Aralez Pharmaceuticals' (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Greetings, and welcome to the Aralez Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Adrian Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Thank you, Mr. Adams. You may begin.

Adrian Adams

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this webcast to discuss the 2017 Second Quarter and June year-to-date financial results for Aralez Pharmaceuticals.

Joining me on today's call is Scott Charles, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Glickman, Chief Commercial Officer; and Nichol Ochsner, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Before I proceed, I'd like to ask Nichol to say a few opening remarks. Nichol?

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Nichol. On Slide #3, you will find the agenda for today's call. Before reviewing our second quarter 2017 performance in more detail, I will open with a summary of some highlights and recent events with our business. I will then provide performance updates for our product portfolios, including Zontivity, Yosprala, the Toprol-XL franchise and our Canadian business. Scott will next discuss the highlights of our second quarter 2017 and first half financial results. Following that, I will briefly conclude by summarizing our areas of executional focus for the remainder of this year before opening the call up for your valued questions.

Turning now to Slide #4. Let me quickly review some recent events and provide an overview of our business. In April, we commenced the phased U.S. relaunch of Zontivity, utilizing 15 sales representatives deployed to high-volume positions to treat post-MI and peripheral artery disease patients followed by the full national commercial launch in June. Zontivity has now been promoted for approximately 2 months by a full complement of 75 sales representatives. The early launch indicators have been strong, and I will be reviewing these in more detail later in this presentation.

In June, we were pleased that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey upheld the validity of 2 patents covering the VIMOVO owned by a subsidiary of Aralez and licensed to Horizon Pharma. This ruling is expected to delay any generic entry until the expiration of the respective patents and preserves all rights to receive at least the minimal $7.5 million annual royalty in the United States. Additionally, we have other patents covering VIMOVO that extend through late 2031.

Turning, important bit, to the financial results we announced this morning. We are very pleased to report a solid second quarter of 2017, with net revenues reaching $27.6 million, an increase of $15 million versus the comparable period last year. First half 2017 net revenues increased $33 million versus the same period last year to reach $53.6 million. Base on the overall solid performance of our portfolio, including the stability of the Toprol-XL franchise, we are now expecting our 2017 full year net revenue guidance to come in toward the upper end of our previously stated range of $80 million to $100 million. Taken into account our current estimates, we are confident that we have sufficient cash to operate our business for at least the next 12 months.

Now please refer to Slide #5 for an overview of the strong early launch indicators for Zontivity that I referred to earlier. Qualitative feedback suggests that our messaging and positioning appear to be resonating well with our targeted positions. As a reminder, Zontivity is indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular event in patients with a history of myocardial infarction or with peripheral artery disease without a history of stroke or TIA. As you may know, we are positioning Zontivity in these PAD or post-MI patients with a focus on those who have persistent risk due to comorbidities and lifestyle such as diabetics and smokers. We believe this positioning helps bring to life the compelling data supporting improved cardiovascular and primary cerebrovascular outcomes in these high-risk patients treated with Zontivity, in addition to the standard of care. We are clearly still very early in the launch phase, but nevertheless, we are delighted that in just 2 weeks followings its commencement in June, we surpassed the previous weekly renew prescription high of 137 set by Merck, and NRxs have continued to steadily improve, recently achieving another all-time high of 210 weekly prescriptions. It is worthy of note that it took Merck approximately 89 weeks to achieve its high, with almost twice as many sales representatives. As you know, it is repeat prescriptions of patients getting refills that impacts the total prescription metric. And we're also pleased about TRx role. In fact, we also recently reached a new all-time high for total weekly prescriptions of 361.

Since our relaunch, Zontivity rise is an increase from 140 per week to 195 per week. We are pleased that in the last 9 weeks approximately, 133 new targeted health care practitioners have prescribed Zontivity. Of these new writers, approximately 47% were primary care physicians, 38% are cardiologists and 5% are vascular surgeons. On the managed care front, we have made excellent progress and have significantly improved our position for both commercially insured and Medicare Part D patients. Again, I will review this in more detail shortly.

That transitions us nicely to our next slide, Slide #6, where I will review prescription trends for Zontivity in more detail. As shown on this chart, after Merck discontinued promotion of Zontivity last summer, the product was clearly in decline. We then restarted a sampling program for current Zontivity prescribers on February 1 of this year and quickly saw an increase in prescribing amongst sample doctors. This reinforced our belief that Zontivity is a promotionally sensitive product. As you can see on the graph, this prescription improvement got pace when we commenced the first phase of our product launch with just 15 sales professionals on April 24. We then experienced further significant prescription evolution after we implemented a full-scale national commercial launch in early June, utilizing all 75 of our U.S. sales representatives. Our sales team now covers approximately 25% of the oral antiplatelet market and they are detailing Zontivity to a targeted position population of approximately 12,000 made up of cardiologists, primary care physicians and vascular surgeons.

Now moving to Slide #7. Let's look at the actual number of Zontivity pills dispensed over the past few years. As illustrated on the slide, we are pleased that pills per prescription are increasing at an even faster rate than the trends discussed on the previous chart. We believe that pills dispensed per new prescription highlights the quality of the prescription and is a better indicator of total 30- and 90-day filled prescriptions. Along with growth in both total prescriptions and new prescriptions falling out as promotion, we've seen about a 10% increase in the number of pills per filled prescription. We believe this, along with redemptions, suggest that patient programs, including copay cards, which offer patient copay assistance at a 90-count fill that appears to be working successfully and as intended. This is very encouraging at such a short period of time.

I'd like to refer you now to Slide #8 for an overview of our strength in managed care position for Zontivity. Zontivity is now covered for approximately 90% of commercial lives and 65% of Medicare Part D lives. Payers have been very receptive to our efforts to enhance coverage for Zontivity. You can quite clearly see from the chart on the left side of the slide that we have significantly improved our managed care position since transition in the product from Merck on April 1 of this year. At the time of the transition, we had approximately 70 million covered lives with Zontivity, which is now increased by approximately 100 million lives to a total of approximately 170 million covered lives now. We've also made significant improvements in both former status and prior authorizations compared to the managed care position at the time of the product's acquisition from Merck. For commercially insured patients, we are very pleased that the 4 largest pharmacy benefit managers in the United States are now covering Zontivity, with a majority of downstream clients doing so without a PA. We estimate less than 15% of commercial lives with a PA currently, which is expected to be reduced to less than 10% in the future. Furthermore, most of the existing PAs are merely prior authorizations to label. For Medicare part D patients, we have recently added the 2 largest Part D formularies and estimate that we now have approximately 65% of lives covered. Zontivity is also covered on over 70% of state Medicaid formularies. In addition, we're also very pleased to now be listed on the federal supply schedule, which allows the VA and DOD to cover Zontivity. There is a no-criteria for the use listed with Zontivity, which allows for prescribing at any military facility as determined by the physician. We've also been successful in improving the tiered position for Zontivity, which is comprised of a mix of Tier 2 and 3 coverage. Additionally, we have made considerable progress in ensuring patient access at an out-of-pocket cost competitive with generics and other branded antiplatelet agents using copay mitigation programs. Overall, we're increasingly excited about the potential of Zontivity, encouraged with the early trends and believe it represents an excellent fit with Yosprala, with a high overlap from a targeted perspective.

That transitions us to Slide #9 where I'll review our commercial strategy and performance for Yosprala. Our commercial strategy for Yosprala is to promote the product by our sales force alongside Zontivity and to leverage our managed care position to maximize the value of the product with minimal nonselling expense. We announced last quarter the implementation of a patient-friendly program and its allowing all patients to access Yosprala for only $10 per month, regardless of coverage, commercial or no insurance, and regardless of copay level set by the insurer. The response to date from physicians and patients has been positive to this bold pricing strategy. On the left side of the slide, you can see the retail prescription equivalents, or RPEs, have increased 91% since the first quarter of 2017. The RPE measur takes into account mail order and those prescriptions that are greater than a 30-count fill. We've also seen payer rejections decline from 60% at launch to approximately 30%, and patient abandonment has dropped to 10%, approximately half of the rate we experienced at launch. We're also seeing nice progress on pill counts per prescription, which, as I discussed before, gives a more accurate figure with an increase in the 90-day supply.

That transitions us nicely to Slide #10, which includes a graph with total prescription versus pills dispensed. Since we implemented the new pricing strategy, we're encouraged to see that Yosprala pills dispensed per total prescriptions have reached new highs due to the increased number of 90-day prescription pills, which is similar to the trend we see with Zontivity. Since the early May copay change, the pills per TRx have increased by approximately 48% versus the March-April time frame. We believe this should lead to more prescriptions and refills over the course of time. We're pleased with this early inflection point, although we have seen it leveling out of the trend since the introduction of Zontivity. We believe that this is reflected with the energy, excitement and focus on Zontivity during the launch phase. We are clearly actively monitoring the ongoing sales force productivity for Yosprala and Zontivity to ensure that both products are receiving adequate detailing.

Now let's turn to Slide #11 for a brief update on the performance of the Toprol-XL franchise. We continue to be pleased with our progress thus far with this asset during the second quarter of this year. Overall, Toprol continues to perform in line with our expectations for 2017. Looking at the graph on the left of this chart, you can see that Toprol's volume continues to be predictable, robust and improving. We believe that pricing concerns have currently stabilized, and we have identified additional commercial opportunities with our desire to improve Toprol's volume and margin. We believe that these initiatives will help the Toprol-XL franchise to remain a valuable commercial and financial asset to Aralez.

Before handing over to Scott to review our financial performance, I would like to refer to Slide #12, where I will briefly provide an overview of the growth drivers for the Canadian business. Revenues were $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of this year. We are pleased that in addition to this revenue growth, the Canadian business continues to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. This, in large part, is as a result of a concerted effort to focus all commercialization initiatives in Canada on those brands that have the potential to provide sustained organic growth. The key contributors to this solid quarter performance include the growth driver brands, Cambia, Soriatane and Blexten, which currently represent around 36% of the revenues in Canada. We are delighted to report that the Blexten launch has continued to exceed our expectations to date, resulting in a 7.4% market share of new prescriptions after only 6 months.

We believe that Blexten will continue to be a very significant product for us moving forward. While in the United States, business development remains an important strategic factor in 2017 and beyond, in Canada, we are focused on driving organic growth, with additional possible future growth drivers in Canada, including the potential Zontivity launch and Yosprala regulatory submission.

With that, I will turn the call over to Scott to discuss our financial results in much more detail. Scott?

Scott Charles

Thank you, Adrian, and good morning, everyone. Today, I'll be reviewing our second quarter and first half 2017 GAAP financial results and adjusted EBITDA. Our press release provides our financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2017 as well as the reconciliation to GAAP for our non-GAAP financial measures.

Overall, we are very pleased with our results. Later today, Aralez will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which will also include our second quarter and first half 2017 results, and I encourage you all to review that report. As a reminder, our merger with Tribute closed in February 2016, our acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian rights to Zontivity closed in September 2016 and our acquisition of the U.S. rights to the Toprol-XL franchise closed in October 2016. Our consolidated results of operations for 2016 include the results of Tribute from February 5 through June 30, 2016, but do not include the results of Zontivity or the Toprol-XL franchise.

Now let's turn to Slide 14, which covers our strong revenue growth for both the second quarter and the first half of 2017. We are very pleased to report that our total revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $27.6 million compared to $12.6 million during the second quarter of 2016, an increase of $15 million. Total revenues for the first half of 2017 were $53.6 million compared to $20.6 million during the first half of 2016, an increase of $33 million. We have broken down our revenues into three categories, one, our core business, which includes Zontivity, Toprol-XL and its authorized generic, Fibricor and Yosprala; two, our Canadian products; and three, VIMOVO royalties and license fees.

First, our core business revenues grew from $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2016 to $12.8 million during the second quarter of 2017. We also saw our core business revenue grow from $1.1 million in the first half of 2016 to $29.4 million during the first half of 2017. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of the Toprol-XL franchise. Our Canadian product revenues, which generated from products we acquired from the Tribute acquisition of $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2017 were up from $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. The second quarter of 2017 included net product revenues from Blexten, which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2016. Canadian product revenues were $12.6 million during the first half of 2017, up from $9.9 million for the same period in 2016. Contributing to the increase were net product revenues from Blexten as well as increased revenues from Cambia and Soriatane. As a reminder, our first half of 2016 Canadian product revenues included revenues for the period February 5 through June 30, 2016.

Our VIMOVO royalties and license fees were $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2017 and were comprised of a license fee of $4 million received pursuant to license agreement executed in May 2017 and VIMOVO royalties totaling $3.9 million. For the first half of 2017, VIMOVO royalties and license fees of $11.6 million comprised of VIMOVO royalties of $7.6 million and the aforementioned $4 million license fee. The second quarter and first half of 2016 only included VIMOVO royalties, which totaled $5.2 million and $9.7 million, respectively. VIMOVO royalties, which are comprised of U.S. and ex U.S. royalties, decreased in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period the prior year primarily due to lowering of pricing for VIMOVO in the U.S. As previously discussed, pursuant to our agreement with Horizon and up to certain conditions described in public filings, we are guaranteed a quarterly minimum royalty amount in the U.S. calculated based on annual minimum royalty of $7.5 million, which is reflected in our second quarter results. Ex U.S. royalties continue to be relatively stable in 2017.

Now moving on to Slide 15. Aralez's costs and expenses for the second quarter and first half of 2017 included $2.9 million and $5.7 million, respectively, in cost of product revenues; $8.5 million and $17 million, respectively, of amortization of the intangible assets from the Tribute, Zontivity and the Toprol-XL franchise acquisitions; and $3.6 million and $8 million, respectively, in expenses related to the change in fair value of continued consideration from the Toprol-XL and Zontivity acquisitions.

SG&A expenses were $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. SG&A expenses were $63.1 million for the first half of 2017 compared to $60.2 million in the comparable period for 2016. These increases were primarily due to increased costs related to the overall increase in our U.S. sales force, the buildup of which substantially took place in the second half of 2016, notwithstanding the reduction in sales force in the second quarter of 2017 and increased promotional expenses to support the commercialization of Yosprala and the relaunch of Zontivity in the U.S.

As previously announced during the second quarter of 2017, the company reduced its U.S. sales force by 32% and implemented a cost-savings program in an effort to improve the company's cost structure and preserve its financial flexibility. The company is currently on track in executing this cost-savings program, with the majority of savings expected in the second half of 2017. R&D expenses for 3 months ended June 30, 2017, were $0.7 million compared to $1.5 million for 3 months ended June 30, 2016. R&D expenses for the first half of 2017 were $0.8 million compared to $5.9 million for the first half of 2016. These decreases related primarily to higher costs incurred during the second quarter of 2016 for Yosprala in the event of its approval in September 2016. Interest expense of $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $13.4 million in the first half of 2017 relates to our borrowing of $200 million under our credit facility in the fourth quarter of 2016, pursuant to the acquisitions of Zontivity and the Toprol-XL franchise and our $75 million in convertible notes.

Our net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $27.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $17.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2016. Our net loss for the first half of 2017 were $55 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $51.3 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the first half of 2016.

Now please turn to Slide 16 for adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and first half of 2017. We've provided our GAAP to non-GAAP financial reconciliations, which illustrate noncash share-based compensation and certain discrete items impacting the 3 and 6 months ended June, 30, 2017, and 2016, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was negative $3.3 million, an increase of $8.1 million compared to negative $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2017 was negative $7 million compared to negative $15.5 million -- negative $22.5 million for the first of 2016, an increase of $15.5 million. From a balance sheet perspective, we ended the quarter with 66.8 million shares issued outstanding and cash and cash equivalents of $55.8 million.

We believe we have sufficient cash to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months. As we look forward, we continue to focus on driving revenue growth while being good toward our cash and prudently managing our expenses. We also continue to explore ways to reduce our debt and improve our overall cost to capital. We're excited about our prospects for the rest of the year, and we'll keep you posted with our progress on our next call.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Adrian for some final comments.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Scott. I would like to finish with our final slide, Slide #17, for our areas of corporate focus moving forward. Clearly, we remain laser focused on the continued successful full-scale launch of Zontivity, with an appropriate drive towards excellence and commercial execution with this increasingly exciting product. We will also strive for stronger commercial execution with Yosprala, driven by our sales representatives, a solid managed care position and a new and aggressive pricing strategy. We will also strive to deliver continued revenue and EBITDA growth on an adjusted basis with the Toprol-XL franchise through both commercial and financial management to maximize the value of this important product offering.

We will also continue to focus on our growth drivers in order to sustain strong momentum with our Canadian business. In addition, we will continue to explore both strategic and financing options, with a continued interest in transformative M&A activity, with appropriate and opportunistic strategic flexibility going forward, all in the interest of our shareholders. We believe that these are the drivers that will contribute to share price appreciation and in turn create shareholder value and restore investor confidence. In conclusion, we are pleased with both the second quarter and first half financial results.

Looking ahead, I am pleased to report that we're now expecting our 2017 full year revenue guidance to come in towards the upper end of our previously stated range of $80 million to $100 million. We're also looking at a number of different financial options to increase our flexibility and extend our cash runway whilst continuing to maximize the value of our assets. We look forward to providing updates as they materialize. We thank you for your continued interest and support.

I'd now like to open up the call for your value questions. Operator, can you please give the instructions?

David Martin

I've got a few questions. The first one is, what headway have you made and what are the next steps as far as improving Zontivity's positioning in the guidelines?

Mark Glickman

Thanks, David. So the guidelines we set at the time -- before we had the product and [indiscernible] Zontivity launch really has been working with key opinion leaders, both the -- some of the investigators that were involved, and we continue to have those conversations and work with major organizations to see what work, if any, needs to be done or maybe it's just a matter of repurposing some of the data that's already been out there. But that's kind of a constant effort for my commercial team as well as our medical team led by Dr. James Tursi. And it's just ongoing, David. It's going to take a little bit of time, but we work with the major advocacy organizations pretty much on a weekly basis.

David Martin

Is there any resistance you're facing? Or is it just a matter of time do you think?

Mark Glickman

I definitely wouldn't say resistance. I think it's a matter of time until we really identify what the next steps are. But no, I wouldn't, at this point, say resistance. And it is covered in the guidelines. We're just looking to improve to a 2a status, and that would be our ultimate goal.

Adrian Adams

And, David, I think the one comment I would make, really, in addition to this is like, obviously, one of the reflections, I think, of interest and desire to look at aspects like changing the guidelines, et cetera, is indeed the evolution we're seeing with -- at the sharp end with cardiologists and primary care physicians and vascular surgeons. I think, I hope, you agree that the performance we've seen in the very early stage of this launch is very encouraging, I think, and I reflected in our view of the strong kind of response that we're getting from all physicians that are detailed at this point in time. So we're very encouraged by that, and it will enable us to be in a position to put forward very compelling arguments, I think, in support of aspects like updating the IP.

David Martin

Okay. Second question, is there any reason to believe that the momentum you're seeing with Zontivity may abate? Or is your expectation that it will continue moving forward as it has been over the last month or 2?

Adrian Adams

I'll comment and then ask Mark to add to that., I mean, obviously, I think one of the questions we got when we took some time since acquiring the product to ensure that we spent time to get the positioning right is that we knew we had a very strong clinical overall package and labeling for that. And then we wanted to make sure that we position the product effectively. And I think when you get a launch with a full complements of 75 sales representatives, clearly, I think, with good planning, you plan to have a fast offtake. And that's absolutely what we had in place, I think. In the event that one identifies physicians and you just get kind of upside from 1 or 2 physicians that would lead us to be concerned, but we are getting consistent increases across the board. And I would say that of the 75 sales representatives that we have, a very significant majority of the sales force are seeing increases in prescriptions and new prescribers every single week.

So I think that gives us the drive to momentum. The new Rxs, as you well know, David, lead to TRxs. And I think really what we're going to see over the course of the next number of months as well is TRx is really starting to ramp up, and that is the exciting prospect for this brand. Mark?

Mark Glickman

You've just covered everything. The only thing I would add to that, Adrian, is it's the excitement from the sales force. I mean, this is a product that is a clinical sale, and they seem to be having a lot of time from the physicians that makes a sales rep very motivated toward the next call. So it's what Adrian had already mentioned across-the-board gains, NRx improving and new writers every week, the sales force morale is very high around this product, and I think their intensity in the sales process is also very high.

Adrian Adams

I mean, I too think, David, that one of the biggest challenges for me as CEO in the fourth quarter of this year is decision-making in relation to sales force resource. I think if I look at a brand that is increasing so significantly, as we're seeing with Zontivity, I think it's going to lead us to important decisions, and these are nice decisions I have to make as we assess 2018 as to how we can really take Zontivity to even greater phase of activity. And -- but meanwhile, we're going to really focus on maintaining the momentum that we have at this time.

David Martin

Okay. I've got one housekeeping question for Scott, and then I'll get back in the queue. How much severance and other onetime costs were associated with the sales force reduction in April and ended up in the Q2 SG&A? And where do you expect your base SG&A to reduce to in go-forward quarters?

Scott Charles

David, thanks for the question. So with regard to the severance, it was approximately about $700,000 or so in the quarter for severance related to the sales force in the second quarter results. And with regard to -- as you look at the SG&A run rate for the next 2 quarters, we haven't given specific guidance on a quarterly basis, but clearly, we expect SG&A run rate to come down in Q3 and Q4.

Keay Nakae

First question is related to Toprol. Adrian, you hinted at some initiatives to increase volume for the product. Can you give us an example of something that you're exploring there?

Adrian Adams

I'll ask Mark to comment on those. And some of the discussions that we have on board at the moment that will lead to, we believe, good volume increases, clearly, are a sensitive stage. But we've had a lot of activity since taking over the brand. So Mark?

Mark Glickman

Okay. Thanks for the question. To not get too many specifics, but for Toprol-XL, the brand as a whole, there are physicians, consumers, I mean, patients and plans that actually believe over the years with manufacturing issues on the generic side and some quality issues on the generic side that Toprol brand would be the preferred to offer to their patients. And we do have programs like this in place, and those type of programs that we've already had in place are exploring to improve the volume of the branded business. So again, the strong name of Toprol and the consistent manufacturing and quality of the branded product is really something that keeps the branded piece very attractive, and we're trying to expand, we're pursuing an expansion of these type of programs to get branded Toprol-XL into as many patient hands as possible with a set monthly copay. Again, we have programs like this out there now, and we're looking to expand those, and we've had some pretty good momentum early on.

Keay Nakae

Okay. And then, Adrian, with respect to the trends you're seeing for Zontivity and trying to match that with the resources you want to allocate to it as you had just mentioned, is there a dollar run rate that you're targeting before you would increase the marketing effort or perhaps even add salespeople for Zontivity? I mean, is that -- do you need to be well above $10 million? What are we thinking here?

Adrian Adams

Well, Keay, I think, just to remind everyone, I think the attractiveness of this asset that we saw was that we acquired this asset for $25 million with, obviously, milestone payments related to sales and sales milestones. So what I said at the time of the acquisition was that with an asset like this, clearly, I think it was a failed launch, even though it had a best amount of clinical data to start with. I think we've done a very good job at relaunching the product with a sales force size that we carefully sized in line with the evolution that we wanted to see. Now clearly, as we progressed through the course of this year, we've, obviously, had some cost restructuring programs. But we've been very careful to make sure that we could have sufficient sales force out there to really keep moving Zontivity in the right direction.

And we are delighted with the momentum that we are seeing. And obviously, one of the things that I have learned over the course of the time, in particular with the time at Kos Pharmaceuticals and other specialty pharma companies that I've run is that it's careful investment, along with strong sales trends, is the way to go. We want to focus for the remainder of this year with a 75 sales people that we have and make sure that we continue to increase the breadth and the depth of new prescriptions and TRxs over the course of time. We've not commented at all in relation to peak sales potential for Zontivity. As you well know, I think within this class of antiplatelet agents, there are a number of products that have -- BRILINTA, for example, has $600 million run rate.

Effient has a $300 million run rate. We are not saying that we're going to get up to those levels, but even if we got to a $25 million, $50 million, $75 million, $100 million level it has run is a complete home run for this organization. So we're going to make measured investments. The way in which you can allocate additional sales force resource is by adding small incremental sales reps to increase the coverage and depth nationally or through additional copromotion programs. And clearly, I think we've seen a significant amount of interest in helping with Zontivity over the course of time. I believe that as we progress during the course of this year, we need to control our own destiny with this brand, build the brand, and then we can make those important decisions as we move into 2018. And I would be delighted if -- as we get to the end of next year that people looking back at Zontivity and say, what a really smart acquisition that was.

Keay Nakae

Okay. And then just probably for Scott on debt restructuring. Is this something that you believe Deerfield is amenable to? Or are we talking about going outside of them with new sources of debt or some combination of both?

Scott Charles

Yes, good question. We certainly are continuing to work with Deerfield who's been a great partner to us throughout our tenure at Aralez and even before that with Adrian's prior 4 public companies. And from our perspective, we continue to work with them to look at opportunities to improve our capital structure. At the same time, we are exploring various other alternatives to both reduce our debt and lower our cost to capital. As you can imagine, these things take time to work through. But know that we are diligently working through various pathways to try to improve the capital structure for the company.

David Bautz

So with the increase, it looks like, you're seeing from 30- to 90-day prescriptions, I'm wondering if you could point anything specific that's caused that change is simply a pricing issue?

Adrian Adams

I don't think it's necessarily just a pricing issue. Clearly, when you're dealing with -- we see that as a positive sign by the way. But obviously, when patients are put on new prescriptions, I think, clearly, you want to make sure that in our first pill that there are no issues, the patient responds very well to therapy. So we see a faster move to 90-day prescriptions as being a very positive sign on sustainability of the product and stickiness of the product over the course of time. So we see that has been a very positive trend. And by the way, we've looked at a number of analogs as it relates to when prescriptions move from the 30- to 90-day fills, et cetera. We see that happening at a much faster rate with this product than we've seen with other brands and other companies, and indeed, with the analogs that we've seen. Mark, do you want to add anything to that?

Mark Glickman

Sure. Also, because of the better-than-expected coverage on Zontivity so early, we are able to offer a 90-day plan that is comparable to, really, 2 months' worth of product. So it's something the physician's willingness to write the 90 days and also us making this a cost-effective program for the patient, and that's driven solely by the significant improved managed care position.

David Bautz

Okay. And kind of a follow-up on restructuring the debt. In the press release, you talk about strategic pathways to possibly reduce the debt balance, but then you also indicate that you're also still looking at deals. So I'm wondering if you could kind of talk a little bit more about your willingness to go after a transformative deal while also thinking about the company's debt level.

Adrian Adams

Yes, I think I'll pick up on that first and then Scott can add on that. I think it's a very good question. I think I actually think having worked in this industry for quite some time, I think I see a situation where right now in the specialty pharma broader healthcare environment with a lot of challenges that have been seen across the board with a number of companies, we see that in our position as being a very nice opportunity. So when I looked at the aspect of strategic acquisitions, looking at transformative M&A, et cetera, and then overlays that in relation to debt restructuring and aspects like that, there are many, many different ways of structuring lots of different transactions that involve strategic and financial implications.

And whilst we can't be too specific, we continue to be very flexible, opportunistic and looking at quite a number of initiatives as we are doing right now, as we speak, to enhance that positioning. And I think -- clearly, I think you have to be nimble, a little bit entrepreneurial and certainly opportunistic, and you're dealing with an environment that provides that opportunity of delivering against those particular initiatives. Scott, do you want to add anything to that?

Scott Charles

Sure. I think, Adrain, you covered it well. I think when you look at -- from our perspective, as I mentioned, we're certainly looking at all of different paths and ways to improve our capital structure, including lowering the debt amount and reducing the rate, whether that's independently or in connection with a transaction. So for example, as you mentioned, if we were to do an M&A-type transition, we'd want to look at doing that in connection with a potential refinancing. That would be one example of something that we would look to do. But the idea is how do we improve our capital structure and put the company in the best foot to be -- all to be successful on a long term basis. And we may do that independently or in conjunction with a transaction.

David Martin

Yes. You acknowledged that the momentum you had on the Yosprala around the new pricing strategy has kind of dwindled a bit as the focus has rightly shifted to Zontivity. I'm just wondering what you can do in the context of keeping Zontivity the primary focus, what you can do for Yosprala to get it going again?

Adrian Adams

Well, I think you are quite right. I think I'm glad you picked up on that during the script. I mean, when you have a product like Zontivity that has a very strong clinical profile, you can engage in very long discussions with cardiologists and primary care physicians. We've seen details that can range from 15 to 20 minutes with the product. That reflects the amount of interest in Zontivity. So I think that is motivating to not just physicians, but obviously, sales representatives. So there is no -- it's not a surprise to us, but this has led to a situation where so much focus on Zontivity is bound to be a kind of an opportunity cost in relation to the amount of time on Yosprala. The way to deal with that, obviously, is we're moving through into a continued phase with Zontivity is obviously making sure that in the incentive schemes that we have, the sales representatives are incentivized to drive productivity with both Zontivity and, indeed, Yosprala.

So we're not too surprised that in this early phase there's been a lot of energy behind Zontivity. We want that to continue. But I think if one looks at the overall detailing capacity, the number of details that include a detail on Yosprala, I think you'll start to see that significantly increase. And by the way, if one looks at the profile of our top 10 to 20 sales representatives, there are representatives whose skills set and enthusiasm and experience enable them to not only drive success with Zontivity, but they're seeing prescription evolution with the Yosprala as well, with minimal other expenses just with direct selling efforts, and I think that's very encouraging. Mark, do you want to add to that?

Mark Glickman

Sure. Yes, you covered a lot, Adrian. David, the only other thing I would say is we're two months into launch, and there's a critical time to get a number of calls to have adoption on a new product. I think as we get through those number of calls and reps continue to get more comfortable with Zontivity, Yosprala is such a natural fit, especially for label for Zontivity. So as the representatives get more confident with Zontivity, that's when [indiscernible] said we'll ensure that the comp plan and other metrics are designed to ensure that Yosprala is getting the time that it needs. But right now, we are comfortable with the amount of time and effort being spent on the new product, Zontivity, and we believe that's the effort that's necessary to continue to drive it. But as they get more comfortable, Yosprala is a very natural next product put behind Zontivity because of the aspirin component.

David Martin

At the current volumes, is it profitable to make and sell Yosprala? Is there a potential decision coming up where you may decide to discontinue it? Or is it clearly on the path to remain an Aralez product?

Adrian Adams

Well, again, that's a very good question. Clearly, when you have a bold aggressive pricing strategy, I think as we have and we saw some good impacts about -- soon after the price reduction, I think -- clearly, I think what you want to see is significant volume upside to offset that to drive profitability. What I've always said with Yosprala is that it remains an important product for us. I keep emphasizing that, really, it fits in nicely in the bag alongside Zontivity and has minimal additional kind of marketing expenses associated with that. So it's good use of our sales force and the capacity we have at that point in time. I always said with both Zontivity, and indeed, Yosprala that the kind of fall time period is a good time for us, really, to give a broad assessment, broad, as to how those assets are doing as we start to develop our plans for 2018.

So right now, I think it is absolutely clear that not only is Zontivity doing extremely well and growing nicely into the fourth quarter of this year, but clearly, Yosprala remains an important asset alongside that product that will get ongoing efforts and, clearly, we'll assess where we stand in the fourth quarter of this year and make decisions as we develop our plans -- operational plans and strategic plans for 2018 and beyond, and that's where we stand at this point in time.

Adrian Adams

Well, thank you very much, operator, and thank everyone else for joining the call this morning. We look, as always, to updating you on our progress and corporate milestones moving forward. And we certainly look forward to do that in the not too distant future. Thank you very much.

