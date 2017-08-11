Envision Healthcare's (EVHC) CEO Chris Holden on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Envision Healthcare Holdings (NYSE:EVHC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Envision Healthcare Corporation Second Quarter Conference Call.

At this time, for opening remarks, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Bob Kneeley, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Bob Kneeley

Thank you, Kathy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Envision Healthcare's earnings conference call for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Our presenters today are Chris Holden, CEO and President; and Claire Gulmi, CFO. Also available for the question-and-answer portion of our call are Bob Coward, President of Physician Services; Randy Owen, President of Ambulatory Services; and Kevin Eastridge, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. We encourage you to carefully review the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed earlier this year in addition to the risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we expect to file in the coming days.

Forward-looking statements in the press release that we issued yesterday evening, along with our remarks on this call, are made as of today, August 8, and we undertake no duty to update them as actual events unfold.

Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. You can find a reconciliation of these measures in the tables included with our press release issued yesterday afternoon, which is also available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor@evhc.net. We encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website regularly, which we use to communicate important information regarding Envision Healthcare to investors.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO and President, Chris Holden. Chris?

Chris Holden

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone. We have a very full agenda on this morning's call. They cover the announced agreement to divest AMR, our discussion of second quarter operating results and progress on a number of strategic initiatives underway to achieve operating excellence and position our organization as the trusted partner for providers' health systems, patients and payers.

So let me begin with an update on the status of AMR. This morning, we announced our definitive agreement to divest AMR with the sale to KKR and merger with a KKR owned Air Medical transport company. The transaction results in a unique and strategic combination of air and ground transportation providing over 5 billion transports covering 46 states and the District of Columbia. The terms of the transaction are $2.4 billion in cash and is subject only to customary closing conditions. And we expect proceeds to net about $1.9 billion. Closing should occur during the fourth quarter, and we'll assess our capital allocation strategy once we get closer to the closing. This transaction is a significant step, in our vision, of building the new Envision around a set of physician centric clinical solutions to better serve our hospital system and payer clients.

I'm now going to pivot to a discussion of the results for the second quarter. Our second quarter operating results were solid, generally in line with our expectations for the period. EPS was at the top end of the guidance. EBITDA was in line. And importantly, our strong -- we had strong cash flow performance for the quarter.

Of significant note, for Physician Services, on a same-contract basis, our revenue growth was 3.2% overall. And that consisted of volume growth of 1.1% and rate growth of 2.1%. Of particular note, anesthesia volume was positive at 4% for the quarter. In contrast, emergency services volumes declined 0.9% versus prior year and have been flat for the first half of 2007. The rates added 6.4% to the ED same-contract growth in the quarter, fueled by several factors, including in part, our in-network contracting efforts.

Generally, our quarter -- Q1 revised forecast tested well for all service lines in Q2, with the exception of the outlook for ED volumes. And we now have the benefit of several additional data points from hospital providers and 2 full quarters of experience as a combined company to fine-tune our view for the back half of 2017. This issue and its impact on our financials is the exclusive driver of the adjustment to our forecast for the remainder of 2017, and Claire will provide additional color on this point in her remarks.

Additional highlights on our activities during the second quarter include the following. Acquisition activity was robust. We completed 6 physician group practice acquisitions and 2 ASC acquisitions in the quarter. We've now committed over $600 million in development capital this year-to-date and remain confident in our pipeline opportunities for the rest of the year.

We continue to apply a very disciplined strategic set of filters in how we deploy capital for M&A, particularly against this macroeconomic backdrop of utilization pressure that we've seen in the first 2 quarters of the year. So to that end, in April, we made a significant investment in our radiology platform with the acquisition of Imaging Advantage. And we will continue to focus capital in the radiology space, as we believe that we can add value to providers by consolidating this largely fragmented space and we can add value to health systems through the appropriate balance of professional services and technology.

Our strategic filter also includes a focus on building our market relevance in our key markets. In Georgia, we expanded with 2 emergency medicine groups in that state, which complements our recent expansion of anesthesia services in the Atlanta metro area. We also expanded our presence in the Midwest in the State of Wisconsin with the acquisition of Infinity, a multi-specialty group with an emphasis on emergency medicine. Infinity also enhances our strong relationships with Ascension Health, including markets where we provide home health and hospice care in the joint venture with that organization. We continue to expand our ambulatory surgery services through strategic relationships with leading health systems as well.

Now shifting to an update on our migration from out-of-network to in-network status for -- primarily for our emergency services. We believe that progress is moving on our time line and with the expected results. As you may recall, our stated objective is to move the majority of our out-of-network revenue to in-network status within the next 12 to 18 months with a revenue-neutral impact. Year-to-date, we've migrated about 20% of that out-of-network revenue to in-network status. And a significant portion of that early success was in the state of Florida. A significant percentage of the remaining balance is concentrated in a relatively small number of payers. And the impact of adding each contract can create very chunky improvements in our overall percentage. We are actively engaged in positive discussions with that small group, and we remain confident that all parties share collective desire to solve this systemic issue in the best interest of the patient.

As we report this financial update and the milestone of rationalizing our offering portfolio, it's also important to reflect on what we've accomplished in a very brief time. Since our transformational merger last December, we've expanded our partnerships with key health systems. Our results this quarter validate a key element of the transaction, which is the strength of our diversified service offering, which serves to differentiate us both in scale and scope. And we've made substantial progress in each of these following areas, including divesting Medical Transportation, terminating our population health services, consolidating our M&A and sales functions, moving in-network on a significant portion of our emergency medicine business and taking steps to improve our operational excellence across our physician-centric service lines.

We're achieving great accomplishments and despite a more challenging macro environment. And I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of our management team, our advisers and others who've worked so hard and will continue to work hard to build on the market-leading positions that we have for each of our clinical solutions.

And with that introduction, I'll now turn the comments over to Claire Gulmi.

Claire Gulmi

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. As Chris said, we're pleased with our results for the second quarter of 2017, which are in line with the guidance issued on our investor call in May. Our organization has made great strides in the past several quarters following completion of the Envision and AMSURG merger. We are on track to achieve our target cost synergies this year, and we're building our new contract pipeline related to revenue synergies, which are expected in the second half of 2018 and through 2019.

As I present this overview of our results for the second quarter, I want to remind you that our income statement discussion is for continuing operations only, while our balance sheet and cash flow discussion is consolidated including both continuing and discontinued operations. In addition, our segment results are impacted by the reallocation of corporate expenses as a result of our decision earlier this year to move Medical Transportation to discontinued ops. For the second quarter, the impact of this reallocation was a reduction of adjusted EBITDA of 6.5 million for Physician Services and 2 million for Ambulatory Services and an increase of $8.5 million for Medical Transportation. I will exclude this reallocation as I present our segment results.

Envision's net revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was 1.95 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of 253.8 million is at the midpoint of the guide range of $247 million to $258 million. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.85 exceeded our range due to lower-than-forecasted interest expense, depreciation and share count. Net earnings per share for continuing operations was $0.42.

Now moving on to Physician Services. Consistent with last quarter, I'll be discussing results for Physician Services as if the merger of legacy AMSURG and Envision had occurred at the start of 2016. By combining historically reported results, it's easier to compare results for the second quarter to the prior year period. Physician Services net revenue was $1.63 billion for the second quarter of '17 and grew by 9.3% from $1.49 billion for the comparable 2016 period. Revenue growth continues to be impacted by the consolidation of a hospital joint venture in the third quarter of 2016 that contributed $42.3 million during the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue growth consisted of contributions from acquisitions of 10.6% and same-contract revenue growth of 2.5%. Revenue from new contracts continued to decline on a net basis largely as a result of a number of underperforming contracts that had been terminated during the third quarter of '16 by legacy Envision. Second quarter revenue from new contracts grew by 5.6%, while revenue associated with contract terminations declined by 7.1%, resulting in a net decline of 1.5% when excluding the population health contract termination. This statistic has improved sequentially, and we expect this will continue to recede over the next several quarters as we lap terminations from the latter part of '16.

On a same-contract basis, revenue growth was 3.2% overall, and that consisted of same-contract volume growth of 1.1% and rate growth of 2.1% during the quarter. While our segment consolidated same-contract growth was in line with our guidance, there was considerable movement in that key service line. Our emergency medicine volumes declined by 0.9% in the second quarter, while EM rate increased by 6.4%. Emergency Medicine rate benefited from integration efforts at large practices that had been acquired in '15 as well as a move to in-network status with several commercial payers in Florida.

Anesthesia went the other way. Volume was strong at 4%, while rate declined by 3.5%. Rate for anesthesia services was lower for several reasons, including a favorable payer settlement that impacted the prior period, a slight increase in the percentage of government payers and slightly lower acuity during the quarter. Commerce rate growth contributed positively to rates for the quarter. And finally, hospitalist volume continues to grow at a faster rate than emergency medicine. Hospitalist medicine is a lower-margin service line and high-volume growth, negatively impacts margin. We have a number of initiatives to improve hospitalist medicine operation and financial performance.

Our same-contract rate and volume data for the second quarter validates one of the rationales for our merger, which is the balance that comes from a diversified services offering. Adjusted EBITDA for Physician Services was $199.8 million when excluding the expense reallocation of $6.5 million, and this compares with $190.5 million for the prior year period. We continue to expect margins to improve throughout the remainder of the year. For our Ambulatory Services segment, revenue was $318.5 million, which was down 0.4% year-over-year, but up 0.8% sequentially.

Second quarter revenue was impacted by $4.7 million related to synergy consolidations that were included in the prior year period. Same center growth of 0.6% consisted of rate growth of 0.5% and 0.1% growth in same center volume. Adjusted EBITDA was $62.5 million excluding the impact of $2 million reallocation of corporate expenses attributable to the ASC segment. This compares to $61.7 million in the prior year. The discontinued ops revenues from AMR was $588.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.7 million when excluding the $8.5 million benefit from expense reallocation. And as we announced this morning, and Chris discussed, we expect to complete the divestiture of AMR this year.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We had $464.6 million of cash at June 30, and this includes $23.3 million of cash attributable to AMR. Total debt was $6.329 billion at June 30. And net debt was $5.864 billion. Our net leverage ratio of 4.5x was up slightly from March 31 as we increased our debt to fund second quarter acquisitions and reduce the amount outstanding on our ABL.

We had very strong cash flow in the second quarter. Cash flow from operations, excluding non-controlling interests and transaction costs, was $236.6 million and that's up significantly on a sequential basis as first quarter cash flows are impacted by the timing of payroll taxes. In the quarter, we had $52 million of maintenance CapEx, including $25 million for AMR. And our acquisition spend for 2017 as of today is $620 million.

Finally, before opening the call for questions, I will make some comments about our guidance updates for 2017. We're adjusting our guidance slightly for the remainder of the year to reflect lower emergency medicine volume than we had forecast in May.

Our revised outlook for '17 includes the following: revenue of $7.75 billion to $8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion and adjusted EPS of $3.35 to $3.45. We are affirming same-center growth for Ambulatory Services of 0% to 1% and same-contract growth for Physician Services of 3% to 4%. And for the third quarter, we now expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $266 million to $278 million and adjusted EPS of $0.87 to $0.93. We'll continue to deploy our cash and cash flow for M&A in both our Physician Services and ambulatory segments.

And at this time, operator, I'd like to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from A. J. Rice with UBS.

A. J. Rice

Maybe first, 2 questions, first one on the Physician Services. So you're taking down the back half a little bit for a more modern outlook on emergency room volumes, but you're maintaining your same-store Physician Services target of 3% to 4%. I just wondered how does that adjustment with emergency room work its way through the numbers to end up with what looks like about a $22 million adjustment at the midpoint?

Claire Gulmi

The reason that we're not bringing down the range is because of the mix of services with anesthesia, hospitalists. We're seeing some increase in hospitalist volume that's offsetting the lower statistic on ED. And so that's really how it plays out that once you average all of those statistics, we're still in the 3% to 4% range.

A. J. Rice

But the ED volume is a little more profitable than the hospitalist. Is that why it ends up being an adjustment to EBITDA?

Claire Gulmi

That's exactly right.

A. J. Rice

And then, this is another sort of high-level one. If you think about the updated guidance, I think from third quarter, adjusted EBITDA to fourth -- second to third, then third to fourth, it's about a $20 million step-up each quarter sequentially. Some of that's probably some seasonal factors. Some of it is what's happening with acquisitions. I'm assuming some of it's the way synergies are being realized. There may be something else that I'm not thinking of. Can you give us some sense of why that kind of step-up looks reasonable from second to third, third to fourth and how you -- how we get comfortable with that?

Claire Gulmi

Sure. Well, the third quarter would be impacted by the acquisitions that we closed right at the end of the second quarter. We're also going to realize more cost synergies. And even for the third and fourth, we also see our new contract activity that we've really been aggressively pursuing in the first half of the year begin to have fruition from an EBITDA standpoint. Also, the fourth quarter is seasonally our -- should be our seasonally strongest quarter.

A. J. Rice

That's particularly in the surgery center business, I'm assuming?

Claire Gulmi

Surgery center and really I think in anesthesia and ED. We didn't see it last year as much as we had in the past, but we believe we have an easier comp, too in the fourth quarter, because we had a weak fourth quarter in '16.

And we'll take our next question from Tejus Ujjani.

Tejus Ujjani

Just want to go back briefly to Chris' opening remarks regarding the $1.9 billion of proceeds in revisiting capital allocation strategy when the deal closes. Is there any view that the proceeds will not be used to delever or any color you can share there?

Chris Holden

What we've said really from the February when we announced the strategic reviews that we would contemplate at about half and half, 50% of the proceeds, use it towards the pay down of debt and the remainder on our M&A strategy. At this point in time, we're maintaining that view. We have a quarter until we close really and continued time to-- continue to evaluate that. But that's -- we're going to -- we're maintaining our consistent view with -- on that approach at this point.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay. And I know you're asked this a lot and you briefly touched on it, but on your migration of the EM business from out-of-network to in-network on neutral basis, the general implication is it's rate decline offset by volume increase. But I mean, I assume most people in the ER are not calling their insurance to check if they're in-network, et cetera. They're probably just going to the nearest best hospital. So what's mechanically driving your ability to stay revenue-neutral there? Like, are you essentially solving for like a negotiated subsidy from the hospital client to make you whole? Or is this really a 2-way conversation with just the payers?

Chris Holden

There are several factors. First of all, I'm not sure we agree with what you've characterized as a generally accepted view on all of that. But I think we're in a very unique position, given the size and the scale of the organization, the fact that we brought existing contracts into the conversation, the fact that some of the balance billing legislation has also provided us a lot of transparency on what the rates should be and then the fact that I think we have just a very strong contracting infrastructure here and strong leadership, all of those factors have contributed to our ability to solve for a revenue-neutral solution. And I really think that, that's the short answer to your question.

Operator

Nick Hiller

This is Nick Hiller in for Ryan Daniels. Just could you provide an update on the Imaging Advantage deal and how you're integrating those assets specifically, some of the telemedicine and remote-read capabilities into the rest of your network?

Chris Holden

Sure. I'll hand that off to Bob Coward.

Robert Coward

Yes, so it's still in early stages, it's only about 3.5, four months since we closed. We've been primarily focusing on onboarding them into our system. And we'll begin the process of assessing how we deploy their remote network across all of our radiology portfolio. Really that's a very long-term process, not something that's easily transitioned overnight as you have to implement technology integrated with your clients and then establish the network and the physician network across that portfolio. So we see that as owned asset, certainly. And that's what we focus on is making sure that it performs as if it's owned asset out of the gate as we integrate it. And then strategically, over the next year, we'll understand and make decisions about how we think we think it can deploy in other areas of our radiology portfolio.

Nick Hiller

Okay. And then switching gears a little over to the contact terminations. Can you remind us what the impact would be for Q3 and Q4? And could the net impact there get to kind of a flat or positive contribution even by the fourth quarter?

Claire Gulmi

It'll still be negative in three. It may begin to even out in four. And certainly, by the first quarter, we would expect it to be positive.

And we'll take our next question from Kevin Fischbeck with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Fischbeck

I was wondering if you could maybe just provide a bit more color on the added network sizing. I know that you've talked about it from time-to-time at conferences and on the calls. But it would be great to just kind of maybe reset and see if you could give us some numbers about how much revenue maybe at the beginning of the year was kind of in that out-of-network bucket. I think the 20% is a good number to hear, but maybe also get a sense about where that number should be at the end of 2018 when you're kind of through this. I assume you not going to get that down to zero out-of-network revenue. So just something that can give us a little bit better sense as we kind of walk over the next 12 to 18 months and finish this process as to where we are would be helpful.

Chris Holden

Sure, Kevin. I think I've said publicly that it was -- and we've been, I think, the most comprehensive or inclusive in defining out-of-network. We've included rep networks and everything else. We've said, including all of that, it's about 1 billion. We've migrated about 20%, or a little north of that already. We expect that to move the majority of the 1 billion in-network over that remaining 12 to 18 month period that I outlined, and I think you're always going to have maybe 20% or 30% out-of-network. We've actually had some payers through this process in small pockets say -- tell us that they really don't want a contract. It's too small to worry about, and they're happy the way it is.

So like it or not, it is still one of the few tools that the physician universe has for driving dispute resolution with payers who are not reasonable on rates. So you're only going to have some of it, but it has never been a strategy of legacy AMSURG. It's not part of our surgery center business. It's never really been part of the anesthesia business unless there was a legacy share, unless there was a dispute. We've been proactively really since early in this merger trying to be consistent on all of our lines of business that our stated goal is to be in-network.

Kevin Fischbeck

I mean, I guess, I just want to clarify the 20% to 30% out-of-network, that's an ER number, right? You're saying that's well less than that as a percentage.

Chris Holden

That's right. Right. And I think our Physician Services revenues north of $6 billion, so that kind of gives you a context.

Kevin Fischbeck

And I guess, to your point about how -- this is kind of chunky as far as when we'll see this progress happen. Is it -- I mean, I was kind of a little bit surprised to hear that the rates actually were up as far as moving back in-network, which is great to hear. But I guess, is there a view that the easiest conversations happened already and as we get on farther, it's more difficult? Or is there any view about just this all takes time and you don't expect necessarily contract negotiations that happen in 12 months from now to be that much different than ones that are happening today?

Chris Holden

No, that's not really the view. I mean, I'm sure for those that are not privy to the inside baseball of how this process works, there are probably a lot of different theories about how it might be viewed. But the reality is the ones that we accomplished earlier were smaller. These other conversations are much larger and on a more national scale. And neither side is really pushing back. It's just complex to navigate that across a national platform as opposed to a state-level conversation. And also, as you know, we reengineered the population health management relationship with Blue Cross of Florida that led to an obvious resolution there. So that's -- it's really the complexity that drives it, not anything else.

Kevin Fischbeck

And then, I guess, this is the last question. I guess in the past, when we think about out-of-network, we generally think about a wide range of pricing between the contracted rate and what you might get from being out-of-network. I think in the past, you've talked about that number probably being a lot more narrow than we would normally think about it. Any color you can provide there about why that is and how to think about that?

Chris Holden

Well, I think there's been a dramatic change in the reimbursement in the last two to three years, driven in part by a planned design, payers shifting more responsibility on to the patients, all of those different factors, which has migrated the net, we call it, the collection per visit down to a certain level. And then you balance that against the fact that these state legislation initiatives, the balanced billing initiatives have for the first time provided some transparency to the payer on what their rate would look like and what they're going to be held accountable to. So you have the coalition of those two forces.

And then once we could compare that to what we currently had in our contracted rates, they all leveled out. So it really took some of the mystery out of the conversation, and again, I think leads to why everybody's committed to moving down this pathway. We all know, whether it's payers, large employers, health systems or physician provider organizations that out-of-network is a dis-satisfier, and we're all committed to correcting that.

And we'll take our next question from Ralph Giacobbe.

Ralph Giacobbe

Just want to stay on the pricing stat, particularly on the ED side, obviously, strong at the 6.4%. And you did mention sort of the in-network efforts, obviously. Anything else driving that, maybe acuity mix, just given sort of the softer volume there? And then maybe just more broadly, seeing anesthesia rate down and ED up, you certainly talked about a holistic approach to contracting and some rationale of why you expect out-of-network to in-network to kind of be net-neutral. Is that the dynamic at play here, where maybe pricing is up on the ED, but anesthesia is down, net effect is kind of that plus 2-ish percent on the pricing stat and that's how we should expect it on a go-forward basis?

Chris Holden

It's a good question. I want to be very clear. This is not a matter of trading one-off for the other. They're 2 very different phenomena that impacted the quarter. Claire covered it in her comments, but I think we're -- and it's worth revisiting what drove the rate in both anesthesia and in ED.

Claire Gulmi

Sure. And I think that the anesthesia rate was, obviously, driven lower by prior periods' favorable adjustment we had with the settlement of the payers. So it's kind of an anomaly. So we're not expecting -- that will not continue. And then we had slightly lower government payer and slightly lower acuity, and those can vary from quarter-to-quarter. I don't think we would expect that we would see negative rate on anesthesia for the remainder of the year. And in ED, we talked about it being driven by some prior year acquisitions where we're getting better yield on our services and by the going in-network with in Florida.

Ralph Giacobbe

And then maybe just a follow-up on any more color you can give on the payer mix on the anesthesia side? Well, how many basis points shifted? And then maybe just talk about that business more broadly. MEDNAX recently talked about retrenching a bit, specifically for M&A. I guess, just your general thoughts and intentions there.

Chris Holden

We were -- let me just start with the view of the business. We remain very bullish on anesthesia. Hats off to Bob Coward, and sheared, and Bob hasn't been there the entire time, but we've been providing anesthesia services for 60 years, and we feel like we're well positioned there and bring a degree of operational excellence that is really the standard-bearer today. And we would -- we look forward to continuing to grow that business. And I'll let Claire weigh in.

Claire Gulmi

We had about a 70 basis point movement from commercial to government payers and about 60 basis points in lower acuity for the quarter.

And we'll take our next question from Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets.

Frank Morgan

I know you touched on the effects of the out-of-network strategy on pricing. But I'm just curious, on that piece of business that converted, are you seeing any change in collections? And you called out strong cash flow in the quarter. Was there a drop in DSO or increasing cash collections as a result of that move to in-network? And then my second question is just on the acquisition outlook. You've made some comments earlier there, but do you expect the mix of those acquisitions to change in any way, maybe more towards some of the higher-margin anesthesia or radiology services?

Claire Gulmi

Just to address the DSOs, now like Chris talked about the acquisitions, but DSOs really were unchanged from the first quarter, 70 days on the Physician Services side and 33 on the ASC side.

Chris Holden

I think it's probably too early to call on that. It takes a while for the cash flow to work its way through. And once you go in-network, what we do expect that long term -- and Frank, what was the second part of your question?

Frank Morgan

Let me finish that one. Could you give us some kind of general framework of how much you would think collection rates would improve? I mean, would it be enough to move the needle? And then yes, the second question was just on your acquisition pipeline and outlook. It sounds like nothing's really changed much there in terms of the dollars you want to allocate. But in terms of just the mix of businesses you're looking to go towards maybe the higher margin or is it the same mix? That's it.

Chris Holden

I got you.

Claire Gulmi

Well, I think as far as the rate on the going in-network, I think we've been very consistent that we expect it to be revenue-neutral. There will be pluses and minuses as we go through this next year. But we expect it -- we had a positive impact in the second quarter. But again, we'll have pluses and minuses. So I would not forecast any great improvement.

Chris Holden

They were asking me also about whether days would go down.

Claire Gulmi

Yes, and I think because you're in-network, it should make it much easier to collect both from the payer and the patient. So I think over time, we would expect to see the DSOs in Physician Services to go down. I think we've got a pretty stellar record in the ASC side. So I hope that there'll be a change there.

Chris Holden

I think on the mix of M&A, I don't really foresee a change in that mix driven by any of these issues. It remains very opportunistic in terms of what's coming to market. I think the one takeaway is that we are bullish on the -- certainly, the big 3, radiology, ED and anesthesia are top of mind for us. And we really are agnostic as to any of those 3 coming to the market.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Whit Mayo from Robert Baird.

Benjamin Mayo

Chris, I'm just curious on the ED business. Volumes appear to be kind of gone everywhere based off of the reports from others. Payers are talking incrementally about strategies around this. There are changes in the prudent layperson rule that is probably a different conversation altogether. But I'm just curious on your thoughts around the growth prospects for ER business going forward. And I guess the question really is from a high level, how structural or cyclical do you think this trend is?

Chris Holden

That's a great question. That's something we did a lot of homework on going into the merger. And obviously, we remain bullish on the outlook for the space. I'll begin with the observation that there's -- there are really a limited number of primary care providers in this country, whether it's your family practitioner, internist, urgent care or ED. So as a country, we're limited on the portals for access. The care and emergency rooms are certainly a key part of the fabric of that part of the delivery system.

You saw in Massachusetts, when they implemented their health care reform, which was intended to drive primary care out of the emergency rooms, the utilization actually went up. I think we saw a little bit of that through the expansion of the ACA. I think some of the urgent care and freestanding EDs and other modalities are not new to the system. They've been expanding for quite some time, and ED volumes continue to go up. And I think we're always going to have a situation in this country where demand will outstrip supply for quite some time and will leave the EDs well positioned.

I do think that it calls for making sure we align with the market-leading health systems and partners. It will also become an exercise in share-taking here. And part of our thesis is, by providing the top-of-the-line physician component to support what the health systems are doing to create their brand will also drive growth long term. And you see that embedded in part of our strategy. So the long answer to your question, I think we're well positioned and that there will be growth there either organically or by taking share. I do think that we may continue to see a growth in the acuity through the emergency rooms too, which is an offset to whatever happens with the volume. So all that said, we feel very bullish on the outlook and the profile of the growth side of that business.

Benjamin Mayo

So you would just simply say we're just cycling through a soft patch right now. Is that the house view?

Chris Holden

I've said for a long time, we're coming through the backside of a very strong three year window where we insured another 20 plus million people. Parity tailed out. You had so many different extraordinary tailwinds. It just makes sense that you had to have some type of reset through that process, but that will normalize. I think that we'll come out the other side and we'll go back to maybe what we saw pre-2015, which as you recall, is sort of how we set our initial model when we did the merger.

Benjamin Mayo

Makes sense. And maybe just on anesthesia, I heard you cite government mix. Did you reference commercial mix? And maybe just any comments on exchange enrollment? I mean, you've got so much concentration in Florida. I don't think you're necessarily seeking enrollment down across your markets. Just any high-level thoughts.

Claire Gulmi

Sure. We did have positive results from commercial. Within that, though -- and we consider the exchange as commercial. We did have some decline, not in exchange volume, but a movement from a higher-paying exchange payer to a lower-paying exchange payer. We have a couple of payers that have left the Florida market. And so it did, it negatively impacted the overall commercial volume, but overall commercial rate was positive.

Benjamin Mayo

Yes -- no, I bought you. And maybe just one last one maybe for Chris just on the new contract growth in the quarter. Is there any way to parse out how much of that is coming from systems where you have a current relationship and just look at for any way to track your progress in cross-selling and how that's meeting your expectation?

Chris Holden

Yes, we're well ahead of pace on total contracts, and about 76% of that are with systems. We think we have an existing -- at least one existing service in their system.

Benjamin Mayo

How was that if that was back a year ago? What would that percentage be for your -- I guess, your legacy business? Or is that not now a statistic?

Chris Holden

Yes, I don't know that. That was even on the radar to track a year ago is the truth. And nor am I married to that particular statistic. I mean, we track it now, because we want to really prove to ourselves internally that we have the confidence and trust of our health system relationships. And I think it's showing that, but we also want to grow outside our existing relationships long term.

And we'll take our next question from Brian Tanquilut with Jefferies.

Brian Tanquilut

Chris, just wanted to ask you on the cross-sell, obviously, it was one of the thesis points for doing the deal. Do you mind just giving us some color on the traction you're getting when your health system partner from your current client in terms of getting the cross-sell done?

Chris Holden

As I just mentioned, about 76% of all of our new contracts and year-to-date have been with systems within we have an existing relationship with at least one service. So we really feel like that's an indicator for us, plus the fact that our new sales efforts are tracking according to plan. So we feel very good about that. It's still early. We're still very much engaged in what we view as an educational process with our health system partners, designed to really encourage them to think strategically about the Physician Services and the surgery center platform and how we can be proactive in working together instead of having to respond to crises. It's much less expensive and far less disruptive to be proactive and not responding to the crisis of the day. So that's really been the focus of the conversation. And we've gotten tremendous response to that.

Brian Tanquilut

And then in terms of -- you mentioned the new contract success so far year-to-date. Are there any things to call out in terms of new exits on the flip side of that? Or are we just waiting to anniversary the exits from the last year?

Claire Gulmi

We are primarily waiting to anniversary. I think we do. I think we have accelerated the new contract process, but it's primarily the anniversary-ing of the terminations.

Brian Tanquilut

And then last question from me. As we think about M&A, we've seen a couple of private equity deals in the ASC space, Bain Capital and KKR coming in. So what are your thoughts in terms of deal flow and ASPs and capital allocation in that space and also valuation for ASC at this point?

Chris Holden

Honestly, we're about as well positioned as we've ever been. Particularly on the M&A front, we really stand out as uniquely positioned against the backdrop of our competitors. Two are hospital owned. One is payer-owned. And one is recently involved in a significant private equity transaction, which is -- I'm sure is taking all their time on integration and also left them highly levered. So we look very unique compared to that set of choices. Our pipeline is double the size it was a year ago. I think we're very attractive to that large group of independent ASCs that are out there looking for a partner.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Gary Taylor with JPMorgan.

Gary Taylor

Most of my questions have been answered. I've just had 2 technical ones left. The first is when I look at the reported $253.8 million of EBITDA and look at the reconciliation to get to that number on Page 6, it does seem to not add back the $5.8 million loss on the disposition and deconsolidation. Or in other words, that debt loss seems to be included in the EBITDA. So if we excluded that, we'd be closer to $260 million. So was there something else that offset that you didn't want to call it a $260 million EBITDA number?

Kevin Eastridge

Sure. Gary, this is Kevin. I'll try to answer that for you. The gain and loss on the scope of the deconsolidation includes several transactions, both gains and losses and primarily losses on disposal of 3 centers. And those losses are recorded at the partnership level. So therefore, there's a component that on the face of the financials, that is a gross amount. But the minority interest holders share a portion of those losses. And that portion is down and reflected down in the NCI. So for consolidation purposes, it wouldn't be appropriate for us to add back the full amount of the gain win. A portion of that was shared by the minority interest holders. And it just so happened that for the most part, it wiped out the balance of that gain or loss.

Gary Taylor

Okay, that makes sense. And then my second one is, when we look at the terminated revenue, 9.4% of headwind from terminated contracts excluding Evolution of population health. That's about $167 million, as I figure it, quarter-over-quarter. Can you give us a sense of how much EBITDA you're expecting as well? I presume, those are, obviously, lower margin. But are those breakeven? Are those losses? Are those positive low single-digit margins? Is there some EBITDA that -- headwind as well and not just revenue headwind?

Claire Gulmi

There's always a few contracts that you move, I mean, buried in there that has positive EBITDA margins. But the big bolus of contracts that were terminated in the fall of '16 had in total negative EBITDA or just slightly negative EBITDA. And of course, the big Evolution contract was negative too. So it's all accretive to us.

And we'll take our next question from John Ransom with Raymond James.

John Ransom

I have 3 or 4 from here from my end. First question, you guys have retained some home health revenue from your Evolution purchase. Could you just -- I don't think I've ever heard you talk about that. But have you been able to get your arms around at least at all this grouper's model or did you give any thoughts to any strategic plans for that business you plan to hang on to it? Or is that something that will go with everything else?

Chris Holden

I'm going to turn it over to Randy. Go ahead.

Randel Owen

First, when you look at the changes in the home health reimbursement, we really don't think there'll be a big change. Obviously, there's a lot to happen here in terms of before anything becomes effective. But our business, which is largely about 2/3 of it's really what the Ascension joint venture that's a part of the home health, a lot of it really does come from facility referral. It's really not therapy-intensive. So we really don't see any impact at this point from changes in the groupings, et cetera. So I think that's a fairly small and unknown impact at this point.

Chris Holden

We do like the business. Our goal is to continue to be in that. It's a -- I think it's a growing area, high demand. And it does have a nexus between our post-acute -- our hospitalist and post-acute continuum. So we will continue to explore that business.

John Ransom

Okay. Kind of moving on to a couple of other things. I think I've heard you say in the past that part of the emphasis to go in-network on ER is the fact that the reimbursement from the payers has gotten tougher over the past several years and you're having to collect more and more from the patients. So Chris, all kind of issues? Is there any way you could put any sort of number around that, like your average out-of-network payment as kind of like-for-like has dropped by x percent or y dollars? Is there any way to think about that?

Chris Holden

John, the only way I've been able to couch it is that, that rate is consistent with what we've been able to contract for them. The shared inside prior to the merger, it's just sort of -- I guess, it's all -- really best way to say, it's kind of normalized out to a fairly consistent rate.

John Ransom

And is your patient co-pay collection better on in-network or is it about the same?

Claire Gulmi

No. We would expect it to be better on in-network. Yes.

John Ransom

Yes, at a high level, I would think a $200 bill versus a $14,000 bill might -- would put them in a better mood to pay you. That's my...

Claire Gulmi

Well, it's also the portion that's due from the patient is smaller, even if the total bill is smaller, smaller from the patient.

John Ransom

Okay. Thirdly, I know your guidance was that you're running M&A at about an 8 multiple -- acquired multiple. You've spent over $600 million to date. As we think about modeling, is an 8 multiple a pretty good placeholder?

Chris Holden

It is.

John Ransom

And where do you try to get that multiple lever in 2 to 3 years?

Chris Holden

The effect of the multiple is 8 or less is really our goal.

John Ransom

But is that out of the gate or is that down the road after you work on it for a bit?

Chris Holden

That's a synergized multiple.

Claire Gulmi

Usually within the first year.

Chris Holden

It doesn't take too long.

John Ransom

Okay. And then demonstrating my grasp of Econ 101, I would assume that you've got more sellers and fewer buyers. Are you starting to see as a forward-looking indicator that maybe anesthesia groups aren't going to go for 147 times EBITDA. Is there any daylight on the multiples coming down?

Chris Holden

No, John, that's a great point. I have been shocked at the disconnect between activity and valuation levels in the public versus the private market. The private market is far more bullish than the public markets are on health care and the valuations for where these services are headed.

John Ransom

Yes, all right. And just last two from me. The hot topic, obviously, does your -- is the negative leverage in anesthesia, if mixed shift goes against you because of the big disconnect between government and private pay rates, any hypothetical scenario where it may go against you? Do you have levers to pull to manage the EBITDA hit? Or is it going to be disproportionate just because of high fixed cost and not many levers to pull?

Chris Holden

Let me turn it over to Bob. He's been doing it for 127 years, so we'll let him answer the question.

Robert Coward

Yes, I wouldn't want to misrepresent it and say that dollar-for-dollar, we can react to a rate degradation. But there is clearly within how we operate the service line a material amount of what we would call variable compensation with our providers. And that can increase or decrease based on the overall performance of a contract. So there is some risk sharing to the upside and the downside that we have with our providers. And then we also have to just manage through the cycle, this is the world we live in, going through cycles in health care, whether it's the macro environment on rate or the labor environment. And you just find a way to manage through it, working through what your per diem labor force is and use of per diem labor and tightening up utilization of providers and the management of ORs and trying to manage through that EBITDA from downs of the cycle.

Chris Holden

I think we have a couple of benefits. We do own our own staffing services company that help support that. We also have the benefit of some geographic synergies where we can share staff within the geographies where others may not be able to do that. And I do think that 60 years of doing it, you develop systems and procedures that do give you a little more flexibility. But I think as Bob said there, all of the services, there is a floor.

John Ransom

No. I mean, I know this is getting into something that's more complicated than what I'm making it. But in general, have you owned these practices long enough where the docs are sort of well into their kind of bonus qualifying. So if it goes against you a little bit, you're not just -- they're not all on fixed salary and you had known them long enough to qualify not past their earned bonus? Or is it just more structural in terms of that pool, kind of variable comp pool approach? That's probably the number one question I get, and I'll be darned if I know how to give somebody a simple answer to that.

Chris Holden

Well, I never really start out with a business thinking about the fact that I own the doctors. So I think really the company is built on relationships that have come through a whole variety of methods, through very robust intense, organic efforts to grow the company as well as acquisitive. And I think what we try to do is balance out across the portfolio. Like I said, there is some form of variable compensation that keeps these doctors engaged and aligned with the company. And through today, there will be millions of dollars that we pay out in 2017 to our providers across our different bonus plans that we have.

John Ransom

Okay. And then just lastly, Chris, going back to ER. Do you feel the emphasis down the road to own the lower cost points of care like a doc-in-a-box type company? Or do you think you can go at it with just the ER? And do you think freestanding ER is something that you need to step on the accelerator? Or do you think your current model will suffice?

Chris Holden

I'd have to speak to each one of those on a case-by-case basis. We've really only experimented with pilots and staffing freestanding ED or urgent care where the customer and the health system customer has asked us to participate there. I think big picture, we see so much opportunity in the core businesses, we're not really that motivated to expand beyond what we're currently doing today. It's just an incredibly large and fragmented universe in front of us, and that's where we're going to remain focused in the near term.

And that concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back to Mr. Holden for closing remarks.

Chris Holden

All right. Well, thank you, operator. I'm going to end by thanking all those involved, particularly in the AMR transaction that was announced today. It took literally hundreds and thousands of people to make that -- bring it to where we are today. Also I'd like to end by thanking my board for all of their support on shaping this strategy and moving the organization quickly on the path of transformation that we've accomplished in really a relatively short period of time.

With that, operator, I'll end my comments and thank everyone for joining us on the call today.

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

