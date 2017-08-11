Nuvectra Corporation's (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Tram Bui - VP, The Ruth Group, Inc

Scott Drees - CEO and Director

Walter Berger - CFO, COO and EVP

Analysts

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray Companies

Cathy Reese - Empire Asset Management

Chip Fay - All Capital

Jason Miller - 5w Capital

Ryan Warner -

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2017 Nuvectra Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Tram Bui. You may begin.

Tram Bui

Thanks, operator. And thanks, everyone, for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer; and Walter Berger, Chief Operating Officer and Financial Officer. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at www.nuvectramed.com and a replay of the call will be available on the company's website for 90 days. Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and outcomes could differ materially from our current expectations. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Nuvectra Form 10-Q, 10-K and other reports filed or to be filed with the SEC. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, August 8, 2017. Nuvectra undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Drees.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Tram, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. On our call today, we'll focus on the Algovita SCS system and our commercial progress, before providing a regulatory update on our recent submissions for Algovita MRI conditional approval and for our Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation System for the treatment of overactive bladder. Walter will then discuss our financial performance for the second quarter before we open the call up to questions.

Let me start with a commercial update on our Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation System. In the second quarter, we enjoyed record consolidated revenues of $7.2 million, including $5.5 million in Algovita sales. We successfully grew our Algovita sales by 62% sequentially, while maintaining approximately 50 active U.S. sales territories and expanding our European coverage. Our U.S. sales team is penetrating deeper within their existing accounts, while also opening new revenue generating accounts. More specifically, we grew the number of generating revenue accounts by approximately 50% since the end of the first quarter.

During the quarter, we continued to see positive trajectory for the important metrics for the Algovita business. This includes strong growth in trial and permanent implants, within new and existing accounts. Continued growth in the number of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices that our team has contracted to sell into, and average sales force tenure which is continuing to mature while a growing number of sales reps are coming off their non-competes. I would now like to provide an update on both our Algovita MRI and Virtis pending regulatory submissions. First, as we announced in June, we filed our Algovita MRI-conditional submission with the FDA and are currently in the 180 day FDA review process, which we expect to be completed at or around year-end 2017. Upon approval from the FDA, we believe this new MRI capability will add another compelling feature for the physicians and the patients who utilize the Algovita SCS system.

Secondly, with respect to our Virtis Sacral Neuromodulation System, which addresses the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder, we continue to advance the regulatory process. We are completing our responses to the European Notified Body TUVSUD for their review and ultimate CE mark approval. Subject to CE regulatory approval, we expect to commercialize Virtis in Europe by the end of the year. As for our FDA update on Virtis we held our 100-day FDA meeting in April and we continue to work with the agency to conclude our filing, with plans to enter the U.S. sacral neuromodulation market in the second half of 2018.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to now provide an overview of our second quarter 2017 financial results. As Scott mentioned, we generated consolidated revenue of $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 183% from $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. This increase was primarily driven by our U.S. commercial launch of the Algovita SCS system which began in the second quarter of 2016 and has continued to grow in each subsequent quarter. Algovita sales increased 865% to $5.5 million compared to $569,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Our Algovita revenue now represents 76% of consolidated revenue, up from 22% of consolidated revenue in the second quarter of 2016. Our neural interface components and systems revenue, which comes from our wholly owned subsidiary NeuroNexus, was essentially flat at $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, as compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Our deep brain stimulation system development agreement with Aleva generated $558,000 of revenue in second quarter of 2017, as compared to $664,000 in the second quarter of 2016. Algovita has been working to raise capital, the outcome of which will impact our development work and our ability to generate revenues as it pertains to the DBS system throughout the balance of 2017. Turning to gross margins, which were 51% in second quarter of 2017, compared to about 50.5% in the second quarter 2016. Our gross margins, as I shared in the past are impacted amongst other things by revenue mix, as margins vary across each of our different revenue streams.

Operating expenses in the second quarter 2017 were $14.4 million, a 51% increase from $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2016, specifically selling, general and administrative expenses increased $11.2 million for the second quarter 2017, up from $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase reflects investments in the scale of the company sales and marketing team and corporate infrastructure. Research, development and engineering costs decreased to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 from $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $11.2 million, or a loss of $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million or a loss of $0.85 per share for the second quarter of 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet, total cash and cash equivalents were $34.4 million as of June 30, 2017. We also have an additional $30 million available in our credit facility. We remain focused on wherever liquidity needs and continue to assess our cash resources moving forward, particularly as we can execute on our strategic plan and prepare for the launch of our Virtis system. As a result of our evaluations, we may elect to make near-term decisions, including engaging debt or equity financing to provide additional liquidity.

And with that, I'd like to turn it back over to Scott for some closing comments.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Walter. Before I summarize our key objectives for the balance of 2017, I'd like to once again reiterate our record quarter of $7.2 million in consolidated revenues including $5.5 million in Algovita sales and its impact on our run rate. Now let me move onto our key areas of focus for the rest of the year. First, is continuing to take SCS market share by increasing sales rep productivity, while further penetrating into existing accounts and selling into new accounts. Second, accelerating our Algovita clinical activities focused around the 4-arm study that we believe will provide initial validation of the positive feedback that we are hearing from our physicians and patients. Third, is continuing on our regulatory timelines for Virtis and Algovita MRI-conditional approvals with the FDA and CE mark agencies, and lastly, maintaining our focus on capital efficiency and our cash position, while executing on our strategic growth plans, including the ultimate commercialization of the Virtis system.

Before turning over the call to Q&A, I'd like to once again thank all Nuvectra employees for their hard work and dedication as we continue to build the company and deliver our life-changing technology to a growing number of patients. With that, I'd now like to turn the call back over to Tram to open the Q&A session.

Tram Bui

Thank you, Scott. Please note that if after the call any analysts or investors have additional questions, management will be available in the coming days. If you'd like to arrange a call, please reach out to The Ruth Group. I will now turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

And our first question comes from the line of Matthew O'Brien from Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Matthew O'Brien

Thanks so much, good afternoon, thank you for taking the questions. If you guys can start with just on the rep side of things. The productivity per rep was quite strong in the quarter, one of the better ones we've seen in a while. So I'd love it if you could just elaborate a little bit more on your rep tenure, productivity and how those things are trending.

Scott Drees

Sure, Matt, and thanks for the question. We appreciate it. When we talk about rep productivity, we talk about wanting to get into the zip code of $1 million to $1.5 million in a 24- to 36-month timeframe. And I think the first thing I should note is that we currently have a handful of reps currently tracking to over $1 million in 2017, which is good news. Secondly, we believe that this $1 million to $1.5 million per territory on average is an achievable run rate in this timeframe. And as previously stated, in other calls and other conferences, we said that some territories will take longer to get there and others will get there sooner. And that we also believe that some territories can and will drive well beyond these estimates. The other thing is, as we move forward towards Q3, I think that based on folks who have been following us for a while; they know that we hired a fairly significant number of sales people in Q3 timeframe of 2016. And I think we've also stated that a number of these people had one year non-competes and for those that are newer to this industry, one year non-competes are commonplace in the medical industry, especially in a field like spinal cord stimulation where physicians really trust their sales reps to interact and program their patients and when we choose to hire a sales rep from a competitor who works in a state that supports non-competes, the sales rep cannot call on or contact any physician with whom they've worked in the previous 12 months. So there are limitations on that hire. And therefore, any new sales rep who joins Nuvectra with a non-compete is quite frankly limited to achieving their full potential until the non-compete expires. In fact, the day that the non-compete expires is sort of an Independence Day for any mature professional sales rep when that occurs. So the point being here is, as our sales force matures, the individuals who joined Nuvectra with non-competes will have the capability to expand their territories more quickly once the one year term expires and as stated, a number of these folks will be expiring in Q3. And of course, my disclaimer is, while there is upside from the potential expiration of non-competes, there's also no guarantee that those reps will be able to access their effective targets. So, Matt, I don't know if I answered your question but I tried to and if there's any other follow-up, let me know.

Matthew O'Brien

No, that's very helpful. Just staying on that subject a bit, on the non-compete side, I don't know if you disclosed how many of your reps are on that non-compete. Is it a fair characterization, maybe somewhere in the 10% to 20% range that will be coming off that one year non-compete in Q3 and then can you just talk a little bit about where they're coming from? Did they have bigger books of business at other -- their previous employer and again knowing they probably won't get back to those levels but just any kind of color around that will be helpful?

Scott Drees

Yes. So first of all, I'm sorry but we're not going to break out the figure of what percentage we have that have non-competes or don't have non-competes, but I think we've been pretty public about that we have a number of people that have come from quite frankly all four of the other competitors. Presently we have reps who served at Medtronic, St. Jude, Boston Scientific and Nevro and the books of business, I would say, would vary for the folks that we have from a low of $1 million to $1.5 million to a high of as much as $3, $3.5 million a year. To give you a range of the different people who have joined us and the book of business that they left. So I think, as you think about this, we have people who are looking forward to their Independence Day and after that Independence Day we look forward to them being able to go back to their old customers and see what they can do.

Matthew O'Brien

Okay. Just a couple more for me. In looking at the growth in the number of territories and reps, is it fair to say that the revenue you generated this quarter really just came from a smaller amount of sales reps?

Scott Drees

I think it's fair to say that we still have a large number of relatively new people. The average tenure at this point is somewhere probably in a 9-month range, for average tenure, and we still have a good percentage of our sales force that has less than six months of tenure. And as we have said in the past, until people reach that 6-, 9-, 12-month time cycle, we don't get much productivity out of them. It just takes a while to break in. So I think it's fair to say that the folks who've been with us a year or 15 months or that 9 to 15 months’ time frame are the folks who have made the greatest contribution and we're still looking forward to more contribution from the newer territories.

Matthew O'Brien

Got it and then just a couple more. As I think about modeling for the back half of the year and I unfortunately had to hop on a little bit late, you're coming up against tougher comps but you're going to be turning on these new reps, so -- or liberating them I guess. How do we think about the growth profile of the business given the tougher comps but turning on more reps in the back half?

Scott Drees

So in terms of guidance, as you know, we think it's premature to provide guidance, so I don't think a dollar figure is a good idea at this time. But what I can say is that we have folks coming off the non-competes. We have another group that's going to be moving into this from the 3 to 6 month time frame from the 6 to 9 month time frame, which we feel good about. And overall, we like our metrics. Our trial success rates continue at a very high pace and the reaction we're getting to the system from our clinicians and patients is positive. So you look at the natural progression we are making in the metrics and you can take it from there.

Matthew O'Brien

Got it. And last one just on the gross margin side, just in terms of there was some pretty meaningful upside this quarter and I thought that metric might benefit a little bit more, so just any kind of color you can provide on some of the headwinds that you saw on the margin side and how that metric, the gross margin side and how that should track going forward.

Scott Drees

Well, I don't want to hog all the airtime, so I think I will give Walter a shot at the margin question.

Walter Berger

Yes, as I have talked about probably in the last couple of calls, again, Matt, you weren't covering us at that time, we have multiple -- we have a number of dynamics. One is our numbers, while improving substantially and greatly from quarter-to-quarter still remains relatively small and so each of them also comes with a different contribution of margin with respect to each vertical. So for instance our NeuroNexus business has probably our highest margins and yet it was lower than what we had planned for the quarter. Secondly, when you look at it, our international business had higher than expected results than we had contemplated which was great news. But because of the nature in the pricing around our international business that has lower margins. Secondly -- or third rather, we also had higher than planned contribution from our DBS relationship with Aleva, it also carries lower margins. So when you look at these and then there were a couple of other smaller items associated with some inventory related charges, when you look at all of these, they can have, again because of the scale that we're at, which is still small despite growing substantially, they will have varying impacts. But again, when I look back to where we finished last year, our margins have improved substantially from the fourth quarter's margin numbers.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Cathy Reese from Empire Asset Management.

Cathy Reese

Hi, good afternoon. And my compliments on your progress and thank you for taking my questions. So regarding Algovita's clinical timelines, as analysts, we may tend to focus more on a product's commercialization but clinical timelines obviously feed into that, so could you take a few minutes to catch us up on the progress with just the 4-arm trial and any expectations that you have and maybe if appropriate, any retrospective achievements that point to where the company is headed?

Scott Drees

Sure, sure, Cathy. Appreciate the question. Since our last update, we've had numerous meetings with our clinical team and our medical advisory board. We are designing studies and strategies for near-term and long-term clinical activities. Smaller studies are in motion, including the 4-arm trial that I mentioned in the script and we believe the data may be ready to present early next year. I think everyone is looking for some kind of a large crossover study, which we're also contemplating, but I think it's important to note that a study like that will take more time to implement and can take several years to complete and we think that if we execute well, that we may be able to be ready for some presentations early next year at the NANS congress which takes place in January, which is always a target for all of the neurostimulation companies. And lastly, as we finalize these plans they will be available publicly on fda.gov and until then, that's really all the color I'd like to provide at this time if that's okay.

Cathy Reese

That's very helpful. And second with a CE mark approval and your subsequent sacral nerve commercialization in Europe being an exciting next step for your company, could you provide some guidance or comments about a ramp? That would be appreciated. And I'm sort of leaning towards whether or not that fits with your ability to have adequate available Virtis product, and if you could also maybe comment on what established reimbursement is in Europe since it seems currently to be somewhat underserved as a market.

Scott Drees

Okay, fair enough. So first of all, assuming that we have a timely review and approval and also dependent upon the ability of our key suppliers to deliver product, so there's my two disclaimers, I'm being trained well, we believe we could have first commercialization of the EU implants before year-end of 2017. However, we think the expectation out there should be minimal because we would just be getting started, but from an expense perspective, I would also like to point out that outside the U.S., we use distributors so the sales expenses to Nuvectra for any EU implants would also be fairly minimal. So I think the expectations, Cathy, for year-end are real but they'll be small and modest, but more importantly it will be exciting to be getting started on our Virtis journey. As for reimbursement, reimbursement is fairly well established for sacral neuromodulation in Europe. All of your developed countries cover it. The ASPs are not quite as good as the United States but they're decent and from a reimbursement perspective, we believe we should have a fairly clear path in the countries that we're targeting.

Cathy Reese

Okay, thank you. And then the last one from me is on [Minatronics], has those shipments -- has that started or is that in September could you remind me on the timeline on that? That would be helpful.

Scott Drees

Yes, so the [Minatronics] shipments, Walter may be able to help with me -- help me with this but the [Minatronics] shipments should be initiating around now.

Walter Berger

Yes.

Scott Drees

We did some year-end buys with Greatbatch Integer last year and so we'll start to see the benefits of purchasing product directly from [Minatronics] here in Q3.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of [Chip Fay from All Capital]. Your line is now open.

Chip Fay

Yes, thanks for taking my questions. Matt asked a few of mine but I had a question around the MRI 180 day review process. Can you go over exactly what full-body MRI is versus some of the conditional claims that are out there now on existing products and how this MRI compatibility may -- approval may differ from what's in the market now?

Scott Drees

Yes, sure Chip. No problem. And thanks for calling in. From an MRI perspective, I think you can break it down into kind of three levels of complexity. One would be an approval for head only, meaning the IPG for SCS is implanted in the trunk of the body, usually below the belt line and the leads are implanted in the thoracic space and when you say you have a head-only approval that means that you can do an MRI of the head but you can't do an MRI of the extremities or the trunk. Kind of the next level of approval would be for head and extremities somebody who needed an MRI in those areas but not in the trunk and then the full-body MRI capability would basically mean that any MRI needed anywhere in the body you would be approved to do if the system was implanted and of course, there will be some other disclaimers in there based on the tesla strength of the machine, different configurations of leads and extensions and/or different configurations that could also exist with certain paths that the leads are on. The main concern with a spinal cord stimulator in MRI is two things, one is heating of the electrodes at the tip, which is something that, obviously, you want to avoid. And the second thing would be any kind of a shutdown of the IPG that the MRI could create. So that's kind of the breakdown, and again, we designed this product without ferrous metals and we designed this product to be able to withstand and hold up to a full body MRI claim, that's what we are attempting with the FDA. It's a fairly aggressive and bold move but we think that we have the testing to support it and we are in the midst of that submission and submission review process. So we'll get back to you with more soon.

Chip Fay

Okay, and on the competitive front there in terms of MRI claims, does anyone else in the industry now have the full body MRI compatibility?

Scott Drees

Yes and if you'd like, we could share a chart on that, that we have, which is a picture is worth a thousand words, but I think that the company that probably leads the way in MRI capability is Medtronic, they are the ones that initiated this some years ago and on not all of their systems and components and not all of their devices but on a number of their rechargeable devices and leads they have this capability but not in 100% of their products. So I think they kind of lead the way and everyone else is in the process of catching up.

Chip Fay

Got it. And lastly, I just had a question on the 50 territories, is that a good number for the rest of the year or are you looking to maybe expand reps?

Walter Berger

Hi, Chip, it's Walter. Again, it's probably what I would say is a safe number, I think again, we're going to look as we think about balancing a few things coming into 2018 and that would be how quick do we think we will get into the second indication for Virtis and how quick can we ramp up versus where do we think we can be opportunistic with respect to Algovita. So that's not a yes or a no answer, it's sort of let's look at the market and look at our timing as we evolve through the regulatory agencies' approvals that Scott talked about earlier.

Scott Drees

Yes and the other thing I would add to that, Chip, is just from a fortuitous situation as the company matures, we have more incoming calls from experienced SCS reps who are learning about our system and are interested in joining the company. So depending upon who those people are, how much book of business they have, what their non-compete status is or is not in the state they live in, may also afford us some opportunities that we will want to take advantage of. So that's a little bit more information around how we are thinking the back half of the year.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jason Miller from 5w Capital. Your line is now open.

Jason Miller

[Technical Difficulty] Okay, thank you, sorry about that. So it is excellent to see you execute on the plan you laid out at the beginning of last year and overcome the many skeptics and really exciting to see the second indication coming out. I was hoping you can give me a little clarity or perhaps an explanation for everybody about your cash and your cash needs and your availability under the loans that were put in place originally? And then also discuss the market dynamics around the sacral nerve stimulation. Thank you.

Walter Berger

Yes. So again with respect to the cash position, I think our 10-Q if it's not filed, it's in -- in fact, it is filed so you can look at that. We'll talk about that. Again, since we have lots of conversations around this as I have with other investors, we finished the quarter with -- where we kind of expected to. We continue to have capacity under our credit facility. We talk about in our 10-Q that our expectation is that we'll be able to draw the last 2 tranches under the timetables that are outlined in the Q and as we're looking to evolve into this next indication. As we said, there may be a chance that we come into the market and raise more capital. We are encouraged by our growth and there will be some funding requirements that will be required to perpetuate that.

Scott Drees

And Jason, on the second part of the question regarding Virtis and competition and the competitive nature there, I think the first thing that's pretty obvious is that Medtronic, to their credit, with their InterStim system have built a great therapy with sacral neuromodulation, they've been the therapy builders here and they deserve credit for creating this $600 million-ish or so size market and they've done so in stellar fashion and are still growing it. We're looking forward to working hard to get our approvals so that we can be the second company in the U.S. with an approval to sell these products. I think if you are a student of the space, which you are, I think you also know that there is another company, it's called Axonics, that recently was granted CE mark approval for their sacral neuromodulation system and we welcome them to the European market and look forward to having another company over time helping hopefully three companies build this therapy into something as big as spinal cord stimulation or bigger someday. So I think that's kind of where we stand from a timing perspective and just can't wait to get into the market.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of [Ryan Warner] from [indiscernible]

Ryan Warner

Hi, guys. A few quick questions. Can you refresh our or my memory anyway on the MRI approval process? I know it's 180 days but when would you typically get comments from the FDA and how long do you have to respond to that and what does that do to the 180-day timeline? And just quickly, would you care to quote a conversion ratio on trial to permanent in terms of what you are seeing, and I wonder if you can give us any color on what sort of pain scores you are seeing on patients that are receiving your implants?

Scott Drees

Okay. Three part question. Let's see if I can get all of them. So the first one is the MRI timeframe and kind of how it works. So our submission is in, it's in the process of review. We're waiting for response. We may get response with deficiencies that we'll then have an opportunity to respond to or we may not. And like I said, we are looking forward to that first response, it hasn't come in yet. So it's hard for me to project much beyond that at this point, [Ryan]. The second question, refresh me on the second?

Ryan Warner

Trial to permanent ratio.

Scott Drees

Trial to permanent ratio. We're not breaking out trial to permanent ratios just yet; you will have to just put up with us for a little bit longer. We're still in a situation where we are still connecting physicians where trials are done in ambulatory surgery centers and/or physician offices and then permanents are done in hospital settings. So we're still making connections. I'll say it's not yet reached the level that we would like it to be, which would be in the 70% range. We haven't reached that level yet but we're working towards it. So I'll say that. And the third piece of your question, Ryan?

Ryan Warner

Just any sort of color on what sort of pain scores the patients are reporting?

Scott Drees

Well, anecdotally, pain scores are highly subjective but it is quite frankly the best measure we have, and we routinely take pain scores from 8, 9s, or even 10s down to levels of 1, 2 and 3 and the pain scores that we're seeing in our trials and our permanent implants are often surprising the physicians who are not used to the level drop that we are perceiving. So obviously, one of the things we want to do posthaste is to initiate clinical studies that can help show that so we can share this success with a larger audience.

Operator

And at this time, I'm showing no further questions over the phone lines. I would like to turn the call back over to Scott Drees for closing remarks.

Walter Berger

Before Scott gives closing comments, this is Walter. I understand that there might have been some difficulties on the NASDAQ system once again and if so we'll check the recording and if we need to, we will rerecord, I apologize for that. Perhaps the third time they'll get it right and with that, I'll turn it back over to Scott so that he can summarize a record quarter for us.

Scott Drees

So anyway, thanks, Walter, and thank you, operator. Just to close, I'd like to thank everyone for participating today, for your support, for your interest in Nuvectra and we'll look forward to talking to you in another 90 days. Have a great evening. Goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.