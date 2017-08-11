Top 40 Dividend Stocks For 2017 - And Some Stinky Ones

He dodged Ford and ran face first into the milk truck.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund vs. Big Dog Investments

The game

Here are the rules from the battle of the top 40 dividend stocks of 2017:

The time horizon is 30 years.

No selling.

The stock must pay a dividend. Portfolios are equal-weighted.

Authors take turns drafting.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund goes second because he’s full of himself (Big Dog wrote this one).

Results will be updated periodically.

Kent Candee takes us on historically in this article. Can he compete for the future?

The dividend stocks

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 2 (PG) Procter & Gamble Company (BTI) British American Tobacco 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 7 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

(BDI = Big Dog Investments, CWMF = Colorado Wealth Management Fund)

Philip Morris

BDI: My second biggest hit taken was Philip Morris, but I’m not worried about them in the short-term. I wanted to take PM away from CWMF. CWMF responded with taking MO, which also has done poorly – so it should’ve been a wash. Nope. He took BTI and UVV also.

CWMF: BDI is sad because his PM pick is down. I own a bunch of PM. It’s my shares that are actually down. I won’t complain too much, because I’ve got dividend reinvestment on and it compounds faster when the share price is lower.

BDI: At least you don’t own UVV.

Altria Group

CWMF: I see Altria Group as a strong buy. I believe they are at the table with the FDA working on any new regulations that will actually be enforced. I bought shares about the same time we were working on the first article.

BDI: (snores)

Procter & Gamble

BDI: Out of the first 6 stocks selected, PG is the only one that is not down.

Home Depot & Lowe’s

BDI: Home Depot saw a jump by almost 4%. I was hoping for the highly correlated Lowe’s to see something similar, but I can’t complain with them both seeing positive returns.

CWMF: That’s great, but I’d rather talk about Verizon.

Verizon

CWMF: Picking my telecom company early was a big winner. It meant I didn’t have to pick AT&T. Verizon remains pretty cheap and attacking net neutrality could give them a new way to grow revenues. When the dividend champion carries a 4.8% dividend yield and trades at less than 13x earnings and less than 8x cash flows, any growth opportunity is good enough.

BDI: I’m still bitter. I’ll trade you the company with the higher dividend yield!

Apple & MMM

BDI: I took these for the long term potential. I was surprised to see Apple up 3.89% and MMM up 3.26%. These are two of the major reason I’m ahead in the current battle. The other one is CWMF’s goofy choices.

CWMF: MMM was a great choice. It probably shouldn’t have lasted until the 13th round. That’s only 4 rounds before Dean Fail.

Dean Foods

CWMF: Let this be a lesson about picking smaller companies on the basis of a cheap PE ratio. Less than two weeks later, management revises guidance downward. That kind of ruins the PE ratio. It turns out, my dividend growth portfolio is lactose intolerant (Dean Foods is heavily invested in milk). Got Milk? No, but I got lower guidance.

BDI: This would be the goofy choice I was talking about. Maybe you should’ve gone with Ford (F). At least you’d be getting a better dividend yield. The only real serious risk with Ford is driving one of their vehicles uphill.

Disney

BDI: Disney stock is down -7.83%. Not worried about it. Wish I could put more money in as the price goes down. The market didn’t react so well with Disney moving to streaming and missing earnings.

CWMF: I’m not a fan of Disney parting ways with Netflix (NFLX). Busy parents just want the system to work. Many households already have Netflix. Netflix works with the vast majority of streaming devices available. They have enormous amounts of content. Going away from an established system that worked well for getting content to customers is the wrong move. Disney excels at creating content. That is their core competency. They should stick to that instead of becoming a "me too" in the steaming space.

BDI: That’s a lot of words to say you’re angry at not being able to watch Disney movies on your Netflix.

CWMF: I don’t have Netflix. I don’t have time for watching it. I spend my evenings drafting dividend stocks.

Universal Corp

CWMF: UVV took a bit of a hit and bounced back on the initial FDA announcement. The bounce was a fake and the stock proceeded to drop over 10% following that. Much like Dean Foods, this was a pick on a much smaller consumer staples company. Smaller companies require more due diligence. I still think UVV will turn out okay.

Companies we wish we had chosen

CWMF: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) or Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) would’ve been a great choice instead of Dean Foods. It seems the portfolio could’ve used a little more defense and a little less milk.

BDI: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), The Boeing Company (BA), Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV (BUD), Pfizer (PFE), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) were all on my list. For various reason I didn’t pick them up. Sadly, some of those reasons weren’t exactly intelligent. For this series, CWMF and I plan to use dividends to purchase stocks later on. For the time being, we are not reinvesting dividends. They will be pooled until we can both purchase a new investment.

Here are BDI’s picks and returns from a portfolio tracker:

Here are CWMF’s picks:

Several useful metrics

CWMF has access to MorningStar’s CPMS program. He ran both portfolios through several ranking criteria. The results are shown below:

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by E-mail.

Conclusion

What do you think of Dean Foods?

Is Disney making the right move making their content harder to access?

Once dividends pile up, which companies would you pick as additions to these portfolios?

