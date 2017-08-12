Tyson Foods: Bright DGI Outlook

TSN has been on a strong EPS growth run over the past half decade, and the strong quarterly report and forward guidance add fresh momentum to the company's growth promise.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reported a solid earnings and revenue beat and also impressed with forward guidance, signaling to investors that its rapidly growing dividend is likely to continue its upward trajectory. Tyson reported 1% sales growth YTD and guided for ~$41 billion in FY18 revenue while profit margins will remain near last year's impressive numbers. Fueling this continued run of strong profitability are the projected 5% beef margins due to China reopening itself to U.S. beef imports and chicken maintaining double-digit margins.

These numbers reveal how TSN has benefited from the American society's recent dietary push towards increasing protein intake, and its balanced diversification between beef, chicken, and pork help insulate the company's profitability from highly volatile meat prices. Additionally, TSN has a competitive advantage over rivals due to the economies of scale it enjoys from its size and margins and efficiency that were improved through its acquisition of Hillshire in 2014. Additionally, its brand strength and reputation for operational consistency and excellence have enabled it to do substantial business as a supplier for restaurants such as Chick-fil-A. These strengths have enabled it to enjoy a half-decade of consistently strong EPS and dividend growth, providing considerable returns to shareholders (nearly a 400% share price appreciation in four years).

Despite the company's strong performance, its shares still sell at what appear to be fair if not cheap prices and its margins have been expanding over the past several years.

TSN S&P 500 TSN 5Y Avg* Price/Earnings 12.9 21.4 15.3 Price/Book 2.3 3.0 1.8 Price/Sales 0.6 2.1 0.4 Price/Cash Flow 9.0 13.1 9.9

The company's cheap Price-to-Cash-Flow valuation is especially enticing because it gives Tyson considerable flexibility in growing shareholder returns, whether it be via sustaining its dividend growth and float reduction trajectory (only a 15.7% dividend earnings payout ratio at present) or by making additional acquisitions to fuel inorganic revenue and earnings growth while seeking to strengthen its competitive advantages through synergies by combining the strengths with other businesses.

Despite these numerous positives, Tyson's future profitability is remarkably difficult to predict due to its low margins in red meat products (leaving a low margin for error), increasing competition and availability in the chicken industry, and profit sensitivity to highly volatile feed and livestock prices.

Additionally, the company's mediocre profitability implies that the business will have difficulty organically growing its business at high rates over the long term, thereby limiting its upside by making less lucrative return growth via acquisitions, share repurchases, and dividends, the most likely course of action for TSN's capital allocation strategy.

Several value investing sites believe that TSN is significantly undervalued. Simply Wall St says it is selling at a ~25% discount and Jitta.com says it is selling at nearly a 70% discount.

A DCF model using analysts' earnings per share growth estimates (~11% over the next five years) indicates that the company does offer good value at present prices (~13.5% projected annual returns).

Investor Takeaway

TSN lacks the durable competitive advantages (i.e., "moat") to make it a truly great "buy-and-hold-forever" kind of company. Its reliance on cheap feed and high meat prices and low margins and mediocre return on invested capital indicate that much of its future success is out of its control. Despite these areas for concern, its recent record of strong earnings and dividend growth, cheap valuation, dividend growth potential, and successful business model make it an appealing stock. Its strong quarterly report and guidance add additional momentum and assurance to the sustainability of its profitability. Investors looking to initiate/add to a position in TSN should keep a careful eye on chicken and beef margins in the coming quarters. If the company is able to sustain its current impressive levels in the face of intensifying competition, it will provide rich rewards through rising share prices and further rapid dividend growth. However, if they begin to decline, current prices may be a bit high and dividend growth may disappoint.

