Precious Metals Underperformed The Dollar- Last Week They Played Catchup

All of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are trading at higher prices than on the last trading day of 2016. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices have all posted gains in 2017. When it comes to gold and silver, the precious metals are a special case in the world of commodities. Gold and silver have been hard money and stores of value for thousands of years. Over the course of history, many paper currencies have used these metals as backing for their value. Over recent years, central banks and governments have abandoned the practice of using gold and silver as comfort for currencies. However, central banks around the world continue to hold around one-third of the gold ever mined in the history of the world as part of their foreign currency reserves. The United States is the world’s biggest holder of gold with over 8,000 tons in their coffers. Gold and silver are assets that derive their value from the sentiment in markets which lead them to rally during periods of fear and uncertainty and move to lower values during times of stability. Therefore, investor buying or selling; hoarding or dis-hoarding, has been the result of sentiment or the level of fear and uncertainty in markets. Gold and silver prices have been a report card on the value of paper currencies that derive that value from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the money. They are also a report card on the geopolitical landscape. When it comes to platinum and palladium, these rare precious metals often move higher and lower based on industrial demand factors.

Gold and silver are, in many ways, a reflection of the value of currency instruments. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and tends to have an inverse correlation with precious metals prices.

The inverse historical relationship

A strong dollar is generally a bearish factor when it comes to the prices of gold and silver, and over recent years we have seen the correlation between the currency and the precious metals work nicely. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the index fell from 121.29 in Q3 2001 to lows of 70.805 in Q1 2008. It then rallied to 89.71 in Q1 2009 and declined to 72.86 in Q2 2011. The dollar index then hit its next low at 79.83 in May 2014 and rallied to highs of 103.815 in January 2017 and has since made lower highs and lower lows. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates, the yellow metal appreciated from just over $270 per ounce in Q3 2001 to highs of $1033.90 in Q1 2008. It then fell to $801.50 in Q1 2009 and rallied to $1920.70 in Q3 2011. Gold fell to lows of $1046.20 in Q4 2015 and has since made higher lows and higher highs. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX silver futures shows the precious metal appreciated from $4.11 per ounce in Q3 2001 to highs of $21.185 in Q1 2008. It then fell to $8.40 in Q4 2008 and rallied to $49.82 in Q2 2011. Silver fell to lows of $13.635 in Q4 2015 and has since moved higher.

As you can see, while there are times when the dollar lags or leads the precious metals, the inverse correlation when it comes to prices is consistent. Commodities tend to have much higher price ranges that currencies over time as they often trade in a wide range while currencies like the dollar move higher and lower in slow and steady fashion.

Currencies tend to move slowly while commodities move fast

Quarterly historical volatility in the gold market is more than double that of the dollar index. When it comes to silver, the variance is over three times greater. Source: CQG

Quarterly historical volatile of the dollar index is currently at the 7.3% level and has been in a range from 4.37% to 15.29% since Q2 1988. Source: CQG

Quarterly historical volatile of COMEX gold is currently at the 16.20% level and has been in a range from 3.98% to 20.21% since Q2 1988. Gold is the one raw material that shares properties with both currency and commodities market. Therefore, gold tends to move in slow and steady fashion. The fact that so many central banks around the world hold the yellow metal as part of their foreign currency reserves is likely the reason for the low level of historical price variance. Source: CQG

Quarterly historical volatile of COMEX silver is currently at the 24.1% level and has been in a range from 7.83% to 40.29% since Q2 1988. While silver, like gold, has a long history as both a commodity and financial asset or means of exchange, few central banks hold silver as a reserve asset. Therefore, the price tends to experience a higher level of price variance.

The bottom line is that over time, currencies like the dollar tend to move slowly while precious metals offer a wider price range and are susceptible to moved that are fast and furious, at times.

Gold has underperformed the dollar

On January 3, 2017, the U.S. dollar index hit the highest level since 2002 when it traded to 103.815 on the nearby futures contract. Since then, the dollar fell to its most recent low on August 2, at 92.39, a decline of 11% in seven months. During the same period, gold rose from $1146.50 on January 3 to $1298.10, the recent high on August 11. Over the same period, gold was 13.2% higher. While gold rose by just a bit more than the dollar fell over the period, I view the price action as an underperformance given that the current level of quarterly historical volatility in the gold market is double that of the dollar index. Gold should be up a lot more than it currently is in 2017 as the dollar posted an 11% loss.

Silver has underperformed the greenback

At the same time, silver has experienced weak performance over recent weeks and as of August 2, the metal traded to highs of $17.24 per ounce before correcting lower. On January 3, silver was trading at lows of $15.935, so it had only gained 8.2% over the seven and one-half month period. Silver underperformed gold as well as the dollar over the period, and while the price did rise to a high of $18.655 in April, it could not hold gains even in an environment where the value of the dollar continued to fall.

Are precious metals signaling a recovery rally in the U.S. currency?

Over the past seven months, gold has outperformed the price of silver. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the silver-gold ratio shows that on January 3 it took around 71 ounces of silver to purchase an ounce of gold. That relationship has risen to 75.83 recently. Historically, when the silver-gold ratio moves to the upside, it is a bearish signal for the precious metals sector.

The dollar has experienced an amazing move of 11% to the downside since the beginning of 2017. Gold is up just slightly more while silver is trailing on a percentage basis. Precious metals were underperforming the dollar, and I believe the explanation could be that gold and silver are waiting to see if the dollar index holds the critical support level for the bull market that commenced back in May 2014 at 91.88. If the dollar falls below that level, we could see fireworks on the upside in the gold and silver markets. However, right now the present state of the market is confusing. Precious metals could be telling us that the dollar may be in for an upside correction after seven months of one-way traffic to the downside. On the other hand, the close at the end of last week with gold moving within a few bucks below the 2017 highs and silver back over $17 could be the start of a catch-up rally that will take prices much higher. Gold and silver both reacted to the geopolitical mess when it comes to the standoff between the United States and North Korea. Precious metals have underperformed the dollar, and we will find out shortly if they are going move to new levels which reflect the action in the U.S. currency. Active month gold and silver futures closed last Friday at $1295 and $17.11 respectively. Platinum made a new high on Friday and closed at the $988 level and palladium continued to flirt with the $900 per ounce level. All of the metals played catch up with the dollar which closed just below the 93 level once again.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.