The One Thing Every Self-Directed Investor Must Do

As you age, the need to adjust your plan takes on increasing importance.

As such, I believe it's imperative you construct a personal portfolio business plan to guide your actions.

If you regularly visit Seeking Alpha, you are likely to be a self-directed investor.

One of the most important things I have done as an investor is create and, over the years, modify our Portfolio Business Plan. My business plan was first created back in 2012 and has served our family well. I believe that as self-directed investors, every reader of Seeking Alpha needs to construct their own Portfolio Business Plan to help provide guidance in the management of their portfolio.

We are about to embark on a new stage in our investing lives as we age. Those of you in your 60s and 70s need to have your business plan reflect the challenges that are a part of this new stage.

At 70, one thing which must now be fully addressed in each plan is what happens if the primary portfolio manager might no longer be able to actively manage your portfolio.

In our household, I'm the sole portfolio manager. Neither my wife nor any of my three daughters has any real interest in becoming self-directed investors. As such, it's up to me to design the portfolio for this decade in a manner requiring minimal management. While a true buy-and-hold portfolio may not be possible, I believe one requiring minimal management is.

The second issue requiring attention during this investment stage is Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs).

This year, we face our first Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). Our goal for 2017 was to have the RMD paid exclusively from dividends deposited during the year. I am happy to report that we achieved this goal for 2017.

In 2018, the percentage of our portfolio value that is subject to RMD will increase by over 3.6%. As we age, the percentage value increases will grow at an increasingly greater rate. By our mid-80s, RMDs will be as much as 5% of the portfolio value each year.

As we age, whether we can continue to make our goal of handling RMD without selling shares of stock will depend on two variables:

Whether each position continues to both pay and increase its dividend.

The amount in which the value of the portfolio increases or decreases each year.

The tabled percentages required by IRS and included in the chart below are the only constant in this equation.

As we look ahead, it's easy to see that maintaining strong dividend growth and avoiding dividend cuts will enhance our chances of continuing to achieve our goal.

One of my goals in writing this article is to identify other Seeking Alpha readers who are modifying their portfolio business plans as they age and get ready for Required Minimum Distributions. If this is you, I encourage you to take a short survey in the Comments Section following this article.

I also encourage you to share your specific goals and strategies for handling Required Minimum Distributions. Be sure to click on Track New Comments to the right of the start of Comments so you don't miss any of the great ideas and conversation that are sure to follow.

In a moment I'll present our newly modified business plan. My wife has agreed to work with me a couple of times a month to become more familiar with our brokerage accounts and the key information recorded there. We have had our first two sessions, and I look forward to her increasing confidence as we face this challenge together.

As you review my effort in a moment, realize that simplicity is the key to its success. Part of that simplicity will begin in January of 2018 when our income from dividends is automatically deposited into our checking account by our broker the first day of the month. In addition, our broker will deduct necessary taxes, eliminating the need for quarterly tax reporting. A small amount of additional dollars will be left in our cash account to ensure that payments are not disrupted should dividend income be cut and not noticed for a month or two.

I have worked hard to minimize the number of actions required to "passively manage" the portfolio. On a monthly basis, the account will be reviewed to ensure that funds are available to support the first of the month dividend payment described above. In addition, we will compare the collective dividend amount received during the month with those received in a like month the previous quarter. As long as they are the same or higher, no further action will be required. A stock-by-stock monthly report on dividend income received is available through our broker and can be printed and compared to the previous quarter if further review is warranted.

Over time some dividend cuts within the portfolio may occur. Any position cutting its dividend will need to be sold with funds then re-allocated to positions with similar yield profiles. For now at least, I have identified two ETFs that can be used for re-allocation if necessary: XLU - a utility ETF - and TLT - a Treasury ETF.

As I stated earlier, it is possible during the next decade that limited shares may need to be sold to meet RMDs in any given year. Should that occur, I am recommending the amount of the dollars needed be divided by three. Shares equal to that amount would then be sold from the three portfolio positions with the lowest current yield.

While I currently expect portfolio management to follow the steps outlined in the passive management section should something happen to me, I believe our current active management guidelines will remain important for a number of reasons:

As years go by, interest in investing is likely to increase for members of our family.

While I remain as chief portfolio manager, they continue to provide guidance and structure to my actions.

Business Name: Wells Family Retirement Income Portfolio

Goal: Generate a steadily increasing stream of income paid solely from the growing dividends generated by high-quality, recession-proven companies with a track record of five or more years of providing safe and growing dividends.

Our target is an increase in income from dividends and dividend growth at least equal the amount required to be withdrawn from the portfolio by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) while continuing to grow portfolio capital.

Our target dividend growth for 2017 will be 5%, resulting in a 5% increase in retirement income generated by the portfolio by the end of 2017.

The guidelines that follow are separated into two sections and include:

Active Portfolio Management Guidelines - To help guide anytime the portfolio is actively managed.

Passive Portfolio Management Guidelines - To assist family members not interested in actively managing the portfolio.

Active Portfolio Management Guidelines

Stock Selection

Use the current Champion and Contender (CCC) lists available here when considering new equity purchases.

Require the following from any new stock selected:

Minimum projected yield of 1.5X that of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase.

Positive annual total returns in four of past five years.

Increased dividend payout in each of past five years.

An understandable and sustainable business model with meaningful competitive advantages, also called a "moat."

Good fundamental business metrics.

Low debt.

Strong credit rating - reflected by investment grade credit of BBB+ or higher for most equities and MLPs.

REITs require a minimum of BBB for new purchases.

Buy new positions with "fair" or better valuations.

Consider multiple sources of value assessment when seeking to determine value. Buy stocks with a current payout ratio of under 70% or one in line with its peers.

Consider new positions that meet the Total Dividend Return (TDR) rule, a.k.a. the "chowder rule." This requires, at a minimum, yield plus five-year Dividend Growth Rate (DGR) to total 12% or more. In the case of utilities including tel-cons, MLPs and REITs, the total needs to be 8% or more. The chowder rule score is located as part of the CCC spreadsheet.

To help ensure capital preservation, est. five-year growth figures will be examined and compared for all stocks under consideration. As a minimum standard, only stocks with minimum growth equal to inflation will be considered. Ideally stocks with estimated five-year earnings growth twice that of inflation will be selected.

A watch list of stocks of Dividend Champions and Contenders with investment grade credit of BBB and a minimum yield of 2.5% shall be maintained at all times and revised quarterly.

This edited list of Dividend Champions and Contenders will serve as an informal benchmark and shall be referred to as the Total Dividend Return Index.

A full year-by-year performance backtest for each stock will be conducted and maintained going back to 2008 or the earliest date possible prior to purchase. Results will be used when considering new holdings or adding to existing holdings.

Portfolio Construction

Aim for a well-rounded portfolio. Diversify across sectors, industries and different ranges of yields and growth rates.

Aim to hold between 40 and 50 stocks at any time.

The portfolio should maintain an overall beta of 0.7 or less, helping ensure 30% or less volatility than the general market. This serves as a substitute for the use of 30% bonds often recommended to help manage reduction of principal during bear market conditions.

Be alert to position sizing. Hold no more than 5% of the portfolio's value in a single stock, with 2% or less being the norm.

Stocks yielding 5% or more shall be purchased initially in an amount not to exceed 1% of the value of the portfolio. Adjustments may be considered as prices change, yields decline or perceptions of risk and reward change.

Be alert to sector size. No sector should represent more than 25% of the portfolio holdings.

50% or more of the portfolio value will be invested in defensive sectors which include: Consumer Staples, Utilities, Tele-con, and Drugs.

Less than 20% will be invested in REITs.

Since this is an income-generating portfolio favoring low beta, the following five sectors should be underweight and represent less than 10% of the portfolio value each: Industrial, Material, Technology and Consumer Discretionary, Energy and Financials. All sectors need not be represented. I chose not to invest in Banks.

No stock in an underweight sector should added to any time it represents more than 1.5% of the value of the portfolio.

No single stock position yielding 6% or more should represent more than 1.5% of the value of the portfolio.

When any position in a non-defensive sector grows to exceed 3%, consider selling the excess and re-deploying the proceeds. Consideration should include examination of dividend growth rate and payout ratio.

Make opportunistic switches from one stock to another if such a swap will upgrade the portfolio in terms of credit and yield. The expected frequency of such exchanges is low.

The major focus of our portfolio strategy is total dividend return - dividends and dividend growth, not share price. The portfolio will usually be 95% or more invested. Generating a steady and growing income stream from dividends remains job one.

Dividend Reinvestment

Our goal is for retirement income to be supplied solely from dividends and dividend growth. As such dividend reinvestment will likely be rare beyond 2017. Our goal remains to enjoy the dividend income while preserving capital for future generations.

When reinvesting dividends, consider new positions designed to improve the portfolio in one or more of the following dimensions: yield, dividend growth, diversification or credit quality.

Selling Guidelines

Investigate and seriously consider selling a stock for these reasons:

It cuts or freezes its dividend. Sell within 30 days upon learning of a dividend suspension. Credit rating is reduced from BBB to BBB-, eliminating the margin of safety. It becomes seriously overvalued as determined by a current dividend of under 2% or a combined evaluation by F.A.S.T. Graphs and Morningstar. Trimming such a position enabling the recapture and re-investment of capital gains will likely be the first step. If a holding incurs a price loss in excess of 10% from the price at the time of purchase, it is placed "on the Bench." During the time on the bench, it is unlikely that additional shares will be purchased provided that loss represents a significantly greater loss than similar stocks in that sector or industry.

If losses increase into the next quarter and again are larger than those of the sector as a whole, suitable replacements will be carefully evaluated. A stock can continue on "probation" as long as it is showing a price improvement. Plans are announced to split or divide the company and clarity is not provided by the company with respect to the dividend. Acquisition announcements are made and clarity is not provided by the company with respect to the dividend. Announcements of an investigative inquiry will prompt consideration of a sell within 30 days. A foreign holding incurs more than two quarters of lower distributions due to currency exchanges.

Since higher yields 4.5% and above are often slower growers having dividend growth matching inflation. Stocks yielding 3.5% to 4.5% are generally expected to maintain strong and accelerating dividend growth in the range of 5% and above. In support of our dividend growth goals, it is not unusual for our combined portfolio to have 30% in positions yielding between 3.5% and 2.5% at today's price. Stocks yielding less than 3.5% are expected "on average" to maintain at or near double-digit dividend growth. As of July 2017, our portfolio overall has a dividend growth rate of approximately 5.27%, greater than RMDs for the year and roughly twice the rate of inflation. This compares favorably with the rate of 5.59% for the entire list of Dividend Champions particularly since the average yield for this group is just 2.38% at today's stock prices.

Portfolio Review

The portfolio should have the following regularly scheduled reviews as part of its actively managed structure.

Monthly Review

The first of each month download a new copy of Dividend Champions and Contenders using Next clip on Changes Tab at the bottom. Check for any stocks that cut or froze their dividends or were acquired that month. Consider possible replacement or add shares to existing positions. In the case of a freeze, consider a period of probation as the first step. Conduct a performance review the next quarter.

Quarterly Portfolio Review

Measure the Portfolio's overall progress toward the overall goal of maintaining stable growing income and capital preservation.

Record monthly dividend income for the portfolio. Do a quick check to see if this quarter's income from dividends exceeds that of the same quarter last year. If it does, celebrate with a cold one or two. If it doesn't, make appropriate adjustments based on stated guidelines and portfolio objectives.

Measure performance for any stock "on probation."

Semi-Annual Portfolio Review

Check for any changes in credit ranking. Check for changes in payout ratio.

Decreases in credit ranking and significant increases in payout ratio can be early signals of problems that could lead to dividend freezes or cuts. Monitor more closely as the first step. Measure dividend growth rates for five year, three year, one year as well as most recent. Those with consistently declining dividend growth may be candidates for the bench.

Neither the Dow nor the S&P 500 will be used as a measure of the success of the portfolio. Each sector within the portfolio will be individually examined and serious underperformance by portfolio holdings in that sector will result in an exploration to see if an exchange for other DG equities within that sector index has the potential to further strengthen both the income stream and capital preservation.

Research Resources

As an active portfolio manager, the following resources are important:

1. Morningstar

Year-by-Year Performance Back test - Just go to the Morningstar website. Put in a ticker. Go next to the Performance Tab on the grey bar. After you click on Performance, click on the Expanded View - light blue tab. You now have a 10-year performance on your stock year by year. If you purchase a stock at a yield higher than its 10-yr. average, you create yet another layer of safety. While conducting your 10-year history, average out the yield recorded for each year. If the current yield is higher than its 10-yr. average, that is yet another indicator that it is a fair or better value.

Stock Credit Rating

Stock Value Rating - Two stars suggest the stock is overvalued. Three stars suggest the stock is fairly valued. Four stars suggest the stock is undervalued.

2. Seeking Alpha

Portfolio - Click on portfolio tab to access current family portfolios

Dividend Increase Information - Click on Market Currents tab. Next click on Dividends.

3. F.A.S.T. Graphs

Information on stock value and so much more (sign in required). Paid service. Billed at $9.95 per month.

There are three basic sections that need to be fully reviewed:

Fast Facts

P/E - Is it at or below normal P/E

Dividend Yield - Needs to be 1.5X that of S&P 500 Index or higher

S&P Credit Rankings - Should be BBB+ or better

Debt Cap - Lower the better

Performance Results

Dividend Growth - Look for steadiness and current figures twice inflation

Dividend Payout Ratio - Under 70% a good indicator of room for dividend to grow

Estimated Earnings and Return Calculator

Projects a stock's earnings growth - and therefore its increase in fair value - forward for five years, using consensus earnings growth forecasts.

Gold lines represent the range - High and Low of "Fair Value"

Upper blue lines represent the range of "Overvalued"

Lower blue lines represent the range of "Undervalued"

Make certain to never overpay. Purchase only when stock is fair value or under.

Consider reducing position size and taking profits for any stock in the top range of overvalued.

4. Dividend Champions and Contenders (CCC List)

Access through link provided above.

Dividend cuts and freezes - Click on Summary tab at bottom of the spreadsheet. Review any Deletions as this means a dividend has been cut or frozen.

Dividend Growth Rates - Columns L - Most Recent plus AL-AO 1, 3, 5, 10 yr. on spreadsheet

Look for steadiness. Trending up - good

5 Yr. Estimated Earnings Growth Rates - Columns AE

Look for a rate twice inflation

Payout Ratios - Column S

Dividend Yield - Column I

Beta - Column CO

Chowder rule - a.k.a. total dividend return rule - Column CF

Wells Family Passive Portfolio Management Guidelines

I, Robert Wells, am currently responsible for the day-to-day management of our portfolio. Should I be unable to perform those duties, portfolio management responsibility will fall to my wife who will be assisted by our oldest daughter. I am recommending and including as part of our estate plan that should I be unable to continue active management of our portfolio, that our portfolio be passively managed in the manner described.

As part of our legacy guidelines, I have included detailed brokerage account instructions. These guidelines should enable any member of our immediate family to access the account, monitor the portfolio and make any necessary changes.

The family portfolio as designed should be maintained and modified according to the following instructions in order that it continues to produce a growing stream of income to support my wife during her lifetime and serve our family for generations to come. I would ask that the instructions as outlined be honored during the lifetimes of myself and my wife.

A list is attached of trusted Dividend Growth investors whose counsel can be sought to assist with any decision making concerning the portfolio.

The holdings in our portfolio have been selected in part due to their distinction of strong histories of sustained growing dividends as well as investment grade credit. Holdings are spread across stock sectors with a majority in traditionally defensive sectors known for holding their value better than the general market during turbulent periods in the market. Most are invested in what are often called the defensive sectors, representing companies producing products and services needed even during economic recessions. Many are companies you will know by name.

Our portfolio is now subject to the provision of Required Minimum Distributions. Our portfolio account(s) have been set up with the broker to automatically transfer income from dividends received to our primary bank checking account on the first day of business for each month. There should be no need to sell portfolio holdings, i.e., stock/shares from this account for necessary income. This income is in an amount equal to 1/12th of each of our after-tax Required Minimum Distributions for the year.

Each year income received each month may change but should always be made in an amount equal to 1/12th the Required Minimum Distribution rate for the upcoming year. A call may need to be made to the broker to complete this action.

As a passively management portfolio, great thought has gone into what follows. Every effort has been made to make management as simple as possible. It is expected that a simple once monthly review will be sufficient in most cases.

Minimum Monthly Account Management Instructions

To assess the opening page, simply sign into the Investment Account with Username and Password.

On the Opening Page, place your cursor over "Accounts" located on the top grey bar.

From there, you will see bold the subsection: "Account Details".

Under "Account Details" you will find "Balances". When you click on "Balances," you will find this important subsection:

"Cash Available to Invest"

This cash account acts in a manner similar to a checkbook. There needs to be enough in this account each month to cover the income payment set to be sent to your checking account the first of the month. Think of this as looking at a checkbook register to make sure you have the funds necessary for a withdraw.

Once a month a review of this account should be scheduled on your calendar and conducted two days before the end of each month. When the account is reviewed, as long as the amount of "cash available to invest" is greater than the amount of the income payment to be deposited a few days/week later on the 1st of the month, no longer action is needed.

In the unlikely event, additional cash is required, Advanced Portfolio Management will be required.

Additional Monthly Account Management Instructions - 10-15 Minutes

It is strongly recommended there be a simple review of each dividend or distribution paid the following month.

On the Opening Page, place your cursor over "Accounts" located on the top grey bar. From there, you will see Bold the subsection: "Account Details". Under "Account Details," you will find "Activities". This page records stock by stock the dividends paid over the past 30 days.

This list of about 20 holdings is a record of every dividend or distribution including both the date and dollar amount deposited. The dollar amount deposited for each holding should be compared to the amount of the printed "Estimated Income List" prepared as a part of the annual review.

If the amount is larger than what is displayed on the list, note that in pencil on the list. Most of the time this simply reflects that the company has increased the amount of the dividend.

If the amount of the dividend is lower, this again needs to be recorded and the amount of the reduction recorded.

Advanced Portfolio Management Instructions - 30 Minutes

The following ONLY apply when your monthly review has indicated a reduction in the amount of a dividend or distribution.

Selling a Position or Purchasing a New One

Selling

It is unlikely you will need to sell a position unless there is a dividend cut or reduction. Should you need to sell, open the "Accounts Holdings" page. Find the stock ticker on the left of the company you need to sell. Place your cursor over the ticker and a box will appear. In the lower right hand corner of the box, you will see the grey button "trade" which you will then click on.

Under the word "action," you will find the word "select" with an arrow pointing down. Click on "select" and the words "buy" and "sell" will appear.

After clicking on "sell," you will notice the stock ticker for the company you are selling. To the right, you will notice the word "Quantity". Since you are selling the company completely, simply check the box "sell all". On the next line down, you will see the words "order type." Click the arrow under the word "select." Scroll down to and then click on the word "market."

Next scroll down to the blue button "Preview order." Just above the blue button "submit order," you will find the estimated cash that will be available to re-invest following the sale. Click the blue button "submit order."

Buying

Every time you sell a position because of a dividend cut, the dollars received from that sell need to be re-invested into one of the two positions established for that purpose: the utility fund - XLU - or the U.S. Treasury Fund - TLT.

Open the "Accounts Holdings" page, see instructions above. Find the stock tickers XLU and TLT on the left. Place your cursor over each of the ticker and a box will appear. In the box is the dividend yield for each. After checking both, pick the one with the highest yield. In the lower right hand corner of the box, you will see the grey button "trade" which you will then click on. Under the word "action," you will find the word "select" with an arrow pointing down.

Click on "select" and the words "buy" and "sell" will appear. After clicking on "sell," you will notice the stock ticker for the company you are buying. To the right, you will notice the word "Quantity". To the right, you will find another box which contains the name of the company and the price of each share of the same company. Divide that amount into the number of dollars you are re-investing. Round to the number before the period. Place this number in the "Quantity" box. This is the number of shares you are purchasing.

On the next line down, you will see the words "order type." Click the arrow under the word "select." Scroll down to and then click on the word "market." Next scroll down to the blue button "Preview order." After reviewing the order is correct, click blue button "submit order."

Annual Portfolio Cash Flow Assessment - One to Two Hours

At the end of each year, an assessment needs to be made regarding income generated by the portfolio during the year past. Since this assessment will guide the amount of dividend income you will receive each month in the upcoming year, I recommend it be done in tandem. This assessment is an important part of a larger annual budget assessment. In general, your assessment will examine the following:

How much the portfolio income from dividends has grown or dropped. Any loss of income after sells and repurchases from dividend cuts or mergers. The amount of Required Minimum Distributions directed by the IRS to be paid during the upcoming calendar year. It is important that expected dividend income for the next year exceed this amount. In the unlikely event of this happening further action will be necessary. According to current projections, this is not likely to occur until at least the year 2020

Dividend Cuts or Suspensions

Even with a portfolio like ours, the unexpected can happen. A company can reduce (cut) or suspend its dividend. Anytime that occurs, the stock should be sold and the dollars transferred in the manner described above. Even if you experience a dividend cut during the year, it is possible that dividend growth experienced by our additional portfolio holdings will be greater than the final amount sustained as a result in the cut.

As you can see from the following example, it is important should a dividend cut occur wherever possible to transfer into a stock with similar yield. Where this can be done, there will be no loss of retirement income.

A stock position just cut its dividend and is now valued at $10K and yields 4%. It produced $400 in income each year. If the same $10K were to be transferred into a holding yielding only 3%, it would produce only $300 income, which would represent a $100 loss in annual income in the year ahead.

In these cases where the new position produces reduced income, income for the next year may need to be adjusted accordingly. In past years where we experienced dividend cuts or suspensions, we were still able to raise the income received the next year by an amount equal inflation.

As previously mentioned two positions, XLU and TLT, have been established to handle transfer of funds from any position experiencing a dividend cut. Until such time that interest rates increase significantly, funds should be transferred into XLU. XLU is a fund made up of the stock market's best utility companies. The same companies providing electric and gas to cities across the country. Traditionally this fund has yielded between 3% and 4% yield.

The second position is TLT, which holds 20-year Treasury bonds. At such time in the future that this fund has a yield in excess of XLU, it should become the dominant position for the purpose of transfer due to dividend cut.

Mergers/Spin-Offs

On average expect at least one stock holding per year in the portfolio to be involved in a merger or spin-off.

If your holding is acquiring, i.e., buying another company, there is likely no action needed unless its overall dividend income is reduced.

Sometimes cash will be received as part of a merger between two stocks. Cash can be used to purchase additional shares of the newly merged company, which will result in additional dividend income.

Sometimes a holding will spin off a part of the company. When this happens, you may be given shares in the new company. Again the key is whether the action reduces the income produced. The dividend income produced by a combination of the two companies should be equal to or exceed the amount of the original company.

The key as always is overall dividend income produced. Position(s) can be sold if the combined dividend yield is less than that of either XLU or TLT.

Trusted dividend growth investor advisers can assist with any questions you might have.

There are two additional portfolio account pages to become familiar with prior to and during this assessment. They are "Estimated Investment Income" and "Historical Account Performance."

Estimated Investment Income

On this page, you will get an estimate of your dividend income month by month for the year ahead. To access, simply log onto the Investment account Next place cursor over "Accounts." Right under the blue logo, you will see "Accounts" and "Holdings" in bold. Under the bold "Holdings," you will find "Estimated Investment Income."

I strongly recommend that at the beginning of the third week of January, you go to this account page, click on each month and print the holding list for each. These 12 monthly lists will be used as a critical part of the monthly review for the upcoming year.

Historical Account Performance

To access simply log onto the Investment account. Next, place cursor over "Accounts." Right under the blue logo, you will see "Accounts" and "Holdings" in bold. Under the bold "Holdings," you will next click on "Historical Account Performance." Next you will find and then click on "Rate of Return By Period." Next click on "Monthly" color coded blue. Three columns over you will find "Interest/Dividends." This column is important because it shows month by month the amount of dividends paid into your account. Ideally the amount paid for the most recent month will be the same or larger than the monthly amount paid three months before. If it is, all is well.

Required Minimum Distributions

The IRS requires that investors withdraw funds from their investment accounts beginning at age 70. Currently our dividend income and withdraws are in excess of the required withdraws. It is possible, according to this chart, that could change as early as the year 2020. The final amount of each year's required withdraw is based on the total value of each stock portfolio for the year.

You will always be notified by our broker of any withdraws required by the IRS.

The following table represents the required withdrawal rate for each upcoming calendar year.

Some adjustments can be made if found necessary end-of-year review based on total portfolio value at that time. Simply take the third week December portfolio value and multiply by the Required Minimum Distribution percentage for the upcoming year. Take this amount and compare it to the amount of total dividend income generated the previous year. If the amount of dividend income is greater, no adjustments are likely necessary. Under certain conditions, capital gains in our taxable account can be harvested. For example, if the RMD is greater than current income generated by dividends, taxable shares can be sold if necessary.

You will notice the withdraw rate increases each year by roughly 4% a year for the first decade. If dividend growth is maintained at 5%, income should not require the selling of position shares. Hopefully if inflation increases by more than 4%, dividend growth increases will follow suit.

Age Life expectancy Withdrawal Rate 70 27.4 3.65% - 2016 71 26.5 3.77% - 2017 72 25.6 3.91% - 2018 73 24.7 4.05% - 2019 74 23.8 4.20% - 2020 75 22.9 4.37% - 2021 76 22.0 4.55% - 2022 77 21.2 4.72% - 2023 78 20.3 4.93% - 2024 79 19.5 5.13% - 2025 80 18.7 5.35% - 2026 81 17.9 5.59% 82 17.1 5.85% 83 16.3 6.13% 84 15.5 6.45% 85 14.8 6.76% 86 14.1 7.09% 87 13.4 7.46% 88 12.7 7.87% 89 12.0 8.33% 90 11.4 8.77%

There remains one final end-of-the-year management action. Ensure that the Portfolio Cash Account a.k.a. "Cash Available to Invest" begins every calendar year with an amount of $3,000 or above.

Additional Thoughts

You know my commitment to helping each of you have a stronger education in proper investing than I enjoyed until reaching my 60s. We have established for each grandchild a college investment savings account. I hope to have talks with each as they grow about the account and how it works to help support their future.

I know that each of you enjoy employer supported 401(k) investment plans. Some are restricted to mutual funds. Others offer a range of options including stock and bond ETFs. I strongly encourage each of you to contribute to your company plan in the manner that ensures you receive the complete company match to those funds.

I encourage each of you to further your understanding of investments and what they can mean for the quality of your life and the lives of your family members. I have prepared an investment primer which can serve as the starting point for such an endeavor.

I have also established several small investments accounts with Motif Investing each embracing a unique approach to investing. This has been done to foster discussion and provide a stronger foundation for your further investment decisions. I encourage you to establish additional small accounts on Motif in order to further test ideas and approaches.

Most of all I hope that you each embrace, as I do, the importance of establishing for your own families a personal portfolio business plan that helps to guide your future investment decisions. Our current portfolio business plan can be modified for that purpose.

Legacy Account(s)

Your mother and I share a common desire for our investments following our death. It is our desire that they support the strengthening of our family by helping to financially support the expenses associated with family get-togethers. Such support can be provided if necessary by withdrawing a portion of the dividend income generated by each remaining portfolio. By only withdrawing what's necessary, the remainder can continue to compound.

Now folks it's your turn. How has your portfolio changed as you have aged?

What is your plan if your portfolio needs to be "passively managed"?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.