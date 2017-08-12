Ligand Pharmaceuticals: A Lot Of Growth Potential At A Reasonable Price

The company has a solid operational track record and an accelerating revenue growth that is likely to translate into further gains.

Earlier this week, Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported its Q2 financial results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom line.

Investment thesis

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), a leading patent provider in the biopharmaceutical industry, has soared more than five-fold in the last five years. However, at least two popular valuation methods - DCF analysis and Peter Lynch Earnings Line - suggest that the company's shares still have around 40 percent upside potential.

Q2 earnings recap

Following the Q2 earnings announcement earlier this week, Ligand's shares advanced another five percent. The company reported Q2 revenue of $28M and EPS of $0.67, both figures above analysts' consensus. Citing an accelerating momentum, the company's management raised outlook for full-year revenue and earnings to $133 million and $2.93 per share, respectively. Reading through the earnings call transcript, I believe the following points should be the three major takeaways:

Revenue performance of the company's three main royalty assets, Promacta, Kyprolis and Evomela, was a record in the second quarter.

Ligand's partnership reported numerous positive developments and the management signed three new deals.

The company's gross margin is expected to slightly decrease in the second half of the year due to an increasing proportion of material sales in the revenue mix.

Strong operational track record

Even though Ligand's net income does not belong to the company's strengths, operating income is a different story. Over the last five financial years, income from operations expanded at a CAGR of almost 200 percent. In addition, Reuters' financial highlights table clearly shows that Ligand's total revenue has gained significant momentum, with five-year annual revenue growth of 29.4 percent, three-year revenue growth of 30.6 percent and one-year revenue growth of more than 50 percent.

DCF valuation

According to a simple DCF blended model, Ligand's shares are currently trading with almost 40 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is $123 (slightly below the current market price), assuming 30 percent revenue growth over the next five years, stable EBIT margin and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at $236 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 30.

Peter Lynch Earnings Line

Based on Peter Lynch Earnings Line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Ligand's shares seem to be currently significantly undervalued. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 30 percent adjusted operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2021 is forecasted to reach $370.9 USD, which implies more than 27 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Under the free cash flow based forecasting valuation line with 30 percent annual growth assumption, the intrinsic value is lower - $232.8 (14.8 percent Tot Ann ROR upside potential) - but still alluring.

Risks

Naturally, the above-stated intrinsic and fair figures are based on a number of assumptions and therefore must be taken with a grain of salt. Moreover, there are several company-specific risks one should also be aware of:

The company heavily relies on licensee relationships, and any disputes or litigation with its partners or termination or breach of any of the related agreements could negatively impact future royalty revenues.

The company's product candidates, and the product candidates of its partners, face significant development and regulatory hurdles prior to partnering and/or marketing which could delay or prevent licensing, sales-based royalties and/or milestone revenue.

Changes or modifications in financial accounting standards, including those related to revenue recognition, may harm the company's operating results.

The company restated prior consolidated financial statements in 2015 and identified some material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may lead to possible additional risks and uncertainties, including possible loss of investor confidence.

The bottom line

To sum up, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is an outstanding company trading at an attractive price. As two proven valuation techniques suggest that the company's shares are still considerably undervalued, I believe Ligand still has its best days yet to come. With an accelerating revenue trend and positive developments in the company's portfolio, Ligand's shareholders definitely have a lot to look forward to in the following years.

