Agrium's (AGU) CEO Chuck Magro on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Richard Downey - VP of Investor and Corporate Relations

Chuck Magro - President & CEO

Steve Douglas - SVP & CFO

Jeff Tarsi - VP of U.S. Operation

Jason Newton - Head of Market Research

Harry Deans - SVP and President, Wholesale Business Unit

Analysts

Christopher Parkinson - Crédit Suisse

Sandy Klugman - Vertical Research Partners

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Don Carson - Susquehanna Financial

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Steve Byrne - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Michael Piken - Cleveland Research

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Edlain Rodriguez - UBS

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

Christopher Perrella - Bloomberg Intelligence

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Agrium's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Richard Downey. Thank you. You may begin.

Richard Downey

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Agrium's 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. On the phone with us today is Mr. Chuck Magro, President and CEO of Agrium; Mr. Steve Douglas, CFO; and the rest of our executive management team to review and discuss our results.

As we conduct this conference call, various statements that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects contain forward-looking information. Certain material assumptions were applied in making these conclusions and forecast. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information.

Additional information about these factors and assumptions are contained in our current quarterly report to our shareholders as well as our most recent annual report, MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with Canadian and U.S. Security Commissions, to which we direct you.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Chuck Magro.

Chuck Magro

Thanks, Richard. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Agrium's second quarter conference call. Agrium reported robust results across our business lines this quarter, again, demonstrating the strengths of our operations. Our focus on driving improvements across the business and controlling our controllable's enabled us to achieve first half EBITDA of $1.2 billion. This was in spite of one of the more challenging spring application seasons we have seen in some time that put growers behind on their fieldwork and impacted nutrient and crop protection timing and pricing.

Variability in weather, fieldwork time lines, crop conditions and dynamic pricing are part of what makes the agriculture sector unique. Being able to quickly respond to the varying conditions is the key attribute of both successful farms and agribusinesses, and is one of the many things Agrium excels at.

In Retail, we achieved a record first half EBITDA of $821 million, up $34 million over last year. This was primarily due to strong margins with EBITDA to sales this quarter of 10.3%, the highest in almost a decade, and sets us up to hit our stated annual 2017 target of 10%. Despite the lower corn acreage in the U.S. and weather challenges this year, we also achieved organic growth in EBITDA after adjusting for the contributions from last year's acquisitions.

We have a strong pipeline of potential Retail acquisitions, which includes both small and medium scale retail operations. We have acquired 12 locations year-to-date with approximately $50 million in expected annual revenue. Additionally, we have just closed upon a medium-sized transaction this past week in California and these assets generate approximately $80 million in annual revenue with strong margins.

Regionally, solid results from the U.S. and Australia were partially offset by weaker results from Canada and South America. Australia continues to deliver strong results with EBITDA up 27% over last year, despite dry conditions across most of the country. Overall normalized comparable store sales were down, primarily because of weather impacts in Canada and Australia. However, in the U.S., our largest retail market, normalized comparable store sales were up 1.5% for the first half of the year, which is an impressive accomplishment considering the reduction in corn acreage this year.

Looking at the results by product shelf. Crop nutrients saw a small reduction in total gross profit due to a slight decline in fertilizer margins. However, sales volumes were up, partly due to recent retail acquisitions and a catch up in some sales that were pushed out from the first quarter. Growth from our ag, biological and specialty nutritional products also supported margins for crop nutrients. Crop protection gross profit increased 3% despite flat sales.

The higher margins were primarily due to stronger sales of our proprietary products, which are a key differentiator and a source of resiliency for our Retail business. We have continued to invest in enhancing the strength and value of this platform adding about a dozen new products to the offering over the past year and closing on the Starpharma agrochemical business acquisition in June. Starpharma's unique polymer technology will be integrated with our proprietary crop protection and specialty nutritional portfolio to increase performance and value to the growers.

Results from our seed business were also impressive this quarter with gross profit up 10% due to increased wholesale seed sales, higher volumes and increase in soybean acreage in the United States, which tends to favor Agrium's proprietary seed sales.

Turning to our Wholesale operations. EBITDA from the business was similar to last year's level. Total gross profit was slightly lower this year due to the significant reduction in nitrogen and phosphate prices and higher gas costs. However, this was largely offset by our strong potash results, stemming from higher sales volumes and pricing as well as lower cash costs. We also achieved record first half potash production levels at Vanscoy and successfully hit targeted post expansion levels. Post sales results also benefited from the operational excellence initiatives that were implemented across our operations over the past year, resulting in improved cost positions, strong reliability and an improvement in bottom line results. Overall fixed costs were approximately $20 million lower in the first half of 2017 versus last year.

Our new urea facility at Borger is now commissioned, and we achieved full design operational rates in the second quarter. The new facility has a 610,000 tonne urea production capacity, including 100,000 tonne urea equivalent of Diesel Exhaust Fluid, which allows for stronger netbacks and an enhanced product offering. The Borger project has provided additional product diversity and flexibility, and this additional flexibility is important given the continued reliability issues the Magellan pipeline is having.

Nitrogen sales volume were higher this year supported by strong ammonia and nitrogen solution sales. Our cash margins this quarter remained well above $100 per tonne and continue to be industry-leading in North America. Potash gross profit almost tripled compared to the prior year due to higher realized prices, lower cost per tonne and higher sales and production volumes. Cash cost of production at the mine was $69 per tonne this quarter, solidifying our position among the lowest-cost producers globally. Strong global demand accounted for a 31% increase in international sales volumes. The tight market conditions pushed up both domestic and international realized potash prices over the year. Phosphate margins also improved year-over-year as lower input costs more than offset the decline in phosphate prices. Sales volume this quarter were lower than a year ago due to a reduction in opening inventories resulting from strong demand in the first quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Steve Douglas to discuss financial highlights and our guidance.

Steve Douglas

Thank you, Chuck, and good Morning, everybody. We are pleased with the overall performance of the business and where our financial metrics stand today, particularly given where we are in the commodity cycle.

To put Agrium's cash generation into perspective, it's important to remember that not only were Retail's earnings at record high levels so far this year, but Wholesale cash margins for both nitrogen and potash surpassed the $100 per tonne this quarter, an impressive feat near the bottom of the cycle. This is one reason Agrium was able to generate $7.63 per share or over $1 billion in free cash flow on a rolling 12 month basis. It's worth pointing out that this level of free cash flow has more than doubled Agrium's current annual dividend.

We have made good progress in expanding our ag lending programs, both for our direct Agrium Financial Services, or AFS, and our investment in Ag Resource Management, or ARM. For our AFS program, we have broadened the range of products that are covered by ensuring we have partnership arrangements for financing sales of key supplier products. ARM loan originations were up about 38% in first half of the year, and they have plans to open several new locations across the U.S. this year. ARM loan commitments by crop production services were above 44% in the first half of 2017.

As you've noticed, we've updated our guidance range for the remainder of 2017, with expected annual earnings of $4.75 to $5.25 per share based upon the updated outlook for our key drivers, which Chuck will cover in more detail shortly. We expect our second half earnings to have a similar quarterly earnings profile to 2016, with third quarter earnings affected by major plant turnarounds at our Joffre and Redwater facilities. I also want to remind you that with successful start of the Borger urea expansion, we ceased capitalizing interest on the project, and we'll see an increase to finance cost going forward.

Before I hand the call back to Chuck, I would like to make a comment on progress with our integration work for our pending merger with PotashCorp. Our preparations are going well with great work achieved to ensure that we are ready to go as a combined company Nutrien on day 1. Based on the work we have done to date, we are confident we can capture $500 million in synergies from the merger. We look forward to getting to work on realizing the significant benefits and efficiencies that will be unlocked once the merger is complete, and we're able to come together as one company.

I will now turn it back to Chuck to discuss our outlook and his closing remarks.

Chuck Magro

Thanks, Steve. Most analysts anticipate North American crop yields will be below trend levels this year due to a variety of weather-related challenges. This has provided support to crop prices and grow our economics going into the second half of 2017. Crop progress in North America, which has been delayed at the start of the season has now caught up, which should help ensure a normal fall application window this year. Also supportive for fall fertilizer demand is the expectation for higher wheat and corn acreage for the next growing season.

Overall, we are seeing good demand for crop protection products. However, the slightly later season this year and the shift in acreage out of wheat and corn into soybeans and cotton has contributed to some shift in crop protection sales into the third quarter.

With respect to the nutrient markets, we have moved off low price points for nitrogen and phosphate this year. However, it's difficult to say if we will see significantly higher prices as we move into the fall season. We do believe there is more upside than downside as we expect the supply-demand balance to improve over time. In nitrogen markets, incremental new capacity additions have been largely offset by lower operating rates and closures in Chinese nitrogen production. Although weak nitrogen demand in China and India has weighed on global markets.

We expect Indian demand to strengthen based on the lower-than-expected GST applied to fertilizer by the Indian Government as well as a strong start to the monsoon season, which has added much needed moisture. Domestically, we anticipate a stronger fall application season this year as inventory levels are low and last year's fall ammonia season was limited across much of North America. Globally, potash supply and demand conditions have been tight in the first half of the year due to a strong demand in most geographies.

Despite the higher shipments, we believe pipeline inventories are average and all indications are that the potash market will remain strong through the end of the year. We expect total global potash shipments of 62 million to 64 million tonnes in 2017 and a further increase in global shipments in 2018 as demand continues to grow in Brazil and China. We still expect the supply-demand balance to soften somewhat later in 2018 as new capacity enters the market. We anticipate global phosphate demand to be steady in the second half of the year. However, the market remains oversupplied with increased capacity from Morocco and Saudi Arabia expected in the second half of 2017.

Farmers today are looking for every advantage to maximize yields and improve their bottom lines. Technology and innovation will play an ever-increasing role in this journey and this is a key area that we continue to invest in. In addition to developing new proprietary products across our three main retail shelves, we are also committed to continuing to expand and improve upon our substantial Precision Ag platform. As the world's largest provider of crop inputs, services and solutions to almost 0.5 million growers worldwide, Agrium is in a unique position as a trusted adviser to our farmer customers to provide leading-edge innovation and Precision Ag advice and services that will help them achieve these objectives.

We continue to see growth in the number of customers using our product offering. Agrium is in a great position in the ag value chain and is focused on delivering value to shareholders, customers and our other stakeholders. Nutrien will create a powerful combination with best-in-class assets, generating significant free cash flow and an exceptional leadership team with a strong focus on execution. The new company will have the strategy, assets and financial horsepower to continue to grow earnings, both through realization of the significant synergies and continued growth of retail. We expect this will generate substantial value even in a difficult commodity price environment and over time as the markets improve. As we continue to proceed through the regulatory process, we anticipate the merger to close near the end of the third quarter.

With that, operator, I'd like to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Christopher Parkinson with Crédit Suisse.

Christopher Parkinson

Within Retail, you've clearly shown some resilience across the various segments geared especially in the U.S., while you're showing progress across the proprietary products in both seed and ag chem. On a go-forward basis, just the -- even over the next season or 2, can you just parse out the key drivers and outlook for your seed portfolio, including what you have in terms of crop mix, any new products for Loveland and also liquid micronutrients, just any framework would be helpful?

Chuck Magro

Chris, I'll have Jeff Tarsi who leads our U.S. Retail business handle some of the questions, and then I'll give you my perspective as well. Go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes. So obviously, our proprietary products, whether it be the Loveland products or Dyna-Gro, Proven brands of seeds, are a major growth initiative for us going forward. We continue to test and bring in new hybrids on the Dyna-Gro improvement sides of it. We increased our share in the first half of the year from a mix standpoint with Dyna-Gro as a total across our seed sales in the first half. We would continue to expect growth with that going forward, especially across the major crops like corn, soybeans and cotton.

On the foliar nutritional standpoint, that's a big -- it's also been a big point of emphasis for us within Loveland. We continue to look for opportunities to expand our product line. With those products, we think we still have a lot of runway from an organic growth basis with those products. Corn is a big crop for us with nutritionals. Obviously, corn acreage were down 3 million to 4 million acres this year, that puts some pressure on that segment.

But overall, I think we performed very well, and we continue to perform into this season with the delay in crop response. We think we'll continue to see some growth with those products. Jeff mentioned the acquisition that we did with Starpharma earlier. That was -- that will yield us some opportunities. They might be a year or 2 down the road because there's some registration process that we'll have to go through there. But all in all, I think we feel very good about where we are at this point of the season with both those 2 categories, and I think we feel good about where we're going with that. We continue to invest in both those areas, both with people and assets.

Chuck Magro

Chris, it's Chuck. So nothing is really changing for us when it comes to our Retail strategy. I think our performance has kind of spoken for itself. We've been able to grow our Retail business. And not only grow the EBITDA, but actually grow the EBITDA margin, which has been a focus to making sure that we're continuously improving our business and not just getting bigger for the sake of getting bigger.

And the levers that we're pulling have been very consistent. We're working on optimizing our network. We're, of course, expanding our performance products portfolio through acquisition and development internally. And I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we've added about a dozen new products in recent times. And in the one area that we want to increase our market share, which we've been communicating for something is our seed portfolio We've got great generic seed offerings.

We have acquired some of our own proprietary seeds, specifically in canola, rice and cotton, and we'll keep looking for opportunities to do that. But overall, the journey is, we're very pleased with the performance. The retail leadership team and all the folks in Retail have done an exceptional job of handling difficult market conditions, and we're just going to keep pulling the same levers because we think we've got a secret formula there that works very well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sandy Klugman with Vertical Research Partners.

Sandy Klugman

So you discussed the strong pipeline for retail acquisitions. How long do you expect it to take to get to your 30% market share target in the U.S.? And should -- how should investors think about non-U.S. opportunities? Are those on the radar for the company as well?

Chuck Magro

Sandy, I'll have Jeff speak to the specific pipeline, but just to give you our view. We are currently at 19% in the U.S. from a market share perspective, and I believe that we've said that we'd love to get that into the mid-20s, and maybe the outside at some point in -- at 30%, but really our focus is to continue to grow our market share. And we think that that's absolutely doable. If you look at what we've been able to do over the last 3 or 4 years, we've been able to grow our market share somewhere between 1% or 2% per year in market conditions that have sort of fallen. So we think that we have good growth, the prospect ahead of us are great in the United States. It is our lowest market share market. But we are also starting to allocate capital, of course, to Canada, which we did a significant amount of acquisitions last year and even a little bit now in Australia because their performance has warranted growth in Australia.

The current pipeline, I'll have Jeff speak to, but just to answer your question on things outside of traditional, let's call it, bricks-and-mortar. We're absolutely focused on those areas, specifically around our performance product portfolio, whether that's seed or crop protection or ag biologicals and nutritionals. If we see anything that we can have unique access to and bring that through our channel, that's a really interesting synergy opportunity for us, and we would be very interested and we have an active program looking at what else we need to add to our performance products portfolio. So Jeff why don't you talk about the current pipeline and what we've done this year so far.

Jeff Tarsi

Sure, and I'll reference back to -- 2016 was a record year for us with retail acquisitions. I think we added 74 retail locations in 2016. I think we're off to a good start again this year. Year-to-date, we've been able to complete 12 acquisitions, 8 of those acquisitions are in the U.S. We added 12 retail locations, and 4 of those acquisitions were in Australia. We were able to add another 7 retail locations there. So in total, 12 acquisitions, 19 retail locations. And as Chuck mentioned in his script earlier, we completed acquisition of a mid-sized business on [indiscernible] in California, the [indiscernible] businesses out there. That was a gap area for our retail business in the West. We're very pleased to have that one onboard.

We think we'll bring some great synergies to it. As far as pipeline going out forward, we still see the pipeline is strong. We've got several really neat projects we're working on right now, that we hope to close between now and the end of the year. I think I mentioned in the first quarter, we saw some delays starting this year, some of it was more political, particularly in the U.S. People were kind of waiting around to see if there were going to be any changes to the tax policy to kind of get them geared up, some of them were sitting back some. I think we might see some of those come forward in the second half of the year. But we absolutely keep plugging in those areas, particularly in the U.S. And then in Australia, as we mentioned earlier in the year, we've had a great performance there in that business. We're now very comfortable with expanding our footprint there in that country, and we continue to explore South America as well.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vincent Andrews with Morgan Stanley. Please state your question.

Neel Kumar

This is Neel calling in for Vincent. I was wondering if you could talk about some of the drivers behind the recent trends in urea prices relative to ammonia and UAN. And also, do you expect this pricing relationship to normalize in the second half of the year?

Chuck Magro

Neel, I'll have Jason Newton, our head of market research to address your question.

Jason Newton

I think the driver is that the urea market was, especially in North America, really depressed through the back parts of the second quarter. And so the import coming in from offshore really declined significantly in that period and also there were exports moving offshore. So I think just with still activity occurring now, the market is -- ended the second quarter relatively tight and is now firming to be more reflective of values in the rest of the world. And export prices elsewhere in the world have also picked up and in part that's just -- it's driven by demand globally. We've seen India coming in the market with really no material exports from China available and some other markets are -- there's some covering occurring of short sales that have occurred earlier in the year. So it's driven currently by at some spot demand in the global market.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jeff Zekauskas with JP Morgan Chase & Co. Please state your question.

Jeff Zekauskas

I think Climate Corp, the Monsanto Proactive has 35 million paid acres and maybe they have 100 million acres of active users. Is that something that touches your retail business? Does it help it? Does it harm it? How do you work with those sorts of factors? And secondly, I think your cash flow from operations in the first half is down by $375 million. Can you analyze that and can you talk about your working capital use for the year?

Chuck Magro

Yes, we can address both of your questions. Well, Jeff Tarsi will talk about Climate Corp, and then I'll ask Steve Douglas to address the free cash flow question. So go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, as far as the Climate Corp question is concerned, we're basically will be talking about the Precision Ag platform in that regard. There are a lot of offerings out there in the market today. As you know, we have our own Precision platform called Echelon. As part of that platform, we used some of the components of Climate Corp to put within our platform. So what we're seeing as a whole across that industry is we continue to see strong demand and growth for Precision applications. Many of the services that we offer across our Precision platforms such as field scouting, field boundaries, soil sampling and data transfer. We've seen double-digit gains this year, and we expect to see that trend continue going forward. We continue to invest in improvements for our platform, and we do expect further growth. I think you'll see Monsanto continue to push their Precision platform. I think there was some news yesterday with DuPont on an investment that they made as well with a farmer-interface type platform. So again, what makes us feel so good about that is that our direct contact with the end users. We, without a doubt, have the strongest relationship with that end user. So any kind of grower interface, we feel like we're extremely positioned well going forward with it.

Chuck Magro

Steve Douglas, you want to address the free cash flow?

Steve Douglas

Yes. Thanks, Chuck, and thank you, Jeff. Jeff, I think I kind of addressed it in our commentary at outset. When -- if you look back -- and this is really how we measure it in terms of an overall cycle. If you look back at the last 12 months, we've generated in excess of $1 billion in free cash flow, roughly $7.63 a share. The anomalies you're looking at in the second quarter are probably indicative of few things, not the least of which is growth as we continue to invest in the platform and expand our sales levels.

As you noticed, we've had a record year in our retail operations and had attributed to more than just timing. If you have later sales in the back-end of the quarter, whether they're converted into receivables or cash, I think the overall punchline, and trust me, we've looked at this with a degree of granularity, is not indicative of an erosion in the business or a necessity of us having to advance unrecoverable credit or buying inventories that we won't get back. I think it's just a seasonal thing. And as I say, I'd stay anchored in the broader cash flow generation you've seen over the last year, which I think in this point in the cycle gives us great comfort that we're going in the right direction.

Operator

Our next question is from Steve Hansen with Raymond James. Please state your question.

Steve Hansen

Just very quickly for me. I'm just curious about the commentary on Australia and Latin America becoming an increased priority on the M&A front. Just -- perhaps if you could describe the opportunity set there in either jurisdiction as it relates to your current footprint, Australia, obviously, being more established than Latin America?

Chuck Magro

Yes, I'll address your question. So if you look at our Retail business now in Australia, I mentioned in my prepared remarks, EBITDA year-over-year is up 27%. And over the last three years, we've seen record earnings year in and year out over the last three years. So that -- the Retail business in Australia, I would say, is firing on all cylinders. And it took us a little longer, as you know, to get our proprietary products more specifically in-country because of the requirements and the time that it took. But once we got our proprietary products firmly put into Australia and we put our management system in, we started to see the significant performance improvement. And the Australian team has done a great job on that front.

So now we're sitting there with growth in Australia, and we think now is the time to allocate a little bit of capital. If you step back and you look at the Australian retail market, it's still fairly fragmented, and we think there is opportunity for consolidation in Australia, and we are prepared now to make some smaller investments in Australia to start to consolidate our footprint there. And I think we've proven now that we can generate very good returns similar to North American returns in Australia.

The South America comment that we made, I've -- I haven't been shy to describe that I believe there is a significant opportunity for our Retail business, specific in Brazil. And we have an operation in Brazil, it's very small. I'll call it a pilot program over the last three years or so where we tested our model. And our model, of course, is full service. It's bulk commodity. So it's bulk fertilizer, and it's selling fertilizer, chemistry and seeds plus all the services that are required with the Precision Ag platform. And what we've seen with our pilot program now is that our model will work very, very nicely in parts of Brazil. When you talk about Brazil, we have to be careful because it's not one discussion.

The markets are very, very different depending on if you're in the north or the south. But in specific areas, we believe there is a significant opportunity to add value to growers, which is the first step to creating value for our shareholders in that country. And so now we're -- we've been active in terms of, Okay. Well, what's the next step in Brazil? Should we enter Brazil with a larger acquisition?" And to be honest, we haven't made the final decision, but everything we look at so far we like, and it could be on our radar in the foreseeable future.

Operator

Our next question is from Don Carson with Susquehanna Financial.

Don Carson

Chuck, I just want to talk to you about where you see in-market premiums going for the nitrogen. Obviously, that's a key competitive advantage for Agrium, given your position in the Northern Plains, Pacific Northwest and the prairies. So how have those premiums been evolving post the start of the new capacity in the Midwest? And where do you see them going over the next few years?

Chuck Magro

Yes, I'll give you my perspective, and then I'll have Jason Newton talk about the specifics for you because there are some moving parts. So we have seen the differentials narrow somewhat. They are still within the historical ranges, but they're on the low end. We have said for sometime that -- for now that we would have expected -- I used to use the word temporary dislocations as the new capacity comes online, and that's exactly what we're seeing. Some of these new tonnes have to find a home and global trade patterns have to adjust and that has pressured the end market differential somewhat. But, as I mentioned, we believe they're still within the historical range, and over time, I think we'll get back to some sense of normal. But maybe, Jason, can you talk about the specific markets and what you're seeing.

Jason Newton

Sure. Yes, I think if you look going forward, our expectation is that regardless of the nitrogen product, so urea, ammonia or UAN, there will have to be movement from the U.S. Gulf Coast, either through imports or domestic production in-land. And so the in-land price will need to, on average, reflect the cost to transport it. And we have seen over the past year as new productions come online and that those producers have looked to penetrate new customers that there has been some disconnect.

So at times, for example, if the urea market in the Northern Plains has been disconnected from where the NOLA price has been. But what that leads to is barges that come in, that don't move in-market because it doesn't pay, and we've seen exports move offshore. And so, eventually, the arbitrage works and as the price moves back to where transportation costs are, and that's what we've seen. And probably the biggest impact that we've seen this year has been on the spread between the U.S. import price, the NOLA price and the rest of the world. So for example, Q2 NOLA urea was negative compared to Air Gulf [Gulf Air] prices throughout the quarter. And we saw, as a result, that there was trades moving offshore.

So I think in the range of 150,000 tonnes moved to offshore, and now we're seeing that market correct. So I think you will see disconnect in -- over the course in the year, but on average, those spreads need to reflect the transportation values.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Wong with RBC Capital Markets.

Andrew Wong

So I just want to follow-up on nitrogen actually. So the outlook that you guys have on prices is that they remain cost-driven, which I think is reasonable. So who do you consider as the marginal cost producers right now? And what cost levels would that be? And how does that change seasonally?

Chuck Magro

Andrew, Jason Newton can address your questions.

Jason Newton

Andrew, I guess it depends on the product. What the cost is and what's marginal. But for urea, we still view China as being the marginal producer, and we've seen that work throughout this year as Chinese urea production is down significantly and that's being driven by where price is now. Given that -- the limited supply available from China, we are also seeing marginal cost to be driven in Eastern Europe, and we've seen some production shut down there as well. I think in either case, I think for a sustained basis, the urea cost floor currently based on current raw material cost is in the $200 per tonne range. And whether that's in Europe or in China, those costs are higher today than they were a year ago. For ammonia, it also depends on the season, but I view marginal cost as being either in Russia or Indonesia. And I think on a sustained basis, from an export standpoint, I think $200 per tonne is where the floor is based on today's raw material cost for ammonia.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steve Byrne with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Steve Byrne

I was wondering what your concern is for your own potential liability for what could be off target dicamba effects from your spring of these new dicamba formulations for your grower customers. And whether you had any interest in developing your own formulation with dicamba that have lower levels of volatility?

Chuck Magro

Steve, Jeff Tarsi can address your dicamba question.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes. Sure, Steve. Obviously, that's been a subject that's got a lot of media attention, spring and through the summer with it. And Steve, in my 30 years in this business, I found that anytime that there is new technology introduced into our industry, whether it's a GMO or a crop chemistry like dicamba, there is a learning curve that accompanies that technology or that product. I think dicamba is certainly no exception as it relates to an over spray. We've seen this before in the industry, and we're obviously very hopeful that any of these perceived issues will be resolved quickly.

Both manufacturers and state regulatory agencies are working together right now to investigate. There have been -- there has been a lot of finger pointing, a lot of root causes thrown out to it. It will actually be nice for the season to slow down some and everybody to be able to sit back and gather a lot of data going forward. I would expect there'll probably be some increase in regulations going forward. Some of the stuff we've seen, it appears that from a crop injury standpoint, that the crop has grown out rather quickly. How that relates to yield? I don't think anybody has a clue today on it. Where we do custom application, we do apply dicamba. We apply any federally registered products, and we obviously adhere to all the regulations, obviously, both of the manufacturer and state regulatory agencies with that.

So going forward, we're going to contribute in any way that we can with it. I actually think the Precision platform going forward will be able to provide a lot of really good data as far as weather conditions, temperatures and things like that, that we can get more precise in these applications with this product. As you well know, this is an excellent tool for the grower from a wheat grower standpoint. We really need this technology in the fight for resistance management with it. So I think the time and work and effort that's going to be put into it just followed us -- is certainly worth it as a tool in the fight for resistance.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Isaacson with Scotiabank. Please state your question.

Oliver Rowe

It's Oliver Rowe on for Ben. The Retail results have been very strong. And on an LTM basis, you're ahead of your 2020 targets on most metrics. Is the goal now to hold the line at this level? Or do you see any hurdles such as the maximum optimal level of proprietary product penetration as a barrier to moving the goal per posts further out?

Chuck Magro

Oliver, it's Chuck. So look, we're really pleased with the Retail performance. First half record, really strong EBITDA margins. Most of the shelves gross profit margins are solid. And the acquisitions are helping, but we're growing organically as well, and I think that that's really important. But we're not quite prepared then to talk past the 2020 targets quite yet, because we still have some work to do. We think there's a lot more we can do in the U.S. We're looking at other parts of our portfolio, the proprietary products portfolio. So I think we'll hold for now on talking about just solidifying our performance against those 2020 targets. And then once we get a little closer to 2020, we will certainly look at what the next level of performance is.

I will tell you that internally we're spending a lot of time thinking about technology and innovation and what does the farmer of the future need, and how do we need to adopt our retail delivery models and the service models to make sure that we're always the partner of choice for farmers. But we're probably a little too early to speak about that right now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Piken with Cleveland Research. Please state your question.

Michael Piken

Just wanted to talk a little bit more about the Magellan pipeline issues. When do you think that will be resolved? And specifically, what type of flexibility do you have at Borger to counter some of the issues associated with that?

Chuck Magro

Mike, I'll have Harry Deans, our Wholesale President, discuss that. Go ahead, Harry.

Henry Deans

Yes, the Magellan issues have persisted now for over two quarters and has actually forced us to be just a [indiscernible] on numerous occasions, because we can export enough ammonia down the pipeline. But frankly, we invested in the new asset, which is the urea plant on the DEF plant, which has given us much more flexibility. So we can actually play different tunes in that plant than we could maybe a year ago because we were fully exposed to the Magellan pipeline. The good news about the plant is that it's still up and running, and we've approved the overcapacity in the front end and on the back end on DEF and also [indiscernible]. So we can play lots of tunes in that, which gives us a lot more flexibility than we had at the beginning of this year. And actually, it's proven why the value of building that plant just from the issues that we found in Magellan over the past six months. Unfortunately, they're working through the issues, but there's no end in sight at the moment. They're telling us it'll be the end of August or maybe September before they fully get that pipeline up and running.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adam Samuelson with Goldman Sachs. Please state your question.

Adam Samuelson

Maybe a question on the crop nutrient side in Retail. Your margins were actually down in the U.S, a decent amount on a per tonne basis. Just looking for any color there. Is it really an acreage mix, lower sales of nutritionals, deflationary nutrient market in the first half that might have cut into your distribution margins, any additional color there and outlook for the balance of the year and into '18?

Chuck Magro

Adam, we'll have Jeff Tarsi address that.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes. So obviously, with devaluation, the average selling price of nutrients were down about $40 a tonne. We were down slightly on our margins with fertilizer across the first half. Some of that's mix related as the crop got off to a late start this year. We saw some product mix change from dry products to UAN. That product holds a lower margin than the dry products do. Also, from a nutritional basis, again, with corn being down 3 million to 4 million acres and, again, with crop progress being behind, that had an effect on when we'll be putting those nutritionals out, we think we saw some slippage of input from the second quarter into the third quarter on it. And our July TB looks pretty strong, so we think that will tighten up from a margin perspective as we go through the third quarter. No doubt, there was some pressure on margins in the first half, although -- within that nutrient segment. Our tonnage was good in the U.S. and overall through the first half.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jacob Bout with CIBC. Please state your question.

Jacob Bout

Wanted to go back to the proprietary products and -- what's the consolidation you've seen with seed and chemical platforms? Maybe talk a bit about the opportunities, challenges this creates for you. And then when you think about proprietary products, I'm assuming that this consolidation helps out and if you think about it as a percentage of total mix, where do you hope to be with that?

Chuck Magro

Well, look, I'll give you a couple of thoughts, and then I'll have Jeff address it. So first of all, from a consolidation perspective, we actually think that that's going to be helpful for us. We have a very good relationship with all those majors. We're either the number one or number two customer, and we've talked to all of them, obviously, recently around their future plans and our future plans. And they are a very important partner, as you can imagine. We still want to grow our proprietary products portfolio. We talk about a certain percentage, but that really does move around depending on what we see from a competitive perspective from our suppliers. So as you know, they do provide incentives for us to move certain products, and those are very valuable to us. So we are always balancing the margin that we can get from our proprietary products, which, of course, is almost twice to what we get normally from third parties with the rebates that we get from our core suppliers.

And so it's -- there is not one answer that I can provide as a specific percentage because we're trying to maximize the calculus of just having a higher margin overall for those shelves. But we think that the journey, the direction is improve our proprietary products offering, diversity of more products, specifically around nutritionals and ag biologicals, those -- that's an area where, I think, there's some open space for us, while trying to become a better customer for our suppliers to get those incentives and really overall increase our earnings. Jeff, do you want to give your perspective?

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, I'll echo really the same thing, Chuck. I think we got to let these mergers of equals and acquisitions take place. We got to let the teams get together. I think once they take place, I think there will be some rationalization of portfolios. There'll be products that will become niche or smaller products that they don't want to put a lot of emphasis on. We've been very vocal with our supplier partners that we're very interested in any of those opportunities as they come up, niche products interest us a lot.

If I look back at the investments we've made around our proprietary products and back to integrating our self into the nutritionals and surfactants and such only those that pay a huge dividend for us. And especially in these markets like we're in today, they contribute heavily to each of our platforms. If I look at seed, for instance, we made an investment 7 or 8 years ago on cotton germplasm out in Texas, and it took us some time to rationalize through that investment. But if I look this year with the increase in cotton acres and look at our performance of our data to grow cotton seed and the contribution it made to our seed margin platform, it's a phenomenal effort and that just encourages us even more, as Chuck said, to look for those opportunities will go down the road. And again, I think they'll be there.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joel Jackson with BMO Capital Markets.

Joel Jackson

Can you give an update -- I think over the last few months you were testing some PotashCorp rock at Redwater, phosphate rock at Redwater and trying to determine what the right flow she might be, whether you're going to send rock or assets to Redwater or just keep status quo or do something else? Can you give an update on that, please?

Chuck Magro

Joel, I'll have Steve Douglas, who is, of course, leading the integration for the merger talk specifically. I think what you're referring to is part of the $500 million of annual operating synergies. There was about $80 million allocated to phosphate and really moving away from the Moroccan phosphate rock that we currently import to get up to Redwater with some source from the PotashCorp merger. And we've done a tremendous amount of work on that, a ton of engineering, and I'll have Steve just give a high level of where we're heading.

Steve Douglas

Yes. Joel, I got that into the discussion around the entire synergies bucket. We have to be cognizant of the fact that we aren't yet fully merged. Obviously, we still have some competition hurdles to cross, and we need to be very cognizant of the fact that we can't fully try to integrate these companies until we can fully integrated these companies. I would say this, that the work that's gone into the analysis as to whether or not that will work has been progressing, and we're encouraged that the initial indicators are, I think, it will work. I think it's worth remembering that Redwater has been on sort of nonintegrated rock since its inception even at a time when we were running rock out of Kapuskasing and was still moving significant distances. So the logistics of doing this -- I think our initial indicators are, nothing has dissuaded us from believing that it's viable, but we can't give you any firm sort of engineering updates or definitive outcomes at this point in time.

Chuck Magro

And Joel, one last comment, just on the $500 million. So obviously, we've done a tremendous amount of work now. We have lots of people focused on these buckets. And all I would tell you is that every day we get more and more confident that we will be able to deliver the $500 million of annual operating synergies.

Operator

Our next question comes from Edlain Rodriguez with UBS.

Edlain Rodriguez

Just one quick question on nitrogen. I mean, you've talked about the capacity closures you've seen in China and other places like -- do you have a good sense like how much of that is permanent closures versus just temporary? And the ones that are not permanent, like what do you think will be the trigger for them to restart operations again?

Chuck Magro

Edlain, I'll have Jason Newton address your question.

Jason Newton

We don't really get a good sense on a timely basis, how much is permanent versus temporary. Everything starts with a temporary closure and then eventually if prices remain unprofitable, then it becomes permanent. What we do estimate is that there was about 3.5 million tonnes of permanent closures in 2016. When I look like at the production number this year, I think that the total production is down about well over 7 million tonnes year-over-year, so far this year. And so -- and what we've seen is from a production rate standpoint, it seems to be there's a lag on both the shutting down and the reopening.

So it takes some time operating in unprofitable conditions for top utilization rates to decline, which is where we were a year ago. And then this year, while prices have bounced around and -- especially domestically within China have been at levels that you would have expected restarts to occur, really there hasn't been a huge volume of increased production throughout the year, regardless of price changes. So I think in terms of the permanent closures, we have to wait and see. But what we do expect is that given current pricing and what we expect over the next couple of years, that the new expansions that occur in China will be offset by closures.

Operator

Our next question is from Vincent Anderson with Stifel.

Vincent Anderson

So your nongas nitrogen costs have performed very well in the first half of this year. And I can't remember if you've updated Harry's $50 million target from your Investor Day, but if you had an update on the current progress there. And then I won't ask Harry to comment on PotashCorp's assets, but as you look to 2018, where do you think can you -- where can you take those cost improvements?

Chuck Magro

Vincent, I'll have Harry -- we're pretty proud of what Harry and his team have been able to do on their cash cost, so I'll let him explain what we've done.

Henry Deans

Yes. Thanks, Chuck. As Chuck said in his opening remarks, fixed cost for the first half was $20 million below where they were last year. I would say where we are, Vincent, as regards to the information we presented at the analyst section last June, we're well on track to deliver those savings. But we're focused quite a lot at the moment on the synergies and on the merger of vehicles. We're confident we can repeat those synergies and repeat those savings on PCA.

Chuck Magro

Yes. And just a couple of other comments. So since 2015, where we really got kind of in our groove when it comes to operational excellence, cash cost of urea is down almost 20%. Cash cost of potash is down almost 25%. And our SG&A per tonne is down almost 30%. So these don't come easy, they come with a lot of hard work and focus on where ever nickel is being spent and allocated. And I think Harry and his team have done a great job, and we think we can do even more than that on the larger platform, but obviously, we need to talk with our merger partners about that and where we head with those assets.

Operator

Our next question is from Christopher Perrella with Bloomberg Intelligence. Please state your question.

Christopher Perrella

Excellent work on the operational excellence for the past couple of years, Chuck, across the board. A question on the crop protection inventory, both at your CPS locations and broadly across the industry in North America and Latin America. What are you seeing in terms of inventory? Are they high for certain products? And how do you expect that to impact second half and 2018 results?

Chuck Magro

Thanks for the question, Christopher. Jeff Tarsi will address that.

Jeff Tarsi

Yes, through the end of the second quarter, we saw a slight elevation to our inventory in crop protection. That's 100% a timing issue with crop delays of two to three weeks. We think that will fully mitigate itself through the third quarter on it. As far as inventories with other distributors, I wouldn't have any idea on that. I don't think there's anything out of sight. I think everybody has been very cognizant across all of the shelves to maintain tight inventory control.

Richard Downey

And that's all the time we have for today. If you have any further questions, the Investor Relations team is available for your additional questions. Thanks everyone.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.