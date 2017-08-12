Bojangles' Stock Will Drop Below $10 In 2018

Slow unit growth, negative comps, rising costs, and high fixed costs will drive BOJA's stock lower. I expect EPS to decline to $0.57 in FY2018, which is 30% below the guided $0.81 for FY2017.

BOJA hedged a large part of its chicken inputs. If it stays high as now, BOJA's restaurant contribution margins will fall from 16.2% to below 12% next year.

Around 45-50% of COGS is chicken-related products. Chicken prices are up almost 60% this year and expected to stay at these levels in the near term.

Horrible SSS trends, especially -7% traffic in Q2 2017, are a bad sign for the next quarters and years to come.

The restaurant sector is under pressure and Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) is not immune to a declining traffic. It is a competitive industry that is not able to increase prices to offset negative traffic and rising operating expenses such as healthcare/labor.

BOJA is facing an additional problem: 45% of its COGS is chicken (15-16% of revenue). For the current year, management hedged around 60-70%. Hence current margins do not fully reflect the ongoing increase in chicken prices. Chicken meat is considered healthier than red meat and a lot of restaurants focus on serving chicken meat to satisfy growing demand. Hence, the demand for chicken is growing in the US as well as globally. On the supply side, chicken meat producers are printing cash at the moment since demand growth outpaces supply growth and chicken margins are high. Processing facilities are running at full capacity, and even building new barns and ordering additional chicks takes up to 18 months. The whole supply chain of chicks is dynamic and increasing the size of the supply flock takes time and ultimately it takes more than a year until the increased supply capacity would flow through to production figures.

I expect restaurant contribution margins to fall below 12% in 2018 from 16.2% guided for fiscal 2017.

Comps 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Company 8.4% 4.5% 4.0% 3.60% 1.1% -2.0% Franchise 6.2% 1.4% 5.0% 4.40% 1.5% -1.0% Systemwide 7% 3% 4.6% 4.10% 1.30%

As you can see in this table, SSS has been decelerating year over year. Advent timed the IPO almost perfectly. However, because of the low trading volume and headwinds, it was not able to sell all its equity interest in time. Now it still holds 51% of the shares outstanding. This year's comps look better than the underlying trends: raising prices and benefiting from a mix shift is not sustainable. In a competitive environment, hardly any company is able to raise prices to keep margins at a healthy level. Comps will be negative 3-5% in fiscal 2018 if trends continue. BOJA's margins will suffer because of its high fixed costs. The company will have positive free cash flow even after a margin hit, but the problem is valuation.

Because of worse store economics, the company is opening fewer units and hoping for improvements. This is a smart move and what Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) should have done a long time ago:

At $13.50/share, you are paying a P/E of 17 for the current year. Next year, the stock would trade at a P/E of 24 and an EV/EBITDA of 11.5x. The business is under pressure, and its multiple and stock price have to adjust accordingly. With $0.57 in earnings, a share price above $10 does not make any sense. Basically, current shareholders are hoping for a multiple expansion for a business whose fundamentals are deteriorating and whose EPS is declining.

Rest 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 NI 32.1 21.9 23.5 25.3 27.2 DA 17.1 17.6 18.1 18.7 19.3 CAPEX (9.5) (9.8) (10.0) (10.4) (10.7) NOWC (1.4) (1.4) (1.7) (1.9) (2.1) FCF 14.9 28.3 29.9 31.7 33.7 Free Cash Flow Yield 5.4% 5.7% 6.1% 6.5% EBITDA 73.0 57.8 59.5 61.5 63.6 Net Debt 127.2 98.9 69.0 37.2 3.5 1.74 1.71 1.16 0.61 0.06

