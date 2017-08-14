What's Better Than Tesla's Shares?

Tesla (TSLA) is about to issue $1.5 billion worth of debt. I believe that this fixed income offering has a better risk / reward perspective than Tesla's equity does right now.

The debt Tesla wants to issue will come in the form of eight-year bonds that will have a yield of roughly 5.25%. Tesla has not chosen to issue equity in this funding round, unlike it did in the past, which could be a sign that management is confident that its equity is currently trading below fair value (thus they do not want to issue more equity as it would dilute current shareholders). Other reasons (such as Musk fearing a loss of control over the company) could be a reason for Tesla's decision to tap debt markets, too, though.

I believe that the notes are more attractive from a risk to reward perspective than Tesla's equity right now. Let's look at a couple of scenarios.

1. If Tesla runs into huge operational problems, or if the company is overtaken by competitors and does not manage to achieve profitability and positive cash flows, the company could ultimately go bankrupt. In that case all owners of Tesla's equity would lose all of their investment, whereas owners of the company's debt could, depending on the exact point of time where Tesla goes bankrupt, still recover all of their investment (in addition to the interest), or at least some of their investment. Tesla's debt would be the far better investment in that case.

2. If Tesla is getting its products to the market as planned, but at a higher than expected cost, Tesla would likely be forced to issue more shares (since the company can not tap debt markets endlessly) - shareholders could get diluted massively, which would mean that share prices would likely fall significantly. In such a scenario Tesla's bonds would not get harmed at all. Investors would still get their yield of more than five percent, whereas holders of the company's equity would likely face a negative return.

3. If Tesla is getting its products to the market as planned, and does not need a meaningful amount of new cash to do that, the company may still earn less money than many investors expect. The automobile industry is not a high margin business, and if earnings are not coming in at a very high level, upside would likely be limited (or non-existent). Once again holders of the company's debt would come out on top.

4. If Tesla performs as some investors expect, with unusually high margins, a massively growing market share, etc., shares still will likely not return that much more compared to the company's bonds:

When we look at the market capitalizations of automobile companies, we see that Tesla's market cap is higher than that of Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) already - and only slightly lower than the market caps of BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). Toyota is the big outlier here, but I don't believe that it is realistic to expect Tesla's market cap to rise to that level in the next eight years. Let's assume that everything goes as planned, and Tesla hits a market capitalization of $100 billion in 2025 - well above all of its peers (except for Toyota).

That would mean Tesla's market capitalization would have to rise by 70%, but that is not necessarily the amount the company's shares will rise as well.

Over the last five years Tesla's share count has risen by more than fifty percent due to secondary offerings and share issuance as a form of paying the company's employees and executives. If Tesla grows its share count by only two percent annually (which would be a lot less than what we have seen in the past), the share count would still grow to 195 million over the next eight years - for Tesla's market cap to hit $100 billion shares would thus have to rise to $513. Based on a current share price of $358 that would be a total return of 43% - or 4.6%. Even in that scenario, where Tesla's market cap rises significantly over the next eight years, the company's debt would still deliver a better return.

When we assume dilution of 2% annually, Tesla's market cap would have to rise to almost $110 billion for the company's shares to deliver the same return as the company's debt. That's a bet I would not want to wager.

Takeaway

I believe the risk of a bankruptcy is quite low for Tesla. The company is easily able to issue more shares if the company runs out of money. The company's notes which yield more than five percent are thus worthy of a closer look, and I believe that they are a better investment than Tesla's shares over the next eight years.

The debt has significantly less risk of losing money, with a better return than Tesla's equity can deliver in most scenarios. For Tesla's equity to perform better than the company's debt, Tesla would have to grow to a massive automobile company over the next eight years, with a market capitalization that is much higher than that of all of the company's peers (except for Toyota).

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.