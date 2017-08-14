Crack Spreads Stall At $20 Per Barrel But Crude Still Looks Ok

I have been writing about to benefits of monitoring crack spreads or the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into oil products when it comes to projecting the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. Crack spreads are often real-time indicators of the demand for oil products just as gasoline and heating oil, as well as other distillates. When it comes to analysis of the energy sector, there are three significant factors measured by the processing spreads. First, cracks tell us about the profitability of those companies involved in processing a barrel of oil into oil products. Those companies are not at risk of the price of the input or the oil, nor are they at risk for the price of the output, which is gasoline, heating oil, jet fuel, diesel, or other oil products. Refiners are at risk for the spread between the two. When crack spreads rise, refiners make more money and when they fall they make less or, in some cases, lose more. An oil refinery is very expensive to build and run; therefore crack spreads can make or break a refineries economic proposition. Second, the crack spreads tell us about supply and demand for oil products. Rising refining spreads tells us that demand is increasing while falling spreads is a sign of oversupply and increasing inventories of oil products. Finally, since crude oil is the primary input in the product refining process, higher cracks signal an increase in demand for crude to make more products while a decline in cracks is a signal that demand for crude is falling. Therefore, crack spreads can tell us a lot about the price of oil, and they told us that oil was at or very close to a bottom back on June 21 when the energy commodity hit its most recent low at $42.05 per barrel in the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

Big rallies in processing spreads since June

While crude oil found a low on June 21, crack spreads in heating oil and gasoline traded to lows before crude. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the NYMEX heating oil crack spread highlights, the processing margin for turning crude oil into the fuel that serves is a distillate and often serves as a proxy for diesel and jet fuels, found its bottom on June 6. On that date, the September heating oil crack traded to $14.00 and never looked back. On June 21, the day oil traded at the lowest price of 2017, the heating oil refining spread was already trading at $15.16, on the lows of the session. Since then, the crack moved to a high of $20.34 on August 10 and was trading at $19.91 last Friday. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the gasoline crack spread illustrated, it found its nadir on June 15 at $14.39 per barrel. On June 21, the low in the spread was at $15.35, and it was on its way to $20.93 on August 1. Since the highs at the beginning of the month, the gasoline crack has declined to lows of $17.89 and was trading at the $18.84 level on Friday, August 11.

Both the heating oil and gasoline cracks found bottoms before crude oil. While heating oil processing spreads remain near the highs of the move, gasoline cracks have declined over recent sessions. Recent inventory data is likely responsible for the move in the refining spreads. The API reported an increase in gasoline stocks of 1.529 million barrels for the week ending on August 4 and the EIA said the build was 3.424 million barrels. Meanwhile, the data for distillates was supportive for the price of the heating oil crack as the API reported a withdrawal of 157,000 barrels and the EIA said they declined by 1.729 million barrels.

Gasoline and heating oil supported the price of crude oil

Heating oil cracks found a bottom on June 6, and the gasoline processing spread fell to its lowest level on June 15. Crude oil was moving lower from over the $50 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on May 25, and they found a floor after both crack spreads bounced.

The move to the upside in the processing spreads were a signal to the oil market that at lower prices, demand was picking up and crude oil responded by turning around and recovering back to the level from which it began its swoon. Meanwhile, as the cracks signaled a pickup in demand on the downside, it is possible that they could be telling us that demand is running out of steam at higher prices.

Cracks looking toppy at the $20 level

While the heating oil crack is holding at close to recent highs, which is supportive for the price of crude oil, gasoline cracks have come down much harder over recent trading sessions. Gasoline cracks almost got to $21 per barrel, and they fell below the $18 level last week before recovering. Both crack spreads have moved higher, but the trajectory of the move seems to have run out of steam. It would be easy to interpret the move as a potential top for crude oil if crack spreads were the only input analyzed to project the path of least resistance for the energy commodity that is the input in the refining process. However, the oil product business, particularly in gasoline, is a highly seasonal affair.

A seasonal business

The annual driving season in the United States runs from Memorial Day weekend through the Labor Day weekend holidays each year, and it is the time of the year when gasoline demand peaks. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of gasoline processing spreads shows that the oil product tends to decline in price in August. Futures market represent the project perception for a commodity in the future and as such, when August rolls around each year market participants are looking forward to coming months when the period of peak gasoline demand is over. Source: CQG

Gasoline tends to fall in August as the markets look past the peak season, and heating oil is a year-round oil product given its role as a proxy for other distillates. However, the monthly chart illustrates that the heating oil refining spread typically moves to the upside in August as refineries switch from an emphasis on gasoline to heating oil production. Therefore, the recent move to the downside in the gasoline crack spread is a reflection of seasonal factors rather than a general signal about demand for oil products.

Therefore, before we jump to conclusions and predict that the price of oil may be at a turning point to the downside at just under $49 per barrel we need more data.

Just one piece of a complicated puzzle

Crack spreads are just one piece of a complex puzzle when it comes to projecting the future path of least resistance for the price of crude oil. One of the most compelling reasons that crack spreads told us that oil would find a bottom in June was that the heating oil crack, moving into the off-season, found a bottom. At this point, we need to add more elements of market structure to the equation to solve for the price path of NYMEX crude.

Term structure in crude oil has tightened as the price has recovered to the $50 per barrel level. Source: CQG

As the chart of the December 2017 versus December 2017 NYMEX crude oil spread highlights, the contango or deferred premium has declined from $2.31 on June 21 when crude was on the lows to -0.04 cents and were trading at 12 cents last Friday. Typically, tightening in the forward curve is a sign of increased nearby demand for the energy commodity. However, given the increase in shale production in the United States and the move back to the $50 per barrel level, it is likely that the forward curve has tightened as hedging activity by shale producers has increased at the current price level.

Meanwhile, a location and quality spread has also moved to a level that indicates increasing demand for Brent crude oil over recent weeks. Source: CQG

As the chart of the Brent-WTI October spread shows, the premium for Brent over NYMEX WTI crude oil has moved to over the $3 level as of August 11 and traded at $3.29, which the highest level since 2015. Brent is likely tightening for three reasons. First, OPEC production cuts will continue through the end of the first quarter of 2018. Second, selling and hedging by shale producers in the United States is pressuring the WTI price lower compared with Brent crude. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, China has been a massive buyer of industrial commodities over recent weeks. The lower dollar and potential for serious problems in the Korean Peninsula are the likely reason for stockpiling of commodities by the world’s most influential consumer. When it comes to the industrial sector, there are few raw materials more important than crude oil.

The bottom line is that even though the crack spreads seem to have stalled at the $20 per barrel level, the prospects for the energy commodity still look OK and are not that bearish at this time. Crude oil extended on the downside starting in late May and reached a significant bottom on June 21. It is possible that the laws of physics will now take the price of oil higher than most analysts believe over coming weeks. I continue to believe that the sweet spot for NYMEX light sweet crude is $50 per barrel, but the price can still rally and make a new high in 2017 before it returns to its pivot point once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.