Gannett And The News

It is not easy to forecast what is to happen in the future with regard to technological change. However, improving know-how can result in some remarkable things, one of which is dramatically lower energy prices, including a progression away from coal and toward natural gas, which is slightly cleaner. At the same time, the advent of the internet has devastated the postal service and various media enterprises.

Investors fervently look for gains through competing platforms – presumably amid a belief that they are backing innovation and the future.

At a smaller scale, financial media enterprises, that can even be adverse to one’s financial security, are proliferating. Varied sites and broadcast networks do not make it any easier for some to be publicly traded – and you might wonder who can be recruited with shares or stock options. Consider TheStreet (TST), which is doing everything it can to stave off a reverse split.

Traditional news print has been particularly hard hit amid burgeoning digital products and platforms. Newsroom professionals and I may have something in common if they have also read the books of Normal Mailer and Thomas L. Friedman. However, there can actually be an all-too-frequent effect that manifests some time later when one realizes that persons who are paid to occupy space at a news desk stall for time, or prevaricate when there could be a fertile dialogue about the merits of such work. Perhaps there is some fairness in the state of things?

Near the outset of the past electoral process, Governor Lincoln Chaffee could have been the best of all candidates, but he let the reporters blog of his campaign’s demise upon the conclusion of an opening primary debate, and thus has not been deserving of a nomination. (Jon Huntsman, a Republican and favorite for 2012, had other issues with his electability…). So, amid rhetoric that can be questionable, there actually might be something valid behind President Trump’s persistent attacks on better-known publications that have resulted in his victory – and it is hard to imagine it helping some of the companies.

As an example, consider the time during his campaign when he revoked The Washington Post’s press privileges, and its Executive Editor, Martin Baron, vowed to persist:

The Post will continue to cover Donald Trump as it has all along — honorably, honestly, accurately, energetically and unflinchingly,” Baron continued. “We’re proud of our coverage, and we’re going to keep at it.

This was after an instance in which the paper declared Governor Bernie Sanders – my second favorite after Chaffee – a “ Loser” in the Michigan debate and he won that state’s election immediately after.

Still, while the stocks of traditional news firms that are publicly traded, such as Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) and New York Times Co. (NYT), might continuously endure varied pressures, skilled journalism should find a way to prevail. It is needed, in part because of malign influences. There always will be problems that it can help with, such as corrupt judges, other forms of white collar crime, and perhaps worse.

When facts are made known and presented in a way that facilitates discussion, communities and societies can benefit. Further, there is much to be said for the abilities that can be shared when a capable person researches and presents a story – as opposed to defeating an aspiring politician who actually cannot handle the less able. Well-guided dialogue should be beneficial.

Yet, according to Gannett, which is trying to transform, consumers focus more on when, where, how and at what price they consume content and less on the source, representation, quality or reliability. The firm’s observation might be consistent with occurrences during the past Presidential campaign.

Gannett is actually an impetus for attempting to look into the industry with a positive perspective. Its central property, USA Today, has consistently been at the top of listings on widely read newspapers. It pays investors $0.64 / share in dividend payments to yield 7.61% currently. It could be an example of an industry firm that can get something going?

It does not seem imminent. Higher advertising revenues and $0.18 in adjusted 2Q17 EPS in the past quarter might give confidence. One problem is that the decline in print advertising, which fetches higher rates, is outpacing the firm’s lower-priced digital gains. The company is banking on ReachLocal, a multinational, online marketing solutions company it acquired in 2016, to offset Publishing segment difficulty:

As a detail, ReachLocal is dependent upon purchases of media from Google, or Alphabet (GOOG). Google has substantial sway and therefore could actually be a better bet. It has been up until now, anyway:

Gannett’s investors are being paid dividends, and there is the chance that ReachLocal can affirm the corporation’s future. The bulk of the company shows signs of decline as it transitions to peddling products at lower prices. Thus, there might not be any hurry to take any chances with GCI, which can be described as important entity within an avoidable sector of the stock market.

