Peyto Exploration & Development's (PEYUF) CEO Darren Gee on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Darren Gee

Thank you, Bridgette, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for tuning in to Peyto's second quarter 2017 results conference call. We realize this is a busy week for releases. So thanks for tuning in to listen to us talk and hopefully engage in some conversation here.

Before we get started today, I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday.

In the room with me today is most of Peyto's management team, anyway, we've Kathy Turgeon, our CFO; JP Lachance, our VP, Exploitation; Dave Thomas, our VP, Exploration; Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completion; we've got Todd Burdick, our VP of production. We're missing Scott Robinson, our COO; and Tim Louie, our VP of Land who are off on some much deserved summer vacation. But they'll be back with us next quarter.

I want to start this morning just with some general comments before we get into specifics about the quarter and take some questions from all those people listening in, if there are some.

So first off, I can say that we're glad to be through Q2 and all the wets and muddy conditions it brought, pretty much everybody working in the field just likes the mud even more than the cold and snow. But I will toss out a big thank you to those that slogged through all that mud on our behalf and all our field guys that still managed to get a lot accomplished, despite the wet conditions.

We're encouraged to see service cost soften a bit in the quarter as a result of the lower activity levels, that's usually the case during breakup. Obviously, we would've liked to get a lot more capital deployed in the quarter, but we did as much as we could without starting to incur a bunch of extra cost to drag things around or pay for extra -- pay extra for some of the tighter services that we needed. Most of the completions and tie-ins that we got done in the quarter were more towards the end of the quarter. So as a result, our production declined for the most part of the quarter as all of the activity that we did get done wasn't quite enough to complete the offset in decline.

The cash costs were definitely better this quarter, operating costs were back down where they're supposed to be. Unfortunately, transportation costs were up as we had to carry extra firm service to overcome the firm service restrictions that were imposed on TransCanada's NOVA system. That strategy, though, worked pretty successfully.

Without the extra firm, we would've had to shut in volumes on 21 days out of the quarter. While there was a significant amount of curtailment even in Q2. We're going to continue to use that same strategy in Q3, where we carry some extra risks and some extra transportation costs to make sure that we can flow during those days when there is curtailments.

Overall, though, cash costs are headed in the right direction. We're targeting back towards that $0.80 level. So we're headed that way here for the back half of the year, which is great.

Earnings were $40 million again, same as the first quarter. And while that's now 50 quarters in a row that we've had earnings, which is quite the record, we're still a bit shy of the $54 million dividend level. We are still forecasting by the end of the year that we can close that gap with growing production and improving profit margins. So for now we're leaving the dividend level where it is. But as we always do, we'll have a discussion at the next quarterly board meeting and we will assess where we're at.

Since the end of the quarter, we've been very busy. We completed most of the wells that we put off in the first and second quarter because of higher service costs. We referred to that often as our DUC list, or our drilled uncompleted well list. And those are now on production. Recent daily production has hit records levels and we've touched as high as a 115,000 boes a day. And in the first week of August, we had some pretty decent run times, so we averaged about 111,000.

Last couple of days, we've had some day gas off because day gas prices were really low. But those have strengthened here today and going into the weekend, they look like they're going to be a lot stronger. So we should be back up again to that 110,000, 115,000 level.

Remainder of August will be a little more volatile. We'll expect gas prices to be both up and down here for August and then there's a large TCPL outage that the industry's going to have to deal with on the NOVA system. Although, we just heard this morning actually that TCPL split the upstream James River area where a lot of the curtailments is supposed to happen into three different segments for this upcoming outage.

And we're going to be curtailed more -- I guess, we're not going to be, the northern areas at upstream James River are going to be curtailed a lot more I think than we thought. And southern areas, in fact where Peyto is, there will be a lot less curtailment. So that's finally some good news with respect to the TransCanada NOVA system curtailments we've been dealing with.

Into September, things should hopefully stabilize a bit as we enter the fall shoulder season and domestic demand starts to pick up again. So hopefully, that picks up the slack in the gas markets and we don't have to deal with some of these extremely weak daily prices. We don't have a lot exposed to the daily, about 10% of our production; all the rest of it is being hedged or put to the monthly. So we're well protected there, but there still is that little bit of daily gas that we've got to deal with.

For now, we remain busy drilling. We've got nine drilling rigs running and we're having some great well results. So despite the summer gas price doldrums that we're dealing with here, things are going along pretty well. But before we open it up to questions from those people listening in, I do want to engage some of the Peyto management team here and maybe talk a little bit about the future outlook and hope that, that provides a little bit of color.

So just want to go around the room here quickly, maybe starting with you, Lee, the rig count we've noticed here is back up after breakup to 200 and change. We're hearing maybe some noise from some of the service industries that they expect to be so busy that they can actually start charging more. Considering the future strip for natural gas, particularly, it's really weak. We can't, obviously, afford to pay more. So what's the plan? How do we keep our drilling and completion costs from rising against some of this supposed pressure that we're hearing about?

Lee Curran

Sure, Darren. The simple answer, I guess, is given our future strip environment that we're in today, if we can't maintain our capital structure, I guess we'll simply have to curtail our activity. Now that said, given the performance advantages that we've been able to accomplish and we continue to achieve relative to our peers in the basin, logic would dictate that similarly faced with service cost escalation, our peer group would also be cutting activity in a material way as well.

For the most part, we've been successful in holding off cost creep through the first quarter and well into the second quarter with performance gains, those outweighing any of the subtle pricing changes that we faced. But more recently, we've begun to face a little bit more of an aggressive push for pricing increases on a few key items, and I think I alluded to those in the first quarter call.

First quarter activity quickly burned off essentially all of the remaining surplus casing inventory that has been sitting on the ground in Western Canada. And as a result, new pipe deliveries are carrying a material increase that will have an impact on drilling costs. We've made some well-timed purchase commitments, those being made back in the fourth quarter of 2016. And the pricing associated with those commitments essentially carried us through the second quarter of this year.

However, we've essentially come to the end of our rope on this supply of low-cost pipe. This -- at present pricing levels, this is going to have an impact of about $75,000 a well, increase to our drill cost. So we're going to keep working hard and push for further performance gains to help offset that and hopefully, activity level finds a nice balance to the supply cost of the new pipe.

On the fracturing services side, we've also begun to see material cost increases outside of any of our technical inputs. The supply versus demand equation continues to be driven by the ability and, perhaps, even to a certain extent an appetite of -- by some of the service -- frac service providers to step up enough to reactivate some of the idled equipment.

There's been some recent consolidation in this sector and with that, it appears to carry some promotion for increased margins, ahead of increasing capacity. I suspect that at least, to a certain extent, the current commodity prices are generating a bit of reluctance to add substantial numbers of increased personnel.

Given this current utilization in the sector, at least for some -- or at least for the time being, the days of no-charge rig ups and no-charge standby are essentially gone, associated with our own delays at least. But on a positive note, we've effectively knocked off our overhang of our DUC inventory and, to the best of our knowledge, the rest of the industry that was suffering a completion backlog have made similar strides in this regard.

So on the basis that current activity levels in this 200 active rig count range is stable, we should see the supply of frac crews relative to demand also stabilize. In other words, once industry as a whole has cleaned out their DUC overhang, there should certainly be less infield squabbling for a turn in the queue to frac wells. And with that, there should come a reduction in the perceived excess demand and in the elimination of support for pricing increases.

Darren Gee

Okay. So then JP, if we can and Lee is successful in keeping our costs sort of where they're at on the drilling side with some performance improvements. And on the completion side, we can keep completion costs where they're at but maybe pull back a little bit in activity levels and the capital budget cuts that we expect from maybe some of the rest of the industry. How does the remaining locations that we have for 2017 in our drill schedule for 2018, that we've already started to populate, how does that look from a returns perspective? Does this future's price affect what we had planned? Or are we still good with the schedule that we've got?

JP Lachance

That's a good question, Darren. As I imagine, there's lots of conversations in the board rooms of gas producers in Calgary these days that -- about how to remain profitable with the current gas price outlook. You know at Peyto, we're always tuned into that current strip to ensure that the money we spent today will generate value based on what our future production or that future production will fetch at those prices.

So we've seen some pretty low prices over the last few years but I'm not sure that the AECO 5-year strip has ever been this low in Peyto's lifetime. But I can tell you that we've tested the 80-odd wells we've got planned for the remainder of our 2017 drilling program, which would also translate into our 2018 program. Against this strip, the returns are there but there's not a lot of room for missteps or inflation.

So what that means is that we are and we will be selective on the locations we drill in the current environment. And we'll react quickly to the feedback they give us to ensure that our returns are preserved. As we mentioned in our release, we don't believe these prices can sustain current gas production levels so at some point, supply will tighten and demand will drive those prices back up. But in the meantime, capital discipline is going to be paramount. And as Lee said, we'll slow down if we can't keep our costs in line.

Part of that, the construction of large costly facilities like the Brazeau plant, is part of that economic test. These expenditures will go towards our full-cycle costs so they need to be justified in supporting our full-cycle return analysis.

If we can make other adjustments to existing infrastructure and/or delay or defer those costs while still meeting our targets, then we will. So in summary, we can still make money in this price environment but cost control plays a more important role than ever. But that's something that we've shown we're pretty good at.

Darren Gee

Yes, absolutely. Okay, good. Let's look -- let me ask Dave, we came out of the closet, so to speak, in our news release about a new play area that we've got called the Whitehorse and the fact that we think we're maybe at a stage now where we're going to be building new gas plants. So obviously, we must be feeling pretty confident about the inventory and opportunities we've got there. Without sharing too much with our competitors, Dave, what can you tell us about this new play area? And what kind of running room we've got?

Dave Thomas

Well, Darren, we've been slowing adding lands south of Ansell in the Whitehorse and Minehead areas for quite some time. We've accumulated over 60 sections down there with about 31 sections at Whitehorse specifically. We drilled three Wilrich horizontals at Whitehorse and two more licenses have just come out. Another 16 well survey requests are in progress to get the ball rolling for 2018.

So the three wells we've drilled there have been tied in and the first two have been placed on production to third-party processing at restricted rates and the third well should be producing tomorrow. We're quite happy with the outcome so far, and we have 75 additional Wilrich horizontal locations mapped on the Whitehorse lands. Companywide, we've drilled, completed and tied in 323 Wilrich horizontal wells to date. And it's been the most reliable zone in our inventory. So we're really pleased to have more of it.

Darren Gee

You bet. 80 wells, that's a lot. All right. Okay, great. Let me just ask one more question. I want to talk to Todd Burdick, our VP of Production, just a little bit about sort of managing some of those daily volatility that we've seen with gas prices, Todd. We've been seeing some really volatile prices here in July and so far in August. Everything from $2.50 gas, which is what we would expect to minus $2 gas prices on a daily on one day.

So obviously, our response has been to shut in any gas that's subjective to the daily price, in other words, any gas we haven't either already hedged with the financial contract or put to the monthly price, which we know what that price is going to be for the month. And you say we're doing this with very little additional cost, and so I'm curious how that is.

Others in the industry and from what we've seen on daily receipts on TransCanada and on their NOVA system, they seem very reluctant to shut in when gas price gets really weak. I've heard the excuse that it's too expensive to go shut in all that gas. How are we able to turn it on and turn it off so easily without incurring a whole bunch of cost?

Todd Burdick

Yes, Darren, well, from an operation perspective, it really doesn't cost us any incremental money to shut in and then turn gas back on. We -- essentially, we use our SCADA system, which not only measures and records gas flow but also allows us to optimize and control when and for how long a well can flow.

So we essentially make changes to setpoint that tell a well's flow computer not to open the well up. We have a standardized network which connects eight of our gas plants and all the wells that flow to them, so that the shut-ins are all done remotely from a central operation center, our office in town usually in essence.

So this means that we don't have to divert operators from doing their daily task to go and manually swing bells. And at the same time, that wells are going down, we are shutting down compressors for various plants to match the new flow, which is just an operator hitting a button.

We have a predetermined list of wells that we are ready to shut in and by using this approach, we're able to shut in 100 or more wells in a couple of hours. And then the same thing happens when the AECO price recovers. We change the setpoints back and the wells start flowing, compressors are brought back online. Again, this can all be done in a matter of a couple of hours so that we're able to get production back up to 112,000 to 115,000 barrels a day as soon as possible. And then it also helps that 99% of our production flows through our own facilities.

So we have no take or pay commitments with third-party processors that force us to keep flowing gas at an uneconomic price.

Darren Gee

Yes, you bet. Okay. Awesome. Okay. I don't want to talk too much this morning, I know it's a busy morning for a lot of conference calls but maybe at this point, Bridgette, we can throw the lines open to those listening in and if there's some additional questions from some investors and analysts, then we can take those at this time.

Darren Gee

Okay. Well, thanks, Bridget. Again, I appreciate there's a lot of calls going on right now this morning and then during this week, lots of results. So thanks for everybody for listening in. We're busy working away already on Q3 and I think it's going to be an exciting quarter for us, especially as we get past some of these outages and restrictions, which actually this morning look like they're not going to be nearly as impactful to us as we feared maybe originally. But we've got our sight set on a busy back half of the year.

We're going to be even more efficient than we've ever been to make sure that we can weather the storm of some weaker gas prices in the short term and long term. We still got our eyes firmly set on significant profitability from our capital programs. So nothing about the strategy at Peyto has changed. And we'll be back here with Q3 results in a few months. And hopefully, with some more exciting news, maybe even on some of these newer areas that we're starting to explore into. So thanks again for listening in.

