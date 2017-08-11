Virtusa's (VRTU) CEO Kris Canekeratne on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Will Maina - IR, ICR

Kris Canekeratne - Chairman and CEO

Ranjan Kalia - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Company

Puneet Jain - JP Morgan

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Frank Atkins - SunTrust

Anil Doradla - William Blair

Ariel Hughes - Wedbush

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Virtusa Corporation Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Will Maina of ICR. Please go ahead.

Will Maina

Thanks, Matt. And thank you and welcome to Virtusa’s first quarter fiscal year 2018 earnings conference call, where we will be discussing our financial results for Virtusa’s first quarter ended June 30, 2017. On the call with me are Kris Canekeratne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ranjan Kalia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Certain statements made on this call that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

During this call, we may make, express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Virtusa’s expectations and assumptions, concerning management’s forecast of financial performance, the growth of Virtusa’s business, Virtusa’s ability to realize the intended benefits, revenues and other synergies of the Polaris acquisition; the ability of Virtusa’s clients to realize benefits from the use of Virtusa’s IT services; and management’s plans, objectives and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Virtusa’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Virtusa undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information disclosed during this call, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or otherwise. Other statements on this call also includes certain non-GAAP financial information, as defined by the SEC. We present constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our revenue performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We provide non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, which we believe provide insight into the operational performance of our business.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures are included in today’s earnings press release and data sheet, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. We also present a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments that we believe provides insight into our total cash position and overall liquidity. Please note a supplemental data presentation to our fiscal first quarter results has been posted into our Investor Relations website. For additional disclosures regarding these and other risks factors faced by Virtusa, see the disclosures contained in Virtusa’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our earnings press release.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Kris.

Kris Canekeratne

Thanks, Will, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our first quarter fiscal year 2018 conference call. Overall, we are pleased with our first quarter results. We generated Q1 revenue of $227.3 million, an increase of approximately 1% sequentially and 10.6% year-over-year. And non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, representing 39% year-over-year growth. The momentum we are building in our business positions us well for strong, sequential growth in the second quarter and full fiscal year. As such, we are raising the midpoint of our 2018 revenue guidance range, which Ranjan will discuss in greater detail during his remarks.

Turning now to recent developments. As you probably read in our earnings press release, we announced today, 2 important changes to our organizational model. We believe these actions will strengthen Virtusa’s position to capitalize on the areas of significant growth in our industry and enhance long-term profitable growth.

As we discussed with you over the past several quarterly earnings calls, the IT services industry is undergoing a rapid transformation with many of our clients accelerating their investments in digital solutions, while also seeking programs that reduce their spend on business, as usual, IT program. In light of this ongoing industry transformation to digital and the significant market opportunity it represents, we are making strategic investments that will allow us to expand our addressable market in digital by developing an in-house digital business strategy practice.

Raj Rajgopal has been appointed President, Digital Business Strategy. Among Raj’s many accomplishments at Virtusa, he has been instrumental in building our current business consulting capabilities that enable us to deliver business and customer experience transformation. Having played a senior leadership role at a global consulting firm prior to joining us, he possesses extensive strategy consulting experience. Raj is well qualified to lead a team of digital strategy consultants across our industry segments to help our clients deliver disruptive, digital business models.

A critical role of our digital business strategy team will be to intersect new digital business opportunities with key decision makers, who reside outside the traditional IT function of an organization: such as CEOs, Heads of Businesses, Chief Digital Officers and Chief Marketing Officers. By building on our heritage of digital execution and having partnered with many of the most progressive enterprises on their end-to-end digital initiatives, Raj and his team will focus on developing strategic partnerships with prospective and existing clients to formulate and execute their digital business strategies.

We believe that this will enable us to expand our addressable market opportunity by reaching new buyers of digital solutions, shape digital program and accelerate digital business opportunities for our clients, further strengthening our position as a market leader in digital services.

In parallel with the formation of our digital business strategy group, we are placing all industries under the leadership of Samir Dhir, who has been appointed President of Virtusa. We reached -- we recently reached an important milestone by successfully completing the integration of Polaris. And we are well positioned to further leverage the strong synergies of our combined companies by bringing together our leading industry solutions, business consulting capabilities, deep domain expertise and global delivery under a single combined business entity.

Samir has played a significant role in integrating Polaris with Virtusa’s BFS business, seamlessly unifying our go-to-market and business operations of BFS and realizing significant pipeline synergy and some notable recent client engagement wins. With the integration now behind us, Samir is well positioned to take on the broader role of leading both, banking and financial services, and enterprise, technology services. I would like to congratulate Raj and Samir on their new roles with Virtusa. I firmly believe that these organizational changes position us well to realize our strategic, long-term growth and profitability expectation. I will now provide you with an overview of the market and our business performance.

Overall, demand trends in the market remained consistent. Enterprises are investing in programs that generate a sustained reduction in their business-as-usual IT cost through platforming, application rationalization and modernization, effort compression and automation and moving their IT infrastructures to the cloud. In addition, clients across all industries and geographies continue to drive increased investment into digital solutions and programs. We believe we are very well positioned in the current demand environment. And this is reflected in our pipeline growth and conversion metrics, which were strong in the first fiscal quarter. I am particularly pleased with our recent performance in closing large client engagements. And I’d like to take a few moments to highlight a couple, which I believe help illustrate Virtusa’s strong value proposition in the market.

We recently won a large, multi-year $125 million plus platforming and rationalization engagement with one of the major U.K. banks. After a very competitive process, we edged out several generation 1 providers, because of our industry expertise, our software platforming heritage and our proven track record at other similar clients. During the evaluation, we scored exceptionally well on innovation, gamified continuous integration and continuous deployment, Devops automation, app rationalization and modernization and cloud migration. Additionally, we were able to demonstrate our ability to launch new products and services by leveraging our FinTech labs and showcasing several minimum viable products for market.

This win was a direct result of the strong relationship and understanding of our client’s system, business process expertise, deep domain expertise, which was further augmented on the commercial banking side through our Polaris acquisition. In yet another example, we recently won a 2-year, approximately $25 million, QA engagement with a large Canadian bank to develop their next-generation automation testing suite for a majority of their application. As part of this deal, we were named a preferred QA partner for the bank’s automation and agile strategy. In this win, we also edged out several generation 1 providers on the strength of our value propositions around innovation, overall efficiency gains and client references and testimonials.

Both of these wins demonstrate the combined strength of Virtusa’s software engineering heritage and tools to drive effort compression and increase cost efficiencies and Polaris’ knowledge of our client’s ecosystem, industry expertise and prophecies. These synergies are compelling, differentiating and being recognized in the market.

I’m very pleased to say that Virtusa is increasingly being recognized by key industry research firms for the strength of our services. Virtusa was recently positioned as the leader in ISG’s application development and maintenance, banking and financial services and insurance leadership quadrant for 2017. Additionally, Virtusa was the only firm positioned as a visionary service provider in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT services for communication service providers in their worldwide 2017 report. We are very proud of this recognition by both ISG and Gartner, which further validates our positioning as a differentiated, value-oriented service provider, delivering compelling industry solutions and services at scale.

In conclusion, we had a good start to fiscal year 2018. Virtusa’s value proposition rooted in deep domain knowledge, expertise in managing large, complex transformational programs, software platforming and consultative solutions is resonating well in the industries we operate.

The organization changes we announced today provides us with a stronger platform to accelerate our above industry growth, while also driving increased operational efficiencies in the business over time.

Now let me turn the call over to Ranjan, who will provide more details on our results and our second quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. Ranjan?

Ranjan Kalia

Thanks, Kris, and good morning to everyone. Let me start by summarizing the results of our first quarter fiscal year 2018. I will then provide our current non-GAAP guidance for both the second quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, before opening the call for questions.

Revenue for our fiscal first quarter was $227.3 million. This represents a 0.6% sequential growth in reported currency and flat in constant currency. Year-over-year, our first quarter revenue increased 10.6% in reported currency and 12.7% in constant currency. Gross margin in the first quarter was 26.9%. Gross margin was below our expectations in the first quarter, primarily due to higher than contemplated on-site effort.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter was $6.1 million compared with $10.2 million in the prior quarter, and operating loss of $1.8 million in the year ago period. GAAP operating income was at the midpoint of our expectations. First quarter other expense was $600,000, primarily comprised of $500,000 of net interest expense. We recognized a GAAP tax expense of $800,000 in the first quarter. This was below our prior expectation. GAAP earnings per diluted share inclusive of minority interest expense and convertible preferred stock dividends was $0.10 in the first quarter compared with $0.34 in the prior quarter and a loss of $0.21 in the year ago period.

Turning to our non-GAAP results. Non-GAAP operating income was $13.4 million compared with $18.8 million in the prior quarter and up from $7.7 million in the year ago period. First quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 5.9% compared to 8.3% in the prior quarter and 3.8% in the year ago period. Q1 non-GAAP operating margin was in line with the midpoint of our prior expectations. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.25 in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This compares to $0.43 in the prior quarter and $0.18 in the year ago period.

Our Q1 non-GAAP EPS was below the midpoint of our guidance range, primarily due to lower-than-expected interest income driven by timing of interest income realization, higher minority interests and the impact of deducting preferred dividends from our non-GAAP net income versus including the convertible preferred shares in our VAS, so as contemplated in our prior guidance.

Turning to the balance sheet. Ending cash at June 30, 2017, was $235.1 million, inclusive of cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments. Cash flow from operating activities was $1.1 million in the first quarter compared with $600,000 in the prior quarter. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, we repurchased approximately 948,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.80 for $27.3 million. We currently have approximately $2.7 million remaining under our $30 million share repurchase program. Our DSO, including unbilled receivables, was 80 days consistent with the prior quarter. Capital expenditures were $3 million in the June quarter.

Now, I will turn to some additional quarterly financial and operational metrics, beginning with those related to our first fiscal quarter 2018 revenue. Revenue across our industry groups was as follows: BFSI revenue increased 3.8% sequentially and 13.6% year-over-year, representing 65% of total revenue.

Our BFSI results in the first quarter were above our expectations, driven by the strength in our banking segment, offsetting softer than expected insurance segment results. Communication and Technology revenue decreased 8.1% sequentially and grew 3.3% year-over-year, representing 25% of revenue. This segment was below our expectation, mainly due to the performance of our health care technology clients. Media, Information and Other revenue increased 4.4% sequentially and 11.7% year-over-year, representing the remaining 10% of revenue.

M&I performance was slightly better than our prior expectations. During the March quarter, we commenced work with 8 new clients, including 2 in C&T, 3 in BFSI and 3 in M&I. Global utilization, excluding trainees, was 82% in our first quarter, flat with Q4 2017.

Now I will provide our current guidance for our second quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in the range of $236.5 million to $241.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.38. Our Q2 fiscal 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance anticipates an average share count of approximately $32.8 million. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $940 million to $960 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal year 2018 is expected to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.63.

Our guidance excludes $22.6 million of stock compensation expense, $9.6 million of acquisition-related charges and $1.5 million of restructuring charges, which I will discuss later in my remarks. For the fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP EPS anticipates an average share count of approximately $32.3 million. Our current GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is based on a set of assumptions that can be found on our data sheet located in the Investor Relations section of our website. We have also enhanced our disclosures by providing additional metrics in the data sheet as well as by introducing a supplementary presentation summarizing current quarter results on our Investor Relations website.

Now I would like to spend a moment providing you with some additional details regarding our second quarter and fiscal year 2018 guidance. Our pipeline continues to expand across solution areas and mean time to close is consistent with prior quarters. We’re currently working with 10 of the 20 largest global banks in North America and Europe. We expect our FY ‘18 BFS revenue growth rate to be slightly higher, to be significantly higher than the company growth rate, as we continue to expand our relationships across our banking client portfolio. Our current health care revenue outlook is lower than our prior guidance, as legislative uncertainties continue to impact decision-making cycles and spending.

We believe that increased focus on digital transformation and increased investment in engagement, customer engagement initiatives will drive future growth opportunities for us in health care for the remainder of FY ‘18. Insurance spending is starting to stabilize as portfolio yields are expected to improve. While we continue to expect a year-over-year decline in our insurance portfolio, our current visibility is better than our prior outlook. The mitigation service providers are increasingly investing in data modernization and network analytics to gain valuable insights into their businesses and drive new revenue opportunities. Our telecom segment is expected to grow, both sequentially and year-over-year in FY 2018.

Our fiscal Q2 guidance reflects strong sequential revenue and margin growth. At the midpoint of our guidance, revenue is expected to grow 5% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to expand by 160 basis points.

We are increasing the midpoint of our full year 2018 revenue guidance based on the strength of our banking, insurance and telecom portfolio. The large outsourcing deals we signed in Q1, which Kris referenced, are contributing to our increased revenue guidance. Our FY ‘18 revenue visibility, including backlog, is higher than in prior years. And we expect that 99% of our revenue will come from existing client portfolio.

For full fiscal year 2018, at the midpoint of our guidance range, we expect revenue growth of 11% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 23%. We expect to extract further efficiencies through the combination of our industry groups, generating $5 million of cost reductions in the second half of FY ‘18, resulting in $10 million on a run rate basis in FY ‘19.

These cost reductions will enable us to offset increased headwinds from higher on-site effort. To realize these initiatives, we will be taking a restructuring charge of $500,000 in the second quarter and $1 million in the third quarter. This restructuring charge is reflected in our GAAP EPS guidance, but not in our non-GAAP EPS outlook. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate is expected to be 26.6% for the remainder of fiscal year compared to the prior guidance of 25.3%.

Our current guidance anticipates we will record minority interest expense of approximately $6.3 million for FY ‘18, which is $700,000 higher than our prior guidance.

The midpoint of our current non-GAAP EPS guidance is unchanged from our prior guidance.

For FY ‘18, our higher revenue outlook coupled with research optimization initiatives and stock buybacks are expected to offset headwinds from the increased off-site effort, higher tax rate and increased minority interest. As a reminder, our guidance anticipates no material changes to current visa legislation or corporate tax laws.

In conclusion, we’re off to a solid start to fiscal year 2018. We delivered first quarter revenue at the high end of our guidance, strong year-over-year margin accretion and EPS growth. We expect to deliver strong sequential revenue and EPS growth in the second quarter. And we have raised our full year 2018 revenue guidance.

I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald.

Joseph Foresi

I was wondering could we get a break out of the core organic growth rate versus the contribution from Polaris? And maybe, you can just update us on progress with Polaris from a cross-selling sort of cost takeout standpoint?

Ranjan Kalia

So Joe, I mean, we look at both the businesses together. Obviously, one of the reasons for the strong growth in Q1 as well as for the full year is really our banking segment. A major piece of the banking segment actually does flow through Polaris and that’s why you really see that the Polaris growth is strong and also that is impacting the minority interest. So from a combined point, we really look at the businesses together versus really looking at them separate Polaris and Virtusa.

Kris Canekeratne

So, Joe, second, just to build on what Ranjan said. So clearly, the synergies between the combined Virtusa offerings in banking and financial services combined with the Polaris industry expertise has been differentiating for us. And we are clearly starting to see the synergies that we expected when we did the Polaris acquisition. We are very pleased with the progress that has been made. We believe that we are intersecting digital transformation opportunities head on in the market. We are gaining recognition. We have a leadership position when it comes to digital execution. And beyond that, clearly, when it comes to our heritage, which has to do with helping our clients lower their cost of their IT infrastructures, we are really well positioned. And this is where we are winning and taking away market share from generation 1 providers.

Ranjan Kalia

Joe, I can also give you, from a banking segment, the sequential growth for the banking segment was 4.4%.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. Okay. And then you now have a head of digital and everyone seems to be getting into digital. Can you talk about how big, or update us on how big digital is as a business. its growth rate, and then most importantly, what your competitive advantages in that digital offering?

Kris Canekeratne

Yeah, so clearly, we’ve had a long heritage of digital work. As you recall, our founding was pretty clear on helping our clients move from on-premise to online, followed by online to mobile, the first generation of mobile, then mobile first, and now omnichannel digital. So clearly, we have had a very strong track record and experience in digital transformation for our clients. From a pipeline perspective, our overall pipeline grew approximately 26% year-over-year, about 2x that of revenue growth. But our digital pipeline actually grew well ahead of that at approximately 33% year-over-year. So, we are clearly seeing a distance in terms of how fast our digital pipelines are growing.

In terms of our differentiation, Joe, it’s actually quite simple and straightforward. We have had a very strong heritage in digital execution. We have worked with some of the largest digital enterprises who embrace digital, and we’ve worked on some of the largest programs. And we believe that this experience and expertise, especially, when it comes to providing services that are end-to-end in large enterprises at scale, there are very few services firms that do what we do.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. Okay. And then the last one for me. Can you talk about utilization? Has it stabilized? And can it remain over this 80% range? And I know margin guidance for this year is pretty much the same, but how about the long-term margin outlook? Thanks.

Ranjan Kalia

So Joe, utilization actually was a little bit stronger in Q1 than we had contemplated in our original guidance. We believe that from these utilizations, we still have opportunities to continue to increase utilization, more and more automation opportunities will start to transpire. From a longer-term margin outlook, the cost savings initiatives that I talked about, which will really have a $5 million savings impact and a $10 million, that also helps us set another cost platform going into FY 2019. And we believe, we can really have strong margin accretions in FY 2019 over FY 2018, but we’ll provide you color more closer to end of the year.

Operator

And we will now go to Bryan Bergin with Cowen.

Bryan Bergin

Can you just talk about the scale of the digital strategy that, the workforce you have there now and where you plan to take that? And then, how does the client facing or really the go-to-market strategy change as you integrate that into the existing teams?

Kris Canekeratne

Sure. So as you would expect about 33, about one-third of our revenue comes from digital program. I would say that, that’s somewhat conservative, in that we’re only measuring very clear digital revenue that’s attributable to digital resources and digital programs. The actual pull-through of that revenue is actually far greater, but once again, we’re being very judicious about how exactly we measure digital. Now when it actually comes to our new digital strategy business offering.

We basically have 3 very clear goals, with respect to our digital business strategy offering. I will share those first and then, I will share with you how we expect this to sort of percolate through the rest of the execution that we do. So the 3 key goals for our digital business strategy is, one, to double down on our end-to-end digital execution and essentially develop a digital strategy set of offerings to help clients embrace new and disruptive digital business model. The second is to strengthen our ability to reach new buyers that we typically don’t go after today, buyers as in CEOs, presidents, chief delivery officers, chief marketing officers and the goal here is to expand our addressable market.

And the third is to intersect and shape digital programs earlier in the buying cycle. So our goal is essentially reach a new audience, expand our addressable market and to intersect digital opportunities earlier in the bank cycle. To the extent we are successful in doing this, and given the experience and the expertise that we have in providing end-to-end digital work, we believe that this will flow through our pipeline and give us a larger addressable market in which we can actually provide our standard digital execution services.

Bryan Bergin

Okay. And then, your client metrics, you had nice bump in the $5 million-plus, $10 million-plus categories. Is that all new client mix? Or is it client, existing client mining? And then, just talk about the key success factors there that’s helped you win.

Ranjan Kalia

Right. That metric is more or so a reflection of client mining. I mean, our client, sorry, when we started the year, we had talked about the 98% of our revenue will really come from existing clients. That’s really grown up to be 99%, strong growth that we’re releasing, especially in our top 10. So that metric is really being driven by more and more penetration. That being said, I mean, this was also another good quarter of new client wins. And new client wins, we continue to be very focused on making them more and more strategic, so that they really bring in more meaningful revenue and scale for year plus 1, year plus 2.

Operator

And our next caller is Mayank Tandon with Needham & Company.

Mayank Tandon

Kris, I wanted to ask you, and obviously, you’ve been really busy with integrating Polaris and now you’re seeing the synergies that you mentioned. But your peers have been fairly active in terms of further reinforcing their digital footprint through M&A. How are you looking at M&A going down the road in terms of further establishing your foothold in the digital space?

Kris Canekeratne

So Mayank, great question. So first and foremost, we couldn’t be more pleased about where we are in terms of our ability to intersect and execute some of the largest end-to-end, most-signaling digital programs at scale in the industries that we serve. Whether it’s banking and financial services, whether it’s insurance, whether it’s media, whether it’s communications, we are working on some of the most important, most strategic digital initiatives. All of these are very competitive. And we have been systematically winning digital programs away from other providers.

So I think that really talks to three things. The first is that our heritage and over 20 years of experience focused on helping our clients move from on-premise to online, online to mobile, mobile to omnichannel digital is paying handsomely, especially in terms of reference ability, et cetera. Our gamified continuous integration, continuous deployment platform brings -- basically, brings value speed and velocity to digital programs in the enterprise. And we are clearly, the strategic partner of choice on some of the most established and most visible digital programs across the industries we operate in.

So when you combine all of this and you take a look at how we are positioned, the industry domain that we have, the FinTech lab that we have established that can really provide clients with a real visceral experience about what the future could look like and reimagining their digital store front. I think we greatly separate ourselves from the rest of the industry. We couldn’t be more excited about the position that we hold in the digital space.

Mayank Tandon

Right. Okay. Great. And then one quick question for Ranjan. Ranjan, I missed this. But the margin guidance for ‘18, on a non-GAAP basis is that still flat in terms of 175 basis points, I believe?

Ranjan Kalia

It is -- it used to be 170. Now it’s 160 basis points. So Mayank, marginally consistent with prior guidance.

Mayank Tandon

Right. And then, it gets back to the 13% to 14% OPM level like you did back pre-Polaris. Is that a reasonable target over the next several years? Or is that now different, given the changing mix of your on-site offshore and other headwinds you’re facing as you expand into digital?

Ranjan Kalia

Mayank, we in the management team is very resolute and continuing to grow the margins at Virtusa. I mean, this has been a strong margin accretion obviously we didn’t have a good year last year. FY ‘18 is strong margin accretion. We believe, we are continuing to do more and more work in setting up our cost platform to show margin accretions in FY ‘19 too. And there are $5 million cost saving initiatives that I just talked about having a $10 million impact. Almost 100 basis points impact -- margin impact next year. I mean, we’re doing all those things not only for this year, but also really setting up the stage for next year. Because we all really believe that the margin opportunity in our business model continues to be there.

Operator

And our next question comes from Puneet Jain with JP Morgan.

Puneet Jain

Thanks for taking my question. So you continue to assume higher visibility on the sales revenue. Is that a function of conservatism, given new client contributed 4% in Q1? Or trends suggest that new client contribution will be lower than what it has been in the past typically?

Ranjan Kalia

So Puneet, your observation is fair. You look at we have a strong H1 growth. The back half growth is lower than the H1 growth. And what we’ve tried to do is incorporate, because banking is a bigger and bigger segment, mix of our business. We’ve tried to incorporate the furlough holidays in our guidance in Q3. And then, we all know in Q4, there is a little bit of pause that happens because of budgeting cycle spending that is there. So, we’ve tried to really incorporate that in our guidance at the high end of our guidance, it shows strong sequential growth, even in the back end. Actually, it shows sequential growth both at the midpoint. But at the high point, it continues to show strong growth. So that’s really the big factor that’s there. The volume growth will still continue to be there in Q1. We’ve just try to keep in mind the furlough impact of the banking segment.

Puneet Jain

Got you. And can you also comment on last year pipeline. You had not included any contribution from such deals in the guidance, but have won one last deal in Q1. So, would you need to replenish the pipeline on going-forward basis?

Kris Canekeratne

So Puneet, overall, the pipeline continues to grow year-over-year. Clearly, we did have a fairly significant large deal that moved through the pipeline and we closed it. Notwithstanding, our large deals pipeline grew 62% year-over-year so very significant growth in the large deals segment of the pipeline. Overall, pipeline grew 26% year-over-year and the digital pipeline grew 33% year-over-year. So, as you would expect there are always peaks and valleys and ups and downs in the pipeline on a sequential basis. However, when we take a look at our pipeline, we tend to look at it more across a year-over-year -- on a year-over-year basis. And our overall pipeline is essentially growing 2x that of revenue growth. So overall, we are very pleased with how the pipeline injection rates are going. Beyond that close rates, tying to close win rates, injection volumes, et cetera, have been pretty much in parity with prior quarters.

Puneet Jain

Got it. And let me quickly ask one more. So, some of your peers have noted that digital projects could be moving beyond initial prototyping phase to full scale implementation. So one, are you also seeing that in your client base? And if you are, then should we expect relatively larger size deals, larger size contracts going forward?

Kris Canekeratne

So Puneet, for some time now, we have been working on end-to-end digital programs that are well beyond the proof-of-concept or the MVP stage, the minimum viable product stage. And we are clearly working on some of the world’s largest digital programs in banking and financial services, insurance, telco and media. So, we’ve been actually seeing the transition of digital, sort of prototypes and proof of concepts moving into end-to-end implementation execution for several years now. What I would tell you is that, there is a heightened requirement across the industries that we serve to double down on digital. And that’s the reason why we decided that this is a great time for us to build out a digital business strategy function, which can then help our clients and potentially new clients shape their digital program and reimagine their digital store fronts even before intersecting the downstream work.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

Can you talk about the timing and the cadence of the ramp of the 2 deals that Kris had mentioned in his prepared remarks? Maybe, how long does it take to get to steady state?

Ranjan Kalia

So the large deal that Kris talked about is actually a very large bank of the U.K. It’s going to be a 3-year deal, and it’s already starting to ramp in Q2. So that’s why you’re really seeing a very strong Q2 for Virtusa. Q2s have always historically been strong. This is a very, very strong Q2. And that’s expected to flow in Q3, Q4. So that particular deal is starting to accelerate pretty early in the year.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And then, with the improved demand trends and that deal and then you mentioned the $25 million deal. Will utilization come down before it stabilizes and picks back up as you hire aggressively into these programs?

Ranjan Kalia

No, I think, we’re getting more and more comfortable running utilization at these levels. We’ve been able to, I think, our biggest piece was making sure we were able to integrate Polaris and Virtusa on our delivery platforms, which we were able to do that at the back end of last year. Now we’re getting more and more comfortable that even at a larger scale, we cannot only run utilizations at these levels, but actually accrete utilizations from these levels.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. I got one more question, please. The operating margin plan for a decade for you has been 100 to 150 basis points on an annual basis, that’s been the goal. First, is it still achievable? And then second, if it is, should we view the cost cuts as a way to achieve that goal next year or is management willing to use this as a potential upside to that 150 basis points that I don’t think you’ve been willing to go above in the years past.

Ranjan Kalia

So it’s, you’re right. Brian, our stated goal has been 100 to 150 basis points. And we are expecting to deliver even higher of that band this year. Our expectations would be continued to be a strong accretion next year. Like I said, we are setting up the stage for that. And not only we believe that cost savings would result in margin accretion. But other gross margin levels like utilization, changes in our realized pricing. We talked about last year, we had some project inefficiencies that hurted our realized pricing last year. Those projects inefficiencies are starting to scale down. So all those pieces are really, we believe are setting our stage better and better for margin accretion this year as well as next year.

Operator

And our next participant is Frank Atkins with SunTrust.

Frank Atkins

First, I wanted to ask, there’s a little tick up in the mix between time and materials and fixed bid. Any comments on that? Or more general, any changes in the pricing environment?

Ranjan Kalia

No, that piece was, we, actually, we had one large engagement that actually, on the renewal, they change from fixed price into more on T&M. Because the scope changes over there. So that became the large deal, just became from fixed price to T&M. So nothing, we don’t view that there’s anything unusual there. I think from a pricing perspective, no changes. Other than that we continued to see slight improvement in our realized pricing and that’s really coming more and more because our project inefficiencies as a mix of revenue are going down.

Frank Atkins

Okay. Great. That’s helpful. And then, can you give us a quick update on the wage environment and hiring and retention? Saw attrition tick down a little bit this quarter.

Ranjan Kalia

Yes. So, in quarter attrition is really starting to come back around that 4% to 5% that Virtusa has historically experienced. I mean, last year, the attrition landed higher because we did a lot of restructurings bringing Polaris and Virtusa together. I think on the wage inflation piece, look there was a little bit of a slowdown on the growth rates. So, the wage pressures have been down especially on the offshore. So those are also helping for us to maintain and improve margins.

Frank Atkins

Okay, great. And last one for me. Any color in trends in North America versus Europe versus rest of the world by geography?

Kris Canekeratne

Generally speaking, it’s very similar pattern across the world, almost every enterprise who’s been doing large-scale outsourcing and off-shoring work. They are very focused on effort compression and essentially, improving the efficiencies and the efficacy of their IT program. And obviously, with that said, they are taking some of these savings and doubling down on investing into digital programs to basically reimagine their digital store fronts and bring out new digital business models. We are obviously seeing this across the globe, across every industry that we serve. But just realize that Virtusa is very focused on servicing industries that service very large consumer groups. In other words, larger numbers of consumers are serviced by the enterprises that we service and in that area, there is very significant investment into digital programs and a very significant focus on reducing the cost of the existing IT environment.

Operator

And our next question comes from Anil Doradla with William Blair.

Anil Doradla

So Kris and Ranjan, congrats on the upward revision, meaningful for so early in the year, so good job on that.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you.

Anil Doradla

I had more of a clarification. I know a lot of questions were asked on the margin outlook. But I wanted to revisit that. I mean, you had reset full year by 10 bps, right? Going from 170 to 160. We were at what, roughly 5.96 this quarter. So that means there should be a meaningful pickup in the remaining three quarters to be -- to get a 160 bps expansion. Utilization levels are running hot at peak. You’re having more pressure on on-site. So what gives you confidence of even achieving the 160 bps margin expansion, given that we’ve already had a couple of research on this. The on-site part of it, did that catch you by surprise? And with these large deals, I mean, there could be more pressure. So I know I’m not rolling up a bunch of things, but it really boils down to why should I not be skeptical of the 160 bps margin expansion?

Ranjan Kalia

Anil, the big reason for the change for us revenue being on the high end versus margin being on the midpoint was really that the new deal that started, we’re working on had a very significant high on-site. And like I said earlier that deal is starting to expand very significantly in Q2 which means it’s going to become more and more global, which means that the on-site effort shouldn’t really stay at these levels, but starting to trend down, which means that it should really have a more and more impact on the gross margin from a positive perspective. And then, we’ve got some other, like I said, the project inefficiencies that are going to continue to go down. So those are really going to be the tailwinds that are going really help to increase the gross margin. And we continue to hold our SG&A. So therefore, all the gross margin improvements are really coming down to the operating line item.

Anil Doradla

So your confidence is driven by keeping OpEx intact. That’s what I’m hearing.

Ranjan Kalia

OpEx as -- keeping OpEx intact, but growing gross margin. And the reason for the gross margin increase is the large deal that we’re starting is going to become -- is expected to be more and more global, which is really going to help to accrete gross margins by bringing down the on-site effort.

Anil Doradla

So when I look at the gross margin drop-off this quarter, it was a meaningful drop-off. Did you see this coming? Or was this some unanticipated set of events that resulted in this drop-off this quarter?

Ranjan Kalia

No, Anil, that was the drop-off that you’re talking about is sequential from Q4 to Q1. That was already incorporated in the guidance. So that was -- yes, there was a little bit drop-off versus the guidance, but the big piece was just -- that was part of the guidance. There was no surprise in there.

Anil Doradla

Okay. And finally, Kris, when I look at the $125 million contract, you gave some color on the European Bank. Now, is this tied to one particular country? Or is this kind of a multi-country? And do you think that you -- is this just a new line of business? Or as Ranjan kind of inferred, it was kind of little bit of a Polaris-driven business? I’m trying to understand the nature of this business. How much more new is it relative to what you guys have done?

Kris Canekeratne

Yeah. So, first and foremost, it’s one of the largest banks in U.K. So, all of the service and the work that we do will be for a U.K. Bank. They’re mostly relegated to being a U.K. based bank, but one of the largest. In terms of the work itself, we’ve had a small relationship with this bank for a long time with the heritage Polaris account. But, given this opportunity that we went after it was an opportunity that significantly expanded our scope with this account, whereby now we are a strategic preferred partner for all of their market initiatives, and we are responsible for basically helping them rationalize and consolidate their application, the number of applications that they have that’s used to support their market’s initiatives and then, move these applications over to the cloud. So, I hope that provides you with a little bit of color about the scope and the opportunity that’s in front of us.

Anil Doradla

Great. Thanks a lot guys. And congrats on this large deal.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you.

Operator

And we will now go to Ariel Hughes with Wedbush.

Ariel Hughes

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. So, I just wanted to get a little bit more color on the financial services segment performance for the quarter. Just looking for some color around the size of the firm and geographic locations of the firms that we’re really driving growth this quarter?

Kris Canekeratne

So generally speaking, in Banking and Financial Services, Virtusa works with the largest banks and global financial services institutions in the world across North America, Europe and Canada, Australia, pretty much across the globe.

Ranjan Kalia

Southeast Asia.

Kris Canekeratne

Yeah. So, we have a very strong presence in banking and financial services. We saw strong growth and momentum across our existing enterprise accounts in banking and financial services and then beyond that we won engagements in some of the next -- not the top 10, but even the banks and financial services, enterprises that are after the top 10 accounts for Virtusa. So we saw very strong and robust growth across banking and financial services. And I think what was most impressive was whether it be our largest account, or whether it be our top 10 accounts, we saw very strong momentum and growth.

Ranjan Kalia

So like I said, our BFSI segment grew sequentially 3.8%. And it’s expecting another strong sequential quarter in Q2, with a very strong year-over-year growth.

Ariel Hughes

That’s great. And then, just one last question. Just similarly, some color behind the health care segment. Just some drivers, what’s driving growth performance there moving forward?

Kris Canekeratne

So just generally, out of all of the industries that we are working in, we’re seeing great momentum in BFSI. We’re seeing strong momentum in telecom. We’re seeing good momentum across the board, with the exception of the health care industry. And a large part of that is just simply based on delayed decision making in health care, that’s basically impacting our health care business. We do expect that over time and over the rest of this year that the health care pipeline will continue to grow and will translate into new opportunities coming in. But we believe that, that’s ahead of us.

Ranjan Kalia

As many of you may remember that last time on the call, we had talked about there was a few 2 health care deals that in Q4, that didn’t really close in Q4, but actually closed earlier on in Q1. And that kind of a similar scenario, again, repeated itself for Q1. Some deals got pushed into Q2. So we continue to feel like it’s a little bit delayed decision-making cycle. So that’s why, there was a sequential decline in our health care segment in Q1, but is expected to grow for the remainder of the year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now go to Vincent Colicchio with Barrington Research.

Vincent Colicchio

Kris, I’m curious, so the 2 deals that you highlighted in your prepared remarks. How do the overall margins on those deals compare to other large banking deals won in the recent past?

Kris Canekeratne

As you are fully aware of, the banking industry generally, is less margin for Virtusa than the nonbanking industry. But having said that, both of these deals are very much in line with our banking and financial services margin expectations. Clearly, the reason that there will be an initial impact from a margin standpoint has to do with the fact that there is more on-site intensity, especially with the large win that we’ve had in the U.K., which is somewhat transformational and requires more on-site effort at the start of the engagement, which will then normalize as the year progresses. But nothing that’s abnormal if you will in terms of the margin profile of any of these or for that matter, the several other engagements that we have won in banking and financial services, in telco, in insurance, et cetera.

Vincent Colicchio

And then, one for you, Ranjan. What was the size of the health care business in percentage terms in the quarter?

Ranjan Kalia

In the quarter, it’s about 10%. In the full year, it is expected to be 10%, and the mix is 10%.

Operator

And with no further questions, I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Kris Canekeratne for closing remarks.

Kris Canekeratne

Thank you all for joining us on our Q1 fiscal year 2018 conference call. I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our team members globally for the tremendous effort and dedication that they have put in. And we look forward to speaking with you again at the end of our first quarter. Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes our call for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.