PICO Holdings' (PICO) CEO Maxim Webb on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and welcome to PICO Holdings' Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Perri, PICO's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

John Perri

Thank you and welcome to all of you who have joined us to discuss PICO Holdings' financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Our earnings release is available on our investor website at investors.picoholdings.com under Press Releases.

I'm here today with Max Webb, our President and CEO. Max and I will provide some brief prepared remarks and then we'll be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words such as estimate, anticipate, expect, believe, intend, may, will, should, seek, approximate or plan or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictors of future events. PICO Holdings expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to reflect any change in PICO Holdings' expectation with regard thereto or any other changes and events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Please refer to our SEC filings and our Investor Relations website for additional information.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Max.

Maxim Webb

Thank you, John. Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining our call today. On August 4, the merger of our former homebuilding subsidiary, UCP, Inc., with Century Communities, Inc. was completed. As a result of this transaction, we received cash of approximately $55.3 million and 2.4 million shares of Century common stock, representing approximately 9% of Century's total shares outstanding, with a market value of approximately $57.9 million based on Century's stock price at the market close yesterday. We're pleased to see this transaction completed and we believe Century Communities is a very dynamic homebuilder, led by smart and experienced operators. We look forward to seeing continued growth and progress in the expanded Century operations as well as the successful transition and ongoing efficiencies for the 2 merged companies.

As of today, including the cash received from the UCP merger with Century, we have approximately $92-point million of cash on our balance sheet for both working capital purposes and available to return to shareholders. The board is deeply committed to returning capital to shareholders. After providing for adequate working capital required for our remaining operations, our capital allocation policy is to return capital to shareholders. The board is in the process of determining the optimal timing and methodology with respect to returning capital, but we want to be clear that the company's business plan does not contemplate redeploying capital to operations. Our focus continues to be on the monetization of our assets.

Let me now address our future cost base and working capital requirements. As a result of the sale of our subsidiary, UCP, our remaining important and significant assets are our wholly owned subsidiary, Vidler Water Company and our approximately 9% holding in Century Communities' common stock. Due to the simplification in operations, we're in the process of implementing various cost-cutting measures which are expected to have the impact of reducing our future estimated annual net cash costs. Our water and land assets require ongoing capital in order to maintain and keep those assets in good standing, pay continuing regulatory and lobbying costs as well as to meet ongoing engineering and infrastructure maintenance requirements and cover the costs of employees with the necessary expertise to oversee and manage these operations.

Our water assets generally do not generate cash flow prior to monetization. However, we're actively pursuing opportunities to generate some revenue from certain assets during the assets' holding periods. Due to this lack of recurring revenue, we need to retain enough working capital to cover our ongoing costs for the foreseeable future. In addition, there are material costs related to remaining and complying with being a public company which provides proper liquidity and meaningful financial and operational information to our shareholders. We have adjusted and continue to adjust corporate level and Vidler costs to account for the fact that this company's asset base has and is being reduced and we're in a return of capital mode.

Management compensation levels will be significantly reduced, as both John and I have elected to reduce our annual base salaries by 15% each. We will reduce the headcount at the corporate level and we have identified and made several other cost savings. We anticipate that once all these changes have been implemented, our normalized net cash burn which includes all project costs such as property taxes, et cetera, on our real estate and water assets, will be approximately $6.1 million per annum, subject to any future extraordinary expenses or incentive compensation.

The company has executed at a rapid pace on many items with respect to its business plan and improved corporate governance in the last year. Our balance sheet going forward will reflect the fact we will only be consolidated in one net operating enterprise, Vidler Water Company. These changes have required much management and board effort. But as a result of completing these efforts, the board will now intensify its focus on our remaining business at Vidler and to assist management in maximizing shareholder value from our water assets.

That wraps up my brief remarks. And now I'm going to turn the call over to John, who will provide a brief overview of our second quarter results and financial position.

John Perri

Thank you, Max. Our water resource and water storage operations did not record any significant revenues during the second quarter of 2017. However, we're pleased to announce that in July of 2017, we signed a solar lease agreement using the Fish Springs Ranch property. The agreement provides for a 36-month option period but, if exercised, would lease a minimum of 100 acres up to a maximum of 750 acres at $500 per acre, with a 2% rate increase annually.

Our corporate segment reduced overhead expenses during the second quarter and as Max mentioned in his comments, our cost-cutting measures are anticipated to result in a much lower burn rate going forward. Contributing to that effort, in June 2017, our Board of Directors elected to terminate our deferred compensation plans. The remaining deferred compensation balance of approximately $4.1 million will be distributed to participants no earlier than 1 year from the date of termination.

Lastly, as of August 5, we estimate that we had approximately $190 million of net operating losses which includes the tax loss on the sale of UCP. We will be able to offset the taxable income from the sale of our water credits earlier this year which means we will not pay any federal income tax on the sale.

Our board approved a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan during the quarter which was effective on August 4, 2017. We plan to submit the plan to shareholders for ratification at our next Annual Meeting. Regardless, we continue to record a full valuation allowance on our net deferred tax assets.

With that, we will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Andrew Shapiro with Lawndale Capital Management.

Andrew Shapiro

A few questions, if I could, on the corporate level and drill down on that water side. But on the corporate level, when does the board and the company currently view as a timetable to make a decision on the best way or at least the first way to return capital to shareholders? And I ask that because in reviewing your 10-Q which came out this morning, it shows that no repurchase of shares has taken place since the end of April and that includes subsequent to the end of the quarter all the way up to today. Do guys not have a 10b5-1 buyback plan even in place? Or is there a quiet period that's gotten in the way here?

Maxim Webb

I'd rather not get into specifics on our plans that we have in place for the repurchase. With respect to timing for return of capital, I think, the board is - wants to ensure that any return of capital we do is - has the most optimal result for all shareholders and that the timing of such a return of capital is the most opportune and optimal result for shareholders. We're monitoring this extremely closely and as noted, our capital allocation policy is, one way or the other, to return cash to shareholders. I would point out, we have 2 directors on the board, Greg Bylinsky and Eric Speron, who, between them and their funds, own just under 10% of the company. So, of course, they and, indeed, the rest of the board are highly motivated to return capital in the most efficient and appropriate manner.

Andrew Shapiro

Right. I guess, I didn't mean to ask the question in a way of questioning the commitment. I am confident that something is going to be done. But I was wanting to understand, perhaps, your legal research has said that, can the company buy back shares in the 10b5 or otherwise while deciding whether or not to do a much larger tender offer? Or does that somewhat have a mutual exclusivity issue legally?

Maxim Webb

No, it isn't mutually exclusive, Andy. We can buy back in a 10b5-1 plan.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. You can do things and then announce the tender if that's what it is?

Maxim Webb

Correct.

Andrew Shapiro

All right. And with the monetization of the Arizona assets in the prior quarter and, obviously, the company's much enhanced liquidity with the merger of UCP-CCS done, has that changed your plans with respect to the timing or, I should say, the urgency of monetizing the assets? Clearly, you could sell more Arizona water today or you could hold out and potentially, hopefully, get more for them and not less for them down the road. What's some of the board's thinking on that?

Maxim Webb

I think, like anything, Andy, it's - we're always looking for the most opportune time to maximize value. I know that's a very trite thing, but it's how we view everything. Those assets, those credits are incredibly valuable, given the lack of resource in Arizona with the Colorado - the strains on the Colorado River. We know that market intimately and we work very hard to ensure any transaction that is done or series of transactions would be very beneficial to shareholders.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. When initial payments are received on your first sale of water rights up in the Fish Springs area, that's my understanding, PICO's going to get the first 100% - they're going to get 100% of the payback on that because of the preference provided because PICO funded the pipeline and then eventually you'll share proceeds. But when those - that 100% payback round comes in, the first tranche comes in, is that considered a pay-down of principal? Or is that going to be considered income? How is it all going to work or flow through up to the PICO, the holding company?

Maxim Webb

Well, I think there's a differentiation between taxable income and cash flow. You described cash flow very accurately, subject to tax distributions we may have to make to our partners. But I'd let John - I think that's a separate discussion from taxable income. I think the only thing I would point out is that we have very large NOLs which we've taken steps to protect, that would be available to offset any taxable income from the sale of those water rights.

Andrew Shapiro

Right. But it would still be considered - we sell those water rights, does it flow through and come in as just a pay-down of capitalized value? Or does it come in as revenues and pretax income?

John Perri

Andy, this is John. So under GAAP, we would record that as revenues in the partnership. And so our financials would report sales and cost of sales. And then, as Max pointed out, the cash flow distributions and the taxable income would be different from the GAAP recognition.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And the last two questions which I know are on the minds of many and most shareholders is for you to provide, if you can, a status update on the development and value enhancement of your - of what's going on in the Fish Springs area as well as your other Northern Nevada water rights and Vegas water rights.

Maxim Webb

Sure. To be honest, Andy, there hasn't been a huge amount of update from our last meeting with shareholders at the May 4 Annual Meeting. There was one development that went in front of the Reno Washoe planning commission at the end of June. That meeting has been continued on to - they were not able to vote, time elapsed and that meeting has been continued to August 30. We're pleased to see that there is very strong job growth continuing in the area. We're frustrated by some of the planning bottlenecks, as we articulated at the Annual Meeting. Those, to date, have not been alleviated, but there is a lot of pressure from the community to try to alleviate those bottlenecks. But we're seeing a huge amount of activity. I believe, I remember, you said you were in Carson City fairly recently. You probably saw U.S.A. Parkway is now almost complete. And that will - is without question, spurring activity, development activity in the Dayton corridor area, so that works very well for our Carson Lyon water rights.

Andrew Shapiro

Right. Yes, I saw that in person just 2 weeks ago. And has there been any status changes to discuss on the development and value enhancement of PICO's water rights and credits in New Mexico, Colorado or any other state?

Maxim Webb

Nothing of any significance, Andy.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Okay. Our next question comes from John White [ph], who is a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Question for you on your large holdings of Century. Are you in a position there and do you have to hold on to that stock for so long? Or would you - would the board consider distributing it to shareholders? Do you have any thoughts on that?

Maxim Webb

Yes, good morning, Mr. White [ph]. For the - to be very clear, the first 60 days, we're restricted from any disposition or constructive disposition. So it's a moot point in the next 60 days. We're - in the near to medium term, we're big believers in Century. Century's had a very strong demonstrated track record of impressive growth. It's run by smart and experienced operators. We believe the UCP acquisition will allow for continued future growth but also enhance that enlarged company scale and efficiency for their expanded operations. We will closely monitor it and, again, make decisions with respect to sale and/or distribution and/or holding the stock in whatever we think makes sense for shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I agree with you, that's why I would be interested and I'm sure other shareholders, too, in taking a percent in shares and riding with it over time. But I appreciate the input.

Maxim Webb

Thank you.

John Perri

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Seeing no further questions, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Max Webb for any closing remarks.

Maxim Webb

Thank you. And again, thank you, everybody, for listening to the call. We very much appreciate your support and we look forward to talking to you in the near future for our third quarter earnings in early November.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

