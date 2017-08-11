Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - Manager, Investor Relations

John Maslowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Joseph Pantginis - Rodman & Renshaw

Keith Markey - Griffin Securities

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing second quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until September 09, 2017.

Before we begin, we wish to inform participants that today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose and includes statements relating to the enrollment, dosing and reporting of results from pre-clinical and clinical studies; the timing of regulatory submissions, the potential advantages of our product candidates, sufficiency of our existing cash to fund operations and other statements regarding our future operations, financial condition, objectives and other future events.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed under Item 1A Risk Factors and elsewhere in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the SEC. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additionally, the forward-looking statements made during this call represent our views only as of today, August 09, 2017. While we may update certain forward-looking statements from time-to-time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if new information becomes available.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and will then provide a summary of our second quarter 2017 financial results. John will host the Q&A session which will be followed by his closing remarks.

I’d like to now turn over the call to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Our dedicated team continued to achieve an important milestones in the second quarter, advancing the development of our gene therapy candidates with which we believe could hold promise for patients within rare and devastating genetic diseases of the skin and connective tissues with high unmet needs. Our commitment to the steady pace also positions us well to continue achieving important milestones in the coming months.

As you know we are leveraging a proprietary autologous fibroblast technology with genetic engineering to create cell-based gene therapies that are comparable with the unique biology of enrich patients and offer the potential to address the underlying cause of the disease.

Here is an update on our programs progress. Our most advanced program, FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by a mutation of the COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of Type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that holds together the layers of the skin.

Without anchoring fibrils, the dermis and epidermis of skin separate causing severe blisters, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to friction, including daily activities like rubbing or scratching. These wounds may heal slowly or not at all and are susceptible to infection, patients live in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high motility rate.

We estimate that there are approximately 1,100 to 2,500 RDEB patients in the United States. RDEB impacts both genders all races and ethnicities. Our approach for treating RDEB is distinctive in that it targets the underlying cause of the disease. FCX-007 utilizes a patient's own fibroblasts that have been modified to produce the functional COL7 protein that is missing or deficient in these patients.

Fibrocell is currently executing a Phase I/II open label clinical trial to evaluate the safety of FCX-007 in RDEB patients. Additionally, the trial will assess COL7 expression immediately using photographic imaging.

In May, we announced the Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended continuation of dosing following a planned review of safety data from the first adult patient treated in the Phase I portion of the trial. There are no product related adverse events. The first patient was treated in the Phase I portion of the trial in the first quarter of 2017.

In DSMB review was a planned analysis as required by our clinical trial protocol. Our protocol does not require additional staggering in the Phase I adult population assessment beyond the first patient. In June, based on the DSMB’s recommendation, we completed dosing in the first cohort of adult patients in the Phase I portion of the trial. This cohort consists of three adult who are NC1+.

We were in the process of scheduling additional patients now and look forward to continue dosing in the coming weeks. We expect to report 12-week post-treatment data for safety, mechanism of action and efficacy for multiple patients in the Phase I portion of the clinical trial by the end of this quarter.

We plan to include pediatric patients for the Phase II portion of the trial in which we expect to treat six patients. This will follow the submission on clinical data for multiple adult patients to the FDA for their review and allowance in dose pediatric patients.

FCX-007 has been granted fast-track status as well as Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations by the FDA for the treatment of RDEB. We believe these designations put FCX-007 in advantageous regulatory position as we progress through the clinical trial process.

Moving on our second gene therapy candidate, FCX-013 is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by thickening or fibrosis of the skin and connective tissue that can be debilitating and painful. In the U.S., we estimated there are approximately 90,000 patients with severe localized scleroderma.

We were pleased to announce in June that FCX-013 was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. The RPDD augments the Orphan Drug Designation previously granted by the FDA to FCX-013. This is our second RPDD designation, which we believe to hold significant value to the Company upon market approval of these therapies.

We have completed the pre-clinical proof-of-concept study and the pre-clinical dose ranging study of FCX-013. The combined dataset indicated that FCX-013 was well tolerated resulting in no test-article related clinical observations or pathology and no bio-distribution of the vector to target organs of the test animals.

Data suggest that dermal thickness reduction was dependent on higher MMP-1 expression. In our pre-IND briefing package comments, FDA requested to resubmit collected pre-clinical data from these studies for a review along with a protocol design for our follow on good laboratory practice or GLP, bio-distribution toxicology study.

We are receiving feedback from FDA on the pre-clinical package and expect to initiate the GLP study in the coming weeks. After completion of the GLP study, we expect to submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2017. Both of our gene therapy product candidates FCX-007 and FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise and synthetic biology.

Our financial results for the second quarter of 2017 were reported in our earnings release that issued this morning. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of $1.56 per share, compared to a diluted net loss of $0.78 per share for the same period in 2016.

The 2017 period included approximately $9.7 million of non-cash warrant revaluation expense as compared to approximately $7.5 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income for the same period in 2016. Additionally, the 2017 period included non-cash deemed dividends on Series A preferred stock of approximately $3.9 million, increasing net loss attributed to common stockholders. No non-cash deemed dividends were reported in the same period in 2016.

Research and development expenses decreased to approximately $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to $7.2 million for the same six-month period in 2016. This decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and employee related expenses in the 2017 period as a result of our restructuring related initiatives implemented in June 2016 in connection with the wind-down of our azficel-T operations.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to approximately $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to approximately $5.3 million for the same six-month period in 2016. This decrease was due primarily to the reduced compensation and employee related expenses.

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $15.9 million and working capital of approximately $12.9 million. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operations into the second quarter of 2018.

This concludes our prepared remarks. We welcome your participation in the question-and-answer session. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Joe Pantginis with Rodman & Renshaw.

Joseph Pantginis

Hey. Good morning, John. Good morning, Karen. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to discuss a little bit about the next steps regarding how are you going to get to the FDA. If I remember correctly, you don't necessarily have a set number of adult patients you're targeting to go to the FDA. And if I heard you correctly, today the three adult patients are in which has already been disclosed and you're looking to schedule additional patients shortly. So I was just curious what is the next step? Have you started discussions with the FDA? Have you submitted anything just looking to get view of the next steps? Thanks.

John Maslowski

Sure. Thanks Joe for your question. Appreciated and good to hear from you. So the requirements on the FDA was to share safety and benefit data as I have said previously in adult patients. So as we mentioned in our remarks, we are targeting six adults in Phase I, but we can submit a planned cohort of that to share the date with FDA. We are in a process of evaluating obviously our data for the readout by the end of the quarter. And that assessment will be taken in by our clinical regulatory teams to determine if that’s the right data set for submission.

So we are going to cleanup that remaining data coming up at the end of the quarter assess that, but I do not believe we have to wait for the entire six-patient data set throughout the entire trial. We believe that if we can establish safety about our earlier end point with a cohort of patients. We can go to FDA and start having those discussions earlier. The outcome of that is of course based on the data we collect and the interaction we have with the FDA at the time.

Joseph Pantginis

That’s actually very helpful. Thanks John. And then just quickly I guess if you could just look at the logistics of the actual data collection, obviously nothing to disclose, but data wise, but more of the ease of being able to obtain the biopsy is conduct the histology analysis for your mechanism of action data that you're looking to put out et cetera?

John Maslowski

So Joe, you are curious. You want to know a little bit about the logistic and how well you collect and report the data on that particular aspect…

Joseph Pantginis

Yes. The ease of the collection and how easy it is to do histology et cetera?

John Maslowski

Yes. It’s a good question. Because as you know we do a few different assessments when the patients come in. I’ll touch on here particular specific interest in the biopsies mechanism. I would say the patients come in – we perform a safety analysis which includes typical routine laboratory testing and then we also collect [indiscernible] testing like RCL and some other analysis.

And then we are obviously taking photographs, which are as a system that we’ve developed with Stanford and with the third-party of that with imaging software that we collect for moving the endpoints and that’s pretty straight forward and we collect those photographs they are analyzed for wound healing and that will report the data such.

Specifically for your question, it is interesting because one of the points we’ve discussed previously including FDA internally it decides how well are biopsies tolerated by these patients and how common is it to collect them and perform some certain histological analysis. And they turns out although, obviously one of the concerns would be instability of the skin, because as you collect these biopsies are you creating point of instability because of the lack of anchoring fibrils.

And we found that with the techniques that Stanford developed with Dr. Al Lane and the colleting biopsies is actually a fairly straight forward process, especially in the adult patients. They have been in a number of clinical trials as you can imagine, it’s a small population, but they are motivated. So they are enrolling a lot of different sort of clinical trials over the years.

So the actual collection of biopsies has been well tolerated and it’s a punch biopsy, we collect them, they’re shift to the labs. And then the standard histological techniques are applied for cross-sectioning and pre-staining and we look at as you know the collagen – anti-collagen VII antibodies we can look at expression in IEM.

We’ve also listed some of the vernacular techniques based in PCR, so we can see some DNA, Better DNA or mRNA now as well as secondary analysis. So logistically, although biopsies sound like they might be troublesome for these patients. They have [indiscernible] quite a few, so we can make a strong analysis and we’ll do that at each of the endpoint going forward.

Joseph Pantginis

That’s great. Thanks for the added details John.

John Maslowski

Sure. Thanks a lot for your questions.

And we’ll take our next question from Keith Markey with Griffin Securities.

Keith Markey

Good morning, John. Thanks for taking my question. Just wondering clearly this is an open-label study and I wondered you might be able to lend a little bit of information about just generally what this – how this skin is looking on the patients? Where they’ve been treated with the Fiberglass? Clearly that’s not a – the same level of details what you’re getting with the expression of collagen VII, but it might be useful?

John Maslowski

Yes. Hi, Keith, it’s good to hear from you. Thanks for your questions. So we’re going to – we’re in the process of collecting all those photographs of multiple patients. We’re still processing some of the open-label data on our follow-on patients that we injected more recently through the four weeks and of course while the 12-week coming up.

I think what we’ll do is at the readout of the data that we have coming up at the end of the quarter. I think its best sort of the analyzers as a group and have those reported at that time. So we can give you a better view of what we’re seeing on the skin quality. We’ve collected data from patient one. We’ve had that patient come through and do some analyses there. I think it might be a bit early to sort of start making some reported conclusions on the one patients. So by next month we will be reporting that more as a whole dataset.

Keith Markey

Okay, thanks. And then I was wondering if you might address sort of – one sort of accounting issue and that is – I didn’t think that we are going to see deemed dividends in this quarter. So my question is, is this going to be a continuing process or is this pretty much the end of the deemed dividends?

John Maslowski

Keith, thanks for your question. I just had to get a little council here on that, but they will continue and I can get you some more details on the rationals behind them with the follow-up call on that and have some more additional information ready.

Keith Markey

Okay, I’ll give you a call later. Thank you.

John Maslowski

All right. Thank you.

End of Q&A

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now turn the call over to Mr. John Maslowski for closing remarks.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. During the second quarter, we made strong progress with the development of our gene therapy product candidates. During the second half of the year, we expect to report safety and efficacy data for multiple patients in the Phase I portion of the Phase I/II clinical trials FCX-007 for the treatment of RBED.

And also to complete pre-clinical development of FCX-013, and filing of an IND to evaluate our product candidate in patients with moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Obtaining these important milestones support our commitment to developing treatment with the potential to offer help and relief to patients and families and bring value to our shareholders. We look forward to keeping you informed of our progress. Enjoy your day.

