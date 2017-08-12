CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jody Cain - IR, LHA

Tom Patton - CEO

Jeff Baird - CFO

Analysts

Charles Haff - Craig-Hallum

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

Jamie DeYoung - Goudy Park

Larry Haimovitch - HMTC

Jody Cain

This is, Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me this morning from CAS Medical Systems are Tom Patton, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Baird, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning CASMED issued financial results for the 2017 second quarter. If you've not received this news release or you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please call LHA in New York at (212) 838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that to the extent management's comments represent forward-looking statements, I refer you to the risks and other cautionary factors contained in today's press release as well as in the company's most recent SEC filings.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Tom Patton, Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jody. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining us on today's call. As most of you know for the past several years I have been discussing our strategy of converting CASMED from a low margin commodity capital equipment business to a high margin disposable business by solely focusing on our FORE-SIGHT's cerebral oximetry business. In pursuing this strategy, we've been systematically divesting our noncore legacy product line, so in the final step in executing on that strategy, we were highly gratified to report last month that we sold our last remaining noncore legacy asset, which was our noninvasive blood pressure monitoring business.

We sold this business to SunTech Medical. This product line is an excellent fit for them and we are continuing to provide certain services to ensure customer satisfaction during the transition. We received $4.5 million in cash for this asset upfront and we will receive a modest payment for inventory following a transition period. And we're also all the way receive up to an additional $2 million cash earnout based on the achievement of certain sales criteria through June 2019. But most importantly, we can now direct our full at tension to our FORE-SIGHT business and have additional capital available to support that business strategy.

Turning to the quarter, our domestic FORE-SIGHT sales were slightly below our expectation during Q2, with solid growth for new customers offset by the loss of a few large customers. Our domestic FORE-SIGHT revenue for the quarter decreased by 3% from Q2 last year, including declines of 2% in disposable sensor sales. Also, as most of you know since early 2016, we've made a significant investments in the upgrade and expansion of our domestic field selling organization. We are pleased to report that in the second quarter, we finished that restructuring and now have coverage in 18 sales territories across the country.

Eight new reps started since the beginning of this year, in addition to the six new reps, we hired in 2016. So we now have a full complement of reps in our 18 sales territory supported by 5 clinical specialists, although all the four of our reps have less than 18 months of tenure. While it requires time for our newer reps to build relationships and look their way through the sales process, we are already seeing a very promising pipeline of new business opportunities, especially from the newest reps that have the longest tenure. And our clinical superiority continues to be evident.

For example when we engage in a hands-on clinical evaluation of our product at the hospital, we continue to win the business more than 75% of the time. In fact in the one-year period ending the second quarter, our win rate jumped to 85%. So as a rate of clinical evaluations expand, we believe that the new customer acquisition will continue to increase in Q3 and again in Q4 permitting us to enter 2018 with strong momentum. Our second quarter revenues also reflect the impact in the few lost customers that are providing a headwind to our growth rate. As we mentioned earlier, we have lost a significant customer in Q3 of last year.

As I mentioned also when we put our monitor in the hands of clinicians, we generally win their confidence and their business. Therefore, we as a company, have not routinely marketed our product at the GPO or IDN level of contracting. Well, it wasn't unusual for us to work up to the IDN level after winning various hospitals within an IDN, we rarely started at the IDN level, as three-block symmetry is rarely a contracted category and our strongest relationships have historically been at the clinical level.

Recently, though our competitors took advantage of that [absence] at the IDN level and successfully sought contracts at that level more frequently, as a sales strategy to either hold or convert the business. Our response to this dynamic has been multi-factorial and has included dedicating resources to provide proactive IDN outreach, developing strategies to make sure we have a seat at the IDN table, and ensuring the IDNs understand the clinical impact of some of these contracting decisions. We have also been successfully rallying clinicians to support our clinical case to successfully defend and secure our business and have incorporated IDN's sales calls more consistently in our sales process.

As a result, we have fended off some potential contracts with competitors and one back business using clinical support as a critical factor causing hospital to reverse course. However some institutions that will take some time before we have a chance to earn that business back. And these losses will have some impact on revenues going forward. That said, we continue to win accounts from competitors and reviewing monitor placements in U.S. on a trailing 12-month basis about 40% were shipped to accounts captured from competitors. The other 60% of monitor placements went to market expansion to either existing customers or usage was expanding or degrees of the account that we're not using cerebral oximetry.

New accounts over the past 12 months have provided us a 9% growth from the prior year before considering those lost accounts. However, we believe that from the time the reps spent building relationships in our existing business and defending that business have slowed the rate of increased productivity. So, while the sales pipeline looks quite robust, we believe that would have been even deeper without this distraction. And while defending our existing businesses likely the new normal, we think the hardest work of getting our reps up to speed in their territories is largely behind us.

And as expected our tenured reps continue to perform quite well. Those 9 reps that have been with us for 12 months or more collectively recorded sensor revenue gains in Q2 period over prior year of 15%. And also of note, we had 5 territories with sensor sales growth of the prior year up 36% or more in all of the territories where staff with reps hired in the last 18 months. So we continue to be very pleased with the profile, the sales activity and the capacity of our reconstituted sales force and remain confident that the restructuring over the past 18 months will soon pay dividend.

Turning to our international business, FORE-SIGHT's sales were up 5% with a very satisfactory 26% increase in disposable sensor sales, offset in part by a 52% decline in monitor shipments. We benefited during the quarter from a particularly robust performance in Japan as well as strong [selling] in the Benelux countries and Russia. China, which is a significant component of our monitor sales in our international business, has been a drag while we wait for marketing approval of our FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitor. Therefore we continue to expect our international sales to be relatively flat this year.

So in summary, our business results are being impacted by a number of factors including the increase in productivity of our new upgraded and expanded sales force offset by the loss of a few key customers due to IDN contracts. As such, we are revising our outlook for our FORE-SIGHT business in 2017 compared with '16 as follows: We now expect FORE-SIGHT oximetry sales growth to be flat to slightly down. Our previous outlook was supposed to be in the mid-teen. We expect FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales to increase in the low-single digits, down from 10% growth in our prior guidance.

We also expect U.S. FORE-SIGHT sales to increase in the low- single digit percentages down from the mid-teen percentages in our prior guidance. And we report domestic installed base as a net number and our guidance reflects the anticipated return of some monitors from lost account, mostly offset by an increase in new placements as towards the year end. Therefore, we expect the net U.S. install base to increase in the low double-digit percentage points, down slightly from our prior guidance of an increase in the mid-teens percentages.

With those comments, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird, our CFO to provide some details around our financials. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Through the sale of our noninvasive blood pressure monitoring assets, we have reclassified our financial results from this product line and discontinued operations for the second quarter and 6-months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016.

Turning now to our financial results: Net sales from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2017 were $4.6 million, which is unchanged from the second quarter of 2016.

Total FORE-SIGHT sales were $4.4 million, a 2% decrease from Q2 of last year. FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales increased 2% to $4.1 million and represented 90% of total sales. Domestic FORE-SIGHT sales for the second quarter of 2017 was $3.7 million, a 3% decrease over the prior year. The domestic FORE-SIGHT sensor sales declined 2% and monitor sales of 26%. International FORE-SIGHT sales for the second quarter of this year were $764,000, up 5% from the prior year, which included a 26% increase in disposable sensor sale, offset by 52% decline in monitor sales.

We shipped a net total of 49 monitors worldwide in the second quarter 2017 compared with 83 units shipped a year ago. Current quarter shipments included 32 units in the U.S. and 17 units internationally. Our cumulative worldwide total increased 18% over the prior year to 2206 units and our domestic install base increased 17% to 1190 units.

Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2017 was 52% compared with 55.9% a year ago. With this decline reflecting unfavorable FORE-SIGHT product in geographical mix on absorbed manufacturing overhead cost and other manufacturing variances.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $4.3 million, a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2016, as a result of slight increases in both SG&A and R&D expenses. The loss from continuing operations for the second quarter 2017 was $2.2 million compared with $1.9 million from the prior year. We expect gross profit margins to improve and operating expenses to decline in coming quarters, as a result of the sale of our OEM product line and continued focus on spending. The net loss applicable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2017 is $2.5 million or $0.09 per share. This compares with a net loss applicable to common stockholders of $2.1 million or $0.08 per share for the second quarter of 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, we reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.1 million and $0.7 million dollars in available borrowings under our line of credit for a total of $4.8 million in available cash. As Tom mentioned, we received $4.5 million in cash at close for the sale of our OEM product line, so that is not included in our quarter end cash position. On a pro forma basis, as the divestiture occurred on June 30, our cash and available borrowing would have been approximately $9.2 million.

Cash used in operating activities of continuing operations was $2.5 million for the first 6 months of 2017, compared with $3.6 million for the prior year period. Finally, we believe that our cash balances following the sale of our noncore assets together with available borrowings are sufficient to support our operations for the coming year.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. Three-block symmetry is still on the early stages of adoption in addressable market that we believe will ultimately reach more than $800 million. Although we are facing some challenges, we're working through them. We are fully staffed in domestic field sales force of talented professionals with an encouraging pipeline of business. We continue to tightly manage our expenses and improve in managing our balance sheet. Importantly, CASMED is continuing on a path to cash flow breakeven, which we expect to reach in early 2019. Our target date for breakeven has been pushed out by a quarter or two, as a non-invasive blood pressure monitoring business we just sold, has been cash flow positive.

So, in conclusion, Q2 results were below our expectations to a couple of key account losses for nonclinical reasons, we have already focused new resources at IDN level and contracting level. In the mean time, we completed our U.S. sales force restructuring and expansion that we started 18 months ago and we're very pleased with the performance of our 10 reps. We are very pleased with the activity of our brand new reps and we see a building pipeline of opportunities across the board. So while we have lost little ground this quarter, we believe this is a temporary pause and we remain confident that our results should improve in the second half and we will move into 2018 with stronger momentum and we have a cash on the balance sheet to fund new growth initiative.

With that overview, we'll take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator



Tom Patton

While we're waiting for the first question, I want to mention that we'll be presenting at the Eighth Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 18th. And I hope to see some of you there. Okay, operator, we're ready for the first question.

Operator

The first question will come from Charles Haff with Craig-Hallum.

Charles Haff

So, Jeff I was wondering you gave the operating income from the discontinued operations. I was wondering if you have the revenue that you had this quarter from discontinued operations?

Jeff Baird

We have $604,000 of OEM-related revenue that we adjusted out of our results for the quarter, Charles.

Charles Haff

And then for 2017, what is the assumption that you guys are using for your sensor utilization per monitor, maybe in dollar terms or if you have another way that you measure it?

Jeff Baird

Sure, Charles. We are not expecting an increase in sensor utilization in our forecast. And so, we typically use about 12 centers a month per monitor in our assumption.

Tom Patton

About $12,500 per monitor per year.

Charles Haff

And then in terms of the competitive pressures that you're seeing, is this all domestic or you seeing competitive pressures outside the United States?

Tom Patton

This IDN phenomenon is an U.S. issue largely outside the U.S., a lot of that business is tender-based and so this is kind of a new way of looking at the business for us. Honestly, I think we've got, caught a little bit flat-footed. As I mentioned, while we do have IDN contracts and have played that game a little bit, usually it's because we've gone from the bottom up and we'll convert flagship of a couple different hospitals in an IDN and then go look to the IDN level to think about the contracts there. And our competitors are really kind of moving in the opposite direction starting at the IDN level and working their way down. And so, I think we've responded to this, we have added some resources, I think we know a lot more about how to contract at that level then we did even just a couple months ago.

Charles Haff

Okay. And you mentioned earlier that when your product is put up against a competition in a head-to-head basis based on the clinical data you come out very favorably and that doesn't surprise me. I'm wondering if there's any -- given the IDN structure here that's going on, even though if you have that competitive edge clinically, if there's any pricing pressure that you've had to meet or you're able to hold your pricing currently?

Tom Patton

Yes -- first of all as that is a two-part question, we do continue to have incredible support from the clinician within these organizations and think about our sales process here, which typically involves a clinical evaluation, hand-on use of the product and deep clinician involvement that could go on for weeks at which point, we typically win the clinician fundamentally seem to believe that our product can help them improve patient care. And then here they are kind of being forced by the purchasing organizations to switch back to a technology they've already decided was not their preference. And so, we continue to have -- even after the switch, we continue to have significant clinical support and that clinical support has been very, very helpful to us. As to pricing, we will continue to be competitive with our pricing. We model about a 3% decline in our ASPs year-over-year. That's kind of been the case, 2% to 3% of the last number of years and our ASP declines continuing to be in that range.

Operator

The next question will come from Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment Research.

Brian Marckx

Tom, since we're on the question about the IDNs and pricing. You mentioned that you modeled about 2% to 3% decline in ASP, is that directly related to the headwind from the IDN and GPOs or is that kind of in there regardless?

Tom Patton

We have been modeling our 3% decline in our ASPs for the last -- as far as I can remember 5 years or so, that's just, in our view, a nature of medical products and increasing competition in general and half of those desires to continue to drive pricing and cost out of the system. So that hasn't changed.

Brian Marckx

And then in terms of -- I guess your overall direct sales strategy with bring on, increasing the sales force fairly significantly since last year. How does this kind of new phenomenon with IDN networks and GPOs competition from that channel, does that affect strategy your in terms of expanding your footprint?

Tom Patton

Well, first of all, it doesn't. I think it tells us to expand our sales force even more and we'll do that as soon as resources allow, but I'm glad -- very glad that we've got the reps that we have out in the field now, having already expanded that sales organization to 18 sales territories. I think that plays to our benefit from kind of where we were earlier and scale just helps a lot. The more reps we have in the field, having this conversation, we better off we are.

And the group that we hired is really quite capable, they are quite good, they are smart, they are experienced and they can all play at this IDN level, we just have to make sure that they're getting some direction and guidance from corporate. And so I think, the remaining thing, the biggest impact has been that -- we probably had to spend a little bit more time in defense than we thought over the last quarter, especially with the new reps who are just coming into the territory. But like I said, I think that a lot of that initial work is behind us and we can go out and then prospect for new business.

Brian Marckx

If we can talk about the blood pressure monitoring asset sale, and then how that affects your operating expenses, I guess is there anything that you can take out in the directly out of the expenses. And then you implied that margins would improve. So I guess that's the case, but overall, I guess net result, how does it affect operating income? So would you expect this to be immediately accretive to operating income?

Tom Patton

So, I'll answer the question and then hand it over to Jeff for specifics, but in general that business did provide cash flow and operating income to the business. We will take some operating expenses out as a result of that. But not enough that would cover the operating income that we have. So we expect the overall operating loss to increase slightly from the sale of that business. And as I mentioned that, that probably takes our cash flow breakeven point out of another quarter or two in the 2019 as we grow to offset that.

Jeff Baird

Yes, that's fair Brian. We filed the Form-8K the day after we close this transaction and in that 8K, we reported a reduction of operating income or on a pro forma basis for 2016 of about $965,000. So there is some shrink in operating expenses on an R&D basis. And so I think it's fair to assume that on a going forward basis between the shrinking, in GT and expenses on a per quarter basis, it adds to our operating loss by about $200,000 to $250,000 a quarter. But you can look at our 8K filing on the 25 July and get a little a bit more detail there.

Brian Marckx

And then in terms of the proceeds, the initial proceeds, can you remind me what your debt terms are, whether you need to use any of that to repay any of that debt?

Jeff Baird

Well, the bank agreement actually allowed the lenders to take the cash, but the bank consented to the company keeping the cash and that's the conversation obviously we had before the transaction was consummated. The bank understood we needed the cash for working capital purposes. So there is no issue there. We have got a great relationship with our lenders and so we will use that cash for general working capital purposes.

Tom Patton

The lenders are very supportive of the transaction.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Jamie DeYoung with Goudy Park.

Jamie DeYoung

Good morning, thanks for taking my question. If you could remind me what are you forecasting for the number of monitors to close in the second half of the year?

Tom Patton

So as we mentioned, our guidance suggest the low- double digit, so that would imply approximately 100 or so little less depending upon how many returns we get in the second half.

Jamie DeYoung

And if I recall a couple quarters ago, you mentioned..

Tom Patton

I'm sorry Jamie, that's the domestic piece only.

Jamie DeYoung

If I recall a couple of quarters ago, you mentioned that you had approximately 300 monitors in the U.S. alone that were in your pipeline. Are those forecast in the 100?

Tom Patton

We still have, I think, a relatively robust pipeline depending on how you counted many hundreds depending how far that you go, but certainly we think that at least a 100 of those will fall out in the U.S. in the second half.

Jamie DeYoung

Could you provide a little more detail on the process the sales force goes through in determining when potential monitors go into the forecast? So I guess what I'm trying to understand is, as we work through the second half of the year and go into 2018, when you close a monitor sale, there is obviously a lag in getting the sensor -- the sensor sales, but is it -- it seems possible to me that we could see quite a delta between what you're forecasting and what's in the pipeline.

Tom Patton

That actually, Jamie is a very good point. I mean, we do see the pipeline building, we see the number of accounts that have already evaluated the product, could be at a high right now, we see a lot of accounts that are on deck to create to conduct clinical evaluations. We have a number of a very large institutions that we would hope to evaluating under a trip over the next six months and in 2018, but you're like that -- a lot of that sales activity in successful conclusion doesn't result in a lot of sensor revenues this year. But it would be building sensor revenues for the following year. For example, if we put in a big account at the end of Q3, that's going to provide three months' worth of sensor revenue or Q4 sales only provide a couple months of revenue. So you're right. I think that the -- hopefully what we think we're going to see here is a divergence with more monitors going in, more accounts in one and sensor revenue impact will kind of flow into 2018.

Jamie DeYoung

So just to provide a little more color, I know the sales cycle for some of these hospitals can be as, as long as a year. How many opportunities do you have that are currently in the process of an evaluation that you'd say have at least 20 monitors or more?

Tom Patton

I'd prefer not to do that kind of level of detail. But, we have a number of large accounts that we are going after and we have already completed evaluation of that.

Jamie DeYoung

So suffice to say, you've got more opportunities that are currently under evaluation, that are above and beyond 100 that you are forecasting for the second half of the year?

Tom Patton

Yes, yes.

Jamie DeYoung

And then secondly, you've continued to add reps and I think if I read the press release correctly you've 18 reps now, is that correct?

Tom Patton

That's correct.

Jamie DeYoung

So, when you have a fully tenured rep, who has been with you at least a year -- year-and-a-half, can you remind us what the expectation is for the amount of monitors that person should close over 12-month period?

Tom Patton

Yes, some of them have been here for that period of time and has an opportunity, as you said, to work their way through some of these larger accounts that take more time. The sales process can be up to a year. So, we think that those reps should kind of repeat, would be anywhere from 25 to 35 monitors per year. And so, we think that when we -- and the other thing is, these reps have a great deal of capacity. Our experience has been that, our reps can manage the territory probably up to about $3 million to $3.5 million, and most of these territories still around in the $800,000 range.

And so we think the reps have a lot of capacity. And I think I gave you some of the statistics around some of the reps would be here for just a year, we thinks our growth rates above 35%, which is very encouraging and we were expected the rest of these reps in just below the levels as well. And so, we're disappointed with the results this quarter, but we're bullish on the opportunity for these new reps to come up the speed replicate what we're seeing from the new hires we brought on in the early 2016 and return to high double-digit growth rates.

Jamie DeYoung

Okay. So just to conclude then. So how many reps do you have that fit that tenure criteria at the end of the second quarter and how many will you have at the end of 2017?

Tom Patton

We have 8 to fit that criteria at the end of Q2; by the end of '17, we'll have probably another 4 or 5.

Jamie DeYoung

So if you hired good reps and you are accurate in your forecasting, you've closed roughly, I think you said 48 new monitors in the quarter and 70 or so for the year. So you're forecasting 170 monitors or so for 2016 and if you end the year with 12 tenured reps, you should be able to close more than 300 monitors next year. So that would be over 50% increase in U.S. alone in monitor placements for '18.

Tom Patton

Yes, you're....

Jeff Baird

Yes, it's correct.

Jamie DeYoung

Thank you. That's all I have.

Tom Patton

We hope that as these reps become tenured and finally productive that the monitor placements in 2018 will be significantly in excess of what we have done in '17.

Operator

The next question is from Larry Haimovitch with HMTC.

Larry Haimovitch

Lot's of my questions have been asked and very good questions have been asked. Just wanted to check in on the balance sheet? You've now sold the last legacy business, you got a nice chunk of cash in, but then the business has not performed as well this quarter and perhaps the next couple quarters as you hope. Jeff, you mentioned cash flow breakeven being pushed out I think into some time in 2019. Just wanted to check in to be -- to check your comfort level on being able to make it there without having to raise any more money. I know Tom, we've talked about in the past and you're not a fan having to raise money, certainly at these prices, but I just wanted to explore that with you a little bit more?

Tom Patton

I think, we have he same confidence now that we had 6 months ago that with a cash on hand, with borrowings, with some growth in our productivity that we've got all the cash flow and cash available to get the cash flow breakeven. So I think our confidence now is the same as it was 6 months ago.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed with your presentation or any closing remarks.

Tom Patton

Well, thank you again for joining on today's call. We look forward to updating you on our progress during the third quarter conference call in November. Thank you for joining and have a great day.

