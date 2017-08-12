Aevi Genomic Medicine's (GNMX) CEO Michael Cola on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 08:30 ET

Good day and welcome to the Aevi Genomic's Corporate Update Conference Call Medicine [Operator Instructions]. And now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brian Piper. Please go ahead sir.

Brian Piper

Thank you, Keith. Welcome to the conference call. As a reminder, a copy of today’s presentation can be found on the Aevi Genomics website. Participants on today’s call are Chief Executive Officer, Mike Cola; and myself Chief Financial Officer, Brian Piper.

Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to Slide two and remind you that today’s discussion will include statements about the company’s future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

And with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Aevi Genomic Medicine’s CEO, Mike Cola. Mike?

Mike Cola

Thank you, Brian and welcome everyone to our second quarter update. We've very brief agenda today we'll go through the summary of the offering, 001 and 002 and then Brian will take you through a financial update but before we get started I would like to say that we are extremely pleased to announce that we've raised $28 million in a private placement which was led by our strategic partner Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP is a globally renowned research in paediatric patient care powerhouse and we are proud to have them as our key collaborator. This investment will accelerate our work with CHOP with the goal of revolutionizing medicine using the genomic translational platform they have created over the last 10 plus years. We look forward to advancing new therapies for severe and debilitating childhood diseases as our collaboration continues to grow.

And I'm going to turn it back to Brian to take you through the details of the offering.

Brian Piper

Thanks, Mike and as you said we are very pleased to be able to conclude this financing with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation as the lead investor. Total proceeds from the offering gross proceeds will be 28 million purchase price for the common stock is $1.26 that represents a 3% premium to a 10 day VWAP prior to and including August 4th. It will be 8% warrant coverage that based on a pre-closing adjusted fully diluted capitalization, those warrants will have a five year term with an exercise price of $2.84. We're excited as well to say that there was additional participation from existing blue chip investors in Aevi and we're likewise very pleased to say that the CHOP Foundation has committed to provide up to an additional $5 million of equity financing through the period ending in June 30, 2018 subject to certain terms and conditions, we're very happy with that.

CHOP will have a board nominee following the conclusion of this offering that conclusion we expect to early in the fourth quarter of 2017 subject of course to the approval of the company's stockholders and should this come to a successful conclusion which we certainly hope to be the case, capital would provide funding into the first half of 2019 which would be tremendous, So overall very, very pleased with the financing and the ability to have such a strong partner in the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia involved with that.

And with that I will turn it back to Mike to walk through an operational update for the quarter and looking forward.

Mike Cola

Thank you, Brian. I'm on slide six just a brief update on 001 for context we thought we just remind you of the SAGA trial summary, obviously we didn't meet our primary end point of ADHD-RS however we showed very encouraging trends of improvement at the highest dose. We did show a trend towards efficacy in attention scale but the odd part of this trial is that we had very high response rates on the ADHD-RS and usually when you have a 70% response rate you hit your primary endpoint but in this case we had an unusual situation in that we had very binary outcomes with patients either responders or complete non-responders. So it meant we needed to dig into the data further. Obviously drug was safe and well tolerated.

That further analysis yielded a 19 subset that seemed very predictive of response, we chose the genes based on having matched pairs of patients both on drug and placebo. These nine genes account for about 10% of the paediatric ADHD market. It does not mean the other mGluR genes are not relevant but these are the ones that we felt we had the clearest signals on. And within these genes there is a novel discovery of CNTN4 mutations in ADHD. This discovery was enabled by the fact that we used a higher resolution gene chip than had been used in the past at CHOP or anywhere else and identified a new mutation that seemed more prevalent and very much predictive of disease and in this case response is well.

It represented about half of the responding patients or 5% of the ADHD market, our total patient population and all of the patients six of them in this trial achieved clinical response. These patients in general should more severe emotional disregulation and overall seemed like a much more severe phenotype. We had close to 100 in our screening trial. And CNTN4 is a known gene of interest in neurodevelopmental diseases including ASD although as I said earlier this particular CNV which is actually in the promoter region of the gene had never been described before.

We think this gives us a very clear path to market approval and launch with a much more focused and concentrated set of genes and we believe this will speed our development. So we're moving on to the next confirmatory trial of these results this is the [indiscernible] trial in ADHD multi-center roughly 20 sites placebo controlled Phase 2 confirmatory. We will be using a younger age set. We have clearance from the agency to go down to six, as you remember in the SAGA trial we were only able to study 12 to 17 year olds which have generally higher placebo effect. So we are pleased to be going into these younger patients, 6 to 12 year olds should make up about 75% of our study set, they generally have a lower placebo rates and we generally get larger signal sizes out of these paediatric patients. It's a three phase adaptive design which is again different from the first trial. The first phase will focus on CNTN4, the second phase will be the other genes and the grid out box in the bottom you do see that we may study no genetic mutation it really depends on our dialogue with the FDA as to whether we need to do that.

Patient screening is to begin early next month with top line data expected in mid-2018. We're using a very different methodology to recruit the patients which I'll take you through. We think it's a really novel patient centric approach. If you look at Slide nine you see the non-interventional trial that will feed, ascend, if you recall during SAGA we had a very similar approach in that we used clinical trial sites to screen the patients and identify mGluR positive patients. We also used that initial screening trial to collect a lot of phenotypic data which we thought was extremely valuable. Doing that without testing for whether the patient was interested in the trial or not or met inclusion or exclusion criteria led us to have a lower yield. This trial this non-interventional trial is focused purely on driving patients into ascend so we're doing that screening upfront. We will have three additional modalities of recruitment, one on the left hand side in orange is direct to physician that will be run by our Partner Genomine, Genomine [ph] is already out there in clinical settings accessing patients for genotyping, they have a predictive panel for ADHD bipolar disease and depression. They're guiding therapy based on genes mostly PK genes that they tell the physicians about. We're going to use social media in this trial, our partner here is Flash Clinical [ph] they have done this before and have accelerated trials in the past and then we're going to use patient communities which is Health Unlocked. So similar process in many ways to drive the patients to the ascend trial but we have three additional sources of patients and we have a much more focused approach to driving the patient into the trial and therefore we expect a higher yield.

Slide 10 you see the details of the protocol itself should be familiar to you, it is identical with the exception of the age group and the adaptive design piece but it is a four week optimization period followed by two week dose maintenance. As I mentioned earlier the younger patients should be getting a higher relative dose done in the SAGA trial which we think is important and there is a one week follow-up call which is focused primarily on safety. End points again the same ADHD-RS and CGII. As I mentioned earlier we're very much interested in getting a proof of concept trial off the ground in ASD, CNTN4 is a known mutation of interest in ASD, again this particular mutation has not been identified in ASD patients so we have done a lot of work this summer to go back through the CHOP bio-bank [ph], we regenotyped 500 patients with an ASD diagnosis and we have found the CNTN 4 mutation to be at a rate of around 6% to 8% of approximately a $1 million patient paediatric ASD group which gives us we think real potential for orphan designation.

Many people think, ASD and ADHD are two different sides of the same coin. ADHD is co-morbid in somewhere between 65% and 85% of subjects in most studies. So we get a signal in ADHD we think that will be very indicative of an outcome in ASD, even in ADHD claim, an ASD which no one has would be of great value but if we are able to show impact on one of the three primary symptoms of ASD either repetitive motion, sociability or language difficulties obviously that would be a home run.

We are studying the CNTN4 population, again same age group. The design is still underway, we have our consultants meeting coming up. We believe we will start with a signal finding study which will be open label ascending dose and probably a randomized withdraw to placebo. Typical scales although we are still debating which ASD scales we will be using in this trial and we hope to get this off in early 2018. The idea being that we would have optionality when this trial reads out along with the ADHD trial as to what indication goes first. Obviously there are some advantages of doing ASD first in that it would be more rapid pathway to market probably a much smaller orphan program and would probably command a higher price with ADHD coming to market second.

Onward to 002, as you remember it's a first in class biologic from Kyowa Hakko Kirin, it is a molecule that takes a light out of the inflammatory system and we are focused on severe paediatric onset IBD where we have seen light to be elevated. The program is now up and running. We have initiated our site at CHOP at the end of June and we are screening, we expected to have orphan designation as paediatric Crohn disease and we're focused on 8 to 12 patients that are over the age of 18 years old. These patients can consent and we have had some difficulties recruiting it's been slower than we expected, so we're starting two additional sites to accelerate enrolment and we're anticipating at least the first cohort of this open label trial to read out either at the end of this year or potentially the beginning of next year.

I will turn it over to Brian for a financial update.

Brian Piper

Thank you, Mike. I will quickly walk through the quarter. R&D expenses for Q2 2017 were $5.7 million, decreasing from $8.7 million for the same period in 2016 mainly related to decreased spend associated with the AEVI-001 program following the conclusion of the SAGA trial. G&A expenses for quarter were $2.4 million decreasing from $3 million for the same period in 2016 mainly due to decreased cost following the closure of the company's operations in Israel. Cash reported at June 30, 2017 was 21.4 million and as we have said in the past the current cash resources excluding the proposed financing which we hope to conclude in the fourth quarter but the current cash resources are estimated to fund operations into the second quarter of 2018 which to reiterate would get us through top-line data from the CNTN4 mutation positive ADHD trial that’s Part A and mid-2018 and initial data from the signal finding trial of AEVI-002 in severe paediatric onset Crohn's disease which we are hoping to have by year-end 2017 and 37.1 million shares outstanding as of August 4, 2017.

And with that these are the company's upcoming milestones as Mike alluded to earlier. We certainly will have quite a bit of activity in our clinical trials for our sites heading into the end of the year, early 2018 timeframe and we look forward to sharing data from each of those trials as soon as it's available. With that I will turn it back to Mike to conclude and I think we will go to Q&A session.

Mike Cola

Thank you, folks. I appreciate your attention today. It's momentous day for us, we're really excited about the continued growth in our relationship with CHOP and we look forward to great things in the coming years and with that I'll turn it back to Keith, the moderator.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Jason Butler with JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

So first question just on 001 and the ascend trial, can you just explain us as how we should think about the results from that trial reading out? Will we get results just from Part A first or will you complete all part A, B, and C before you read our results and how does that play into whether or not you need Part C or not?

Mike Cola

So the idea is that we do it sequentially and you should see CNTN4 first. We will warehouse the patients as we go through the screening process for the next Part B and so we should be able to do these trials sequentially but very rapidly and that's that the priority that we have in CNTN4 and then the other 18.

It doesn’t real impact so much Part C, Part C is really a regulatory question if we've shown enough negative data to the agency that we don't have to do that in Phase 3. As far as I'm concerned we already showed some pretty strong non-response in the SAGA trial and then it will be interesting to see how the agency views that data whether we have to do more of the non-mGluR positive patient population to show that it's not more widely useful as a drug.

Jason Butler

And then for the ASD trial can just walk us through the rationale for the randomized withdrawal design?

Mike Cola

Yes, I mean its still under consideration so the idea is that there have been relatively high placebo rates with the ASD trials and the reality is we want to get a signal that derisks our Phase 3 investment, so the idea is you actually take everybody in an open label, you take the responders and with those responders you do a randomized withdraw to placebo and so you should get an idea of placebo versus drug in the second leg of that trial but that's not that [indiscernible] Jason, I will say it's an elegant design and we'll be sitting down with our consultants in two weeks to finalize that.

Jason Butler

Great and then last question for me on 002, any additional color on the slower enrolment, is there anything about the inclusion, exclusion criteria things that are limiting the trial or is it just a question of finding the right patients?

Mike Cola

I think there's two things that make it a little more difficult than a typical Crohn's trial one we're looking for early onset disease which limits us to about 15 maybe maximum of 20% of the available patients that is something that we can loosen the criteria and still get a good data because we know light is elevated pretty much across the board in Crohn's disease and then the second issue is we do have a 12 week washout. I think you know that's a lot to ask of a patient to wash out for 12 weeks now if they're failing therapies and it's a two month therapy its only one more additional month of non-therapy but you know if you have severe Crohn's disease going a month with only steroids could be pretty difficult for you.

So obviously we're looking at all those things. You know as in all trials it's really a matter of continuing to prospect and push the patients towards the trial. We're taking corrective measures, we are getting a couple more sites up and running.

Operator

And the next question comes from Carol Werther of H.C. Wainwright.

Carol Werther

Congrats on the financing. So you'll get us to quite some more data. My first question is also on the paediatric onset Crohn's disease. So basically if you broaden the entry criteria how would that change and how close are we to getting this data by year-end?

Mike Cola

Yes, so broadening it would allow us access to us as I said to another 85% of the patients I don't think it creates an issue as far as our signal and what the agency is looking at this stage of gain for is safety data particularly at these lower doses. Remember this drug has been in Phase 1 but it's only been in healthy volunteers. So you know that to me is not a huge deal if we end up looking at that folks that don't have the early onset and I do think the first cohort, our goal is to have a couple patients minimally in the trial this year whether that data reads out, it's an eight week protocol or not is really dependent on when the patients come in to the trial and how long the washout is.

So we can't say we're not going to produce it by the end of the year but you know there is a likelihood that it will be the beginning of next year.

Carol Werther

Okay. And you know is the goal once we have this fees [ph] data and they're positive is it to take it forward as a mono-therapy or is there reason to use it with other biologics?

Mike Cola

Yes. So right now these are factory patients. So you will have failed on everything before you get on this. So initially it will be monotherapy but if you look at what's going on out there for very severe inflammatory diseases you're seeing cocktails being used on patients that are really severe and so I think down the road it will definitely end up being used in combination with other biologics depending on the patient, but initially these are any [indiscernible] alpha refractory patients and IL-23 refractory patients.

Carol Werther

Okay, and then do you plan to have any data presentations this fall at any medical meeting that we should be aware?

Mike Cola

Yes, that's a great point. Carol, can we come back to you on that because that’s been debated as to what we do and we have signed up for a couple of them but it's a question of what we're presenting and actually Gary is not here. So I would feel better coming back to you end of day or beginning tomorrow.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Matthew Andrews of Jefferies.

Matthew Andrews

What will define success for the 002 study? You mentioned safety data but to what else may we see -- what do you want to see on the efficacy side moving into potential pivotal sometime next year in '19.

Mike Cola

Yes, so this has a fairly objective end point in endoscopic healing and these are pretty severe patients that don't spontaneously remit. These aren't the waxing and waning mild to moderate Crohn's patients. So what we're looking for in an eight trial is endoscopic healing and again this isn't CNS, it should be something a lot more tangible than a scale that’s fairly subjective but that's what good looks like for us, it is not just establishing the safety in a sick patient but also getting a signal at least in a couple of the patients understanding why those patients responded. This is really a translational medicine program at this point in time but we should see real endoscopic healing. We do have the Crohn's activity index in there but you know that's a more subjective measure, it's a validated scale but with endoscopic healing that’s really the acid test for us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. All right, well there is nothing else at the present moment so this concludes question and answer session. I would now like to return the call to Mike Cola for any closing remarks.

Mike Cola

I just want to thank everyone for their attention. I also like to thank our team both here and at CHOP that worked so hard to get this deal done over the last couple of months. It looks simple when the announcement comes out but it was a complicated deal and everyone really pulled together to make this happen and I just want to send my thanks out to them. With that we will say goodbye.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

