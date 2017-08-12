Pivot Technology Solutions' (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Bill Mitoulas - Investor Relations

Kevin Shank - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Toews - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robin Cornwell - Catalyst Equity Research Inc.

Ralph Garcea - Echelon Wealth Partners

Robert Robinson - RHR Capital LLC

Scott Gardner - Torrent Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Pivot Technology Solutions 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. This call is being recorded on August 9, 2017, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time for replay purposes.

Following management's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue up for questions.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Bill Mitoulas, Pivot Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Mitoulas.

Bill Mitoulas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.

With us today are Kevin Shank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pivot Technology Solutions; and David Toews, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I am required to provide the following statement respecting forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Pivot and all of its representatives on this call. The oral statements made on this call will contain forward-looking information. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information.

Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information, and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making the forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information are contained in Pivot's filings with the Canadian provincial securities regulators.

During today's call, we will be referring to our financial results. But please note that those results will be excluding GTS and also all figures will be in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

I'll now turn the call over to Kevin for his opening statements and his commentary.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, Bill, and good morning, everyone. And thank you all for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll open with overview comments on Pivot's second quarter performance, then Dave will provide additional detail, and then I'll come back and wrap up with thoughts on the way forward before we turn the call over for any questions.

Looking at total revenue, revenue was up 14.8% above Q2 of last year, on 15% product growth in revenue and 12% growth in our services revenue. Revenue growth was a function of both higher product and higher service sales and the addition of TeraMach's volume.

Sales of Pivot services were up 12.2% on solid performance of our OEM maintenance services. In addition, Pivot's branded services grew at a rate of 10.4% above second quarter of last year. As you may recall, about midway through Q1, we began training and developing our sales organizations to represent our newly created services and solutions portfolio.

This effort continued into the second quarter. I'm pleased with what our teams are beginning to accomplish, and more generally, the high degree of volume that exist across the organization with respect to our commercial transformation.

We continue to build our pipeline of - we continue to build our pipeline of opportunities throughout Q2. The types of opportunities we are now pursuing are more significant and with a longer sales cycle than those Pivot was pursuing prior to the launch of this transformation.

We are well positioned to capture profitable new business in a growing market for our IT products and services.

From a customer mix perspective, we saw growth in both our major and non-major customers, while revenue to majors increased, the overall mix shifted to lower margin products compared to the prior year. When you look at growth drivers, you can see that a boost in sales to our largest customers accounted for about 30% of the year over year revenue increase, while TeraMach's sales contributed about 25% of that growth.

We are working aggressively to achieve the full benefits of TeraMach's addition. I'm very pleased to report that progress is on track and the TeraMach's business is exceeding our expectation.

In terms of profitability, even though gross profit dollars were down 3.2%, we were profitable with net earnings of $0.05 per share. Margin performance reflected that product mix and our rebate performance. When we look at rebate performance, it's primarily impacted by timing issues, buying cycles and some changes to vendor programs. While we can't control timing issues, we can and we are working on how to maximize our available rebates.

One of the ways to maximize rebates is to achieve a higher level of status with our fee [ph] OEMs.

You may have noticed last month with Cisco awarded Pivot its Master Security Specialization designation for having invested in and fulfill the training required to be considered an elite channel partner. Just 34 partners worldwide have earned this status and it does have positive implications for the economics of our relationship with Cisco as well.

From a strategic partnership perspective, we continue to invest in growing our service capabilities and driving our commercial transformation even though this investment does dampen short-term earnings.

With that overview, I'll ask Dave to provide his report. This is Dave's first Pivot analyst call since he joined us on June 9. Dave has over 25 years of experience in financial and accounting management and much of it is earned in serving technology companies. We're happy that he is here. Dave?

David Toews

Thanks, Kevin. Good morning, everybody.

As you've heard, I'm new to the company, but thanks to Kevin and the leadership team, the assimilation process has been smooth. I'm well aware of Pivot's opportunities and strategies and excited to contribute to the fulfillment of our value creation plan.

Part of that plan is to ensure we're operating as cost effectively as possible. Last fall, the management team introduced new cost containment measures, and continued to evolve those through the first two quarters this year. As a result, SG&A costs increased just 1.2% over last year, despite the addition of TeraMach's cost base and growing revenue year over year by about 15%.

Further, we continue to incur some costs related to our strategy, in some cases, ahead of the benefits received. This performance indicates we're moving in the right direction with respect to managing our cost base. Our view is that we must continue to focus on cost effectiveness, so more revenue dollars can fall to our bottom line, while we continue to invest selectively in our strategies.

To add color to this analysis, the acquisition of TeraMach added $1.9 million to SG&A cost in the quarter, but we offset much of that added expense with targeted headcount reductions and continued expense management. We did record a recovery of bad debt of just under $400,000 in the quarter as well.

One of the very important actions within our improvement program is to improve the design of our internal controls over financial reporting. You heard my predecessor discuss this in our last call and I'm pleased to report that during the second quarter, we began to implement the plan of improvement that was recommended to us by a third-party control specialist. This will bring our control environment to a level that is acceptable to management and to our Board.

We will continue to look for cost savings and efficiencies. We're working hard to balance our need to invest in new services and solutions, while managing costs down to maximize earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, was $7.3 million. Despite the higher revenue and tight management of SG&A, adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million lower than last year, driven primarily by lower margins and investments in our capabilities. Unlike in the first quarter where margins were affected by an increase in the percentage of sales to major customers, this was not a significant factor in Q2. Although revenue from those accounts was strong, sales to major customers accounted for 38.4% of revenue, down slightly from 39.7% a year ago. That said, the margins on these revenues were lower than last year, primarily due to product mix.

Our strategy to grow non-major accounts in our services revenue as a means of reducing concentration risk remains key area of focus for management.

Moving on, other expenses dropped $2.9 million or almost 82% year-over-year. We recorded an impairment charge a year ago related to GTS for $3.8 million. In the current year, we've incurred restructuring and transaction costs of about $642,000.

Finance costs were also higher this quarter than last year by $132,000 or 11.5%. This reflected an increase in interest rates on our senior secured credit facility. Offsetting this, average borrowings on our credit facility were $24 million lower year over year. As you know, we're exploring alternatives to minimize the impact of future rate increases.

From a cash flow perspective, cash used in operating activities was $46.2 million, an increase of $36.7 million, due to increased inventory for some of our key fulfillment projects as well as timing on cash receipts from customers. We continue to have significant availability on our credit line, which was almost $72 million at June 30, 2017.

Cash used in investing activities was comparatively stable year over year. Cash used in financing activities, which includes borrowings on debt facilities, changes in banking overdrafts, dividend payments, proceeds from issuance of common shares and stock repurchases, increased by $35.1 million, primarily as the revolver increased to accommodate the growth of the inventory and receivables.

As I mentioned, our availability under the revolver is almost $72 million, which is up almost $3 million from last quarter and $16 million from yearend. To round out this analysis, DSO improved by one day. We continue to pay more quickly than we are paid, the difference being about 14 days in June 30, 2017. This was higher than usual due to the increase in sales to major accounts that we mentioned.

Our CapEx plan for 2017 is to spend approximately $3 million in 2017. In the first quarter, we spent just over $700,000 and in the second we spent $993,000, and we are operating in line with that plan. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $9.7 million, up from $7.7 million at March 31 and up from just over $8 million at December 31.

As a reminder, we seek to drive cash generation using a number of strategies including improving organic growth rates; improving our revenue mix in favor of Pivot Services; increasing our delivery effectiveness; and improving the management of non-cash working capital items.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund its growth strategies under its existing facilities. At June 30, our debt position was $138 million, compared to $136 million at December 31. The timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

During the second quarter, we acquired and canceled just over 920,000 common shares held by former directors at a discount to market trading prices. We also received approval from the TSX to renew our Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB starting on June 22, 2017. Under the renewed NCIB, we can acquire up to 3.8 million shares. And since the end of the quarter, we reacquired 36,500 shares under the NCIB.

While we're pleased with the recent upward movement in our share price, we believe that repurchasing shares is a good use of capital from time to time. Beyond this form of shareholder value creation, Pivot continues to pay quarterly dividend. At their meeting yesterday, our Board approved a dividend in the amount of CAD 0.04 per share payable on September 15 to common shareholders of record on August 31. This is our third declaration of 2017.

I'll now turn it back to Kevin for closing comments.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Dave. Over the course of the past two quarters, we have gained valuable experience and matured our strategies. Our confidence level is growing enough for us to say that we expect to see further evidence of our progress by the time the year comes to a close. This takes into consideration the variability that arises between Q3 - Q3 and Q4 because of seasonality.

We are using a steady, disciplined and consistent approach to improvement that we think will yield long-term benefits. As a reminder, our strategy is to build on our core products and services business, enhance our services portfolio and capabilities, drive a commercial transformation, support our key-customers as they expand, improving our cost management, enhancing our capital structure and financing capacity, strengthening our leadership and addressing any remaining legacy issues.

Pivot experienced a sizable growth in the second quarter. We'd like to keep that pace as we continue to believe the economies in our two largest markets, the U.S. and Canada, will support our efforts. We are certainly encouraged with the recent level of expansion of the GDP in Canada, and that bodes well for our TeraMach business.

In summary, we will continue to advance our plan on a steady step-wise and our outlook is positive. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Research. Your line is open.

Robin Cornwell

Kevin, I wondered if you could give us an update on the CRM rollout. I guess it started with Sigma, and whether or not you've rolled it out to further divisions and started implementation there?

Kevin Shank

Sure. Thank you. Good question. We have rolled it out to about two-thirds of our business at this point. We just rolled out a very large piece of this in the second quarter and that did get completed by June 30. I would say the statuses we're experiencing, what I would call normal business process change type issues. We got to get to a revised methodology for some of our internal forecasting.

And we want to make sure that the nomenclature we use within the tool is consistent across all the various people that touch it. So, we're working on a lot of those kind of things. But the tool has been rolled out as we expected and we have about two-thirds of the organization now using Salesforce.com [ph].

Robin Cornwell

Okay. That's great. The last quarter we discussed - I think it was the last quarter, you mentioned, this quarter actually it's pipeline of opportunities. And we had been discussing the size of contracts in the service side, the size you're targeting potentially larger contracts. Can you give us an update on that?

Kevin Shank

Sure. We want to test our pipeline of service deals before we start disclosing it. But our growth services pipeline has continued to grow from Q1 to Q2, and we're pleased with that growth. In the future, once we have that CRM tool in place and we are happy with the consistency in the output. We may begin to start talking about our services pipeline, but I'm okay in saying that it's grown and it's grown significantly, and we're happy with that development.

In terms of size of deals, it's the same phenomena. For that pipeline to grow at the pace we want it to, it needs larger deals, more meaty deals. I mentioned in the call script that that we are seeing sizable deals. What happens with the sizable deal, so this is a little bit longer sales cycle. So, deals that we started working in Q2, our actual proposals go in towards the end of Q2, and the decision would be made in Q3. And assuming we win our fair share, those will get deployed sometime in Q4.

So, the larger and newer type service business, which we are now bidding on several different opportunities that are sizable and meaty, that will be the timeline that folks should look for us to give updates on our progress. And from my perspective, that is very much on track.

Robin Cornwell

Okay, thank you. And finally, Dave, I know it's early days for you, but just the question, do you see at this point any need for further restructuring charge given your focus on cost controls?

David Toews

Nothing significant on the horizon, we're looking at some facility plans et cetera that are underway, but they won't require a restructuring charge per se.

Robin Cornwell

Okay. Fine, thank you. That's all for me.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ralph Garcea

Yeah, good morning, gentlemen. Congrats on the $400 million quarter and a seasonally weak quarter. And on the seasonality side, as your business on the core Pivot side, normally you're sort of flat to up Q3 over Q2. I mean, TeraMach, you had telegraphed their seasonality Q2 being down from Q1. I was expecting that much of a draft. But how does their seasonality sort of work through the second half of the year for TeraMach?

Kevin Shank

So I just got an update from Hunter Li around this topic. Q2 is traditionally TeraMach's weakest quarter. And they'll start to begin to build again towards the year. But Q1 by as far is TeraMach's biggest quarter due to their largest customers' buying patterns, being governmental, being a Q1 budgeting cycle. So you see a lot of activity in TeraMach in Q1, Q2 being the weakest and then the other two quarters building from Q2, so that's how TeraMach rolls. And I'm sorry, Ralph, was there another part of that question?

Ralph Garcea

Well, I mean for them the - will they see Q3 and Q4 sequentially up, I guess as you go through the year? And then how will you report, I guess, contract wins, either an RFP win in a government entity or a commercial win when you're going to be able to telegraph, or tell the Street, that you've actually won some of these sizable deals?

Kevin Shank

So, obviously, we would love to talk more and more about certain customers and certain activities and certain wins. The challenge we have at times is those customers will not allow us to use their logos. But we're working that in the selling process. Now, just to try to make that more of a - to get better buying during the selling process that, we'd like to disclose the win at the end of the process. So, we're going to definitely attempt to do that Ralph, we have to have the customer agree to that as well. But certainly, a goal of ours is to release more information on this, the key wins that we have in the future.

Ralph Garcea

I'm assuming on the government contracts it's not going to be an issue, if a RFP is won, it should not be an issue to press release that?

Kevin Shank

That's what I would anticipate here in Canada, definitely.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. And then you look at your core businesses, I mean, they're already doing 3% and 4% margins. If you look at Process, 4.2% this quarter, Sigma 4.1%, ACS got up to 2.9%. I know you guys are investing and that's great. What have you done differently on the Process Sigma side to get over the 4%?

And once you've sort of come out of the investment mode on the sales force, the restructuring, et cetera, when do we start seeing the operating leverage come through? Is it going to be first half of next year or do we see it exiting Q4?

Kevin Shank

So the first part of your question, Ralph, we've spent a lot of time looking at where we're growing in Process and Sigma, and then what's stagnated. We've seen a change in the industry, if you go back a couple of years ago, tremendous need for data-center type skills, virtualization skills, storage skills. And the market shifting a little bit in terms of what skills it is desiring right now.

We're seeing more resources needed in networking and collaboration area, for example, in software defined world. So we're investing in those areas while we're rightsizing the areas that have produced in the past, so that's the experience - that's the phenomenon that you're seeing at the businesses that has improved and again we'll be driving that across the business.

TeraMach's going through a similar exercise as well, making sure that they're staffed to maximize our return on our resources. So we were very pleased to see the progress that we're making with the businesses you mentioned and we want to drive that same level of management across the whole business.

Ralph Garcea

And do you think you can get to that 4% on ACS? I know you further advanced on Process and Sigma with regards to some of the integration and restructuring. If we look out 12 months to 18 months, can you get north of 4% on ACS on a standalone basis?

Kevin Shank

So we don't give that much guidance. I don't want to quantify anything, Ralph. But I'll tell you, certainly, we'll strive to those levels and beyond. You know, our strategy is to grow our service business, which would yield higher - which would a higher EBITDA margin for the company, which is part of our strategy.

I think, ACS is definitely from a revenue perspective in growing and driving business, it's going through some transformation too in terms of what type of products customers are buying. But the great news is those customers really enjoy the ACS as their partner and supplier and that shift should come back to more of a normalized buying pattern which would bring better margins. So we think that will fix itself without - not any systemic issues there that we're aware of.

So what we're doing is focus on our strategy, which is pointing back toward, we'll continue to invest in growing our core, traditional core business and then the way we grow EBITDA margins over time is that services strategy and preferably a newer type services, so that we can really have that rolling snowball effect in our core service business.

And that's what we really want to drive for and that's where a lot of the teams are focused on right now and that's where our - that's associated with the business processes we've changed to support those initiatives in those pursuits.

And that's why we're making a lot of changes we're making, and we are seeing progress and we're happy with it, it just takes time to close those deals, they're sizable, they're much more complex and they take a while to close in terms of the sales cycle a bit longer and then you got to implement them. So there's no surprises, where we thought we'd be.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you. I had a few more. I'll get back in the queue and great progress so far. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Robert Robinson from RHR Capital. Your line is open.

Robert Robinson

Dave, your objective as you outlined is to change your product mix, increase your margins as you move more into Services. Sales grew at 15%, costs were constrained, why were margins down?

Kevin Shank

This is Kevin, I think you wanted Dave to answer, but I'll answer. So, the - even within the product mix, we have different margin profiles with different manufacturers that we're selling. So we did see a mixed change even within the categories we report on. So that drove some margin pressure there.

The other thing is, we're - on the services side, we're definitely investing in our cost of sales in services, so that also consumes some margin as well. So our services investments hit both G&A as well as cost of sales. So it did have some margin compression as well.

Robert Robinson

Can you give us some more color on the cost side of - that you're spending, which would impinge upon the margins?

Kevin Shank

Sure. So the investment, the one we called out in our previous commentary around the Cisco Master Security certificate, that took an engineering team of approximately eight people's time, some of our highest, most costly engineering talent to work on that function for the better part of the quarter. So that's a major investment that those people are in our cost of sales budget, some of - the majority of those people are in our cost of sales budget. So that's an example.

When we're in pursuit of some of these larger service deals, we'll pull a person that's in our cost of sales to work on that pursuit short-term, but that's another example of investment that we're taking with our delivery organization to pursue some of these better and larger opportunities. I've kind of already touched on the product side.

Robert Robinson

You mentioned in previous occasions you had some costs or some control issues. Can you tell us where you are with that or have you completed the accounting control issues?

David Toews

We've gone through an analysis of the controls and procedures in the company. We've got recommendations for changes to implement. We expect to implement those during Q3. So I think we're in good shape from where we started, probably about four or five months ago. So we have an action plan, it's a very step oriented plan. So it just takes time to roll out some of the changes to our processes and our policies.

Robert Robinson

Could you enlighten us as to what type of control issues you're dealing with?

David Toews

They would be a series of - think of it as private companies that have been acquired into a public company, but operated fairly autonomously, they operate with some different governance criteria and we're looking to standardize that across the business and really bring it up to a full TSX public company level. I wouldn't say that there is any individual thing that really keeps me up at night, it's just a series of small pieces that we need to get fixed and those takes some time.

Robert Robinson

Thank you. And can you just update us on your search for a CFO?

Kevin Shank

So this is Kevin. So we have Egon, we've acquired - not acquired, we asked Egon to help us do a search in CFOs, David is also being considered as part of that process as well. So there is an interview process going on, David is including in that piece, we're very pleased with David's progress and help to the business right now, and we'll continue to also consider other candidates, but there is no confirmed decision on the direction there.

Robert Robinson

When do you anticipate that you'll make a decision on this?

Kevin Shank

By the year end.

Robert Robinson

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Scott Gardner from Torrent Capital. Your line is open.

Kevin Shank

Hello, Scott?

Scott Gardner

Yes, has there been effort made to tie in the compensation of the key employees into some sort of share based compensation plan for buy-in, especially south of the border?

David Toews

Sure. I'm not sure what you mean by south of the border.

Scott Gardner

Well, from a - I'm coming from a Canadian perspective, so the - from the individual businesses in the south?

David Toews

So, we did - when we roll out this year's compensation plans, the majority of the senior management team did go on a comp plan tied to the overall earnings of the Pivot Organization, which was a pretty big change for quite a few people. So we did make a lot of progress there, Scott, this year.

Scott Gardner

Yes.

David Toews

We've got some additional work that we want to do next year, but we're pretty happy with the progress we made in getting people aligned and focused on the core growth of the business and ultimately driving enterprise value of the company.

Scott Gardner

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ralph Garcea

Yeah, just a follow-up. On the Cisco licensing or - I mean, how much do you invest, I guess, with say was a quarter, in [ph] guys per quarter, when do you see the return there? Is it at quarter two when you start winning some of these security contracts, you're installing more Cisco gear and then you get the higher rebate percentage from them?

Kevin Shank

I don't have the exact number in front of me, Ralph, but our security business in Cisco has grown significantly and it's something that Cisco, when I talk to the senior Cisco executives, they point that out to me that they're very pleased with our efforts there. The security side of our business - the security side of our market is growing significantly, and I'm happy to say that we're even outpacing that. So that's been a high growth area for us, so we're already seeing a return on our investment.

But you asked a good question, there is two parts to this answer. So the great news about giving that master certification is, it provides service opportunities too. So it allows us to - the credibility allows us to win more deals and then the capability allows us to provide more services, which is near and dear to our heart as well.

So the return on investment is to a higher close rate. It provides additional credibility on our pursuits and then additional payoffs with our service opportunities that are associated with those pursuits.

Ralph Garcea

And you also get marketing dollars, I guess from them, did they bring you into deals also in Canada and the U.S.?

Kevin Shank

Yes, there's a lot of dialog, a lot of interaction between our teams and the Cisco teams and that's true of our competitors too, I want to be very clear about that. There's a ton of them and there's a ton of effort and collaboration, on especially the enterprise SaaS clients for using Cisco as an example there, they're going to have someone that's looking after one of our large enterprise accounts, and we will too. And those two folks usually work closely together and try to create the best value they can for the client.

Ralph Garcea

And then on the intellectual property side, I mean, you guys have tons of IP in terms of solutions that you've developed internally over the years from the procurement side, data center management et cetera, that's not even valued in your share price. I mean, what's your strategy on bringing that IP to some of your solutions, into the pipeline and getting the sales force to focus on some of this undervalued asset that you guys have and finally there's someone here hopefully that can leverage it?

Kevin Shank

I mean to me Ralph, what you just described is the commercial transformation that were going on, and it is just - what you just described, it's taking what we do well that we can scale and driving that consistently across the business, and you do that through a framework and a portfolio that we've now created. That's what we did in the second half of 2016. And that's what we commercially launched midway through Q1 that I mentioned previously.

So we are doing exactly what you just described, taking the tremendous assets that we have in this company, which our people and experience that we've had with customers, and you productize that in terms of services and solutions and you drive it consistently throughout your sales organization, in your sales leadership organization. And we're doing just that.

The creation of the portfolio happened in the second half of 2016, we rolled it out in 2017, we're following that up with town hall training sessions with all of our employees, we're getting the - we created a soliciting organization to support our sales team and pursuits, we're updating our contractual approach to make deals float easier.

Again, we're not perfect yet. These things involved and they mature and all I can say is we now have the capabilities stood up and now it's about driving - having those business processes to drive positive outcomes with clients and ultimately close business and generate sales and margin and earnings.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. I mean, lastly, you guys have done a great job on the Flash Storage side and riding that wave over the last two, three years with sort of pure as your horse in that race. If you look at Cyber Security and Cisco and some of your other partners, or the software defined networks, are those two opportunities, I mean how much bigger are they than the Flash one and were there be five to 10 year cycles versus, it sort of looks like an abbreviated three to four year cycle on the Flash side?

Kevin Shank

So I'll answer it this way, because I don't want to give away too much competitive information, Ralph, but we believe software defined is going to be very popular and we are making sure that we're ready to pursue what the market wants to go as software defined. That's the best way I can define it. It is - we do think there is going to be an evolution to that space, and I've checked that with other people I know in the industry, and they've confirmed their thoughts around that as well.

And I can't - what was the second part of your question, Ralph?

Ralph Garcea

The size of the markets, I guess between that Flash opportunity over the last three to four years, how bigger that is compared to that and would it be twice as long or it seems like a more secular?

Kevin Shank

Yes. So here is a great way of - thank you for asking the second part of that. So here's the key with the second part of your question. In terms of selling the equipment and software defined, that will - we'll get our fair share of that, but what we want to do, what we need to do is we need to leave the thought leadership behind how software defined is used by our customers to make their business better.

We want to be that consulting entity that helps our customers implement software defined to the best of their - for the best outcome for their own business. And the opportunity there, Ralph, is not just selling some type of device or some equipment, it's a lot around applications, it's a lot around consulting, and so we want to have our services organization ready to seize the moment and to go after that change in technology for our customers, helping those customers guide through that, but really turn that into a services opportunity.

And the other part of that is, we've identified - we definitely want to look at the application side of the world too. Traditionally, we've been in the infrastructure products and services business. We also believe in some cases that there's great opportunity for us as we look beyond that and the applications side and - from the application down perspective, we could see ourselves evolving in that world as well.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Robinson from RHR Capital. Your line is open.

Robert Robinson

Just following up on that, it appears and tell me if I'm wrong, the sales experience that's needed for services is quite different than your other business. How are you progressing on that, if that is the case, it sounds like the expertise is different?

Kevin Shank

So the way - I probably have a little different philosophy than a lot of people in this industry, and it's served me well over the year. We want our salespeople to understand our clients throughout their whole infrastructure. So we want to hold our account managers to know where our customers are from the four disciplines we talk about, end user, networking, datacenter and collaboration.

And we want to know how our customers are operating in those four disciplines. How do they - what products do they acquire, how are they being used, who is providing the services and support around that. It's something that we ask our sales people to be best in. And that's best part of that commercial transformation I was talking about.

I don't expect sales reps though, here's what the difference is, so that's asking a lot of questions, gathering a lot of information. They need to bring that information back to our internal organization, our soliciting organization, their management team to decide how we want to pursue that client and help make that client be better.

What I do not expect sales reps to do, and this is the heart of your question, I do not expect sales reps to go out and go solo after the pursuits of the broader portfolio. That will never happen and your point's well taken. It is a different skill set and ultimately that's why I've coined the phrase it takes a village to sell services.

And what we've done in the last six months is we've created that village, that soliciting organization that's wrapped around these folks with the knowledge experts around managed services, we've created that village for them to go sell more, but that selling process is not having a generic sales rep going to a client and start talking about how to change their managed services and where they are in the idle - are they using idle discipline to manage their infrastructure, all that, we don't expect our sales reps do, nor should anyone else.

You have to have the right support organization around those salespeople to go after those pursuits and that's what we've built as part of that portfolio, that framework I was describing earlier, the commercial transformation and the new organization structure, that's exactly what we've done.

Robert Robinson

Okay. Thank you. One further question, if I may. Have any of the officers or directors bought any Pivot shares in the last, let's say, six months and if not, why not?

Kevin Shank

I have, and I think that's been filed out there, so I started buying, obviously, we don't blackout on and off a bunch. I do know we have employees that buy - some buy on the OTC. But I can speak very long on what I have. Our Board of Directors, I believe, Wade, has significant holdings and - can you think of anything? So that's what's on top of my head.

Robert Robinson

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robin Cornwell from Catalyst Research. Your line is open.

Robin Cornwell

I have a follow-up on the expense control. And I wondered if basically you've identified an actual dollar objective as many companies target a specific amount of expense reduction that they intend to measure themselves against over 12 months period or something like that. So do you actually have a dollar amount that you've identified?

Kevin Shank

So on the - I'm going to give you a complex answer to that question. So on the service delivery side, for example, we have, I wouldn't say it's a cost number, but we have a margin profile that we want to meet, which is a - the cost is a function of that margin profile. So that - so definitely on the service, service delivery side, we're working very hard on that piece.

In terms of G&A, I mean we do set out targets for cost take out, I wouldn't say we have a final, final number by any means, we are adjusting to business conditions continually. So the business conditions do dictate what we need to do. But certainly, I've been very upfront with all the people I've talked to at the AGM, we're building a company that will have a long-term perspective and a long runway for growth and for that transformation into more of a product and services business. And we're not focused on maximizing earnings over the next 90 days.

So we're investing in this company, if we were trying to maximize short-term earnings, we wouldn't be investing like we are.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ralph Garcea from Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ralph Garcea

I'm just going to jump on that cost bandwagon. One last question, on the real estate side, it's probably one of the lower-hanging fruits now, I guess for David or Kevin. As you roll out of some of these leases from these acquisitions that hadn't been integrated, I mean, do you see sort of a $1 million or $2 million savings on consolidation of the office space?

Kevin Shank

Next, we're looking - I don't think we want to give a number out there, there is - it's not so much of a consolidation play as it is a right-sizing play in the regions we are, but we're working through some of the details there, but I wouldn't want to give a number out this point, I think as the strategy evolves, our facility requirements will evolve. So it will be lower, but I don't want to give you a number at this point.

Ralph Garcea

Okay. Thought I'd give it a shot. Thank you.

Operator

We do not have any questions over the phone at this time. I will turn the call over to Mr. Shank.

Kevin Shank

As there are no further questions, I will sign off by saying that we look forward to reporting our third quarter results in November. And on behalf of everyone at Pivot, I thank you for your interest and participation on today's call. Goodbye for now.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.