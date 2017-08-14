Cotton Floats To Over 70 Cents Per Pound And Then The Fluffy Commodity Falls Like A Stone Post WASDE

Muhammad Ali, the boxing great, once said that he floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee. Over the past few weeks, the price of cotton floated to over 71 cents per pound and then dropped like a stone off the edge of a cliff in the wake of the August WASDE report. Cotton is a soft fiber that is comfortable, so it is perfect for the manufacturing of clothing and bedding. Cotton is a soft or luxury commodity, and anyone who sleeps on cotton sheets with a high thread count can attest to the luxurious feeling each night when they climb into bed for their nocturnal rest. Cotton is soft and cuddly, but the futures market in cotton can be a beast when it comes to price variance for the commodity. Like many other agricultural products, the price of cotton each year is the result of weather conditions in major growing regions around the world. However, complicating matters is the fact that many governments subsidize cotton production which makes supply and demand fundamentals more difficult to analyze.

Commodities prices tend to rise to levels where demand declines and output increases, leading to a price decline. They tend to find bottoms at prices where inventories begin to drop under the weight of increasing demand. At low prices, production tends to fall as it becomes uneconomic. However, in subsidized commodities, when the price of a commodity falls below a price where producers can earn a living, government steps in to help out which distorts the economic proposition for a time. Cotton is one of those markets where governments in some nations often help out producers, and that can cause huge price distortions sending prices higher or lower than they might have gone in free markets. In 2011, the price of cotton futures traded to the highest level in history at $2.27 per pound by March 2016, the price dropped to lows of 55.66 cents per pound, a level where producers without subsidies were producing the fiber at a loss. A recovery followed and 14 months later, in May 2017, the price of cotton traded at over 87 cents per pound as inventories declined and demand picked up at the lows.

The May highs led to a massive selloff

The all-time highs in cotton took the price to $2.27 per pound in 2011. Over the following five years, the price fell to the lowest level since September 2009 at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016.

As the weekly chart highlights, it took the fiber futures 14 months to recover to almost 90 cents per pound, reaching 87.18 on May 15, 2017. Cotton exploded higher in May and then imploded reaching a bottom of 66.15 cents in late June on the now active month December futures contract. The May highs led to a brutal correction which destroyed the pattern of higher lows and higher highs that had been in place since March 2016.

Cotton finds a bottom around 66 cents

In late June, cotton was not so fluffy when it traded to a low of 66.15 cents on the December ICE futures contract.

As the daily chart illustrates, the fiber found a bottom at the late June lows, and after a period of consolidation and trading in a range from the lows and just under 69 cents it finally, broke higher towards the end of July.

Higher lows and higher highs since June

The weekly pictorial of the cotton futures market shows the messy price action that started with the May 15 highs and ended with the June and July lows. One of the problems with the cotton futures market was that the spread between July and December futures was so wide during the price correction, only the continuous contract shows the May 15 high at 87.18, and the daily contract displays the June lows at 66.15. The backwardation, a condition where nearby futures trade at a premium to deferred futures contracts, was so wide in May and June that it distorted the continuous price picture for the fiber.

The weekly chart shows a huge gap on the chart as cotton fell from 73.62 lows during the week of July 3 to a high of 71.42 the following week. However, the gap was the result of the roll from July to December futures which created the technical void on the weekly chart. Meanwhile, the recent rally in the price of the fiber from under 67 to over 71 cents per pound had caused the momentum indicator to turn positive and the prospects for the fiber were looking good once as cotton had been climbing higher since it found a bottom. Then the USDA August WASDE report hit the price of the fiber on the head with a sledgehammer.

The post WASDE price carnage

The weekly chart highlights that December cotton futures were working their way into the gap on the chart and the target was the 73.62 cent level. On Thursday, August 10, the USDA released the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which projected that cotton production in the United States this year will rise to the highest level in 11 years. Cotton fell from highs of 71.2 to lows of 67.75 in less than 24 hours, a decline of almost 5%. Meanwhile, the price found a bottom at 67.75 and closed last Friday back above the 68 cents per pound level.

Cotton inventories have been coming down from historical highs where there was enough of the fiber to manufacture two pairs of jeans for every man, woman, and child on earth a few short years ago. At the same time, even if the USDA’s projection is correct and output reaches the highest level in more than a decade this year, the weak dollar is likely to support export demand. The price action in the fluffy fiber was ugly following the August WASDE report, but cotton always tends to be a wild commodity once the price gets moving in one direction or the other.

Cotton can be a highly volatile commodity

As the price action in cotton over recent years shows, cotton can be a highly volatile commodity. One of the most important things cotton has going for it these days is the move over the past eight months in the U.S. dollar.

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the greenback declined from highs of 103.815 at the start of January 2017 to lows of 92.39 in early August. The 11% drop in the value of the U.S. currency makes U.S. exports of cotton and many other commodities more competitive on foreign markets. One of the things the WASDE did address in the August report was that export demand for all agricultural markets has been strong.

Cotton hit a big ugly pothole in the wake of the August WASDE report, but I still believe that the path of least resistance for the soft commodity is higher after the rough patch from the middle of May through late June that took the price of the fiber from over 87 cents to the 66 cent level, a plunge of 24%. If cotton can hold support at 66.15 cents on the December futures contract, it is likely that the fiber futures will work its way back to the 75 cent level before the end of 2017.

