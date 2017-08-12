Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Epigenomics Analyst and Investor Conference Call regarding the results of the Second Quarter and the Half-Year 2017. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation. Let me now hand the floor over to Mr. Peter Vogt.

Peter Vogt

Thank you, Beatrice, and thank you, everyone, for joining Epigenomics conference call on our 2017 second quarter financial results. Detailed information on our financial results was released this morning and is available on our Company website. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Our actual results may differ materially from such statements.

My pleasure now to hand over to the Company's CEO, Greg Hamilton. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q2 2017 earnings call. The focal point of Q2 was the voluntary takeover offer by Summit Hero Holdings of €7.52 per share. Regretfully, the minimum acceptance threshold of 75% was not met. Therefore, the takeover offer failed. As was to be expected, our stock prices subsequently dropped by over one-third.

Now the Company has turned our attention to securing the robust financing necessary for Epigenomics to create long-term shareholder value. For Q2, the revenue was €246,000, an 80% decrease from Q2 prior year. The decrease is due to the stocking effect of Polymedco's initial orders post FDA approval. 2017 revenue and test volume continued to be challenged by the current Medicare list rate and lack of Medicare coverage in United States.

Our adjusted EBITDA of negative €3.4 million was in line with prior year. The net loss for the quarter was negative €4.1 million compared to negative €3.3 million for Q1 2016. The difference was mainly due to the share-based compensation payments. Correspondingly, the cash consumption in the quarter was €3 million compared to €1.9 million in the previous year. Cash consumption is in line with adjusted EBITDA.

Epigenomics ended Q2 with €7.7 million in cash and marketable securities. We expect the convertible bond that was part of the tender offer to be executed this quarter, the additional cash and the convertible bond will be approximately €6.5 million, thus bringing the total available cash balance to approximately €14 million. This provides a cash reach in Q3 2018.

Epigenomics is now exploring additional financing options to add the robust capital needs required to successfully commercialize Epi proColon and develop our deep pipeline of other liquid biopsy tests. On Monday, we released an ad hoc regarding the cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital. This announcement was a statutory requirement and does not reflect any further capital market transactions that we have consistently discussed as required from success of Epigenomics.

In early July, we adjusted our outlook for the second half of the year. Due to the fact that revenue remained below expectations in the first half of 2017, and the fact that there would most likely be no Medicare reimbursement in the U.S. market for the remainder of the year, we now expect revenue to be between €1 million and €1.5 million for fiscal 2017. Based on the reduced revenue forecast, the adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between negative €12.5 million and negative €14 million at the end of the year.

With the failure of the tender offer, we have now shifted our focus to securing the robust funding required for Epigenomics to achieve long-term shareholder value. We are evaluating all financing and strategic options for the Company. Operationally, the three key areas of focus for 2017 continue to be reimbursement, guidelines and launch of Epi proLung. We believe we are making progress with reimbursement and expect some clarity in this area prior to year-end. However, as the reimbursement process is complicated, we cannot guarantee this timing.

As we have discussed numerous times, commercial penetration in United States is directly correlated with reimbursement, specifically Medicare reimbursement. We therefore believe significant commercial ramp will be possible after this milestone is achieved. Medical guideline inclusion is also an important factor in reimbursement and commercial ramp. As with reimbursement, we are committing significant resources to guideline inclusion.

In regards to new products, we are on track to complete CE marking for Epi proLung by year-end. Epigenomics has a large opportunity in front of us. We need the capital necessary to realize this opportunity. We have always viewed 2017 as a transformational year for the Company as we secure the resources necessary and achieve critical milestones, such as reimbursement for the long-term success of the organization.

Thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first questioner is Marietta Miemietz from equinet Bank.

Marietta Miemietz

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got some number on reimbursement and the financial dynamics. So can I infer from your comment earlier that you basically expect to get a positive reimbursement decision by year-end, which would imply reimbursement from the middle of 2018. So that's your base case scenario. Is that correct? And what do you think are the gating factor is that will determine when you actually get a positive reimbursement decision?

I also wanted to ask about financial dynamics before and after reimbursement. Would you say that the Q2 sales that we saw are run rate until reimbursement is granted? Or do you expect to get some meaningful uptake in the private sector before that? And once Medicare starts reimbursing the test, how long do you think it would take from that moment until you could finance your operations out of cash flow as access to external capital was limited?

Yes, somewhat related, a question on your cash-reach guidance. You've been very clear in the past that you need to invest heavily into marketing to push Epi proColon to its potential. So presumably your cash-reach guidance to Q1 and Q3 2018 actually includes quite a bit of discretionary spend that you could reduce if it became necessary to ensure the viability for 2019 and beyond. But can you give us a sense for the maximum cash reach if you were to decrease your monthly cash use to the bare minimum? And how fast do you think you could actually current down spending levels if it became necessary?

And then I have kind of bunch of more technical questions around viability. The first is on the Cathay Pacific convertible. Is that really completely in the bag, or could any circumstances arise that would allow Cathay to pull out? And can you just remind us of the conditions? And is there any risk at all that you could be breaching any financial or operational cap covenants, including anything that could impact on your agreement with Polymedco?

And then just my final question, just to be 100% sure, that loss modification that you had to do under German law, because half of the nominal capital has been consumed, that won't actually - that's really just a technical thing and it will not affect the viability of the enterprise in anyway. So you do have the cash reach until 2018? And with the Cathay convertible, you should be able to repay that technical issue of the diminished nominal capital very shortly. Is that correct? Thank you very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you so much, Marietta. I might need you to repeat some of those questions. I will try and get to all of them. So I'll start on the - some of the last questions first. The convertible bond that was part of the tender was agreed as part of that process, and we see no risk to executing now. We are in that process now of execution. So we have very, very high confidence that we will close. There is nothing that we know of that would prevent that from happening.

So that would add that cash to the balance sheet and extend our reach. In regards to the nominal capital and the issues with the ad hoc, you are absolutely correct. It is a statutory requirement. It is based upon the book value of equity, not the market value of equity or our ability to raise financing. So it's just a statutory requirement that we had to do. So that's the answer in regards to those two questions. In regards to cash...

Marietta Miemietz

Can you just remind us of the terms with the convertible as well?

Gregory Hamilton

It is backed by a certain number of shares that was listed in the tender documents. And so the term of the convertible is through the end of 2018. By that time or previous to that, the holder of the bond, in essence, can convert into equity. And then in regards to cash reach, the cash reach in 2018 is actually based upon our current cash consumption rate. We would be challenged to significantly reduce our cash burn to extend runway beyond that in that we are a pretty lean organization as it is, and we have certain obligations going forward.

So for example, we have the post-approval study as part of our PMA. We are required to continue to operate that study as part of our PMA approval. So we do have some levers to minimize cash burn. But from a material perspective, we would be challenged to really push it out much longer than that. So we've always been clear to everyone that the company is in growth mode. We need the capital to grow and that has just been reflective with any company that has been successful in the cancer diagnostic space in the U.S. has ultimately been well capitalized to achieve those opportunities. And then in regards - if you could repeat some of your other questions, I want to make sure I get to all of them.

Marietta Miemietz

I just wanted to make sure - so you're not at risk of breaching any covenants or any sort of your agreements with Polymedco where they would say, okay, if there is no reimbursement by such and such date, or you're not [indiscernible] or anything.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. We're not in jeopardy of breaching any covenants that we are aware of. So again, the company and our partners realize that we need to raise capital to seize the opportunity. All of them have been very supportive in that endeavor, but we are not in jeopardy of breaking any covenants that we are aware of.

Marietta Miemietz

Okay, great. And I think the rest was really more around like the operational performance of the reimbursement, so I've gotten a sense that you were sort of expecting this year or by year-end that you would get reimbursement within six months, i.e., with your base case with reimbursement mid-2018, is that correct?

And what are the gating factors to that? And then I mean, once you do that, in fact, reimbursement, how fast do you think you could actually get to the point where you can finance your operations out of cash flow? And what is reasonable run rate until you get that reimbursement? So just help us a little bit with our modeling really.

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So I think your assumptions in regards to reimbursement, those are the time lines that we are identifying with - we obviously would love to secure reimbursement as quickly as possible. As we discussed, there are two methods, an NCD approach, which is the national coverage determination, also legislation. So just based on the inherent nature of those two, we would hope to have clarity in either one of those areas by year-end, which you are correct.

There's about a six-month lag then between once we get that clarity to actual reimbursement kicking in. So that would be around mid-2018, assuming, obviously, we get that clarity by the end of this year. And then once we get reimbursement, reimbursement kicks in.

We do believe we would see significant commercial ramp. As to when we would break - be able to basically stabilize the business from our own cash flows, that's to be determined. And also is dependent on the amount of money we invest in that initial commercial ramp because with reimbursement it allows us to go full steam into marketing the product, and we might be better off in the early stages investing heavily in the brand, the brand awareness to create the greatest amount of long-term shareholder value.

So we would be too premature to say when we think that timing would be, but we do think the opportunity is absolutely significant. I mean, as you know, there is anywhere between 25 million to 30 million patients in the unscreened market. So there is a big upside to once we get reimbursement to gain market share amongst those patients.

Marietta Miemietz

Would you say until you get [indiscernible] we've seen in Q2, are kind of your run rate in terms of sales and in terms of profitability?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. And the reason is that the very interesting dynamic for us in regards to reimbursement, so if we push a product from a commercial standpoint significantly without reimbursement, you run the risk of a backlash from physicians who order it, because they order the test for a patient, the patient gets the test and it's not reimbursed. The patient calls up the doctor's office and complains. And that is the number one issue with ordering physicians. They don't want to take those calls. It disrupts their practice and then it affects their future ordering pattern.

So you are in this position that until you get reimbursement, you are challenged on really pushing the product. When you introduce it to a physician that orders the test, typically, their first question is, is it reimbursed? So we understand that today we are seeing sample volume growth, which is great. So that's happening in spite of not having reimbursement, which means the patient is at - potentially has to pay cash for the test. I mean, there is demand for it already, but, again, you do not see significant commercial ramp in the United States until reimbursement is in place.

Marietta Miemietz

That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you, Marietta.

Operator

Next up is Wilhelm Zours from Deutsche Balaton.

Wilhelm Zours

Hello. I have some questions regarding to the actual finance situation right now. So this conversion, note that you want to place now, is it unchanged with the conditions like in the document, in the offer document? So it's not adjusted to the lower share price we have now. This is one question. And I would like to know whether you have been approached by other parties for takeover talks after this last one failed? And how is your contact now to Cathay Fortune? Are you in talks with them to do the same thing like [indiscernible]? So a second try again with Cathay Fortune. What do they say to you, or what did you say to them?

And what is the possible outcome of the reimbursement decision? So is it just yes or no, Are there any options in between this? So what are these options and what's the most likely one from your point of view? And I would like to know how big is the market without reimbursement. So if this would be - if we assume the worst case, what would it mean for the company and for the market in U.S.?

Also I would like to know whether there are any plans for the Chinese market because, obviously, Cathay was interested also in the Chinese market? And what is the capital need to break even, if we assume different reimbursement decisions? So maybe you can say, in the worst case, we had this and this capital need to break even and this would be the path we would go, or in the best possible outcome, if we get the decision this year for full reimbursement, how much would be the capital need in this situation? Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you for the questions. I will try and make sure I answer all of them. In regards to the convertible bond, yes, the terms are exactly the same as in the offer document. So the amount of cash we receive upfront is not connected to the current share price. It is a fixed amount. And then in regards to our relationship with the bidder, we have a very positive relationship with the bidder. The bidder has actually put out a press release on the Summit Hero website, obviously, stating they are a significant shareholder in the company, and they are still supportive of the company.

However, anything beyond that is ultimately determined by the bidder, is not necessarily determined by us. And so, therefore, we have no comment on anything in the future in regards to Summit Hero as that's the determination made by them. And then in regards to reimbursement, Medicare reimbursement ultimately is binary. We either get coverage, not. There are multiple methods to get coverage. So a national coverage determination issued by CMS or legislation are the two paths that we have to achieve that. So there is no in between in regards to Medicare.

Medicare, about 50% of our available market, the other 50% is covered by private insurance. We do have some private insurance companies that are covering the test up right now. We see other private insurance companies that are not. That is a very standard process for a new test introduced into the U.S. market and it takes time then for - to get a vast majority of those private insurers to pay, but that process is pretty normal course.

So ultimately, what is the outlook for the Company without Medicare reimbursement? It is more challenged because it is 50% of the available market by a single payer. In addition, many of the private insurance companies peg off of Medicare, both on rate and potentially coverage. So we do see it as a critical milestone for the company, and you would also look at that for any screening test, for age-eligible population, Medicare reimbursement is absolutely important for ultimate success.

So in regards to the prospects of the Company without reimbursement, we think it's a fantastic product. But ultimately, you would be challenged to identify a successful screening test for any other disease state that did not have reimbursement and was successful. Esoteric tests, yes, can be cash based and be successful. To have large-scale screening participation, reimbursement is going to be a necessary requirement in this market. Were there any questions I missed?

Wilhelm Zours

Thank you. To the first answer, I have a question, again. So I did not ask for the amount of money you can raise with the conversion bond. I would like to know whether the conversion price remains the same. Of course, you can raise €6.5 million if you - in exchange, you have to offer now, let's say, 2 million shares with regard to the first that you change the conversion price because the price of the share has been low and low. So this still would mean you can get €6.5 million, but you have to give more shares in - if it's converted, so...?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes, the convertible bond has a fixed number of shares that are backing it.

Wilhelm Zours

So this means that the conversion price for one share of - for the bond could be converted and shares remains absolutely the same?

Gregory Hamilton

No. So there's a fixed number of shares and they are - so the repayment is pending on whatever the market price of the share is at that time. And then if the number of shares do not cover the outstanding value of the bond, company owes the difference as debt.

Wilhelm Zours

So this means the conversion price is determined by the conditions by the price when it's converted?

Gregory Hamilton

Correct.

Wilhelm Zours

Are you interested to have other investors in this converted bond? Would you...

Gregory Hamilton

This convert is already spoken for with the bidders. So we have both less of a contractual obligation relative to this bond, and that was part of the negotiations for the takeover process.

Wilhelm Zours

Yes. But you could increase the counter value of the bond. You could say, we issued 10 million out of - for this bond?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. And we look at that as other financing activities. And as we said during the call, we are looking at all financing and strategic alternatives to raise the money necessary for the company.

Wilhelm Zours

Okay. And with regard to the answers for the reimbursement, I understand that Medicare is yes or no, and are there chances to go again to Medicare in two years or in three years? Or how long is it binding this, yes or no? And would you need to go again and try another - to get another decision?

Gregory Hamilton

So there is no time limit on when a national coverage determination can be issued, okay? So a national coverage determination could happen next month, it could happen four months from now, it could happen a year from now. So there is no time limit and the same with legislation.

So there is no absolute that if it doesn't happen by this date, it will not happen. That does not exist. So legislation is - a bill has to be passed by Congress. That's the process in United States. And then, in regards to the NCD, we have discussed in the past that an NCD, we believe, is tied to medical guideline inclusion. And those medical guidelines, there is multiple of them and the timing of those guidelines vary from the issuer.

Wilhelm Zours

Okay. And the last question, which was [indiscernible]. Are there any plans for the Chinese market?

Gregory Hamilton

Yes. So we still have our strategic relationship with BioChain. So BioChain has licensed our product in China. They are going through the reimbursement process as well in China and are commercializing the test. And they have also licensed Epi proLung in China as well, so we do believe that the long-term market capabilities in China are significant, but as we discussed, for example at the AGM, for China, assumes our IP, and we get a royalty rate.

Wilhelm Zours

And what's the best estimate for the decision in China for the reimbursement there?

Gregory Hamilton

Sorry, can you repeat that question?

Wilhelm Zours

What is your best estimate for the timing for the reimbursement decision in China?

Gregory Hamilton

It's ongoing right now. So the reimbursement decisions in China are by province, unlike national reimbursement decision. The decision is the pricing that you can charge in each province. So that takes some time. We are aware that our partner has gotten reimbursement in some other provinces and is starting to commercialize in those provinces, but has not achieved reimbursement in other provinces yet.

Wilhelm Zours

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next up is Simon Scholes from First Berlin.

Simon Scholes

Yes. Good afternoon. You've indicated in your response to the first questioner, there could well be a six-month time lag between a positive decision on coverage determination, either by NCD or by legislation. I was wondering if you could tell us what accounts for that time lag?

Gregory Hamilton

For example, on the legislation, it's written in the bill. The bill states that once it's signed into law that within six months Medicare needs to start reimbursing for the test. So that time lag is written in the bill, and you have to do that in the bills because you have to get CMS a certain amount of time to operationalize the reimbursement.

So they have to update their systems and their subcontractors and all that. So that's why that's very standard course for legislation that there is that time lag from approval until implementation and then an NCD can be fairly similar. So the process for an NCD can be - an NCD application is accepted by CMS. They do a six months review and then they implement. So that six-month is pretty standard for the market.

Simon Scholes

Okay. Thank you very much for that.

Operator

At the moment, there seem to be no further questions. [Operator Instructions] And the next questioner is [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking the question. One question may be regarding the timing you expect for your refinancing. Would you rather like to wait until the decision is made to reimbursement in the U.S., meaning that capital increase would be done thereafter or would you also consider doing it before the decision has been made?

Gregory Hamilton

We are looking at all options right now, including before the decision is made. We clearly would like to have more cash on the balance sheet right now because we clearly believe that we need to start investing in the product, the commercialization of the product, the branding today to capitalize on the opportunity when reimbursement comes if - we don't want to have to start that process after we get reimbursement because it just delays the timing for us relative to the size of the opportunity.

Unidentified Analyst

That's a good point. The other point would be of cost, let's say after positive reimbursement, you would get a very much favorable terms on your capital increase?

Gregory Hamilton

Absolutely, we would - if positive, reimbursement determinations have a significant effect on the company, both in our access to capital and the amount of capital. We completely agree with that. So ultimately, we think that the larger capital increases will be post reimbursement, but there is definitely a place for and the need for capital now as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Thanks a lot.

Operator

There are no further questions.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you everyone for joining the call, and thank you for the questions today. And we look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call.

