Snap Continues To Snap

The fundamental overvaluation continues to be the case, even as shares are down two-thirds from their high already, as I question if strategic buyers are interested already.

The burn rate is quite high and does not match with very modest growth of the user base, as Snap still looks very rich on a fundamental basis.

Snap´s second quarter results provide few clues to become optimistic, as only the increase in ARPU looks reasonable.

Snap (SNAP) continues to disappoint its investors. The company went public in March of this year in a much-debated IPO. Shares were eventually sold to investors at $17 per share, two dollars above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range.

Enthusiasm and perhaps a very early short squeeze pushed shares to levels as high as $30 in the days following the offering. Ever since it has been all downhill as shares are now trading at just $11.50 following softer second quarter results, marking the second soft earnings report following the IPO.

Based on the fundamentals I see no reason to become very upbeat on the prospects for the business, as growth in the user base is not compelling and the cash burn remains very steep.

The Numbers

A 153% increase in revenues looks like a decent result for virtually any company, but not for Snap which faces two issues. For starters, around this time last year, revenues were really not that meaningful. The other issue is that not many companies with the size of Snap´s revenue base has 1.2 billion shares outstanding.

Growth is mostly driven by increased revenues per user, as the growth of the platform is really not that impressive anymore, in large part due to competition from Instagram. Daily average users came in at 173 million for the quarter, up 30.5 million compared to last year and up 7.3 million in the past quarter. The real growth driver is an increase in ARPU which came in at $1.05 per share for the quarter, marking big acceleration from the $0.90 in Q1 and $0.50 in Q2 of last year.

While monetization is getting stronger, the active user base growth is not that impressive. The real disappointment comes from the cost base of the company. Despite a 153% increase in sales, the company has not seen any leverage in terms of the cost base, in fact, the contrary. Operating expenses totalled $630.7 million in Q2 of this year, which makes that the $449 million loss is equivalent to 247% of revenues. In comparison, the operating loss amounted to 161% of revenues in Q2 of last year, when the revenue base was much smaller.

So based on the current trajectory, revenues come in at a rate of $750 million a year, while operating losses trend at $1.8 billion a year! The only bright spot is that adjusted EBITDA loss of $194 million, (which exclude a dilutive $245 million in stock based compensation expenses) is kind of stagnating after this highly adjusted metric revealed a $188 million loss in Q1.

Market Insanity Is Reversing

With 1.19 billion shares outstanding, Snap was actually valued at close to $37 billion in the days following the offering, which implies that the valuation came in at close to 50 times annualized revenues back in March.

Shares have now sold-off to $11.5 per share which combined with 1.19 billion shares outstanding (or 1.44 billion on a fully diluted basis) yields a valuation of $13.7 billion. If we take into account (declining) net cash balances of $2.8 billion, Snap is still valued at $10.9 billion, still valuing the business at 15 times revenues!

It is really a shame that the company is not addressing the expense base, as the growth in the expense base can not be rationalized given the modest growth in the user base and high profile life of the CEO. I completely understand why confidence in the business and management is low at this point, as Snap is really not delivering and continues to be pressured from an operational and valuation point of view. For now, the company really has to deliver on all fronts or has to hope that a big tech name feels obliged to make an offer for the business in order to boost their social media presence.

Any sequential pickup in revenues is likely to be limited in the coming quarter, as much growth and expense discipline is needed to erase or seriously narrow the current loss rate of $1.8 billion per annum. While the company is not likely to run into financial troubles, given that most of the losses are actually paid out in stock, the company continues to run into valuation troubles.

From a sentiment point of view, it might be too late to short, although the fundamentals still warrant such a position. It is kind of ironic to hear executives about a +$10 billion company say "our dancing hot dog is most likely the world´s first augmented reality super star", on the conference call given that they have these problems.

That being said, Snap has the potential to become a decent business. If they could grow to let´s say 250 million users three years from now and boost ARPU to $10-$15 per user, (per annum) it could become a niche platform with $2.50-$3.75 billion in sales. With GAAP margins of 20%, operating profits of $625 million could yield after-tax profits of $500 million which combined with a market multiple translates into a $10 billion valuation.

The problem is that the company will see dilution and cash burn in the meantime, as the current valuation still stands at nearly $11 billion ex-cash. You get the point, the reduced price is improving the situation, but shares are far from appealing to me at these levels, especially if dilution is taken into account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.