How Intel Can Disrupt The Self-Driving Car Strategies Of Nvidia, Google, Baidu, And Tesla

It will be car manufacturers, not search engine giants like Google and Baidu, who will usher in mainstream adoption of self-driving cars.

The Mobileye acquisition is an expensive gamble that can make Intel a go-to provider of Big Data platforms, sensors, software, processors to self-driving car manufacturers.

Intel’s purchase of Mobileye for $15.3 billion will let it disrupt the nascent industry for self-driving cars.

The $15.3 billion purchase of Mobileye (MBLY) is an expensive gamble on the part of Intel (INTC). Based on the $358.16 million FY 2016 revenue of Mobileye, Intel made a 42.71 Price/Sales bet on it. Intel will probably take on new debt to finance this venture. Intel loaded up $7 billion of debt to finance its $16.7 billion (less than 9x P/S purchase based on 2014 revenue of Altera) bet on Altera. Altera is probably contributing more $2 billion to Intel’s annual top line right now. However, I think it will take many years before Mobileye itself can generate the same level of contribution.

Nevertheless, I think Mobileye can help Intel disrupt the self-driving car strategies of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Baidu (BIDU). Mobileye, founded in 1999, is a pioneer in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems [ADAS]. With the global influence of Intel, Mobileye could become a key leader in self-driving car technologies.

Intel plans to build a test fleet of 100 self-driving cars. They will likely use Mobileye’s EyeQ processor, 360-degree surround-view mono-vision sensing, and AI/deep learning technologies. Morgan Stanley already estimated that Waymo could already be worth $70 billion. I believe that by 2020, some analysts will also estimate that Mobileye could be worth $70 billion to Intel.

Three years from now, Mobileye’s 7nm EyeQ processor will be capable of doing 15 trillion operations per second. A little help from Intel could bring this to 24 trillion operations per second, matching Nvidia's car computer.

How Intel Plans To Play A Key Role In Self-Driving Cars

Mobileye’s long-term contribution to Intel’s financial success will rely on how fast the traditional automotive industry adopts autonomous driving vehicles. Intel is not going to be a builder/vendor of self-driving cars. It wants to become the go-to provider for Big Data and technology/solutions to car manufacturers like Ford (F) and General Motors (GM). Intel/Mobileye will compete in providing the custom software, processor, sensors, Artificial Intelligence, connectivity, and the cloud computing platforms for makers/vendors of self-driving cars.

Yes, sir, it will not be Google, Tesla, or Baidu which are going to lead the mainstream adoption of self-driving cars. Auto industry leaders will lead the shift to autonomous vehicles. They have the factories and the global sales distribution networks to really make self-driving cars a commercial success.

Tesla or Baidu can never match the car production rate and the global sales/partnership network of Ford. Google and Baidu are search engine and advertising giants. Their self-driving car projects will eventually need the support of the auto industry before they can grow beyond their current experimental stature.

Apple (AAPL) is also testing its own self-driving car. I also believe the iPhone maker is unlikely to become a key player in autonomous car hardware. It will probably provide software/ecosystem, but there’s no Apple-branded self-driving car coming.

My theory is supported by Navigant Research’s report. Navigant’s Q2 2017 Leaderboard Report For Automated Driving identified Ford, GM, Daimler, and other car manufacturers as leaders/contenders. Nvidia is probably supplying its Tegra GPUs and software to some of these car manufacturers’ ADAS requirements. However, Intel/Mobileye will eventually become a fierce rival of Nvidia in self-driving car components and ecosystem.

Intel also needs new markets for its IoT, server, and x86 processors. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is again challenging it in server processors and desktop PC CPUs. Intel still owns 99% of the x86 server processor market, but AMD’s EPYC is coming. Self-driving cars are obvious expansion markets for Intel’s x86 processors.

Ford, GM, and Daimler will want their own proprietary Intel-powered data centers to run/manage their self-driving cars. In other words, the value of Mobileye is greater than its annual revenue. It helps find new customers/markets for Intel’s core x86 processor business.

Intel/Mobileye Can Offer A Cost-Efficient Universal Self-Driving Car Standard

Ford is going to spend $1 billion on its own self-driving car initiative. However, Ford might soon realize that buying/renting the products/platform of Intel/Mobileye will accelerate its self-driving car strategy. Aside from Mobileye, Intel already acquired technologies from Movidius, Nervana Systems, and Itseez to complement its Wind River assets. Intel has an all-in-one package for building smart, autonomous cars. Intel could set a universal standard that car manufacturers can adopt.

It will likely be easier to convince government regulators to approve consumer self-driving cars if they have a universal industry standard platform/technology. Right now, it is perplexing because there are different software/hardware/cloud computing solutions from Nvidia, Waymo, Tesla, Baidu, and Intel.

The current state of self-driving cars is worse than the Betamax and VHS standard conflict in the 1980s.

Conclusion

The big bet on self-driving cars could help erase Intel’s misadventure in mobile application processors. We can say that Intel is an early bird player of the self-driving car industry. Nvidia has a lead now based on its partnership with several auto industry bigwigs. However, there are no government-approved retail commercial self-driving cars on the road yet.

Nothing, therefore, is set in stone. Many things could still happen. Those car manufacturer partners who signed up with Nvidia are still in the testing phase. Their loyalty to Nvidia is not permanent. They could still switch alliance to the Intel/Mobile platform.

Intel and Mobileye have a lot to prove with their first test fleet of 100 self-driving cars. It will dictate the future role of Intel in the nascent but promising industry for autonomous vehicles. Exemplary results from Intel/Mobileye’s first test fleet of 100 autonomous driving cars can compel Nvidia’s current partners like Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC) to reconsider their options.

I have unloaded some shares, but I remain long INTC. I also still rate this stock as a buy.

