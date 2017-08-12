Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings

While the average stock that has reported earnings this season has gone down 0.82% on its earnings reaction day, there have of course been some big winners. There are 27 stocks in the S&P 500 that have gained 5% or more on their earnings reaction days so far this season (which began on July 10th). These 27 stocks are listed in the table below.

As shown, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) tops the list with a one-day gain of 21.54% that it saw on August 8th after earnings. Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) ranks 2nd with a gain of 15.78%, followed by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Other notables on the list of earnings season winners include Boeing (NYSE:BA), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and AT&T (NYSE:T).

One more thing — while these stocks saw huge gains on their earnings reaction days, they’ve on average declined by 2.28% since then. This means there hasn’t been much upside follow-through for the stocks that initially reacted the most positively to earnings.

While there have been 27 S&P 500 stocks that have gained 5% or more on their earnings reaction days this season, there have been a lot more than have fallen 5% or more. Sixty-two in fact.

Below is a list of this season’s biggest losers in the S&P 500. Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) ranks at the top with a one-day drop of 16.5%, followed by Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), and Interpublic (NYSE:IPG). Other notables on the list of earnings season losers include Macy’s (NYSE:M), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI).

Above we pointed out that the biggest earnings season winners have seen no upside follow-through after their initial jumps. The biggest losers also haven’t seen any kind of bounce since their big drops. On average, the stocks below have fallen another 3.13% since the close on their earnings reaction days.

