Iron Mountain: Rock Solid REIT

When looking at companies to invest in for the long run, it's important to see a need for the company's product and growth in that need over time. There is a huge market for data storage, with companies' needs for both physical and digital storage growing year after year. Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is a data storage REIT that has been operating since 1951, when it got its start storing microfilm in its mountain facility inside an old depleted iron mine. However, its history as a REIT only began on January 1, 2014. Today, the company operates across 47 countries in data and records storage as well as document destruction. Recent acquisitions have helped to shift the company for future growth, but its leverage ratio is high at the moment. Plans to deleverage combined with strong business fundamentals will likely pay off for patient shareholders.



Shown above, IRM has a wide variety of products that it stores, which spreads risk across nearly every industry. Additionally, the company serves more than 230,000 customers, making it diversified against risk from losing any single customer. No one customer accounts for more than 1% of revenues or 2% of volume, and IRM counts around 95% of the Fortune 1000 as clients. Its 99.99999% inventory accuracy rate is key to allowing companies rapid access to needed information. As far as physical storage goes, the company operates around 1,400 facilities totaling more than 85 million square feet of storage space, which shows that the company operates on a massive scale, which has grown even larger with the recent Recall acquisition.

Physical records account for the bulk of the business, but the 15% data storage segment is growing quickly and likely represents the company's long-term future. The shredding segment of the business represents only 10% of revenues, and complements the physical record storage. Profit-wise, the company drives significantly higher margins off of its storage revenues than from services, due to its low overhead. This low overhead is one of the big perks of the business when comparing it to other REITs.

Growth has been solid for the company, with internal storage rentals improving by 4.8% in the most recent quarter. Margins expanded by 160 bps, as well, leading to adjusted gross profit gains of 10.7%. The full benefits of the Recall acquisition are now visible in the results, and both AFFO and EBITDA saw strong growth, although the figures above reflect timing of maintenance capital expenditures, and a shift in the timing of quarterly cash taxes compared to a year ago of about $14 million. The dividend hike was solid at 13.4%, which brought the yield up to a generous 5.8%.

The company projects the strong growth to continue. Management expects to be able to drive 8% AFFO and EBITDA growth, with ~4% dividend growth over the next 3 years. This comes on the back of the ongoing internal storage revenue growth and key acquisitions. Looking below, the company has seen volumes grow internally at nearly 2% every quarter over the last couple of years.

Long-term volume growth shows the strength of IRM's business. The company has been able to drive growth both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions which leads to the excellent revenue growth seen in the results.

The macro environment should continue to benefit IRM over the long-term, as well. Corporate digital data is doubling every two years, and IRM is shifting to meet that demand. Although this is a negative trend for the physical storage business, that need will likely always be there for certain businesses, like art, historical documents, etc. For the rest, IRM has been expanding its digital presence.





When it comes to physical storage, companies storing records aren't terribly likely to pull them back out again any time soon. The figures above show that IRM is almost guaranteed some long-term business when a company signs on to store its records. This predictability works well for improving customer retention, as shown above. Data storage compares well to the other storage REITs in customer retention, maintenance capex, and therefore margins. The self-storage companies have to deal with much higher turnover, and the industrial companies have a significantly higher required capex.

As the industry continues to shift away from physical data storage and digital requirements grow at a massive rate, it's good to see that IRM is expanding the growing side of the business. The recent acquisition of Recall expanded both sides of the business, growing physical storage from 44 million cubic feet to 50 million. However, Recall also brought in a significant number of digital customers and helped IRM to improve its economies of scale.

The recently announced $128M acquisition of FORTRUST, a Denver-based data company, is smaller than the $2B acquisition of Recall. However, it adds directly to the company's digital data capacity by 9 megawatts, which combines with the expansion underway internally to more than 30 megawatts by the end of the year. The potential exists for IRM to expand its data center platform out to more than 70 megawatts, which will likely be necessary to meet the massive demand for digital storage mentioned above. FORTRUST has maintained 100% uptime of its critical systems for the last 15 years, and it brings 250 customers with it. At 13X EBITDA, the acquisition is priced higher than IRM is currently trading for (around 9X), but the added digital capabilities should pay off in the long run.

Debt and Financial Position

IRM's debt maturities are well laddered throughout the next several years. The company currently has available liquidity of around $1B, with 73% of its debt fixed rate. The average interest rate on the debt is 5.3%, with a 5-year maturity. The company's leverage ratio stands at 5.8X, which management projects to bring down to 5X by 2020.

The credit ratings for the company are BB- from S&P and Ba3 from Moody's. I don't necessarily rely on credit ratings all of the time, but this kind of sets the bar for where IRM falls as an investment. The company is not carrying an investment-grade credit rating, and therefore should be considered to be somewhat risky until its leverage ratio comes down somewhat.

The dividend is well covered by AFFO, with a 84% payout ratio, and the company has grown its dividend for 6 years in a row. I would expect to see growth of close to 10%, which has been guided for, for the near future which may slow down somewhat as the company deleverages itself after the recent acquisitions.

IRM is trading somewhat above its long-term average, but still below 15X AFFO. This compares well to peer Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), which currently trades for close to 22X AFFO. The company's dividend yield of 5.7% is close to its average yield around 6%.



Based on analyst estimates and a conservative valuation of 12X AFFO, an investment today could yield around 11% annualized going forward. Key risks to this estimate include the company's debt levels and integration risks from recent acquisitions. However, I believe that the macro environment favors IRM, and its management seems to be making the right moves to expand its digital presence. Valuation-wise, the company is likely trading around fair value, despite the recent run-up. I would be a buyer under $40.

