures, and a case can almost be made that “as go corporate bonds, so goes the stock market.”

Heading into this year's March-April internal correction, Dow Jones corporate bonds were in decline even as the S&P 500 made a new high on March 1. Dow bonds made lower highs from last summer into the first quarter of 2017. This served as a preliminary warning signal that a potential rough patch for equities was ahead. By the time the internal correction was over this spring, however, the Dow bond index was on its way to new highs. The fact that high-quality corporate bonds are now coming off recent highs instead of downward trending (like they were earlier this year) suggests the current period of stock market weakness will be short-lived and will be followed by a resumption of the dominant longer-term upward trend in equity prices.

Another consideration is the relationship between U.S.-listed China stocks and the S&P 500. China’s large cap stocks have exhibited a discernible leading influence on U.S. equities in the last several years and the relationship has been cemented by increasing economic and financial ties between the two countries. The following graph compares the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) with the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY). FXI is a useful proxy for China’s equity market and, more importantly, a barometer for where U.S. equities are likely headed in the intermediate term. Consider that between the months of September 2016 and February 2017, FXI failed to make a decisive breakout to new highs and was more or less stuck in a neutral trend. During this same period the SPX was making decisively higher highs. The failure of FXI to confirm the S&P’s high in early March was a “heads-up” sign that a rough patch lay direction ahead for the U.S. stock market.

This time around, though, FXI is in the ascent and has established a strong upward trend since the New Year began. Although FXI did experience a sharp pullback the week of Aug. 7 in sympathy with U.S. equities, the bullish trend in China ADRs is another piece of evidence pointing to a positive resolution to the latest NYSE broad market correction.

A few words about investor sentiment are in order. Before the latest technical correction is over, it’s likely that we’ll see a palpable increase in fear on Wall Street. That investors are becoming more at least somewhat fearful (which is potentially bullish from a contrarian perspective) can be seen in the fact that the CNNMoney Fear & Greed Index is currently reading 31 out of a possible 100 – a decisive indication that retail investors are certainly becoming nervous. This compares to a reading of 54 on Wednesday, Aug. 9, which is essentially a neutral reading.

Meanwhile, the Rydex Ratio Sentiment Indicator has fallen sharply back into negative territory as of Aug. 10, which implies that traders of the Rydex family of mutual fund traders have turned quickly sour on the intermediate-term outlook. This is another reason for expecting a positive resolution to the August internal weakness with the bull market remaining firmly intact.

Meanwhile on the investor psychology front, an intriguing disparity has developed between individual investor and advisory sentiment. Recent Market Vane Bullish Consensus polls have revealed that bullishness among trading advisors is at 76%, an historically high and potentially dangerous level.

Yet according to the American Association of Individual Investors, sentiment among individual investors has been remarkably subdued for most of this year. Since peaking at 50% on Nov. 24, bullishness among individuals has fallen steadily since then and totaled only 34% on Aug. 9 in the most recent AAII poll. Bearish sentiment by contrast rose to a remarkably high 46% last week (in view of the market’s recent all-time high), and was 39% for the latest week. Combined sentiment for both the bears and the neutrals in the AAII poll totaled 66% compared with a paltry 34% bullish sentiment. This implies that there’s still plenty of room for bullishness among individuals to expand before the market enters the frothy levels normally associated with major tops.

As for the multi-year record high in advisory sentiment, I believe this can be easily reconciled with the muted AAII data. Investment advisors and newsletter writers have a natural tendency to be bullish whenever possible (some would say permanently bullish). Market Vane polls are consistently more bullish than AAII polls in most weeks, so this by itself partly accounts for the disparity. Another factor to consider here is that newsletter writers, despite their spotty track records on balance, are much closer to the stock market than the average small investor. They’re thus more likely to be in tune with the market’s main trend and can therefore be forgiven for leaning bullish when the trend is up. In other words, even the notoriously reactionary newsletter writer crowd can be right for long periods of time before the market tide finally reverses and leaves them overexposed.

In the final analysis, the weight of evidence in favor of the stock market’s primary trend remaining up is supported by the primary technical, fundamental, and investor sentiment indicators despite the market’s latest hiccup. It’s far too early, in other words, to throw in the towel on the bull market.

