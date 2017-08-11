The U.S. Is No Longer Center Of The Universe. Where To Invest?

New technology areas not uniformly distributed around the world: offshore wind companies are largely European and Chinese. ETFs allow rebalancing specific areas of investment.

For a long time, U.S. investors have had an easy time as they could invest in the U.S. and not risk missing out on major world investment opportunities. That situation is changing, as China and India (and South America and soon Africa) become the growth powerhouses of the world. Here, I discuss how investing based on indices is complicated and may lead to misallocation of investment dollars.

U.S. companies over-represented in key world indices

In the MSCI AC World Index Weight, the U.S. constitutes 53%, with other Developed Markets comprising 36% and Emerging Markets comprising 11% of the index. Using contribution to Global GDP, the U.S. comprises 24%, other Developed Markets 32% and Emerging Markets 44%. Clearly, the Emerging Market position in the MSCI Index is dramatically under-represented in comparison with its contribution to Global GDP.

Some investment managers take this seriously. For example Kerr Neilson, CEO Platinum Asset Management, (ASX:PTM) says the following concerning one of Platinum’s funds: “Our quantitative work suggests that there is no need for investors to have over 50% of their international share exposure in the U.S. today, as would be prescribed by the "index- hugging" funds. Being the notable exception, the Platinum International Fund has 50% of its assets invested in Asia (including 13% in Japan).”

IMF sees diminishing role for the U.S. in contributing to growth

In its July 2017 World Economic Outlook Update, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) indicated that the world economy will expand by 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018, but that the economic growth is shifting from the U.S. and the UK towards China, Japan, and the Euro zone. U.S. growth is estimated to be 2.1% in both 2017 and 2018, down from 2.3% for 2017 and 2.5% for 2018 in its April outlook. This reflects dropping assumptions about the Trump administration plans to cut taxes and increase infrastructure expenditure. Growth is projected to increase in China compared with the April forecasts to be 6.7% for 2017 and 6.4% for 2018.

Norwegian Sovereign Fund objects to weighting of companies with a small % of voting shares

Combining projections of slower growth in the U.S. in 2017 and 2018 with over-representation of the U.S. in global index funds means that investors potentially risk worse performance in global index funds than they might expect.

Another issue that is getting some airplay concerns the basis on which an individual company contribution to indices is calculated.

Investors like the $960 billion Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund, the world’s largest wealth fund, are increasingly serious about the environmental, social and corporate governance of investee companies. And they don’t like investee companies contributing to indices if there is no say in the boardroom. The big issue here is the upcoming float of Saudi Aramco, which might have a $2 trillion valuation (that would have a significant impact on indices), but just 5% of the shares are planned to be available in the float. The Norwegian Sovereign fund proposes that index weightings be scaled according to the voting power given to shareholders.

New technologies not necessarily well represented in the U.S.: Offshore wind dominated by European and Chinese companies

European companies (DONG Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNNGY), Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:OTCPK:VWDRY), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:OTCPK:GCTAY)) and Chinese company Goldwind (OTCPK:OTC:XNJJY)) are key to offshore wind which is booming in Europe and showing signs of taking off in the U.S., China and other parts of Asia. GE (NYSE:GE) is a player but investment in GE is complicated by its restructuring, including new CEO.

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) as an investment strategy

Packaging exposure to a group of companies is a booming business, with ETF assets on Wall Street exceeding $3 trillion. There are many index-based ETFs, but also a huge diversity of industry-focused ETFs. There is a lot of competition and pressure on the fee structure of the ETF providers, especially those providing index-based products.

Solar and wind ETFs

To address emerging markets that are poorly served by index funds, one can consider investing in emerging industry-specific ETFs. Consider for example investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN), the sole ETF specifically dedicated to the wind industry. Or consider Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN).

FAN consists of 45 wind-related stocks. It allocates ~60% of funds to ‘pure-plays’ and 40% to ‘diversified sector’ companies involved in the wind industry. FAN The top 5 pure play companies are capped at 8%, while diversified sector companies have a cap of 2%. The fund is very Europe-centric, (e.g. DONG Energy 7.86%, Vestas Wind Systems 8.13%, Nordex (OTCPK:OTC:NRXXY) 6.18%, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy 7.21%) although it also has substantial investment in Chinese companies (e.g. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCPK:OTCPK:CHSTY) 8.30%, China Longyuan Power Group (OTCPK:OTCPK:CLPXY) 3.69% and Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology (OTCPK:OTC:XNJJY) 2.27%). None of the top 14 companies in FAN has a U.S. listing as its home, with Canadian company Boralex (OTC:OTCPK:BRLXF) 3.97%, being closest. FAN’s performance is up 15.82% year to date, up 10.24% (1 year) and up 21.80% (5 year).

TAN has substantial interest in U.S. solar stocks (e..g. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) 9.58%, Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) 6.02%, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) 5.37%, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) 4.70%), but Chinese stocks are prominent (e.g. Xinyi Solar which is listed on the Hong Kong exchange 6.15%), GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTCPK:OTC:GCPEY) 5.93%, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) 5.27%).

Timing is pretty important in emerging industries and this is well demonstrated by considering the comparative charts for FAN and TAN over the last 6 months and previous 3 years.

The 6-month chart clearly shows that solar stocks have started to recover since June of this year, while the wind stocks have been less volatile.

The chart comparing solar and wind ETFs TAN and FAN gives a completely different perspective if one considers the past 3 years. There was a disastrous decline in solar ETF TAN during 2015 and 2016 due to a massive expansion in solar PV production in China. Note that this decline was not reflected in the solar industry, which grew dramatically during this time. It is just that many of the existing players were dramatically affected by the Chinese expansion.

While it is always difficult to predict the future, especially during times of dramatic transitions, the recent trajectories of both TAN and FAN look interesting and both industries are maturing and scaling up.

Niche ETFs

ETFs can be found in even the most obscure industries. An example is Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) which seeks to track the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. BOTZ is a new ETF (less than 12 months history), so it doesn’t have a significant track record although its recent 6 months performance is 21.77% (the Index performance is 22.26%). The chart for BOTZ in its 11 months since listing is interesting.

Stock chart for BOTZ since NASDAQ listing. Source Nasdaq

BOTZ’s pitch is that it gives investors access to innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence across sectors and geographies. The top 10 holdings account for 64% of the net assets and include diverse geographies (6 Japanese, 2 U.S. and 2 European companies (one Chinese owned) with a focus on sensors, industrial robotics, medical robots, digital infrastructure.

The industry specific ETFs are a way of capturing new developments while avoiding extreme losses if early entrants fail. Of course, it is complicated as investment in FAN is heavily European biased, while BOTZ is slanted towards Japanese companies. So one inadvertently ends up investing in a geography that might not necessarily be part of your investment horizon. An interesting commentary on geographical investment can be found here in comments by Kerr Neilson CEO Platinum Asset Management.

Conclusion

In times of dramatic change, such as now, the usual certainties don’t necessarily apply and leaving your investment portfolio in the bottom drawer might not be the best strategy. Here, I’ve indicated some of the metrics for conservative investors to think about because investing in an index fund is no longer necessarily the safe haven that you think and it may not reflect accurately the global investment mix (which often one hopes to get in an index fund).

On the other hand, there is a huge array of specialised index funds for an investor to reflect on. I’ve given an insight using solar PV, wind and robotics as to what this means in terms of companies covered in ETFs.

I am not a financial advisor. I’m interested in change and how it impacts investment. You are in charge of your investment portfolio but it might be worthwhile to explore the issues I raise here with your investment advisor. If my commentary provides information that helps you see your investments in a different light, please consider following me.

