Commodities Prices Are In The Hands Of The Dollar And China

Over recent weeks, we have witnessed a rally in the prices of some of the major industrial commodities that are staples when it comes to building infrastructure. The prices of copper and other base metals have moved to the upside. Iron ore, the main ingredient in steel production, has moved appreciably higher since June. Lumber has been in a bull market since September 2015, and the price of crude oil moved from lows of $42.05 in late June to the $50 per barrel level last week.

The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. The dollar tends to have an inverse relationship with commodities prices. When the dollar strengthens raw materials prices tend to move lower, and when it weakens, they often move higher.

The dollar embarked on a bullish run that took the greenback index from 78.93 in May 2014 to highs of 103.815 in January 2017. The majority of the rally in the U.S. currency occurred over a ten-month period from May 2014 through March 2015 which took the price over 27% higher. As the dollar screamed to the upside when the Fed tapered quantitative easing and prepared markets for a move from accommodative monetary policy to tightening, the price of commodities hit lows in late 2015 and early 2016. The dollar entered a long period of consolidation where it traded from 92 to 100 on the dollar index from March 2015 through November 2016 and commodities price stabilized. Raw materials are some of the most volatile assets that trade in markets, and prices stabilized as the dollar consolidated in a trading range. At the end of 2016, the dollar once again surged higher reaching a peak in January 2017. As the dollar was moving towards its pinnacle, selling returned to many commodities markets but the buying ended in the dollar at the very beginning of this year and since then the bid has returned to many raw material markets. However, given the move in the dollar over the past seven months, some commodities have only moved gently higher which is not the norm for the volatile asset sector. We have seen some divergent price action in the commodities sector in light of the weaker U.S. currency which makes it difficult to draw any conclusions these days.

A massive move in the dollar since January

The rally in the dollar commenced in May 2014 when the dollar index traded to lows of 78.93 on the active month futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the index moved more than 27% higher over ten months and reached a high of 100.38 in March 2015. The dollar then consolidated between 92 and 100.60 for twenty months before reaching 103.815 at the beginning of January 2017, the highest level since 2002. Since then, it has been all downhill for the greenback which traded to a low of 92.39 on August 2. The dollar has declined by 11% from the January highs and only recently has some commodities prices reacted to the swoon in the greenback. The dollar index closed last week near the lows at around the 93 level.

At first, commodities ignored the move

As the weekly chart shows, the move to the downside in the dollar over the past seven months has been steady, and the index has remained above the bottom end of the trading range dating back to May 2016. Meanwhile, many commodities prices ignored the move in the greenback as the price of copper fell to lows of $2.47 per pound in early May, iron ore declined to $52.31 on the September futures contract in mid-June, and crude oil reached a new low for 2017 at $42.05 on June 21. In late June and early July, selling in the gold and silver markets caused gold to fall to just over $1200 per ounce and silver to $15.145 which was the lowest price for silver since April 2016. There are many other examples of commodities prices that declined in May, June, and early July of this year despite the continuing drop in the value of the dollar against other world currencies.

The dollar is approaching critical support

On August 2, the greenback hit its most recent low at 92.39 on the September futures contract which was 11% lower than the January highs. The inverse correlation between the dollar and raw material prices caused some commodities prices to finally take note of the price action in the U.S. currency. As the dollar index approaches the critical support level at 91.88, we have witnessed price strength in many commodities over recent weeks. The bull market in the dollar is almost three and one-half years old and a decline below 91.88 would do lots of technical damage to the greenback and could turn out to be highly bullish for the prices of many raw material markets.

Some commodities began to turn higher

Late July, the price of copper broke out to the upside when it rose above technical resistance at $2.8230 per pound.

Source: CQG

Copper rose to highs of $2.9550 on August 9, and the next level of technical resistance is at $2.9610, the May 2015 highs. Copper has appreciated by 19.6% since May. Above the next technical level, a $3 handle on copper could support further gains. Copper closed last week at the $2.91 level on the September COMEX futures contract. At the same time, the iron ore market has come storming back over recent weeks. Source: Barchart

The price of September iron ore futures has moved from $52.31 per ton on June 13 to $75.42 on August 10, a rise of over 44% in less than two months. The primary ingredient in steel has taken off to the upside. September iron ore futures closed last Friday at just under $72 per ton.

At the same time, the price of crude oil has recovered from lows of $42.05 on June 21 to trade at a high of $50.43 on August 1 per barrel. Crude oil was trading at around the $48.50 level at the end of last week. Gold and silver have moved from July 10 lows at $1204 and $15.145 per ounce to $1294 and $17.05 respectively. There are many other examples of raw material markets that have moved to the upside over recent weeks, but many of the rallies have been tepid considering a move in the dollar of 11% in just seven and one-half months. Commodities tend to be the most volatile asset class, and such a move in the currency that is the benchmark pricing mechanism for the sector should have caused even more dramatic gains. However, the raw materials sector could be on the verge of another big move to the upside if the dollar takes out critical support on the downside in the weeks ahead.

Commodities have not reflected dollar weakness as history might suggest, yet

If we look back to 2008, 2011 and 2012, the upside potential for commodities prices becomes clear. In those years, many raw materials traded to their highest nominal prices in history. In 2008, crude oil and wheat hit all-time peaks. In 2011, precious metals, base metals, and many other commodities surged to at or above historical pinnacles. It is possible that the commodities sector is proceeding with caution as the dollar index is trading at the bottom end of its trading range. On Friday, August 11 the index closed at around 93, just 1.12 above its line in the sand. The bullish jobs report on Friday, August 4 caused a recovery in the U.S. currency from the lows but right now that recovery looks a bit like a dead cat bounce. Unless the dollar index can put some distance between the price and critical support, commodities are likely to continue to remain near recent highs. If and when the dollar decides to fall below 91.88, watch out. The reaction in commodities market could be dramatic on the upside as the raw materials sector tends to be the most volatile asset class.

Commodities began rallying against the weak dollar over recent weeks. So far, the rally has taken some prices appreciably higher and above old technical resistance levels, while other commodities are taking a wait and see approach with an eye on the dollar index and other factors. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for lots of volatility. The next move in the dollar is likely to lead commodities prices, and the path of least resistance now could depend on the greenback.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.