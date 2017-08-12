Inter Pipeline's (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Jeremy Roberge - Vice President of Capital Markets

Brent Heagy - Chief Financial Officer

Christian Bayle - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Robert Hope - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets

Robert Catellier - CIBC World Markets Inc.

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Joseph Gemino - Morningstar Inc.,

Thank you, Kaley, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brent Heagy, our Chief Financial Officer. Today we'll discuss our second quarter financial and operating results, and provide an update on other corporate activities.

To start, I'd like to remind you that certain information on this call may contain forward-looking information that involves, risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which can be found on our website or at www.sedar.com.

Now I'll turn things over to Chris to provide an overview of the quarter's highlights, and then on to Brent for more context around our operating results. I will wrap up the formal portion of the call with a focus on the financial results before we take your questions. Please go ahead, Chris.

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2017, Inter Pipeline delivered positive financial and operating results. During the quarter, Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $207 million, 5% increase over the second quarter of 2016. These results were supported by strong performance in our oil sands transportation and conventional oil gathering business.

Collectively, these two systems transported over 1.3 million barrels per day during the quarter, an increase of 9% from the previous period in 2016, and generated $202 million of funds from operations before corporate cost allocations. Results from our NGL processing business were impacted by lower sales volumes, a result of scheduled maintenance turnarounds at our Redwater Olefinic Fractionator and Cochrane straddle plant in April and May. Both plants have since returned to normal operations.

Subsequent to the quarter end, Inter Pipeline completed and placed into commercial service two previously announced construction projects underpinned by long-term agreements within our Oil Sands Transportation segment. The first is a bitumen blend delivery connection from the Cold Lake pipeline system to North West Redwater Partnerships' Sturgeon Refinery.

And the second is a connection with Pembina Pipeline's Canadian Diluent Hub, which provides shippers on the Polaris pipeline system with an additional large-scale diluent supply option. Both projects were successful and completed on time at a cost of $23 million. We continue to place a high priority on advancing the development of our $3.1 billion integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene petrochemical complex.

In the second quarter of 2017, $56 million of growth capital was committed to advance work on this project, including civil work at the project site and engineering and design work at the facilities. Negotiations with potential counterparties to establish long-term take-or-pay contracts are ongoing. We have shifted our timing, and we're now targeting to make a final investment decision on this large-scale opportunity in the second half of 2017, with operations set to begin in the second half of 2021.

I'll now turn it over to Brent for additional commentary on our operating results.

Well, thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Inter Pipeline transported strong throughput volumes on our pipeline systems during the second quarter of 2017. Our Oil Sands Transportation business transported approximately 1,120,000 barrels per day in the quarter, an increase of approximately 108,500 barrels per day or 11% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

The Cold Lake pipeline system transported 554,000 barrels per day, an increase of 6% for the same period in 2016. Throughput increases on this pipeline system were largely the result of higher volumes from Cenovus’ Foster Creek and Canadian Natural's Wolf Lake oil sands projects.

Volumes on the Corridor pipeline system increased by 56,300 barrels per day to 384,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of this year. The 17% increase was primarily due to higher volumes of bitumen blend delivered from the Muskeg River mine. Volumes on the Polaris pipeline system increased 13% from 162,000 barrels per day to 183,000 barrels per day in the second quarter and are largely the result of increased deliveries to the Foster Creek and Husky's Sunrise oil sands projects.

Now turning to our Conventional Oil Pipelines business, transportation volumes increased from 201,300 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2016 to 205,500 barrels per day in 2017. Volumes on the Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline system benefited from strong light oil production from the Viking formation, with volumes increasing 5,300 barrels per day or 7% to 87,000 barrels per day during the quarter.

Now as Chris mentioned, our NGL processing business was impacted by scheduled maintenance turnarounds during the quarter. This included a 29-day outage at our Cochrane straddle plant and a 20-day outage at our Redwater Olefinic Fractionator. Our straddle facilities processed 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas during the second quarter compared to 2.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day in the second quarter of 2016.

We extracted 75,500 barrels per day of methane and propane-plus for both the Cochrane and Empress V straddle facilities, down from 94,100 barrels per day during the second period in 2016. Average sales volumes from the Redwater Olefinic Fractionator were 20,600 barrels per day for the quarter.

Our European bulk liquid storage business operated near capacity with utilization rates averaging 98% for the quarter. We also successfully commissioned five new chemical storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of 175,000 barrels at our Seal Sands terminal in the United Kingdom. This $25 million project is supported by long-term contracts.

So I'll now turn things over to Jeremy for a more detailed look at our financial results.

Thank you, Brent. Consolidated funds from operations increased 5% to $207 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016. A few highlights from the quarter include: Oil Sands Transportation generated funds from operations of $149.5 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016; Conventional Oil Pipelines generated FFO of $52.7 million, up 12% due to increased transportation volumes and increased midstream marketing activities; NGL processing generated FFO of $28.4 million compared to $30.5 million in the second quarter of 2016, the reduction in FFO was due to the previously discussed maintenance activities; and during the quarter, propane-plus realized frac spreads at our Cochrane straddle plant averaged US$0.50 per U.S. gallon, up 10% compared to a year ago.

Inter Pipeline's net income decreased $20.6 million to $102.3 million in the second quarter of 2017 as a result of higher deferred income taxes and depreciation and amortization expenses. During the quarter, dividends to shareholders increased $19.5 million to $150.9 million, which resulted in a quarterly payout ratio of 72.9%.

On the financing front, we issued $500 million of seven-year senior unsecured medium-term notes in the Canadian public debt market in April. Net proceeds from the offering were used to repay existing bank indebtedness under our revolving credit facility, which subsequently was drawn to repay $400 million of floating rate notes that matured on May 30, 2017.

Inter Pipeline continues to maintain a strong balance sheet with significant liquidity available on its committed revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2017, Inter Pipeline had $830 million of unutilized capacity from its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. Inter Pipeline's consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio was 55.5% at June 30, 2017, down from 57.2% at year-end.

The majority of Inter Pipeline's cash flow continues to be supported by long-term cost-of-service contracts with investment-grade counterparties. Revenue streams from these contracts are typically not subject to commodity price or throughput volume risk. Inter Pipeline reported adjusted EBITDA of $245 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The breakdown by contract type was 56% from the cost-of-service agreements, 26% from fee-based contracts with no commodity price risk; and 18% of commodity-based agreements that are subject to both commodity price and volume risk. In aggregate, more than 80% of Inter Pipeline's adjusted EBITDA is sourced from cost-of-service or fee-based contracts.

Now this concludes the formal portion of the conference call. We'd now like to turn the meeting back to Kaley to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you. I'm wondering if you can give us just the rationale for the PDH polypropylene delay. Is it substantially on the commercial side or other factors in engineering, et cetera, in different work streams that contributed to that timing? And maybe you can just kind of elaborate on what the sticking points are on the commercial front and where you are in discussions with various customers?

Christian Bayle

Well, I can provide a lot of clarity on at least on one front. It is all commercial, Linda. There's no project, call it, execution issues that are preventing sanction, quite frankly. If we were to reach a sufficient level of commercial support for the investment tomorrow, we would sanction tomorrow.

So as I've said, I guess, going back probably nine months now, it is our view that to successfully execute this project, we need the right commercial contracts in place underpinning it, and we're willing to set the pace of the development to provide those high-quality contracts. So we're willing to trade speed over quality all day every day.

I obviously can't get into any detail on the commercial negotiations but there is to being a little blabby here. I'd just like to remind everybody on the call that when we first bought the Williams business back in September, the Williams was developed being a PDH-only project.

And what we did in the first few months of ownership of this business, we took a look at the business model around PDH-only and came to the conclusion, for Inter Pipeline, the better investment was to integrate a polypropylene plant into that. We announced that in November, and we essentially started developing the PP plant from scratch.

At that point, it was our best guess that approximately nine months would seem like a reasonable period of time to put these definitive commercial contracts in place in order to anchor the project, but it is only a guess. And as times played out, our list of potential counterparties is growing. The negotiations have been very fluid and ongoing and very constructive.

We believe the commercial framework has gotten only better over the time period as we've talked to multiple counterparties, and we're continuing to advance that. And now it's our view that it will take a bit more months – a few more months to get this completed. But again, we provide no guarantees that we'll even do the projects at all. If we don't get the right quality contracts in place, we're quite comfortable putting an end to the project. But we don't believe that is the base case at all. Does that give you some clarity?

Linda Ezergailis

It's helpful context. Thank you and maybe just more of a microeconomic question for either Brent or Jeremy. Can you help us out in what you're seeing in forward pricing on the NGL front for both paraffinic and olefinic frac spreads?

Jeremy Roberge

Linda, we don't have quotes or forward curves for the paraffinic and the olefinic. All we do have quotes on from a frac-spread basis on the forward is for Cochrane. And as you know, from the Cochrane side of things, the forward curves right now in 2017, are about US$0.63, that's U.S. cents per U.S. gallon. In 2018, they're about $0.50 and in 2019, about US$0.46. But we cannot provide any forward curves on the olefinic or paraffinic side.

Linda Ezergailis

Okay. Thank you.

Jeremy Roberge

You’re welcome.

Robert Hope

Yes, good morning. Maybe first, a question on the PDH and PP, the MD&A states that you've gone out and procured some long-lead-time items. I just want to get a sense of the magnitude of this capital. And does this speak to the expectation that you will have a positive FID in the next few months?

Christian Bayle

Well, as we've been developing the project here, we do want the project to start up as soon as possible once we hit the go button, if we hit the go button. And that means that we have to take a good close look at the critical path items and make some select decisions to fund the procurement of certain very long-lead items so we can maintain a sufficient schedule as possible.

For example, a couple of the major vessels have actually already been partially constructed at this point in time, because the lead time of some of these vessels is extremely long. The majority of the money that we've invested to date has been in fee and detailed design engineering, predominantly on the PDH plant as well as civil and underground construction at the plant site.

So I think what you can takeaway from our investment style here to date, I think it clearly shows that we believe in this project, that we believe the economics are sound and we believe the commercial proposition should work for us and our counterparties. Or else, we wouldn't put this money at risk to date. That said, we do like to think we're prudent developers of investments and we always reserve the option to retool or stop if that's the right economic decision to make. So we're balancing all those priorities today.

Robert Hope

All right. Thank you for the color there. And then just a more granular question on the off-gas business, I was a little surprised to see that sales volumes were below production volumes in a quarter where you had noted. I would have thought that inventory would have been drawn down during the outage. Can you just talk to maybe the potential seasonality there? Or what drivers could be moving sales versus production?

Brent Heagy

It's Brent Heagy here, Robert. Yes, I wouldn't say there's anything sort of around seasonality. We're always going to be, as part of running the operations in the off-gas business, sort of balancing the production that's coming out of our pioneer one and our pioneer two facilities, managing that with obviously how much product is going to the frac, and sort of in between that is our storage inventory.

So that can fluctuate for a variety of reasons depending on what's going with production in the field. And then also too what's happening with the frac. So you can't sort of really point to just one thing. It's really sort of the dynamic that's going on with the liquids that are coming out of the facilities up at Fort McMurray and the Redwater frac.

Robert Hope

All right. Thank you, I will jump back in the queue.

Robert Catellier

Hi, good morning. I just wanted to actually follow-up on Rob Hope's question and ask how much capital are you willing to put to work before you reach the level of contractedness that would allow you to achieve an FID?

Brent Heagy

Hi, Robert, it's Brent again. Yes. So let me just start to give you a bit of an overview. So we have invested $56 million during this last quarter, so the actual cost so far to date is about $305 million. And that's what's included in when we're talking about the $3.1 billion capital cost for both PDH and PP. Now for that second half of 2017, we have committed to spending an incremental $150 million of growth capital. Now that is in our entire NGL processing business, but the vast majority of that is tied to the PDH and PP complex.

Robert Catellier

Actually, Brent, I should have been more specific. I'm curious on how much you're willing to spend on the actual civil works and things of that nature as opposed to the fees and the engineering? Or do you just look at them all the same?

Brent Heagy

Well, that number that I just quoted is all inclusive of fees, detailed engineering, civil works, all that. It includes everything.

Robert Catellier

Okay. And then it's -- has it appearance of being in a competitive market for these projects, not just in Canada but North America? So notwithstanding the royalty credits that have been granted, are Canada and Alberta doing enough to enable the Canadian projects to compete? And what more could be done?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think I have to say, we're pleased to have been awarded a couple of hundred million of royalty credits. That does help both the project economics it is a material add to the investment. More is always better but there are limits to what governments can do to support private enterprise, and we recognize that. I think from our perspective, there's three things that help make this project a winner from a commercial proposition perspective, for both us and, quite frankly, for our polypropylene off-takers and Alberta propane suppliers.

And we have strong meaningful government assistance. Two, we have the feedstock cost and utility and energy costs in Alberta are very attractive compared to, I think, the global competition for this sort of business. And three, we have very attractive transportation costs for the polypropylene output from our plant to really what's the largest consuming market in North, which is U.S. Midwest. You add about three of those factors, and that's how you get a winner here.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Thank you.

Patrick Kenny

Hi, good morning, guys. Just on the royalty credits, can you remind us if there's any deadline on the in-service date in order to maintain the full $200 million?

Christian Bayle

Well, we're looking at each other here. Yes, there is. I'm not sure if we've ever publicly stated what that was. And I'm not quite sure that we can. Well, we'll leave it at this. There is a deadline. We're very comfortable of that deadline. It won't be a problem.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. And then is there any opportunity also to submit an application for credits on the polypropylene integration as well over the near-term?

Christian Bayle

Well, there isn't under the prior programs that was, as you know an application process that for the window is closed for that. To the extent there are future incentives, a set of programs developed by the Alberta government, we certainly think our polypropylene project could be a strong candidate for something like that. But there was nothing tangible we could speak to today.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. And then just curious the cancellation of the cogen contract with ATCO, was that a decision to build the plant cheaper on your own or just align the timing better with the new in-service date?

Christian Bayle

I'd characterize it as just a different business approach that Inter Pipeline has versus the approach Williams had. We took a look at a variety of things related to this project. As I mentioned earlier, we decided to attach an Inter Pipeline-built polypropylene plant to the project. We took a look at how the cogen was being developed and determined that, that could be better executed by ourselves than others for a variety of reasons. So we're just putting our own stamp on the development.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, great. And then lastly, at Cochrane now with GTN debottlenecking up to the full 2.9 BCF per day or so. Are you guys looking to expand Cochrane's processing capacity from, I believe, 2.5 today towards 2.9, 3 Bs a day? And what the timing and the scope might look like there?

Christian Bayle

Yes, we don't have anything that we can say publicly about future expansions to Cochrane. But you are correct. The upstream expansions related to natural gas, transportation is, we believe, very positive for Cochrane. Simply put, Cochrane is just a very, very good processing facility and it's in exactly the right spot, we think, for the Alberta market. So we're very bullish on gas supply to Cochrane. And to the extent we can get an economic return for processing more gas and there's a home for the liquids on the other end, it's something we will look at very strongly.

Patrick Kenny

All right. Great. Thanks a lot Chris.

Christian Bayle

Sure.

Robert Kwan

Good morning. Just on the second half of 2017 timing, I'm just wondering, is that really just rolling the timing forward? Or is there a specific event or trigger to get the contracts done that kind of led to the very specific second half?

Christian Bayle

No. There's no one specific thing, Robert and as I'm sure you know we're negotiating in great detail with a number of counterparties, and we're going to need a certain amount. I know I've been very vague and I'll continue to be vague at this point, but we need a certain amount of strong commercial support to sanction the project.

And then the way to look at it, there will be a kind of a Phase II of contracting after the fact, where we intend to contract up to the, call it, maximum target that we have internally set for the facility. And that would happen after sanctioning and before it goes in service.

So it's no one event. It's once we get a certain a number of ducks lined up, we hit the first threshold. Our board will then review the contracts that we've developed to the date and make a sectioning decision one way or the other. And that can happen, like I said, as soon as a few weeks to as long as several months.

Robert Kwan

Got it. I guess, on the commercial and I get you don't probably want to get into general or too specific, especially around some specific customers. But is there a sense that the timing, is it customers are understanding of the polypropylene market and are just taking time to kind of get that education? Is it the fee? Is it them waiting to see what the competing project is going to look like?

Christian Bayle

No, as I said before, what we're trying to do here, to our knowledge, has never been done anywhere in the world. Nobody has built an integrated PDH and PP facility with backed by long-term take-or-pay contracts.

So there is a very large education process, both on the PP buyer side because again, these people aren't used to buying polypropylene under those terms. And they really got to get comfortable that the, call it, the net all-in fee they would be paying us to produce products for them would be over a long period of time significantly lower than their options to buy in the market.

And for the Alberta propane producers, it's kind of the opposite, that there would be a meaningful uptick once our fees are covered in terms of their polypropylene netback versus their propane netback. And so each counterparty has a little different way of looking at it, and they also have to look at what are their needs for the next 10-ish years and what are their propane supply situation for, let's say, the next 10 years.

So it's complicated. But again, we keep coming back to – we think we've got the right balance between providing good economic returns for our shareholders as well as providing meaningful value to the polypropylene buyers and the propane producers. And we will take the time to make sure we get the right folks at the other side of these contracts.

Robert Kwan

Okay. If I can just finish on the capital cost, so that $3.1 billion. The decision to in-source the power plant and terminate the Canadian utilities contract on – with Strathcona. Does that not change the capital cost assumption?

Christian Bayle

Yes, it's a very complex project. And as we move along, we're continually refining both the polypropylene, what we call the central utility block or the cogeneration facility and the PDH facility. And at the time of sanction, we will provide an updated number as to the all-in capital that Inter Pipeline will be exposed to at that time. So it could vary from the $3.1 billion, but we don't believe that it will vary materially at this point.

Robert Kwan

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Joseph Gemino

Thank you. Congrats on the quarter guys. How do you think about your dividend going forward?

Christian Bayle

Well, we think our dividend today is set at a very prudent level, and our payout ratio is quite reasonable. This quarter was a little bit of a softer quarter compared to prior quarters, and we're still at the very low-70s in terms of the payout ratio. From a strategic perspective, we do an annual planning session with our board. That typically happens in the fall, where we review kind of a multi-year outlook for the business, and it's usually at that point in time that the board makes a decision on what to do relative to dividends.

So I mean, they make a decision in the fall relative to what to do with the dividends next year, whether to raise them or keep them flat and our track records have held for quite a number of years. So we do believe that there's certainly room for dividend growth in our business today, absent any new or big projects like PDH/PP. But ultimately, that's a decision for the Board of Directors.

Joseph Gemino

Great. Thank you.

Jeremy Roberge

Great. Well, thank you, and thank you everyone for participating in our conference call today. We look forward to discussing our third quarter of 2017 results at our next scheduled conference call, which will be held on November 10 of this year. Thanks very much.

