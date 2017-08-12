Wobbles In Global Consumer Sentiment

Given the link between global consumer sentiment and global equities, it's not surprising to see some softness in global equities, regardless of the catalyst.

At an aggregate global level this adds up to a softening trend across the last couple of months.

Here's a quick update on the Ipsos Consumer Sentiment Indexes through August. The main high-level takeaways were that the composite EM index rebounded from the fall in July (this is after a decent cyclical upturn since the bottom in February 2016). China, India, and Mexico were the main drivers. The DM index on the other hand fell slightly, again, after also dropping in July.

Thus at a global level the composite index looks to be on shaky ground. The trouble with this is that the global composite consumer sentiment index tends to travel relatively closely with the MSCI ACWI (All Countries World Index). So maybe the North Korean crisis is just the excuse that global markets were looking for to undertake an arguably overdue correction.

The EM composite consumer sentiment index rebounded slightly in August, while the DM composite declined for a second month. The Two had undergone a synchronized upturn in 2016.

At a global level, the index remains visibly off the highs, and this could be a signal that global equities were overdue for a correction, despite the geopolitical risk noise in the headlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.