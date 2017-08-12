Kingold Jewelry's (KGJI) Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. A copy of the press release announcing the 2017 second quarter financial results for Kingold is available on the company's website at www.kingoldjewelry.com.

Thank you everyone for today's conference call for Kingold. In early June, my colleagues and I traveled to the U.S. West Coast and we're pleased to meet many of our investors in person. We appreciated our long-time follower support and received valuable feedback during this roadshow. We plan to arrange our next U.S. NDR on the East Coast and we'll provide an update to each of you.

We were pleased to continue to deliver strong operating results in the second quarter of 2017 as we fully leveraged the highly gold price along with the strong growing demand and further expanded our production capacity. We continue to watch market dynamics and gold price trends to be able to make timely adjustments to our business strategy.

According to the World Gold Council for the second quarter of 2017 the gold investment demand for China rose 56% from the same period prior year. Although China's jewelry demand decreased 5% for the quarter compared to the same period of 2016 higher design and higher margin gold jewelry remain the dominant trend.

Looking ahead, we continue to focus on the strength, our design capability and increasing our production capacity while deepening and further exploring sales channels investment gold partners. Based on our team's extensive experience in the gold industry, we will further explore upstream downstream industry to establish an all-around strategic plan for overall development. On behalf of Kingold, I certainly welcome all of you to visit our facility in Wuhan. And thank you.

Bin Liu

Thank you, Adam welcome everybody. Today I'll go to Kingold's 2017 second quarter operating and financial results. During the second quarter of 2017 we processed approximately 20 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, an increase of 28.1% compared to 20.3 metric tons for the same period last year.

For the first half of 2017 we processed 41.2 metric tons well in-line to achieve our previously announced guidance on metric tons between 70 and 80 metric tons in 2017. [Technical Difficulty] branded products and customized products Kingold sells its product to customers at a price that reflects the market price of gold base material plus a markup of design and processing fees.

[Technical Difficulty] gold directly from [indiscernible] once a customer has placed an order and we recognize revenue on sales of branded products when the golds are delivered that's because it is recorded as part of revenue. In customized production of customers supply us their raw material and we create products and customers instructions and the cost of gold is not recorded as part of our revenue.

Among the [Technical Difficulty] process during the second quarter of which branded production was 12 metric tons or 46.2% of the total volume and the customized production accounted for 14 metric tons, representing 53.8% of total gold volume.

Three months ended in June 30, 2017, the company reported net sales up $475.9 million an increase of 22% from $390.3 million in the same period. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by the higher sales volume and the higher average selling price of branded production which increased from RMB238.42 per gram in the three months ended June 30th, 2016 to RMB264 per gram in three months ended June 30th, 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017 the company's net sales was $768.1 million an increase of 14.2% from $672.4 million in the first half of 2016. The increase in net sales was mainly due to the higher sales volume and the higher average selling price for branded production which increased from RMB231.3 per gram in the six months ended June 30, 2016 to RMB256.66 per gram in the six months ended June 30th, 2017.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, gross profit was $47.8 million, an increase of $46.1 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 10% compared to 11.8% for the same period in 2016.

The decrease in gross margin was primarily because the increase in unit cost of branded production sales exceeded the increase of average selling price during the three months ended June 30th, 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the company's gross profit was $64.9 million decreased from $74.6 million in the first half of 2016. Gross margin was 8.4% to 31% in the first half of 2016 primarily due to increase in unit cost of our branded production sales exceeded the increase of average selling price of our branded production during the six months ended June 30, 2017.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, Kingold reported net income of $8 million or $0.12 per diluted share compared to net income of $19.9 million or $0.30 per diluted share in the prior year period.

For the six months June 30, 2017, the company's net loss was $13.3 million or $0.20 loss per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $35.1 million or $0.53 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet at June 30,2017 cash and cash equivalents were $9.2 million gold in our case, was $310 million, stockholders' equity was $326.5 million compared to $21.3 million, $119.4 million and $282.5 million at the December 31, 2016.

With that operator, let's go and open up the call to any questions.

Bin Liu

Thanks again to all of you for joining us. We look forward to talking with you again in November at our third quarter financial results. As always, we will welcome the investors to our facilities in Wuhan, China. Thank you again.

