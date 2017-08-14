Natural Gas Finally Responds To Fundamentals

On paper, natural gas seems to have everything going for it these days. Until last Thursday, the energy commodity was acting like a football team stocked with great players of hall of fame quality at each position that gets beaten to a pulp every time it runs out onto the field. The natural gas team had been losing every game as the fundamentals were not operating with maximum efficiency. The supply and demand equation for natural gas has improved dramatically over the past year. The energy commodity traded to the lowest level since the late 1990s in March 2016 when the price hit lows of $1.611 per MMBtu. Massive discoveries of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States weighed on the price of natural gas and temperate weather conditions during the winter season did not help matters. However, the switch from coal to natural gas in power generations, and the technological advances that allow for liquefaction of natural gas has increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity.

LNG is a new demand vertical for natural gas that has expanded the addressable market as exports are now able to travel the world by ocean vessel. On paper, natural gas looks great these days, aside from increasing demand, inventory injections over recent weeks have been so low that it is starting to look like we will go into the winter season with the lowest stock level in years. Meanwhile, the price action in the natural gas market had been bearish as the price was making lower highs and lower lows since May. Last Thursday, the market may have finally opened its eyes to the possibility that higher prices are on the horizon over coming months.

Lower highs and lower lows in natural gas

Before August 9, the price of natural gas had been making lower highs and lower lows since last December when the price increased to the highest level since 2015 at $3.994 per MMBtu on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the energy commodity had seen lower highs since February 2014 when the price reached just under $6.50 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that natural gas fell below support at $2.83 on July 31 and dropped to a low of $2.753 on August 4. At the end of last week, the price bounced back to just under the $3 per MMBtu level which is right in the middle of the trading range that has been in place since February 2017.

Technical support at $2.522 per MMBtu and resistance at $3.431

Now that natural gas is around the midpoint of its range over the past six months, the technical position of the market has improved.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial displays several significant technical characteristics after the recent move lower and recovery in the price of natural gas. The slow stochastic, a momentum indicator has crossed to the upside in oversold territory. Natural gas futures fell into oversold territory and the rally at the end of last week caused momentum to shift to the upside as a price recovery got underway. While the relative strength indicator is in neutral territory, open interest has declined dramatically during the most recent selloff. During the week of May 8, the total number of long and short positions in the natural gas futures market declined from 1,573,795 contracts, which was an all-time high, to 1,334,305 contracts as of the close of business on August 10. The metric fell by 15.2% as the price declined by nearly 20% during the period from May through August 2017. A fall in open interest when the price was moving lower tends not to validate a bearish price trend in a futures market. A recovery rally in natural gas was long overdue, and it moved back to the middle of its trading range at the end of last week on the back of the weekly inventory numbers released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) last Thursday.

Inventory injections are bullish

Market expectations going into the storage numbers on August 10 were for an injection of 35-40 bcf, which would have been the largest building in inventories in one month since July 7 when the EIA reported that stocks rose by 57 bcf. In the weeks that followed the injections were small. For the week ending on July 14, they rose by 28 bcf, on July 21 the increase was only 17 bcf, and the numbers on July 28 reported a rise of only 20 bcf in stockpiles. The EIA told markets on Thursday, August 10, that stocks increased by just 28 bcf to 3.038 trillion cubic feet. The rise was smaller than the market had expected and now the total amount of natural gas held in storage is 8.3% below where it was last year at this time and is only 2% above the five-year average for this time of the year. The comparison to the five-year average has been falling steadily over recent months and will likely move to a level where the total amount of gas held in stockpiles is below the five-year average before the start of the withdrawal season if the current trend continues in the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, in 2015 and 2016 total stocks increased to over four tcf for the first time since the EIA has been reporting the data, and in 2016, they climbed to an all-time high of 4.047 tcf. To put in a new record before the start of the winter season this year, the average injection over the next 14 weeks will have to be 72.1 bcf. Achieving stocks at the four tcf level will require an average inventory build of 68.8 bcf. Given the current rate of natural gas flowing into storage, the four tcf mark this year is becoming more elusive with each EIA report. The slow rate of injections has been the result of two factors; the low price of the energy commodity prompting producers to slow output and healthy demand for the energy commodity.

Demand is healthy and growing

Discoveries of natural gas in the United States weighed on its price and sent it down to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 in March 2016. However, on the demand side of the fundamental equation, demand has increased for two significant reasons. First, the increase in the use of natural gas to generate electric power at the expense of coal has caused demand to grow in the United States. Second, technological advances in liquefaction of the energy commodity have opened a whole new export market for natural gas as it can now travel around the globe on ocean vessels to regions where the price is higher than the U.S. domestic price. The bottom line is that while the supply side of the fundamental equation for natural gas has grown with discoveries of new reserves, the demand side is booming from expanding use by power generators and export demand around the world.

Watch those inventory numbers - Shades of 2013

While the inventory data on August 10 caused the price of natural gas to move back towards the $3 per MMBtu level for the first time since July 21 on the active month September NYMEX futures contract, I believe it will not be the last. In fact, it is likely that the market will begin to focus on EIA numbers each week with rising interest and we will see price volatility increase as a result of the increases.

Consider that the last time natural gas traded above $6 per MMBtu was in 2014 and in the lead up to the winter season inventories peaked at 3.834 tcf, it will take an average injection of 56.9 bcf for the next 14 weeks to achieve that level. Given the rate of injections over past weeks, the four tcf target will likely be impossible to reach, and we may go into the winter season with less natural gas in storage than in 2014 when the price peaked at $6.4930 per MMBtu after a colder than average winter season. Only Mother Nature knows how cold it will be during the coming winter season, but if it turns out to be a cold one, going into the season with stocks at the lowest level in years could foster significant gains in the price of the energy commodity.

With natural gas trading around the $3 per MMBtu level, consumers may look back at this period and fondly remember a price for the energy commodity that was at the lowest level in years. Bulls in natural gas have been frustrated by the price action over recent weeks, but at the end of last week, it was beginning to look like fundamentals have finally started to impact the price of the energy commodity that so many people in the United States and around the world depend on these days. Nearby September natural gas futures were trading at the $2.99 level as of the close of business last Friday.

