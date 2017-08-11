AES Tiete Energia's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete Energia SA (OTCPK:AESAY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Julian Nebreda - President and Director

Ricardo Cyrino - EVP

Francisco Morandi - Director VP, IR

Italo Freitas - CEO, President & Member of Executive Board

Pedro Bueno - Director VP of Legal Affairs & Audit

Analysts

Andre Sampaio - Santander Investment Securities

Vinicius Canheu - Crédit Suisse Aegean

Marcelo Sá - UBS Investment Bank

Antonio Junqueira - Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Ezequiel López - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to the conference call of AES Tietê Energia S.A. in this conference call we are going to report the results of the second quarter of 2017.

AES Tietê Energia investor relation department informs that the press release and the slide deck are available at the company's website at ri.aestiete.com.br [Operator Instructions]. You should be reminded that this conference call is being recorded and also webcast with access at the company's Investor Relations website.

On behalf of AES Tietê Energia, we would like to clarify that any statement made during this conference call relative to business prospects, operational, financial [indiscernible] projections are near assumptions based on the company's expectations. Forward-looking statements may change as a result of variables such as market conditions, economic performance of the company and international markets.

The slide deck can be seen in the webcast will be may -- and the presentation will be made by the CEO of Globo AES Brazil, by the CP Investor Relations officer, Mr. Francisco Morandi; and by the CEO, the company, Italo Freitas Executive Officers. At the end, the executive officers will be available to answer any questions you might have.

Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Julian Nebreda. Please Mr. Nebreda, you may start.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning, good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure be again with you here to report the financials for another quarter of AES Tietê Energia. Today, I have Italo Freitas, the CEO of the company; Francisco Morandi; VP and IRO, Ricardo Cyrino; Commercial and Regulatory VP; and Pedro Bueno, Legal Auditing and Compliance VP; just as the other executive officers of the company are together with us and also our Investor Relations team.

I'm going to start with the highlights of the quarter. First of all, I would like to talk about our commercialization strategy.

Since the beginning of this year and expecting more critical high dollar, we have adopted a strategy reviewing our contracting for the years of 2017 and 2018 with the objective of mitigating possible exposure to the spot market.

As a result of this trackage, our contracting levels for 2017, less from 88% at the end of 2016 to the level of 80%, which we have just reported in for the second quarter 2017.

This risk management [indiscernible] by making our portfolio more effective is only possible due to commercial intelligence that we are investing and other benefits that provide us more agility in making decisions.

As previously reported, the low rainfall in the period of second 2017 has brought some challenges for us for 2017. As a result, GSF of the second quarter of above 2017 totaled 16.4%, whereas spot prices was 304 megawatt hour.

These numbers were well superior to the GSF of 10.7% and the average price of spot price of 22 per megawatt hour seen in the same period in previous year.

I also highlight the evolution of our integrated commercial platform centered on customers and the expansion of our portfolio of products and services [indiscernible]. As I'm going provide more details among the presentation, in terms of portfolio growth and diversification, we have great news to share with you.

As recently announced, it's a pleasure for us to announce the completion of the acquisition of Alto Sertão 2 wind farm, an asset of 386 megawatts. Now, our objective is to work on the integration of this assets into our portfolio, implementing asset management modeled in the increasing financial efficiency of the wind farm.

We also have signed a contract for the acquisition of Boa Hora wind farm, which has a solar purchase of 91 solar power and with energy to the market in the auction for reserve energy of 2015. Both movements are in line with the AES initiatives growth strategy and diversification of portfolio and 50% of our business is focused on the non-hydraulic sources with long term energy sale and purchase long term contract.

We're going to give you more details during the presentation. Now the point of highlight is the approval of the dividend payout amounting to BRL1.2 million in the second quarter, which represent a dividend yield of 1.9% of payout of 113% in the quarter. I also use the opportunity to mention the opening of the public consultation by the Ministry of Energy in July this year, with the objective of this discount proposal for the economic organization and finalization of the electric industry and in pursuit of regulatory and commercial improvement.

Our teams are working on the detailed analysis of the proposal and we have a very positive vision of the industry, especially now in case, because due to other benefits, we are trying to solve the pending issues regarding the GSF from 2013 until now.

Now I would like to give the floor to Ricardo Cyrino to continue the presentation.

Ricardo Cyrino

Thank you very much, Julian. Good morning, everyone. We're going to start with Slide 4, talking about performance and hydrology. In spite of the rain flow in the second quarter of 2017, that was high with the compare quarter-on quarter and with 91% with the long term average, it was compared to 78%, the level reservoir dropped going from 63% in Q2 '16 to 42% in the same period this year. As you can see on the chart on the left-hand side, the rainfall accumulated in the system until July this year, was at 76%, a performance that's below that reported both in 2016 and 2015, which were 87% and 89%, respectively.

That's just because of the worst rainfall that we had in the last spring season, which compared with the 4th worst rainy period in the history. It's worth remembering that reservoir levels started higher in 2016 because with good rainfall between 2015 and 2016. As a result of thermal dispatch between periods went from 11 gigawatt average to12 gigawatt in the second quarter this year.

The performance of this factors is reflected in highest spot prices in the quarter closing BRL304 megawatt per megawatt hour, a significant increase if we compared to spot price in Q2 last year, which was BRL62 per megawatt hour.

Here we can see the GSF and performance of the low -- on the other chart. In this quarter the GSF was 16.4% in contrast with the GSF of 10.7% in the same period last year, especially at the results of higher thermal dispatch in the quarter as mentioned in the previous slide.

As to the load, it's possible to see that there has been 1% retraction if we compare Q2 '15 to Q2 '16, which has also contributed to a higher GSF of the physical guarantee of the MRE. This performance is a consequence of economic performance and temperatures during the period.

Now moving to Slide 6. You can see our strategies for marketing of energy and mitigation of hydrological risk. So this year already expecting low rainfall and the elevation of GSF in the MRE, we put in practice our market intelligence strategy to strengthen our portfolio for demand response trying to identify potential customers that would be interested in reselling price of the energy contracted. Together with that, we also analyze opportunities for the purchase of energy in the market and this cancellation of contracts with distributors. As a result, we have reduced our contracting levels from 88%, that we had at the end of 2016 to 80% now in the end of the second quarter, which represent an increase of financial hedge of 8 percentage point.

The strategy has made it possible to mitigate our exposure in the spot market in addition to gaining margin with a spot -- with energy operations in the spot market. We intend to keep this peak in forecasting rift by making our energy portfolio more flexible. And always making the most of our commercial margin. The success of our strategy was possible and has been improved recently combining market intelligence with peak knowledge of the market.

In the second half of the year continuing the strategy of contracting level will be 70%, which will provide us greater flexibility for rest of the year.

Now going to Slide #7. As you can see, our commercial strategy is also focused on long term contract. For 2018, we are contracted at 77%, but we intend to raise that level to 80% still in 2017. I would also like to highlight the advancing contracting levels that we had in Q2 '17, for the years of 2019 onwards, Going from 50 37 to and 14 of the contracted energy for the years of 2019, 2020, 2021 in the first quarter of 2017, to 52% 39% and 16%, respectively.

We want to have a good strategy when we have a higher prices in the market there by reducing the long term cancellation of contract and improving our average prices in the portfolio.

Now I would like to turn the conference over to Francisco Morandi who is going to on focus financial results.

Francisco Morandi

Thank you, Ricardo. Good morning, everyone. Slide #8. In here we can see our net revenue and operational cost in the period. As you can see on the left, our net revenue in 2Q '17 was BRL399 million, 3% reduction compared to the same period last year. This reduction can be explained primarily by our commercialization strategy, focusing on mitigating rainfall risk, which impact our revenue line resulting from free market save. In the other hand, we have a positive effect of BRL10 million associated to retroactive financial relief calculated by CCEE, as a result of negative financial exposure resulting from the spot price difference in our submarket, which is the result of allocation of the energy, in ERM exactly where energy is generated. Comparing the 2 half years, there was an increase in net revenue this year of 1% compared to the same period last year.

Increase of revenue is justified by larger volume and sold energy prices in the spot market. The chart in the right, we can see a comparative of our costs and operational expense. In the second Q 17, cost and operational expenses, excluding depreciation totaled BRL186 million with a 10% increase compared to the Second Q 16. This result was impact primarily the increase in the PMSO. In this line, we can observe an increase in personnel of BRL12 million, as a result of the restructuring of headcount in the company, aligned with our perspective of growth and supplying integrated solutions to our customers.

It seems that this cost increase should be seen as an investment in the expansion of commercial platform and our acquisitions, which are ongoing. Doing PMSO, we had impact on cost related with nonrecurring event. Most of the cost can be explained by the decisions of the contract of energy sold to AES and Alto Sertão and some asset write-off. [indiscernible] associated with energy purchase there was a reduction of about 10% totaling BRL60 million. This reduction result primarily from lower volume of purchase of energy in the spot market. As a result of those strategy of commercialization to reduce hydrological risk, as mentioned before, and also reduction of a financial exposure as a result of the price difference in submarket, which positively impacted by BRL25 million.

Concerning costs in the operational expense of the first half of the year, there were BRL331 million with a 12% reduction when compared to the same period last year, which result from the lower volume of purchased energy from the spot market and lower regulatory cost in the period. Concerning the PMSO, there have been a BRL31 million increase year to date, associated principally with cost of personnel and non-recurrence events already mentioned.

Now on Slide 9. We can see the result of the data and net profit. In 2017, our EBITDA net BRL217 million, 12% less compared to the same period in 2016, with a BRL29 million reduction. The lower EBITDA in the month resulted from the reduction transaction in the regulated and free market, as a result of our strategy and also GSF in the period. It has also -- what has also contributed were higher cost PMSO personnel and non recurring event as we heard in the previous slide.

In the first half of the year, EBITDA was a BRL472 million, which is significant increase of 12% compared to the second quarter of '16. Despite the CFO 3.7% in the half-year, the result of our commercial strategy mentioned before, managed to minimize our exposure in the short term spot market contributing to an increase BRL69 million. At the same time, there was an negative effects of EBITDA in the half year, increasing costs of the PMSO as a result of personnel and nonevent nonrecurring event already mentioned.

Now checking the chart on the right. Net income BRL91 million, the second quarter '17 compared to net income of BRL103 million reported in the second Q '16 as a result of all the reasons already mentioned. In the first half of the year, the net income was BRL217 million with a 22% increase compared to BRL178 million reported in the first half of last year.

Based on that income, amount that this quarter as mentioned before, the management of AES Tiete Energia approved the dividend payouts amounting to BRL102 million referring to the second Q 17 with a dividend yield of 1.9% and payout of 113% of the net income of the quarter. Payments will be made by September 25, 2017.

Slide 10. We can see our in-depth net profile. It still has a comfortable leverage profile,. Really providing expansion and diversification of portfolio. Second Q 2017, the leverage closed at one time the net debt by EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and the net debt of BRL829 million compared to BRL1,060,000,000 same period last year.

The reduction of net indebtedness of the company was primarily associated with the 6 issues debentures in April 2017, amounting 20 billion. You have anticipated second and third second resulted 4th issue. With appropriate redemption, the third promissory note BRL900 million, which were investment used for the acquisition wind farm out of the down II August, 2017 and reinforcing the working capital of the company, and also the settlement of the first series of 4th issuance of debentures in December, 2016.

Our debt have no foreign exchange exposures concentrated with CDI and as a result of debentures initiative for infrastructure. Throughout the second quarter of this month, we have refunded BRL1 billion, which provided an increase in the installment of the debt from 1.3 years to 5 years, which has improved the profile of our debt, aligned with our strategy, the 6 issuance of debentures has also provided a change to our covenant limit from 3.5x our debt, net debt by EBITDA to through 3.85. And that is going to be solid for 36 months or until it matured. There's a level covenant limit has already been included in all our debt issuance, except the third series or 4th issuance which is still being negotiated with our debtors.

I would like to emphasize the good work of our indebtedness team dealing with the covenant limit, which really gives us more comfort to expand the possibility of more acquisition so that we can meet our strategic objectives that has been reinforced in a number of locations in this presentation mentioned by Julian, when we started.

Let me now give the forward to Italo Freitas who is going to carry on with the presentation, talking about our strategic plan.

Italo Freitas

Now, Francisco, let us start about all the initiatives that our card of our initiative of growth and diversification as you can see on Slide 13. The purpose of AES Tiete is to expand and divert its portfolio is based on pillars who were going to contribute sustainable growth reinforcing our commitment with bandage and duration provided to shareholders, customers and the society.

One on the pillars is asset acquisition. We want to bring asset, which are already in operation, or which are going to going to in the operation in the short term. Having regulated comforts of purchase in sales of power in the long run.

The main assets that we are analyzing are for our renewable energy focused on Sun and Wind energy. Our sense is that the sector is going through major transformation generated to the asset managers always. They are going to become solution integrators. Our second and third pillar are related with the commercial platform and new kinds energy and services. By providing integrated energy solutions, which are custom-made, we can offer to our customers flexible offer of products and services, meeting their energy needs accordingly.

We have active in the following errors, commercialization of convention of energy an incentive energy in the free market solutions for distributed generation in moving solar and gas cogeneration. Storage of energy and batteries sounding of expertise global leadership holding AES. Sales protection of renewable energy, electrical reinfrastructures such as construction, operation, primary kit maintenance, substation, maintenance and also energy efficiency. And finally, green product such as [indiscernible] renewable energy also known now as RES, AES Tietê is the first company operating with Iracs in Brazil. Expansion of portfolio of solutions, new internal process have been defined in an area of market intelligence created to comply with products and models. And meeting the needs of each market demand. It's important to emphasize that to make a difference the entire team of customer relationship has been through training, and there is a new customer relationship management system so that we can manage on the cycle.

Innovation is also very important than pillar in our strategy. Online with the Asset Management energy we are reassured that our strategy fully integrated. All of these dealers have contributed to ensure the commitment with our shareholders maintaining our practice of dividend payout. The end of last week as we heard from the market and market, we have completed all the necessary steps for the acquisition of Alto Sertão II. Currently, we are working on the process of the integration of the complex to our portfolio, and in recovery the operation financial efficiency of the asset. Our internal goal is to bring that availability of the complex to 95% and we are confident we'll be able to achieve that, as we are going to maintain the contract of main with the same supplier responsible for manufacturing 230 generators that are part of this wind farm.

Concerning integration, we have plan for the activity and resources to make sure that Alto Sertão II will be integrated assets of AES Tietê and we have defined a work plan, meeting all actions that is that necessary for integration for the next 100 days. It is 100 people from 23 areas directing vote, which is going to provide profit effectiveness. Even though we operate with 100% hydraulic power, we are going to count on the expertise of AES global, which operates over 892 megawatts of wind asset in the world.

We are working with a local team in Guia and also an intelligent team we now work Bauru, State of Sao Paolo. And our center operation and state São Paolo, part of the operational of the asset will be remote. We know it's a major challenge what we are confident that we can work focused on the success of the plan so that we can keep up with our timeline and our planned schedule.

Another item is a couple of entries of the asset to our portfolio year. Just for you to have an idea in a peered low rainfall raise as we have observed recently the wind power is part of out account to Alto Sertão reaches 63% of capacity sector in May, as a result of strong wind above the expected level in the region in by year, according to the data that has been mentioned CCEE.

In July, currently on the fourth Brazil record of daily production of wind power for the generation 6,704 megawatt hour according to the new shared in the media.

Now on Slide 15. You can see another reason we announced the acquisition. Just a signature of the purchase and sale contract for the solar complex Boa Hora. As announced the solar power farm has a total capacity projected for 91 megawatts for megawatt peak or 75-megawatt safety, was granted in the reserve energy auction of 2015 with energy contracted for 20 years. The beginning of commercial operation will be in November, 2018 in upcoming announcement, we want to give your further information about the completion of the complex construction.

Thank you all very much. I'll turn it back to Mr. Freitas.

Pedro Bueno

So, for us to finalize importance this over the next few months, we'll still focusing and pay attention to hydrology efforts and keep our efforts and teams focused on managing hydrological risk taking necessary adjustment commercialization performance you and project things impossible result from decrease.. Regarding this 2 the recently announcement acquisition that represent important fact for our growth strategy, which until 2020, the compliance of 60% of our EBITDA when nonhydrologic regulated.

I would like to highlight profit is going to be seven dynamic in keeping our practical debited and participation profit we can be competitive there by assuring good returns. Management practice and we follow perfecting our processes and as a result, company one for the third time transparency award in 2017 was reported recognition of the quality of our financial statement and of the work that our team has been doing.

In this manner, I close our presentation report in the results of the second quarter 2017. Once again, I take it all for attending our conference call and I open our question-and-answer session. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Andre Sampaio from Santander.

Andre Sampaio

I have two questions to ask. Could you explain in more detail the retrenching of personnel. And the second point, could you share your vision about the proposals of the ministry, could you give us more detail on that?

Francisco Morandi

As we said before, both Italo and myself, we have had an entry resulting especially from the rearrangement of internal teams to focus both on the acquisition of M&A and innovation processes and distributed generation. So these are the new teams that we have that are continuing and our initial efforts of the original team, but we are expanding at to meet the needs of D team with regards to industrial and commercial customers. And our intention is that based on generating business opportunities, we have already identified some opportunities that can be turn into businesses over the next few years.

This one thing very important that has been any treat mental eyewear expensive with personnel, but this increase comes along with increase revenue. You might not see it immediately, but a long time it will be shown in our number. On one hand be a reducing risk so we have more people but these new teams are dedicated to new products to the market. We are in the market and apparently related to market intelligence. And this makes it possible for us to have operations such as what we did earlier this quarter. And this quarter, we lasted position, the by position, but maybe if it's raining and we might have a different strategy. So we have market intelligence, we have knowledge and we wanted to have just sections that will make it possible for the company to capture advantages and opportunities in the market. While we are carefully monitoring cost, this is compensated by the revenue, it provides to the company.

Unidentified Company Representative

Andre, with regards to the proposal that is open for public consultation by Ministry of Energy, we think it's very positive it's addressing many industry-specific themes that has to be addressed and the most positive ones in our viewpoint is the opening of the free market and the equation of hydrological risk GSF, fully mentioned during the call. It's important to highlight that there are many measures interrelated. It's important that implementation integrated so that implementation of one is successful so that we have an overall success.

But we have a positive vision of what is open for public consultation. Now the detail that we're speaking, it's important to see the changes there is a willingness from the industry to modernize the Brazilian electrical industry with new technologies and this new digital frontier that is coming and which is already consolidated in other markets such as Europe and the U.S. It's important that everyone here at AES Tietê, has a vision of this new market and everything we have been saying here about market intelligence, new technologies, batteries, storage and batteries, we are getting ready to deal with this new scenario in the electric industry, which is very well described in the conversations between agents, the governments, and entities that influence this new configuration of the Brazilian electrical industry.

Operator

Our next question comes from Marcelo Sa from UBS.

Marcelo Sá

It's a question about your intention in the second half of the assessor going to be very high give even though you have uncontracted energy, but even so just going to be are you thinking of buying energy in the market? I ask because with [indiscernible] is possible to buy energy in the market to get protected from GSF for lower prices and then the spot price because there's a certain less energy in the market because of some concept cancellations. Could you make comments about energy prices, if the company wants to buy -- protect to good hedge against GSF.

Unidentified Company Representative

Our contracting is 70%. We see, which is a little for the year would be, but from now until the end of the 70%. Sewn this antiquates for their risk level that we see GSF this is in fact, what we are doing and what we want to reduce contracting, but we want to still be sustainable. Marcelo.

Italo Freitas

Marcelo, this is Italo, we will follow the same commercial strategy that we use in so we have team here, a well-qualified team and forecast for movement in the market, including GSF and to try to give fact answers and to protect the company for shareholder so we to keep strategy trying to operate with what we have in our portfolio.

Marcelo Sá

Regarding potential MP and the technical aspect, to the provision is close to BRL400 million because of GSF.

Italo Freitas

So if this MP is approved, this provision or measure pasts and is it going to be possible to reverse the provision in your bottom line? Could you have higher your profit in 2017 because of this reversal? And as a consequence, you would be able to be more dividend we're looking for this scenario?

Italo Freitas

Thank you very much for your question Marcelo. Where we are assessing the option and the possible results of the negotiation. With regard to GSF, it's not going to have a cash effect because the proposal is the total GSF and difference is going to be as cash. It might have an effect bottom line, but it will not have a cash effect. Not relevant at least. About cash.

Marcelo Sá

I understand it's not going to have a cash affect, but in terms of your considering provisional manager considering possibility of financing this payment of 10 years so in fact, you would not have a cash disbursement in the short term.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well we are thinking about profit, but also dividend in cash. We are assessing everything. Is we have if we can finance payment we need to assess whether we have additional cash. It anyway, we monitor this closely as discussion evolve. I think it's too early for us to say or to forecast higher dividend because.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vinicius Canheu Crédit Suisse.

Vinicius Canheu

Slide 7, when you showed the evolution of your customer portfolio. If I add all that we have onto 1,250 which is your physical guarantee for the -- but you buy 70, just for me to understand on the average of the year, but if we were to 200 something when your net exposure, and spot prices to protect from GSS, you might be even in a debt position, but your guarantees 250-plus to 170 that you have bought, it's a little bit confusing because you presented purchase and when you add up total difference, can you clarify, please?

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Vinicius. Good morning, Vinicius, actually when we talk about 80%, we are talking about physical guarantee and this is related to GSF. 70 are the purchases -- the purchase energy to mitigate the hydrological risk for so this is why you have a question so, 80% is fiscal guarantee so we have 20% hedge in the typical guarantee for the whole year of 2017.

Vinicius Canheu

Okay. So your hedge is 272 average megawatts, which is what we effectively have free the spot market. Is that accurate?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, precisely.

Vinicius Canheu

Just for me to understand so in addition to your own fund, you are going to buy 70 average megawatts, which is contributing to 252 slot just on your free resource.

Unidentified Company Representative

We are not showing the balance we are showing hedge plus what we need to buy. And the balance is 80.

Vinicius Canheu

80% you mean?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes.

Vinicius Canheu

Of the total?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes.

Vinicius Canheu

So I can consider there is a purchase here, helping for this overall total? So it's not just your free capacity.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, precisely. The actions that we have implemented would reduce purchase contracts.

Operator

Our next question comes from Antonio Junqueira BTG Pactual.

Antonio Junqueira

Considering that now, we are growing more in wind power. I have a question about too long seven variable, which are very relevant in modeling our vision on return for renewable energy. First of all, in your modeling in terms of attractiveness of investment, could you work keeping the same type of accounting for your profit until the end of your concession?

Unidentified Company Representative

So there is also discrepancy and some disagreement by the agent. So how do you monitor the concession 30-year concession for wind hour? Do you have any CapEx to reinforce and to the improve quality of wind energy in the future? So these are my two questions about these two variables.

Francisco Morandi

Thank you very much, Antonio, This is Francisco. Well, I think for your question, you have got it right. We're considering a modeling based on assumed profit. In terms of CapEx refurbishment at the end of the contract, we normally deal with a CapEx margin that brings us from 30% to 40% of total CapEx. We carry out and this range depending on the type of project and if I may, add, we've been developing model to renewable energy until since when we started working with M&A team and we are highly-experienced and this is all translated by the AES abroad. And analyzing other project that are brought as example to Brazil especially for the specific operation of Alto Sertão and also for Boa Hora for the solar energy. So yes, all these items have been considered in our negotiation, and the project was very well modeled in this sense.

If I may compliment about the fact, is it going to be on year 20, year 30, if it's on year 20 for how long will be asset still be in operation? I don't think it's complete there.

Francisco Morandi

The adjustment is made from year 20 till the end of the concession.

Marcelo Sá

It's not PPA, right? The authorization of case study 5?

Francisco Morandi

But you see Marcelo it really depends on how the problems will be operated, depends on the model, really. There is a large operational behind the numbers, well absolutely.

Marcelo Sá

So by year 20, you have a CapEx, you operate till the end of the concession, that's the model you've been working with.

Francisco Morandi

Yes, that's a model. But from an operational perspective, things can be readjusted.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Ezequiel Bernado, Banco Scotia.

Ezequiel López

I would like to know what prices you expect for 5-year PPA? To be completed by 2029 just as a basic reference?

Unidentified Company Representative

Ezequiel, we are speaking free market price, BRL140 million to BRL170 million.

Ezequiel López

And this for contract of 2019 on?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think that additional element, the market tends to range within this limit, but if there is no rainfall, if the market changes, inevitably there might be, an increase of the upper level and if you have a rainy season and variation, then the lower limit changes. So the prices on that range 160, 165 and 2021, 2022, it will be the average of all of these figures. This is how we see energy prices and the practice has proven that the market really works in this range between 140, 170. You see this is exactly secret of the trade. When the price is high, then we have to deal with intelligencer to ask further in the market. Yes, here I am talking about real prices 140, 170 as of the prices today. Clearly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. If there are no further audio questions, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian Nebreda for his closing remarks.

Julian Nebreda

Thank you all very much for being part of our call today. Francisco, Italo, Ricardo, we have all our team of IR and we will be here to support you at any time, thank you very much. Have a nice day.

Operator

AES Tietê Energia conference is closed now. Thank you very much a for your participation. Have a nice day. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.