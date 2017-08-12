Innovative Solutions & Support's (ISSC) CEO Geoffrey Hedrick on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Q2 2017 Results Conference Call

August 10, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Geoffrey Hedrick - Chairman & CEO

Shahram Askarpour - President

Relland Winand - CFO

Analysts

David Campbell - Thompson, Davis & Company

Jay Kumar - Midsouth Fund

Geoffrey Hedrick

Good morning, this is Geoff Hedrick. I would like to welcome you to this -- this morning to our conference call to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2017 results, current business conditions and outlook for the upcoming year. Joining me today are Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Relland Winand, our CFO. Before I begin, I'd like Relland to read the safe harbor statement. Rell?

Relland Winand

Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for future periods, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, either better or worse from those discussed, including other risks and uncertainties reflected in our company's 10-K, which is on file with the SEC, and other public filings.

Now I will turn the call back to Geoff.

Geoffrey Hedrick

Thank you. Revenue in the third quarter was consistent with the second quarter of this fiscal year. In the third quarter, gross profit margins exceeded 50%, and we generated positive cash flow adding to our strong financial position. This strong financial position enabled us to maintain a high level of investment in new product research and development relative to revenue in both third quarter and fourth -- third quarter and first 9 months of the fiscal 2017.

Over the past 3 months, we continue to make progress, expanding our product portfolio, and growing our global distribution network. In June, we have received an STC for our Autothrottle for retrofit on the PC-12. The Autothrottle can be integrated with our recently introduced PC-12 next-generation Flight Deck, for which we received an STC in the second quarter, where it can be independently installed. Patents are pending on this autothrottle.

In July, we announced the partnership with Blackhawk Modifications, which will become a distributor and installation center for our NextGen Flight Deck and integrated Turboprop Autothrottle for the King Air platforms. We expect the autothrottle certification for the King Air to be issued within the next few months. With over 5,000 aircraft eligible, we believe that King Air represents the largest pool of upgrade candidates in the world.

Our customers have described our NextGen Flight Deck and Turboprop Autothrottle as one of the most innovative products they've ever seen in the market. Our Autothrottle is the only autothrottle that earned an FAA part 91 and 135 certification. We believe, based on conversations with aviation experts and partners, that this first-of-the-kind technology should open the market for at least 25 different aircraft types with a total opportunity in excess of 10,000 aircraft. Consequently, with this broad application to the Turboprop market, we believe the Autothrottle can make significant contribution to our future growth.

Last quarter, we announced efforts to establish an MRO distribution network, anchored by the signing of Lufthansa Technik, the world's largest MRO. In the third quarter, we have been steadily adding to both our new MRO relationships and prospects. We are growing our portfolio of products in addition to the Autothrottle's growth potential. Our utility management system represents another growth platform as we continue to have ongoing discussions with a variety of OEMs.

Let me turn it over to Rell for a discussion of our financial results. Rell?

Relland Winand

Thank you, Geoff, and thank you all for joining us this morning. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, net sales were 4.5 million, little change from the second quarter this year, but down from 6.5 million in the year ago quarter.

Consistent with recent experience, over 95% of our quarterly revenue was from more powerful production-oriented sales, including customer service rather than from engineering revenues. For the third quarter fiscal 2017, gross margins were once again over 50%. We've managed to maintain gross margins at this level for the last two quarters of fiscal 2017, despite lower overall revenue. However, as always margins can vary from quarter-to-quarter as a result of changes in either product mix or volume.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were 2.9 million, down considerably from 3.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. In the year-ago quarter, operating expenses included higher legal expenses attributable to the double litigation. Research and development expenses were 1.2 million in the quarter, down slightly from 1.4 million in the year-ago quarter as we continue to self-fund virtually all of our new product development initiatives.

For the quarter, we invested 27% of revenues in research and development. As Geoff mentioned, new products are the lifeblood of our business so we strive to maintain a strong financial position that enables us to invest in the business in both up and down markets. For the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we reported net income of $19,000 or $0.00 per diluted share. Net income benefited from a $537,000 tax benefit in the quarter, attributable to the change in the estimated annual profitability in the current year.

In the year-ago quarter, we reported net income of $227,000 or $0.01 per diluted share. At June 30, 2017, the company remains in strong financial position with nearly $25 million of cash on hand and no debt. Cash flow from operations was 1.3 million in the quarter. We believe the company has sufficient cash to fund operations for the foreseeable future.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Shahram.

Shahram Askarpour

Thank you, Rell. Good morning, everyone. Let me provide a quick update on some of the strategic and operational progress achieved during the quarter. As Geoff mentioned, we had two recent major announcements. First, we received an STC for our new Pilatus PC-12 NextGen cockpit, followed by a second STC for our Turboprop Autothrottle. With this new STC, we have all the certifications required to integrate the Autothrottle with our NextGen Flight Deck to offer what we believe is the best price for performance in the industry to owners and operators of PC-12.

Our Autothrottle provides engine protection and prevents engine over-torque and over-temperature conditions, while providing speed envelope protection. This eases pilot workload and enhances safety by automatically controlling the power settings of the engine. Our Autothrottle features an automatic take-off mode that smoothly brings the turbine engine to max power in a few seconds. When engaged by the pilot, the Autothrottle system adjusts the throttles automatically to achieve and hold selective torque or air speed guarded by a torque/temperature limit mode.

The Autothrottle is integral to our growth strategy with units in production. Additional orders are expected now that the STC has been awarded. Definitely, we have started work on an autothrottle for King Air series of turboprops. As Geoff mentioned, we are partnering with Blackhawk Modifications who is allowing us to use more of their King Airs for their development work. King Air represents a single largest fleet of turboprops that would be candidates for an autothrottle upgrade. The autothrottle for twin engine turboprops such as King Air series provides for additional safety features that are designed to help prevent loss of control accidents after an engine failure at low air speeds.

This quarter, we have signed new MROs into our distribution network for both air transport and business aviation markets. We plan to continue with this strategy with several additional MROs in the wings. As new MROs undergo training and gain experience on installation of IS&S products, we expect them to become valuable partners that help increase sales volume. Our marketing strategy in the Far East is beginning to show results as we are experiencing interest from China through our dealer network for our 757/767 cockpit. There's also a growing amount of 737 cargo aircraft in China.

And we expect to incorporate some of our systems and gain market share in that region. As Geoff mentioned, along with the Autothrottle and our NextGen retrofit cockpit, we believe the utility management system developed for the Pilatus PC-24 adds growth potential in other OEM platforms. Our product strategy has been to develop solutions that increase safety and at the same time, provide operators with the tools to effectively comply to the upcoming NextGen mandates. Both our growing portfolios of what we believe are the best-in-class price-for-performance products and expanding global distribution network are instruments that will help build value in the Innovative Solutions & Support brand.

Let me turn the call back to Geoff for some closing remarks.

Geoffrey Hedrick

Thank you, Shahram. We continue to establish a solid foundation for future growth by investing in new technology that we believe provides improved situational awareness, safety enhancements and operational performance at the best price-for-performance proposition in the industry. I'm very excited about the potential for our new Autothrottle and believe it can generate significant growth opportunities for IS&S over the coming years.

I appreciate your time and interest today, and I'll be happy to answer any questions. Operator, please?

David Campbell

I have a question, a couple of questions, first for Rell. You mentioned the tax credit -- tax benefit $537,000 assumes came from a reassessment of the company's earnings estimates for the year 2017. Does that imply that there'll be no profits in the fourth quarter?

Relland Winand

It does not -- no. It's just a reassessment that from where we thought we were going to be. It doesn't mean it's going to be a loss in the quarter. It's just -- it's an ongoing -- you do your rate on an annual view basis. So it's just a trueing-up, if you will.

David Campbell

So if there is a profit in the fourth quarter, there wouldn't be any unusual charges for taxes or anything like that within the...

Relland Winand

It wouldn't be a -- there shouldn't be a benefit for like an over accrual. Basically an over accrual is really what this is.

David Campbell

Right, right, right. And what is the outlook for revenues in the fourth quarter? The backlog is -- has the backlog changed much since June 30?

Relland Winand

No.

David Campbell

So the outlook for revenues in the September quarter is comparable to what we just saw in the third quarter?

Relland Winand

It's -- it would be in the ballpark. I wouldn't say it's that number, but...

David Campbell

It'll be in that ballpark? What's your greatest opportunity right now on your opinion? Is that the PC-12 or the opportunity for 737s in China? What's your greatest opportunity?

Geoffrey Hedrick

The business aviation market is more immediate right now. The air transport stuff, especially over in the Far East, it's a longer term. It will involve obtaining approval of the Chinese certification authorities of our cockpit installations, and that takes typically in order of 6 to 9 months to do that. So that's a longer-term benefit. We did it on the PC-12 on the STC that we have and it seems to be the more immediate opportunity.

David Campbell

Right. And what is the latest you have -- information you have on the FAA mandate for NextGen implementation? Do you have any update on that as to what's going on?

Geoffrey Hedrick

[indiscernible] these things generate a couple of years out. It's all speculation where it's going, whether it's going to stay on track or extend. I mean we know it's going to be implemented, it's going to be big. Whether it gets stretched or not is your question. I guess we've have all gotten used to the delays, but I think it, hopefully this time, will be more like RVSM where they held to the dates more or less.

David Campbell

All right. And you would assume in that situation that you would get substantial new business once the FAA mandate is firm?

Geoffrey Hedrick

I think that's true. And we also believe that some of the work we've done with the Autothrottle allows us to do things like required time of arrival and some other operational aspects that give our airplanes that are equipped with our equipment real advantages as a minimum preferred treatment.

David Campbell

That's right. Well, it certainly is a -- you certainly have a lot of...

Geoffrey Hedrick

It also provides -- in the twins, it provides some real safety features that are very desirable and we hear a lot of very good things about it. So we have a -- the initial reception has been extremely good. We're hoping to work on that and exploit the market opportunity. (inaudible) all of the other products moving along.

David Campbell

You have a lot of opportunities. The question is when they will be realized? And...

Geoffrey Hedrick

Well, you're right. And -- but we've added additional staff in the form of marketing professionals in program management that's helping our sales. And not -- and even more importantly, the agreements with Lufthansa, we believe will be a major source of revenues as they get established in the marketplace.

David Campbell

Yes, there certainly is a need for some of your equipment in Europe. And I can't think of any better company to do that than Lufthansa.

Geoffrey Hedrick

Yes, they're terrific.

David Campbell

I wish we had one of those over here in the United States, instead of the old dogs. But anyway, I appreciate your help and I look forward to continuing to watch your situation. I hope for a pickup in revenues from these new STCs, which shouldn't be too late in coming. You should get some growth out of these STCs in fiscal '18, we think but...

Geoffrey Hedrick

We're optimistic about it, very optimistic. So we'll see how it works.

Jay Kumar

I got a quick question about the inventories and the receivables going down. Is that just correlation to the revenues going down as well?

Geoffrey Hedrick

And receivables going down.

Relland Winand

Oh, receivables, yes, that's what generated a lot of cash obviously in Q3. We had like about $4 million in receivable outstanding in Q2. And the collection receivables is what really generated the cash in -- and that was kind of flattened out with the level of business at this point.

Jay Kumar

So the reason of drop in revenue is that because a lot of biggest customers you have moved on to something else? Or is there any particular reason?

Geoffrey Hedrick

No, it's because we did a better job collecting primarily. And that's why, which is hopefully a good thing, we're trying to keep our receivables under control. So we improved the collection of our receivables and kept the aging to a manageable rate. They had some big long-termers out there. It's not going to continue to fall. We believe it'll be relatively stable from now on.

Jay Kumar

Okay. And the last question is, do you guys foresee buying back stock? Or -- because you got a ton of cash sitting down there. So what's your aim to do with that?

Geoffrey Hedrick

We always look at buying back. That's a standard analysis. And we discuss it at the -- we will be discussing it again at the board meeting. We think it's good value. We've just proven that in the past. So we have nothing to announce at this point, though.

Jay Kumar

Okay. Do you see any management looking to buy stock as well in the open market if it's cheap? Because that gives a pretty good confidence to the investors, you know?

Geoffrey Hedrick

Well, at least one person at management owns virtually double what any other investor does. So that ought to be some sort of endorsement.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got just a few questions for you. Last quarter, in answer to a question regarding a potential buyback, you alluded to wanting to sort of keep your powder dry in cash because there was potentially a very large order pending for the company that you were working on. Can you give us any additional information on what, if anything, might be going on with that?

Geoffrey Hedrick

Not a lot. Right now, that's not in the forecast. So that would -- that's no longer applicable. That program will be stretched and we may -- and we are no longer a contender in that program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And regarding the STC with intent to acquire for the autothrottle on the King Air. After that's acquired in a few months, how quickly thereafter would you expect to begin to get some revenue recognition and see some installs from Blackhawk?

Geoffrey Hedrick

Within a couple of months. I understand where we are right now. We sold our first system to a critical customer, a customer that has great experience in the product line. And we're doing a field installation analysis. We're monitoring his operation -- his use of the equipment for the next couple of months prior to releasing volume production so that we make sure that it's completely bug-free or is bug-free as we can make it. And everything is moving on very well right now. With the King Air, we should have a much, much shorter field evaluation because we will already have history on the Pilatus. So I would expect it to be pretty short from the STC to actual production deliveries.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand it's a pretty significant fleet of aircraft, that the target of opportunity there is awfully large. If -- an opportunistic basis, how quickly could -- I mean, I assume it's going to start out onesie-twosie, but how quickly could it ramp up into significant numbers?

Geoffrey Hedrick

I mean, I -- that's -- that would be speculation. But what I would expect to happen is that there'll be fleet operators so we'll have 10, 20, 30 at a time. So you would expect those to be the large step function increases in volume. We're offering a -- we would be offering a variety of -- I say a variety, a gap of autothrottle installations and it's our intention to do both the full cockpit and just in Autothrottle, we have -- we will be offering a stand-alone autothrottle so that we can capture markets where they already have an advanced cockpit and don't want to rip it out and put a new cockpit in. So we're addressing both sections of the market.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand the dollars for -- if you do a full cockpit and your full instrumentation panel along with the autothrottle. But the full ticket on that for a plane is -- it's a pretty substantial amount of dollars for aircraft, isn't it?

Geoffrey Hedrick

Yes, it is. But we're -- we've come up with two other versions. We have another version, which allows the operator to keep his existing radios. The initial offering required the replacement of radios, virtually everything in the cockpit. We now have an offering, which will allow him to keep the radios and reduce his installed cost by probably $75,000, which is very significant. In addition, we'll be offering for operators with -- like the Pilatus NG where there's -- a brand new aircraft comes out of the factory. They're not going to want to rip out the cockpit. We will be offering a stand-alone autothrottle system that can be readily installed. So we're addressing the market. And as we get some actual experience, remember we really didn't have it in the field and being exposed. Now we're getting feedback from our customer base and we're adapting to it.

Unidentified Analyst

Final question. When do you anticipate you might start seeing some benefits in your revenues from some of these new MRO relationships?

Geoffrey Hedrick

We're hoping in the next six months, but you know actual revenues over the next 6 months. But they're just getting trained in the product and just starting to get out in the field. So it's a little uncertain. But for the next 6 months sounds reasonable.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I guess as a follow on, in addition to Lufthansa Technik and a couple -- how many do you currently have right now?

Geoffrey Hedrick

Maybe about a dozen various agreements in place, and we're trying to grow that to about double of that over the next year.

Geoffrey Hedrick

Thank you. I appreciate your interest today. We're trying to build a broader base for our product line so that we get a longer-term demand for our product. As we develop new products, we're trying to increase their life span. And the Autothrottle is one of those products, which we believe will have a very long life span and happily, with its pat protection, will be around for a long time. We appreciate your interest today. Thanks, for joining us. Goodbye.

