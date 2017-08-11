Foresight Energy's (FELP) CEO Rob Moore on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 2:30 PM ET

Executives

Jim Murphy – Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Rob Moore – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brett Levy – Loop Capital

Mayur Kenia – IWD Capital Management

Paul Forward – Stifel

Matthew Fields – Bank of America

Chris Mathewson – Ares Management

Ajay Lele – Southpaw

Ariel Rothman – Tegean Capital

Operator

I’ll now turn the meeting over to our host, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jim Murphy. Please go ahead, sir.

Jim Murphy

Thank you and welcome to Foresight Energy’s earnings call for the second quarter 2017. With me today is Foresight’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Moore. Today, we will discuss Foresight Energy’s operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and update you on the current operations at our coal mines. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effect on us and there can be no assurance that the future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Our business and our financial results involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. For additional information regarding such risks, please see our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and posted on our website.

During the call today, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including guidance with respect to adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to our earnings release for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP. Also this call includes only information that is available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via a replay, please note that the information maybe outdated or incomplete. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Rob Moore. Rob?

Rob Moore

Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. This morning Foresight Energy announced its second quarter financial results, which included total revenues of approximately $205 million on sales volumes of 4.8 million tons, which resulted in an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $85 million for the quarter.

Our second quarter results represent significant progress over the prior year second quarter. This improvement was due primarily to a rise in API 2 prices compared to the prior year quarter, which resulted in increased exports shipments and lower charges for minimum contractual rail and export terminal throughput requirements.

During the second quarter we safely produced 5.7 million tons, a nearly 16% increase compared to the second quarter of 2016, and a 300,000 ton increase over the first quarter of this year. Once again, our operating mines maintained their position among the most productive underground mines in the country as measured on a clean ton per man hour work basis. Our Williamson and Sugar Camp operations ranked as the first and fourth most productive mines in the country generating 17.5 and 15.4 clean tons per man hour work respectively.

On a combined basis the Foresight mines produced over 14.7 tons per man hour worked during the second quarter as compared to the national average of 5.1 tons per man hour worked. This productivity allowed us to achieve a very low cost per ton during the quarter of $21.88, which represents a reduction of $0.28 per ton compared to second quarter of 2016 and a $0.92 per ton reduction compared to the first quarter of this year. We believe that our cost structure is among the lowest for producers in the eastern United States.

With respect to the domestic thermal coal market there remains an oversupply of thermal coal production that is capping prices. While, utility coal stockpiles are declining the overall pace of decline has been slowed by relatively mild summer in most regions throughout the United States. Where we do have opportunities to move our product domestically we’ve been unable to do so due to lack of performance by CSX Transportation.

Regarding the export market, prices for 2017 as measured by API 2 have improved significantly since our last call. As coal generation in Europe improved with unusually hot weather and as most of Europe saw increased natural gas prices and experienced ongoing issues with reliability from renewable power generation sources to meet that demand.

In addition API 2 has been positively impacted by demand for Chinese imports driven by strong industrial Asian demand and hot weather. This has led to a continued draw of Colombian thermal coal into the Asian market, which has supported increases in API 2 prompt pricing. With prompt API 2 forward prices in the $80 range the export market represents a viable opportunity for the remainder of the year. To that end, we anticipate total 2017 export volumes to exceed 5 million tons with a significant portion of those tons being shipped in the third and fourth quarters. Through the second quarter Foresight has delivered 2.2 million tons into the export market compared to only 1.3 million tons delivered during the first half of 2016.

In terms of guidance for the remainder of 2017, we are reaffirming our previously issued guidance or sales volumes and are updating our guidance on adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. We currently have approximately 20 million tons contracted for delivery in 2017. The 20 million tons represents between 90% to 97% of our projected sales volumes of 20.5 million to 22 million tons for the calendar year.

At these volumes we expect a revised adjusted EBITDA range of $285 million to $310 million. We are also revising our expectations for annual capital expenditures to total between $70 million and $77 million, slightly higher than our previous estimates of $68 million to $73 million. This increase relates to the timing of specific projects that were previously anticipated to occur in 2018.

As we mentioned on our last quarterly call, MSHA accepted our plan to send personnel underground to evaluate and explore the underground workings at the Hillsboro mine. And on May 16, mine rescue personnel breached the seals and entered the mine to evaluate the underground workings and equipment. We continue to have access to the underground workings of the Hillsboro mine at this time and we continue to monitor and evaluate existing conditions.

As also mentioned on our previous call, we continue to pursue the recovery of expenses and damages related to the Hillsboro combustion event under our property insurance policy. During the quarter we did receive an additional $12.8 million of insurance proceeds related to the Hillsboro event.

At this point I’ll turn the call back over to Jim Murphy for further discussion of our second quarter financial results.

Jim Murphy

Thanks Rob. During the quarter we generated coal sales revenue of $204.5 million on sales volumes of 4.8 million tons, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $84.5 million. This compared to coal sales revenues of $224.1 million sales volumes of 5.1 million tons and adjusted EBITDA of $75.1 million during the prior year period.

As Rob mentioned earlier, our operating mines continue to be among the most productive underground mines in the country. We efficiently produced 5.7 million tons with cash cost once again in the low 20’s. For the second quarter of 2017, our cash cost per ton sold was $21.88 compared to our cash cost per ton of $22.16 for the second quarter of 2016, and represents an improvement of $0.92 per ton compared to our first quarter of 2017.

The improvement in our cash cost per ton sold was driven primarily by increased production at our operations and the first quarter included as the – first quarter included two longwall equipments. Compared to the second quarter of 2016, transportation cost during the second quarter decreased nearly 25% to $28.3 million. The decrease is driven by the lower sales volumes as well as reduction in charges related to lower expected shortfalls on minimum contractual throughput contracts tied to our export business.

Based on the current API 2 forward prices and export demand that Rob noted, we currently expect to ship 5 million to 5.5 million tons into the export market for 2017. Through the first two quarter of 2017, we have shipped 2.2 tons into the export market compared to 1.3 million tons over the same time period of 2016.

As noted in earnings release, we elected to apply pushdown accounting to our standalone financial statements as a result of the Murray as Murray Energy attorney control of our general partner. As such we have revalued many of the assets and liabilities on our balance sheet. While none of this material impacts revenue or cash cost per ton sold, which are generally comparable to prior periods, it did lead to higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses for the quarter, as well as the non-cash charge for the amortization and certain contractual obligations included in the balance sheet. For the second quarter 2017, we incurred approximately $10.2 million of incremental DD&A expense as well as an $8.7 million of expense related to contract amortization.

Finally from a cash flow perspective during the second quarter we generated over $38 million of cash from operations and ended the quarter with an unrestricted cash balance of $7 million and total liquidity of nearly $166 million. Our capital expenditures were $21.7 million during the quarter and we made schedule payments of $12.3 million on our long-term debt and capital lease obligations. The increase in capital spending primarily related to the heavier proportion of projects in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Rob for additional comments before taking your questions.

Rob Moore

Foresight has once again delivered outstanding operating performance in a coal market that continues to be very challenged. Although, coal markets remain difficult, we believe Foresight is best position to withstand these challenges and capture opportunities in the market as they occur. Based on the financial results for the first and second quarters as well as our outlook for the remainder of 2017 and beyond the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to declare a quarterly dividend of $6.47 per unit payable exclusively to holders of the common units.

The distribution will be paid on August 31, to common unitholders of record on August 21. The distribution will be the first distribution page since the third quarter 2015 and represents our commitment to returning capital to our unitholders. Future distributions would be subject to Board approval and would be based on a number of factors including our leverage levels, market conditions, excess cash flow remaining after required excess cash flow sweeps and our projected future financial and operating performance.

With that, we have time to take questions and we’ll open up the lines. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Brett Levy with Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Brett Levy

Hey Rob. I know, it’s probably a hard question to answer because you’re in divided camps, and I understand, but you’re trying to upstream cash to the controlling shareholder. Obviously the two companies are in many ways affiliated including overlapping personal. As you look at the stress points in terms of the covenants of the parent and the covenants of Foresight, is there anything looks – I mean looks like a worst case scenario, it’s the parent company cannot address all of their financial covenants and defaults. Is there any cross default? Is there any risk to the bondholders or the shareholders kind of the minority shareholders of Foresight it something at some stress point happens to the parent company?

Rob Moore

Brett, I look at them independently. They sit in separate silos. There are no cross defaults. And that is how we look at it. It’s – they’re independent in that respect. We are linked by the management services agreement, and obviously by the controlling interest that Murray Energy has and the general partner, but relative to the credit they are separate silos.

Brett Levy

And then can you just talk a little bit about kind of the market as you see it in terms of Illinois Basin versus other basins and kind of what months of supply at your ports and your customers’ levels are given that this has been a not very hot summer.

Rob Moore

Yes. When I when I look at the market right now Brett, it’s a difficult and challenging market environment. It continues to be, it has been and I believe that it will continue to be. We have different levels of inventories at the plants that we serve and it’s really driven on a plant by plant basis. We’ve seen a slight draw in inventories, but it’s not been nearly at the levels that a hot summer would have allowed us to enjoy. And we continue to experience what I’m going to classify as a lack of discipline in the marketplace. There is still too many tons in the market and we continue to see markets being depressed as a result of that. We are fortunate enough to have as an outlet the export market. We’re one of the only ones that are capable of hitting that economically and that’s how we try to demonstrate discipline in the marketplace and have the luxury of moving those tons into what is now at least an export market that provides for pretty decent margin compared to where we’re seeing domestic opportunities.

Brett Levy

And then last question, I mean, there’s always kind of that tipping point where maybe a customer has ability to do either coal fired or natural gas fired capacity. Where do you see that tipping point as kind of being right now in terms of natural gas prices?

Rob Moore

It’s between that $3 and $3.25 range. When we start to see prices push above that, there’s pretty meaningful modification or revision, if you will, to the burn forecasts at certain of the utilities that we serve. And that’s where I look at, seeing that tipping point, if you will.

Brett Levy

All right, thanks very much. Very candid answers and very much appreciated.

Rob Moore

You bet, Brett.

Operator

Our next question from the line of Mayur Kenia with IWD Capital Management, please go ahead.

Mayur Kenia

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple. The first one relates to Hillsboro. Assuming things move in the right direction, how much capital would be required to kind of restart the mine? And then as a follow-up to that, would you be able to place those tons into the market?

Rob Moore

It’s difficult to answer the first question because – just to talk about if things go right, there’s a lot that goes right. And first and foremost, it’s the safety of the people, and we’re just not in a position to make a determination as to what equipment, if any, we’re going to be able to recover from the mine. Assuming that we would not be successful in recovery of the longwall equipment, we’ve got a full phase of longwall equipment that would have to be acquired, and that could be well in excess of $125 million to $150 million.

So that remains to be evaluated and determined as we continue to do what is necessary to recover the mine. Relative to the volumes, I believe that we would be able to move those volumes domestically and into the export market. We have the ability to move those tons.

Mayur Kenia

Okay, great. That’s helpful. The second question I had was in regards to kind of sales realizations that you’ve sort of seen for the first half of the year. Do you think that those realizations stay flat going into the second half of the year?

Rob Moore

I don’t see anything that would push those prices one way or the other. I think we’re going to continue to see pricing in the levels and ranges where we are currently seeing them today. I just don’t see a catalyst that would suggest that we’re going to see a significant increase in domestic prices. I do think that there are some events that could result in improved export pricing. However, we are – continue to see increases in the sulfur discounts as we compare our high sulfur product to the API 2 product.

Mayur Kenia

Okay. And then that sort of leads me to my last question. In terms of – given that API 2 is around $80, what sort of netbacks are you guys realizing at the mine?

Rob Moore

At the current levels that we’re seeing, call it, $82 to $84 on a prompt basis, you’re going to see netbacks to the mine anywhere from $28 up to $32, $33.

Mayur Kenia

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions on the call.

Rob Moore

You bet.

Operator

We’ll go next to Paul Forward with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Paul Forward

Thanks and good afternoon.

Rob Moore

Hi, Paul.

Paul Forward

Rob, just wanted to ask, so you had an inventory build during the quarter, just wanted – and really not much in the way of kind of production issues in terms of anticipated longwall moves in the second half. Just – and so I just want to ask about is it likely that you’ll be able to work those inventories down significantly as the year goes along? And I guess, the related question would be, it would imply – or your guidance per volumes of sales for the full year of up to 22 million tons, definitely implies better second half volumes. Are you seeing that now or are you anticipating that there need to be some improvement in volumes to reach the upper end of that forecast for the year?

Rob Moore

Yes, you’re right relative to the distribution of those sales, we are going to be back and heavy. And the build in inventory was by design. As we anticipated, the improvement in the API 2 market, and that’s what we were targeting and strategically plan for that level production in the first half of the year.

There’s a lot that goes into moving the product down to CMT. And as you think about where your volumes are going to be, you have to be strategically planning for that, and that’s what we’ve done. And we’re comfortable where we’re at relative to our inventory levels and being able to achieve the sales that we have got to here for 2017.

Paul Forward

Great. And that’s 2017, second half of the year, sort of ramp-up. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit about 2018, how the booking business is shaping up? And I guess, specifically, does the – as you look at 2018, does that export share, does it look like it’s going to be kind of comparable to the 5 million tons as you have in 2017 or up or down from that number as things look right now?

Rob Moore

As things look right now, I would say that the export volumes for 2018 will be comparable to 2017, around that 5 million ton level. And just looking at our book of business, what we have right now, assuming customers take the maximum under their contracts and what they’ve already nominated right around $13 million on the book if customers take the advantage of some flex down that they have, that number is around $11 million. That’s currently on the book. And we’ve not yet build out that export book for 2018. We have very few tons placed for Q1 of 2018.

Paul Forward

Okay. So 11 at the low end, if they flex down and how active have you been recently in terms of just building up that 2018 book? Has that been there – has it moved a lot lately? Or is it something that you anticipate you’d be building up as the rest of the year goes along pretty actively?

Rob Moore

We’re always active in the market and we’re always pushing our product. I would tell you that we’re going to be putting more of the volume on the book over the next couple of months. I’d like to go into the calendar year price at about 75%, and that’s what I’m going to target.

Paul Forward

Great. I guess, maybe last question. CapEx guidance is $70 million to $77 million this year. How do you see that over the next couple of years changing? Or they – can you anticipate that obviously, Hillsboro’s big uncertain factor, but outside of any sort of change from Hillsboro, how’s that $70 million to $77 million look over the next couple of years?

Rob Moore

To be less than what we’re guiding to this year, we have a couple of projects that I’ll call one-off and relates to development of a portal facility and on a recoup and operation and some pipeline buildouts for water discharge at a couple of our Southern Illinois basin operations. So you’re going to see something that is on the range of $5 million to $8 million less on a go-forward-basis.

Paul Forward

Okay. Thanks very much, Rob.

Operator

We have a question from Matthew Fields with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matthew Fields

Hey guys, how many longwall moves are expected in 3Q and 4Q?

Rob Moore

We have…

Jim Murphy

Yes, this is Jim. We’ve got one in Q3 that’s kind of wrapping up right now, and then that’s it for the remaining portion of the year. So at that point in time, we had two in the first quarter of this year, and like I said, the one in 2017 here, so.

Rob Moore

Yes. We just finished up our move at our Viking mine here in July, and we are good through the rest of the year with the no longwall moves.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. And then thanks for a little bit of the clarity on Hillsboro, but can you just give us a little bit more detail on the situation there like is the fire out? What’s the progress on sort of trying to figure out what you’re going to be able to do with the mine?

Rob Moore

I cannot give you a lot detail. I can tell you that we continue to monitor the environment underground. And we do continue to have access to the mine. We are continuing to evaluate exactly what we have there.

Matthew Fields

And any clue on sort of when you’re going to have more clarity to be able to relate to investors?

Rob Moore

No.

Matthew Fields

Okay. With regards to distributions, how much do have to distribute to common share – unitholders before you can make a distribution to subordinated unitholders?

Rob Moore

We would have to catch up on the rear just in that number is right around, I don’t know how many depending, but right around 150 million, Jim?

Jim Murphy

Yes, it’s right. This is Jim, It’s about 140 million to 150 million right now.

Matthew Fields

Okay, great. And then just can you remind us what your current – at the Foresight level, what is the current restricted payment capacity for dividends?

Rob Moore

We are able to distribute from our excess cash flow, and that is done on a delayed basis. So, for example, our excess cash flow for 2017 will be derived at the end of this year. We have our mandatory excess cash flow sweep that is dependent upon our leverage levels. We’re sweeping 75% at the current leverage levels. And it steps down as our leverage improves. So from the remaining what I’ll call retained portion of the excess cash flow to 25%, we’re able to distribute.

Matthew Fields

Okay, thanks very much. That’s all I have.

Operator

And we’ll go next Chris Mathewson with Ares Management. Please go ahead.

Chris Mathewson

Rob, thanks for taking the question, so…

Rob Moore

Hey, Chris.

Chris Mathewson

So kind of using the midpoint of your guidance, we’re just used 297.5 of EBITDA, you’re 73.5 of CapEx and then 140 million of interest expense kind of leaves and then obviously you’ve spent a little more than half of the annual CapEx thus far. Kind of leaves pretty solid, maybe $50-ish million of free cash flow, round numbers, I don’t know if there is going to be any onetime expenses in 2H, or there that we should know about, please let me know. But at least $50 million, $10 million that will go to the distributions so you have roughly $40-ish left.

What are your intentions there? I know you have the 75% sweep, I’d like – are you going to be out in the open market buying that? Is it just pay down at par like maybe just walk us through your intentions with your free cash flow?

Rob Moore

Yes. Obviously, we want to manage that. We are definitely going to look at opportunities to buyback in the open market. If we can pick something up for less than par makes sense for every one of our stakeholders for us to be doing that. So we’ll continue to evaluate that and look at those opportunities as they’re presented.

Chris Mathewson

And are there any kind of one-offs cash uses outside of EBITDA, cash interest, CapEx like are there going to be some cash tax payments that I don’t know about, maybe you can help…

Rob Moore

Nothing that we anticipated at this time, Chris.

Chris Mathewson

Okay. And then I know you and I’d spoken in the past about what it would take from an API 2 pricing standpoint to start kind of thinking about hedging in 2018, and I think the price has moved up $3 plus over the last month and a half or so. I mean is that something you guys are going to start exploring or do you need to get to see [indiscernible] at $80 really start hedging?

Rob Moore

Yes, I’m constantly looking at those opportunities. And while we have seen an improvement in API 2, what we are seeing is a continued discount on the sulfur and we’ve also seen increased freight rates right now, Chris. So really, we are challenged by a lack of discipline in the marketplace, not just domestically, but also in these export markets. We have some folks out there that have just opted to really move coal what at prices that I don’t think we should be moving that. So that’s a challenge, and we’ll continue to evaluate that as we go forward.

Chris Mathewson

Okay. And then just thinking kind of big picture on the distribution, obviously, you’re governed by the docs and that sort of stuff. There’s been some ARLP talked about kind of simplifying their structure moving maybe even away from the MLP. Is that something you guys are evaluating?

Rob Moore

We have MLP structure. I anticipate us having the MLP structure on a go-forward-basis, and we are committed to returning capital to our unitholders. And that’s where our focus is at.

Chris Mathewson

Okay. Last question, obviously, there’s been some news recently about the nuclear facility SCANA getting basically mothballed and never to be brought back. Like how do you view that is impacting the traditional fossil fuel utility market in CELP, in particular, and Murray also.

Rob Moore

That’s impactful. It’s definitely a positive, when we look at the regions that we go into. So that was a positive development. And as we think about where this market is today, I continue to believe that we have a problem with our grid from a resiliency standpoint and reliability standpoint. I think the citizens and the businesses of this country be allowed into a false sense of security relative to the cost and convenience of electric in this country.

And I think the international security is at risk as a result of that. And I think that our economy is also at risk of that. So we’re constantly looking at those things. That particular event that you’ve made reference to is positive for us. But I think about it more holistically and what’s right for, not just us, but what’s right for this country.

Chris Mathewson

Do you think that’s why Trump’s out there making comments that – like via the Governor of West Virginia, that they’re talking about providing subsidies to purchase coal. Do you think that’s his rationale? And are there any firm things on top there?

Rob Moore

No, I don’t want to speculate as to what others are thinking. I can only tell you what I’m thinking. I mean, obviously, Mr. Murray has been pretty vocal about where things are, and I’m not going to speculate about what others think. I can tell you that if they’re thinking that way, that’s very prudent and something that everyone should be paying attention too.

Chris Mathewson

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Ajay Lele with Southpaw. Please go ahead.

Ajay Lele

Thank you. I just had a couple of questions. The first was, I understand that one of alliances mines, tunnel ridge sales down the Ohio River into –well, must compete with the river coal. Now just wondering where the tons that you’re going to be lost when the Killen and Stuart shutdown, are going to have to come into your market. And what do think that will do to the market over the near term.

And the second thing was just around the hedging market. I understand that the liquidity and the API 2 market is pretty much gone away. And so from an operational standpoint, how difficult is that to manage when you just can’t the liquidity in the market is to be there. Just given the time period between shipping coal from the old mine and getting it to port and getting it to you? Thanks.

Rob Moore

Yes. So in terms of closure of Stuart and Killen, we are supplying into that – into those two plants about 1 million to 1.5 million tons a year. There are others going into those plants as well. And we absolutely recognize that on the closure of those two plants that there will be additional volumes in the marketplace looking for a home. Given our cost structure and our transportation advantages into certain plants, I don’t foresee a problem competing with tons coming out of Northern Ap, they do barge, better just because of the heat rate. But our cost structure really gives us a benefit.

And we enjoy that benefit. We continue to enjoy that benefit. I don’t see anything that’s going to move materially our cost structure upward. If anything, I think there is room for improvement. We just demonstrated that Q2 over Q1. And we’ll be able to compete with those coals coming out of that region.

Relative to liquidity on API 2, what we have put together provides us with adequate liquidity and we’re able to handle the changes in working capital or otherwise that are dictated by that movement into the API 2 market. We have what I think is a pretty good structure in place, and I think that’s one of the advantages that we have to others that are playing in that marketplace.

Ajay Lele

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question from the line of [indiscernible] with Penguin Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. I had a question regarding the bonds that were given to the bondholders as part of the debt exchange. So my understanding is, there’s really, they don’t train on the market, you have to exchange them for common stock, but the relative volume of these warrants versus the float on the MLP is pretty significant. Is there, like, any plans of maybe some kind of market for the warrants versus converting and bondholders that are those on the market? Thank you.

Rob Moore

We have no specific plans for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. And then the other question I had was, I noticed Armstrong Energy, it seems like they’re going through some problems. They had about 6 million tons or so they’re putting on the market. Any of the legacy coal contracts that have been – that are running off either this year or next year? Do you guys view that as going to be impactful for you guys? Or is it because of the oversupply, just not necessarily going to have the impact until weather conditions improve?

Rob Moore

I don’t see anything that’s going to result from what Armstrong may or may not be able to do – that’s going to move the needle. Unfortunately, we still have – we have new minds being announced in the basin. We have, again, just complete lack of discipline, in my opinion. And I just don’t see that as being anything that’s all that material.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. And just one last question. Regarding your leverage level, so you decided to restart distribution, but I guess, to get out of this 75% free cash flow sweep, you have to bring the leverage levels down into at least in a pretty significant way. Have you guys thought about ways of doing that? Or is it in terms like maybe common equity issuance, realized that there is arrears in place of any common equity that you guys should reduce, debt, costly. Does that something you guys have any counts with that?

Rob Moore

We’re always looking to evaluate alternatives. I think that the market continues to be difficult relative to the equity, but we always are evaluating what our options are to bring down the leverage and improve our ability to return value to the common unitholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right. Thank you very much.

Operator

And we have time for one last question that will be from the line of Ariel Rothman with Tegean Capital. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks for taking the question. Just one very quick question. On the free cash flow sweep, if you buy, I guess, term loan that in the open market below par. Does that count against the 75% free cash flows sweep?

Rob Moore

Could you repeat that one more time, Ariel? I just had trouble here on you, I’m sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, no problem. If you go out and buy term loan debt in the open market below par, does that count towards the 75% free cash flow sweep?

Rob Moore

Yes, it does.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

Jim Murphy

Thank you for attending the call today. We appreciate your interest in Foresight Energy and your continued support. And we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you very much.

