Bad News: Turkish Current Account $-3.76B For June 2017

Going forward, one can expect growth in the Turkish private sector at the rate of over 5% per year causing financial assets to gain value.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector; negative flows reduce the stock of funds.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Turkey. The number for the Turkish current account has just been released, and this is a running update of the fiscal flow figures.

A positive macro picture for a country one is looking at investing in is a good prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Turkey has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce - Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that in 2016 credit growth was about 21% per year. 2017 is tracking to be the same, but because GDP is more than last year, the contribution as a percentage of GDP is less, impressive nonetheless.

The Turkish growth story is all about private credit creation.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is negative and draining money out of the private sector at the rate of -3.8% per year.

Looking at the new numbers just released, we see the drain continues in a similar pattern as for 2016 and most likely the end of year result will be the same as for 2016, if not more.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year, the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

The trend appears to be the same as for 2016 and no doubt will bring a similar end of year result for 2017.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 9.7% 1.1% -3.8% 7% NOW 8.18% 1.1% -3.8% 5.48%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author's calculations based on same)

The macro fiscal picture looks good. Overall, the private sector is being boosted with funds from private credit creation and government spending. The drag from the external sector is more than made good.

While fiscal flows are decelerating as compared to 2016, they are still strong and enable financial assets in the private sector, such as stocks, bonds and real estate to increase in value.

Some might see Turkey as an exciting emerging market where one might make large profits in an exciting, exotic culture. The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR) offers investors exposure to the Turkish stock exchange.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.