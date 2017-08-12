Multi-Color (LABL) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sharon Birkett - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Vinecombe - Executive Chairman

Analysts

Spencer Joyce - Hilliard Lyons

Operator

Sharon Birkett

Thank you, Jasmine. Welcome to Multi-Color Corporation's fiscal 2018 first quarter conference call and webcast for the period ending June 30, 2017. We're also broadcasting this live over the Internet accessible through the Multi-Color website at www.mcclabel.com on our Investor Relations page.

I'm Sharon Birkett, Vice President and CFO of Multi-Color. I'll be leading today's call, and I'm joined by Nigel Vinecombe, our Executive Chairman. I will begin with an overview of how our company performed this period and provide a detailed analysis of our financial results. Nigel will conclude with final comments, and then we'll take your questions.

Before we discuss our results, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor statement that was displayed on the registration page you viewed right after you logged on to the webcast and remind you that in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, this presentation may contain some forward-looking statements that involve both known and unknown risks that may affect the outcome of our results. This safe harbor statement is included in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC.

For those of you who are listening and viewing our webcast via the Internet, please take a look at slide number 2, net revenues. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, net revenues increased 3% to $242.4 million from to $236.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 accounted for a 3% increase in revenue. Increased revenues in North America and Latin America contributed to our organic growth at a level of 1%. Foreign exchange rates, primarily driven by the depreciation of the British pound and the euro led to a 1% decrease in revenues quarter-over-quarter. Organic growth was impacted by the timing of holidays and customer de-stocking. Fiscal year-to-date organic growth has returned to 3%, including July.

Please take a look at slide number 3, gross profit and margin. Gross profit decreased 5% or $2.6 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 contributed $1.1 million to gross profit, partially offset by an unfavorable exchange rate of $0.4 million. Operating inefficiencies, primarily in North America, led to an organic profit decrease of 6% or $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. Gross margins were 20.4% of sales for the current quarter compared to 22% in the prior year quarter.

Please turn to slide number 4, operating income and margin. Operating income decreased 12% or $3.4 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 contributed $0.3 million to operating income. Core operating income decreased 10% or $2.8 million compared to the prior year quarter. Non-core items in the current year quarter primarily relate to acquisition expenses of $0.9 million.

Core SG&A increased $0.2 million compared to the prior year quarter. Acquisitions occurring after the beginning of fiscal 2017 contributed $0.8 million of SG&A expense, primarily offset -- sorry, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million due to favorable impact of foreign exchange and the remaining decrease primarily relates to a reduction in external compliance costs. Core SG&A, as a percentage of sales was 9.4% in the current year quarter compared to 9.5% in the prior year quarter. Again, non-core items relate to acquisition expenses of $0.9 million in the current year quarter compared to $0.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Please turn to slide number 5, net income. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, core net income decreased 8% or $1.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. Our effective tax rate was 23% compared to 31% in the prior year quarter. The release of a tax liability associated with a foreign indemnification receivable related to previous acquisitions, for which there was a corresponding unfavorable impact in other expense, reduced tax rate by 6%.

The adoption of a new accounting standard to simplify share-based payments had a further 4% impact. The projected core effective tax rate for fiscal 2018 is 30%, including a 1% impact for the release of the foreign indemnification receivable.

Please turn to slide number 6, diluted earnings per share. Excluding the impact of non-core items, core EPS decreased 9% to $0.86 per diluted share compared to $0.95 in the prior year quarter. Please turn to slide number 7, free cash flow. Free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, consisting of cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, was $4.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating profit and the timing of working capital requirements.

Please turn to slide number 8, core EBITDA. This slide shows core EBITDA for the quarter. Core EBITDA is defined as core operating income plus depreciation and amortization. Core EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $38.9 million compared to $41.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Please advance to slide number 9, capital expenditures. Our first quarter capital expenditures were $10.3 million compared to $10 million in the prior year quarter. The projected amount of capital expenditures for fiscal 2018 is $51 million.

Please advance to slide number 10, depreciation and amortization. Our total depreciation and amortization was $12.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to $11.9 million in the prior year quarter. Please turn to slide number 11, debt. The company had $477.2 million of debt on June 30, 2017 compared to $502.9 million on June 30, 2016. During the last four quarters, the company paid down $58.3 million in debt and borrowed including acquired debt $32.6 million in relation to acquisitions. During the last four quarters, Multi-Color has made acquisitions in Italy, France and Australia.

Now I'd like to turn the presentation over to Nigel Vinecombe.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thanks, Sharon, and good morning all. Thank you for joining us. In relation to Q1, clearly a disappointing quarter in terms of both organic growth and earnings. However, organic growth did bounce back after July to a 3% fiscal year run rate. Extra capacity installed has largely resolved operational inefficiencies that occurred in Q1, although not yet optimal efficiencies in July.

So organic growth for us is still forecast in the 3% to 5% range. We appreciate that this is much stronger growth for labels than in the packaging segment in general, but it's consistent with the label market growth, circa 5% globally. It's consistent with Multi-Color's history in the last six or seven years, averaging 3% organic growth. Certainly consistent with key suppliers, like Avery's Pressure Sensitive growth in that 3% to 5% range and consistent with key larger competitors, including Constantia Labels who have been growing at circa 4% in recent times.

In addition to that, CapEx would not need to be at the last year and this year run rate of 5% if we were only going to be growing low single-digits. To spend that sort of percentage of sales on CapEx, we would expect to see mid single-digits growth. So we'll get the growth or we'll dial back the CapEx, and we believe we'll get the growth.

July was unusually strong, 9% organic growth, and that was broadly based across all of our wine businesses pretty much in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, and certainly in developing markets, in particular in Asia and in Mexico. And that growth was really a catch up on the timing of de-stocking issues that we had in Q1. And we certainly see a busy order book for the rest of this quarter, and we certainly see strong trends continuing in premiumization for labels in general, which I think helps us in terms of our growth rates vis-à-vis packaging.

With the support of mid single-digit organic growth, we were in that 3% to 5% range, I should say. We still believe that we will hit our $4 forecast for core EPS for fiscal '18. And if we look out at the remaining three quarters, we certainly see significant stronger performance in Q3 than last year.

Turning now to acquisitions. We have announced the intention to acquire Constantia's Label business in the third quarter and those plans continue at pace and we still feel as if we are on track for that and our integration planning is well underway, and we are comfortable. The more we dig and the more we get to look at the combination, the more comfortable we feel. So that is progressing well.

And secondly, we welcome the German leading wine and spirit label producer GEWA to our group the start of August, and we're excited to add that to our European footprint of wine and spirit-label businesses, and we see some good growth opportunities and good synergy opportunities with that business compared to the rest of our European wine and spirit businesses.

And with that, I'm happy to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Spencer Joyce with Hilliard Lyons.

Spencer Joyce

Nigel and Sharon, good morning. Thanks for taking the call. Two hopefully fairly quick ones from me. Could you please -- or could you give us a little color on mix versus price in the first quarter, acknowledging that 1% organic growth there, there might not be a whole lot to cut up there. But could you give us a little color on how that played out, mix versus price?

Nigel Vinecombe

Price has been pretty neutral for us for some quarters now. So volume was really down in Q1. And then we've seen that it's really come back to us in terms of the timing of de-stocking issues in July. So we see that the 3% run rate to the end -- the four months the end of July is volume based and is consistent with what we would expect over time.

Spencer Joyce

Okay. So volume has been the more dynamic piece there. And that kind of leads me into my second question. I was just hoping you could go back and clarify the 3% year-to -- fiscal year-to-date organic growth of 3%. I just want to make sure I understand that correctly. Are you saying that the organic run rate in July was 3% or July gets you back on track for full year organic growth at 3%?

Nigel Vinecombe

The latter. So organic growth in July was circa 9%, which gives us a 3% growth rate for the four months combined.

And our next question comes from the line of Ghansham Panjabi with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed.

Matt Krueger

Hi, good morning. This is actually Matt Krueger sitting in for Ghansham. How are you doing today? Can you provide some added detail on your specific volume trends by end market and then also by region during the quarter with a specific emphasis on any outliers or variances in July that drove that 9% growth rate?

Nigel Vinecombe

Well, in July it was exactly pretty broadly based. So we saw strong growth in North America, in Europe, in Asia Pacific or in Australia, in Mexico and in Asia, in general. For example, in June, in Asia, we had a week of no activity through holidays there, religious holidays there, which in the prior year were in July, this year they were in June. So we took the hit in terms of lack of activity in June and picked it up in July. And generally speaking, July was strong across the board.

In terms of the Q1, where were the shortcomings. The shortcomings were mainly in North America. So our de-stocking with one particular customer that cost us virtually 1% of organic growth in Q1 was North American based. And the timing in Q1 was fairly broadly based.

Matt Krueger

And then touching on that de-stocking issue, what end market specifically was that issue in? And are you nervous about any sort of de-stocking issues moving forward through the remainder of the year?

Nigel Vinecombe

It was in home and personal care. I mean it was specific to an acquisition by one of our customers of another customer and they're really hitting the pause button whilst they reviewed their brand portfolio. And so we see that as a one-off issue.

Matt Krueger

And then are there any specific factors to consider when thinking about the EPS progression for the remainder of the year? Anything you’d call out that could drive meaningful variance would be helpful on our end.

Nigel Vinecombe

As I mentioned earlier, I think that Q3 was very weak for us last year. So I think we'll have a much stronger fiscal Q3. The December quarter this year will be much stronger. Q2 will be okay and Q3 will be we think a big upside, and Q4, a big upside year-on-year.

Matt Krueger

And then rounding out with 1 more broad-based question for me. How is the growing e-commerce market, its penetration into new arenas impacting your business and how you go after new customers?

Nigel Vinecombe

E-commerce in terms of consumers buying off the web?

Matt Krueger

Exactly, yes.

Nigel Vinecombe

Yes, well, personally, we haven't really seen that as a negative trend for us. I think that consumers still want to see a nicely packaged good. And certainly, the research that our customers do, they come back to they want to actually sell a highly premiumized package. However, the consumer receives it, whether they buy it off the shelf, whether they receive it in the mail, they still want that first moment of truth to be very, very strong and reinforce the use of the brand. So we see premiumization as a growing trend and e-commerce is not affecting that growing trend.

Nigel Vinecombe

Thank you. And thanks for your time this morning. We look forward to concentrating on our core book of business in Q2. And then the exciting prospects of the Constantia Label Group joining us in Q3. And we are already working on those integration plans and they're looking very positive. So we look forward to reporting on those things as we go forward. Thanks for your time this morning.

