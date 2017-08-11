Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants And Andurand's Call For $100 Oil In 2020

We explain in the article his thesis, and our view on why we think he will be right.

In an article we wrote on August 3 titled, "Bidding Farewell to the 'Oil God'", we said goodbye to the legendary Andy Hall of Astenbeck Capital Management. After nursing losses of ~30% in 2017, Andy (for reasons we do not know specifically) decided to close down Astenbeck Capital and manage his own money with a few outside investors.

Just before Andy left, he scrapped his bullish oil thesis and bought into the "lower for longer" crowd citing that US shale producers will be the new marginal producers (we refuted some of his points in the article).

As the torch passes on, a new god takes his place...

Andy's legacy as an oil trader will always be remembered, and his success has inspired a generation of new traders following in his legendary footsteps. So, it's no surprise to us that the torch and the nickname of 'oil god' gets passed from one great trader to another, Pierre Andurand of Andurand Capital.

Making Money in all Cycles...

In 2015, we first learned about Andurand's existence through a FT article titled, "Oil bear bets on return to $25 a barrel."

In that article, Andurand said:



He said while oil companies were slashing capital expenditure, the long lead times on most projects meant the impact would not be felt on supplies in the market until around 2019. As such, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate could fall as low as $25 a barrel for up to a month this year, he said — a $20 fall from levels on Tuesday. “I would expect the range for WTI to be $25-$50 over the next two years. “If we stay at almost $50 WTI I think US production will grow again relatively strongly.”

We didn't think of it much at the time until of course, oil prices did reach mid $20s in early 2016...

And in early 2016, Andurand flipped 180 from being bearish to bullish saying that:

“The market did a lot to the downside but these prices are not sustainable,” Andurand told Forbes in an interview on Thursday. “It looks like the oil market is expecting low prices for very long, but I don't agree with that, I don’t think we are going to stay at this level for much longer. Most of the move down is behind us now.” “There will be a lot of supply cuts, companies going bankrupt and capex being cut on the production side and we will start a bullish market over the next few years,” Andurand said. “We can go up to $50 this year and $70 next year and then $90 the year after. There is a lot of upside to prices and the longer they stay low or go lower the higher they will go after.”

Here's also a look at Andurand's historical track record on calling oil price trends:

Source: Hedge Fund Journal (Highly recommend you reading this article)

In an article in April, we wrote about why Andurand believed oil prices will move higher and why we agreed.

Now, he's calling for $100 oil by 2020...

In an article published by David Sheppard (one of the best energy writers today) of FT, Andurand is grabbing some media attention with a call for oil to rise back to $100 by 2020. Here's what he said:

“In 2014, after four years at being around $110 a barrel, most analysts were saying we’d never see prices go back below $100,” says Mr Andurand. “Now everyone is arguing we’re never going back there, but I don’t really buy that the cost of production has gone down structurally or that electric cars will have a big enough impact on demand.” “At current prices I’m not sure US supply can grow significantly over time,” he says, adding that day-to-day costs for oil producers would also rise once companies started investing more in future production again. “There will be cost inflation on the way. Will [shale] be profitable one day? Only if prices go up significantly.”

Taking a step back, what Andurand is effectively saying is exactly what we wrote in this article titled, "Shale Is Great But It's Not As Great As People Think It Is."

IEA, sellside, and the consensus are all forecasting 1 million+ b/d of shale oil production growth in 2018, but the consensus view is just that... consensus.

Source: 13D Research

In that article we said:

To put this in another way, this is the "tightest forecast range for oil in over a decade". If there's a time to be a contrarian, it's now.

Andurand's view on oil shouldn't be a surprise to those that follow the fundamental developments closely. We have repeatedly said over the last year that servicing inflation and lack of personnel will put downward pressure on producers' ability to grow production. Yes, US shale has rebounded significantly since the end of last year, but is the consensus too complacent in extrapolating the historical growth forward?

We think yes, and precisely another one of our many reasons why we are very bullish on oil prices.

Putting your thinking cap on, why the long-term trend is more important...

In our flagship weekly report, "What Changed This Week." We wrote on our 7-29 week report "The true power of thinking long-term and what it does to your investment portfolio."

In that report, we discussed why it's important to take the long-term view. We said:

Investors have short-term memories and hence why things move in cycles... Investments are driven largely by emotions in the short-term, and logic in the long-term. It’s not a surprise to us then to see how the commodity sector could be trading at 100-year valuation lows relative to the broader stock market. Market extremes as portrayed by the chart above illustrates the power of market narratives, but it also underlies the false sense of confidence in investors. In the dot-com era, investors thought that .com stocks would be the new industry that will control the world. They weren’t wrong, just 17 years too early. For commodity bulls, the 2002-2008 boom illustrated the narrative that, “supplies will always be below demand.” That also turned out to be false. So, when we say we are skeptical of the current market narrative of 1) EVs overtaking oil demand growth, 2) death of retail, and 3) FAANG forever, we think there are historical events that justify our skepticism. This is also why George Soros named his economic theory, “reflexivity.” Market narratives grab hold of one-sliver of the overall truth and extrapolate it, and in the meantime, price manifests on itself and turns into a giant bubble followed by a giant crash. For investors that think things will go on forever, a bit of experience will knock some senses into them.

Most analysts conform to the consensus view because it reduces career risk. For the sake of being rational, one must take away the anchoring and recency bias that plagues one's decision making. With oil prices languishing around $50/bbl over the last two years, the consensus has conformed to the view that oil prices will remain lower for longer (anchoring and recency bias). While the importance of factoring that commodities move in cycles, investors all have a short-term memory. This is why the same of forecasting is so hard, because of this very nature.

Taking a step back, we don't think Andurand's call for $100 oil is outrageous at all. In fact, we made the same call in a report we wrote on 5-27-17 in a special report titled, "Where is consensus at on oil and where we think it's going."

We said:

For 2018, we stand apart from the consensus again with an oil price prediction averaging above $70/bbl for WTI and $75/bbl for Brent. Our reasoning is based on the giant delta difference between our assumption versus MS’s (or the consensus’s). If in fact the delta turns out to be 1.6 to 2 million b/d, we see global inventories averaging a draw of 800k b/d to 1.2 million b/d. For 2019 and beyond, we see oil prices averaging above $80/bbl for WTI and $85/bbl for Brent, and for 2020+ we see WTI and Brent recovering back to $100. Our prediction is based on the chart above from Rystad Energy. Historical decline rates do not make for accurate inputs in estimating legacy conventional production. The lack of sanctioned projects for 2018+ results in a severe supply gap for the global oil markets, and attempts to prop up production in 2015 and 2016 will see legacy production decline faster than normal (see our discussion on depletion vs decline rates). This leads us to believe that the oil market imbalance carried over from 2018 will persist into 2019 assuming demand just grows at a moderate 1 million b/d. US shale’s production growth will only be sufficient to offset legacy decline from conventional production, and OPEC will increase output into the 2019 deficit. Oil prices will need to rebound to a level where it incentivizes producers to move away from short-term cycle barrels (shale) and into long-term conventional projects again. However, the lack of confidence in the future demand of oil from the threats of electric vehicles and renewables will be on the minds of oil producers, and capex spending could once again be adversely affected by it.

Again, this circles back to our bullish thesis on why we think oil prices are set to move higher. Long-term tailwind behind oil prices are only getting stronger the longer prices stay depressed. Conventional production growth is still needed in the future in order to meet the growing demand, but the consensus's short-term memory puts the theme of lower for longer at the center of play.

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants...

As Andurand stands apart from everyone else with his bold $100 oil call for 2020, the consensus remains trapped psychologically and emotionally by the price action over the last 2-years. If his call (and our forecast) does indeed turn out correct, he will be termed by everyone as the new 'Oil Master.'

