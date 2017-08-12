This 8% Dividend Yielder With A 60% Payout Ratio Just Hiked

The stock is still a strong buy in spite of fears of a Toronto housing market crash.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. reported Q2-2017 results above our expectations and hiked their dividend.

Investment Thesis: Ignore the noise around the constant "bubble" talk and buy this regular dividend raiser with an incredibly low payout ratio.

We have previously written about Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. (OTCPK:BREUF). We noted several positive developments during the Q2-2017 quarter that make this stock an even better buy today.

1) Steady increase in realtor numbers.

Year to date, BREUF had an increase of 536 realtors driven mainly by acquisition of new franchise agreements. The acquisition more than offset the small loss of non renewed contracts. BREUF is renewing greater than 95% of its contracts and that bodes well for a long term revenue outlook.

Source: BREUF Q2-2017

The average lease term extends over 10 years and provides great visibility into the future.

2) Cash flow from operations (CFFO) increasing by 14% in Q2-2017

Q2-2017 saw strong performance driven by increased realtor network, royalty CPI adjustments implemented in 2016 and higher sales volume fees.

Impressively, unlike companies that regularly dilute the share count, not a single additional share was issued over the past 12 months. Adjusting for taxes paid, which BREUF does not count in CFFO, the company's payout ratio stood a very impressive 60% in Q2-2017 and under 65% for the 12 month period ended June 30, 2017.

3) 3% hike in royalty fees based on CPI

BREUF reported

During the first quarter, the Company announced that the Royal LePage Network monthly fixed franchise fee of $105 per REALTOR® would increase to $108 per REALTOR® and the maximum variable franchise fee payable based on 1% of each REALTOR®’s or Team’s Gross Revenue would increase from $1,325 annually to $1,350. The Company estimates this fee increase could result in approximately $0.7 million in incremental franchise fee revenues commencing in 2018

This hike combined with the increased realtor network, should significantly mitigate the expiring "premium franchise fees" in August 2018.

4) Dividend hiked

BREUF hiked its monthly dividend from $0.1083 to $0.1125 a share, representing a 3.87% increase. This seemed long overdue to its payout ratio already falling so low. The delay was probably due to the company being extra cautious due to many changing variables including legislative changes slowing down housing sales and loss of premium fees in 2018. This is the 4th dividend hike since converting to corporation in 2011.

The worry

BREUF continues steady execution but still trades at less than 7 times after tax cash flow. The recent worries come from a decline in the Toronto housing market where almost 50% of BREUF's revenues come from. The Toronto Sun reported in June:

Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area plunged 37.3% last month compared with a year ago, the city’s real estate board said Thursday as buyers moved to the sidelines following the introduction of rules aimed at cooling one of the hottest housing markets in North America. The Toronto Real Estate Board said 7,974 homes changed hands in June while the number of new properties on the market climbed 15.9% year-over-year to 19,614. The average price for all properties was $793,915, up 6.3% from the same month last year, but down 8.1% from May. “There’s no doubt the market has changed,” said Christopher Alexander, regional director at Re/Max Ontario-Atlantic Canada. The data comes after the Ontario government implemented rules intended to dampen Toronto’s real estate market, where escalating prices have concerned policy-makers at the municipal, provincial and federal levels. Ontario’s measures, which were retroactive to April 21, include a 15% tax on foreign buyers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, expanded rent controls and legislation allowing Toronto and other cities to tax vacant homes.

This does not bother us for 3 reasons.

Fixed royalty revenues account for 72% of the total and should increase with this royalty hike. We model a "worst-case" after tax cash flow of between $2.20-$2.25 for 2018 and $1.95-$2.00 for 2019. 2019 should be the trough and even at the low end the new dividend of $1.35 annually would be well covered. A year back BREUF weathered a Vancouver downturn with no noticeable change in revenues from that region. The only real change was that realtors hit their capped maximum variable fees later in the year versus earlier in the year. We expect a similar result here. "Bubble" talk continues on the Toronto market, and retrenchment is likely but the premium valuation will continue for the 4th most livable city in the world.

Source: The Economist

In light of its pristine conditions, we do not view its valuation as extremely excessive compared to similar cities, and the metrics support our view.

Source: BREUF Annual Presentation

Conclusion

BREUF delivers steady growth and dividend hikes and at the current price is poised to return 12-14% annually through dividends and growth. On our now famous scale of 1-10 where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple in March 2009," we would rate this a 7.0.

Disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BREUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.