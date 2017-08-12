Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust's (PDTRF) CEO Kevan Gorrie on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (OTCPK:PDTRF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2017 1:00 PM ET

Executives

Sylvia Slaughter - Director, IR

Kevan Gorrie - President & CEO

Teresa Neto - CFO

Analysts

Michael Markidis - Desjardins

Pammi Bir - Scotia Capital

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord

Dean Wilkinson - CIBC

Jimmy Shan - GMP Securities

Bradley Sturges - Industrial Alliance Securities

Heather Kirk - BMO Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Sylvia Slaughter

Thank you very much, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to our Q2 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. With me today is our President and CEO, Kevan Gorrie; and our CFO, Teresa Neto.

Before we discuss our financial results, I would like to make a safe harbor statement. The following discussion will include forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and operating performance. For a further description of the forward-looking statements, including risk factors relating to our company and business that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our MD&A dated August 9, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at our website, piret.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of August 10, 2017, and PIRET assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

I would now like to turn the call over to Teresa, who will provide highlights of our financial results, and then Kevan will follow with operational and investment highlights for the quarter as well as closing remarks.

Teresa Neto

Thanks, Sylvia, and thanks, everyone, again for taking the time to attend our call. I will open up with a discussion of PIRET's balance sheet, financial position, move on to the operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, followed by a discussion on some of our key performance metrics.

In the second quarter, the Trust executed on the following major activities: the acquisition of a 758,922 square-foot distribution center located in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer, Texas for $55.5 million or US$42 million, which closed on June 14, 2017; the acquisition of the remaining 49% equity interest in the PIRET North Carolina Property LP, a subsidiary which held a portfolio of three properties in North Carolina from an existing joint venture partner for a purchase price of $20.1 million or US$15.2 million, which closed on June 13; the acquisition of two newly constructed buildings comprising a total of 996,482 square feet in Houston, Texas for $85.2 million or US$63.5 million, which closed on April 4; the disposition of nine noncore assets, four located in British Columbia, three in Alberta, one in Manitoba and one in Ontario, totaling 548,055 square feet for gross proceeds of $69.7 million. All nine properties were classified as assets held for sale at year-end 2016.

We also entered into an unsecured $150 million revolving operating loan facility with a 3-year term which expires on April 2020. The Trust has the option to increase the facility by an additional $100 million. And the completion of an equity offering in early April for approximately $24 million Class A units priced at $6 per unit, which included the full overallotment option, for total gross proceeds of $143.9 million.

Turning to the Trust balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, total assets increased by over $187 million from $2.5 billion at the end of Q4 2016 to $2.7 billion. The increase in total assets was primarily driven by acquisitions in the year, totaling $193 million, capital expenditures relating to existing properties and properties under development of $13.5 million, fair value increases of $92.5 million since December 31 and a temporary increase in cash from undeployed capital from the April equity offering.

These increases were partially offset by the disposition during the year, totaling $145.2 million. The total number of income-producing properties, excluding properties classified as held for sale, increased from 162 at year-end to 165, while the Trust GLA under management increased by 2.4 million square feet from the end of 2016 to a total of 22 million square feet.

The balance sheet remains healthy with conservative leverage and ample liquidity. On the debt side, relative to the end of Q1 2017, where the Trust loan-to-gross book value was 41.8%, leverage as of June 30 is down by 330 basis points to 38.5%.

The improvement in overall leverage was predominantly attributable to the temporary undeployed cash on hand as of June 30, relating to the net proceeds from the April 2017 equity offering. We expect leverage will settle near 40% by the end of Q3 following the completion of pending acquisitions announced in July and the equity offering completed early August.

During the second quarter, the Trust entered into a new mortgage loan of $42.2 million or US$31.5 million secured by its two newly acquired Houston, Texas properties. The loan has a 10-year term and bears interest at 3.88%.

The Trust also repaid $38 million that was drawn from the credit facility late in Q1, discharged mortgages totaling $22.8 million, and also a $10.2 million mortgage associated with an asset held for sale was assumed by the purchaser upon disposition.

The weighted average effective interest rate on PIRET's mortgage obligations remains flat at 3.84% as of June 30 compared to Q1, while the average mortgage maturity term increased nominally from 5 years at the end of Q1 to 5.1 years as of June 30.

Turning to PIRET's operating results. Adjusted NOI for the quarter increased $7.3 million or 22.6% from the same quarter in 2016 and by $1.2 million or 3.2% from Q1. The increase in adjusted NOI relative to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the full quarter impact of the acquisition of 14 properties during Q4 2016, the Atlanta acquisition during Q1, the Houston acquisition and Dallas acquisitions during Q2 and the organic growth through an increase in same-property NOI.

The increase was partially offset by the disposition of 14 properties from July 2016 to the end of June 2017 and the sale of 75% interest in five properties to a joint venture partner during Q1, all of which represented roughly $9 million in lost annual NOI.

The sequential quarter adjusted NOI increase from Q1 2017 is due to the impact of the full quarter NOI absorption of the Atlanta acquisition completed in Q1, the acquisition of the remaining 49% of the NCLP and the Dallas and Houston acquisitions completed in Q2.

The increase is offset partially by the impact from dispositions completed late in the quarter and a decrease in average occupancy of 50 basis points from 97.1% in Q1 2017 to average occupancy of 96.6% in Q2.

Same property NOI for the three months ended June 30 increased $859,000 or 3.2% from Q2 2016 after normalizing for IFRIC 21 adjustments.

Average occupancy of same-property for the three months ended June 30 was 96.6%, which was 150 basis points better than the same period in 2016. The increase in same-property NOI is driven by rental rate increases and average occupancy increases in Ontario and Alberta, offset partially by an average occupancy decrease in the U.S. Excluding the expansion activities completed during 2016 in Ontario, New Jersey and Texas, same-property NOI increased by 2.4% in aggregate, and for the U.S. segment specifically, same-property NOI increased by 1.4% but decreased 2.8% on a U.S. dollar basis.

Same-property NOI has been impacted as well by the stronger U.S. dollar this quarter relative to Q2 2016. Same-property NOI growth on a constant currency basis, eliminating for the impact of FX, is 2.2% and excluding expansions, 1.4%. The sale of two properties in particular in the second quarter muted same-property NOI growth, where these two properties contributed roughly 1.2% to SPNOI growth in Q1.

G&A for the quarter was $1.4 million higher than in Q2 2016. The increase from Q2 last year is due to increases in the noncash fair value component of remeasuring the Trust unit-based compensation liabilities by $805,000 due to unit price appreciation. The Trust unit price appreciated 13% in the second quarter relative to Q1.

Furthermore, the Trust recognized an additional noncash compensation expense, totaling $482,000, in relation to an increase in restricted units granted and an expected increase in restricted units to be granted in the future due to the Trust unit performance relative to the S&P TSX REIT index. Thus, the two factors related to unit price appreciation represented over 90% of the increase in G&A expense from 2016. We expect at least some partial reversal of these noncash factors in Q3.

Moving on to PIRET's FFO and AFFO metrics. A quick reminder that prior year comparatives of both FFO and AFFO metrics have been restated to conform with the current year's definition, which reflects real tax FFO and AFFO definitions from the beginning of 2017. With that said, on a per unit basis, FFO for Q2 was $0.099, a $0.008 decrease from Q2 2016 and a $0.005 decrease from Q1.

Compared to Q2 2016, FFO per unit was negatively impacted by the temporary dilutive effect of additional units issued from the April 2017 equity offering, where the proceeds were not yet fully deployed in the quarter. FFO, in absolute terms, is higher in comparison to Q1 2017 due to the full quarter absorption of FFO relating to the Atlanta acquisition completed in February as well as the FFO recognized in relation to the Houston and Dallas acquisitions completed in the quarter, partially offset by the disposition activity as well in the quarter.

PIRET's AFFO on a per unit basis in Q2 was $0.082, which is $0.01 lower than Q1 2017, largely due to the temporary dilutive effect of additional units issued from the April equity offering, along with $1.1 million of higher capital expenditures deducted for AFFO this quarter relative to Q1.

Relative to the same quarter in 2016, AFFO per unit decreased by $0.001, which is again due to the dilutive effect of the April 2017 equity offering, offset by overall higher NOI earned from the acquisitions completed during the year as well as the acquisitions from Q4 2016.

Subsequent to the end of Q2 2017, the Trust on August three completed an equity offering and issued approximately 36 million Trust units, inclusive of the overallotment options, on a bought-deal basis at a price of $6.40 per unit for total gross proceeds of $230 million.

On the financing side, the Trust has entered into a commitment for an additional mortgage of $14.8 million or US$11.8 million, where the Dalport Trade Centre located in Dallas will be added to the securities of one of the Trust's existing U.S. mortgages and two other properties previously acquired in November 2016 will be discharged from the mortgage.

Moving on to acquisitions. The Trust completed the acquisition of 150,000 square-foot warehouse in Scarborough, Ontario for the purchase price of $16.1 million. Upon closing, the Trust entered into a development agreement to redevelop the site with a new 300,000 square-foot distribution center for a total estimated cost of $35.1 million, inclusive of the land and existing warehouse.

Lastly, the Trust in early August completed the disposition of an 81,180 square-foot asset in Moncton, New Brunswick for gross proceeds of approximately $5.7 million. The asset had been classified as asset held for sale since December 31 and was unencumbered at the time of sale.

After giving effect to the above-noted transactions, subsequent to the quarter, the Trust's current cash and available lines are estimated to be approximately $452 million and the Trust's unencumbered asset pool is estimated at $396 million.

However, as previously disclosed, following the completion of pending acquisitions announced July 2017 and the planned related financing, the Trust estimates total liquidity to be approximately $170 million.

In summary, the Trust continued to be very active in 2017 and posted solid financial results that met our expectations. We will continue to focus on our balance sheet while expecting - executing on our operational investment objectives.

On that note, I will turn the call to Kevan.

Kevan Gorrie

Thank you, Teresa, and good afternoon, everyone.

Reiterating Teresa's comments, our financial performance for Q2 came in generally as expected, but the pace of dispositions exceeded budget and negatively impacted FFO, AFFO and same-property NOI for the quarter.

From a leasing and operational standpoint, leasing traffic and activity increased in the second quarter. Occupancy increased from 96.3% at the end of Q1 to 96.7% this quarter despite the continued vacancy from 240,000 square feet in North Carolina.

Negotiations continue with prospects for some or all of the space, and we expect it to be leased by the end of the third quarter. Occupancy is up by 170 basis points over the comparative second quarter of 2016, and including committed leases, occupancy is now sitting at 97.5%.

As at June 30, of the 388,000 square feet of leases that expired in the quarter, 167,000 square feet were renewed at an average increase in rental rate of 3.1%.

In Alberta, specifically, our occupancy at the end of the second quarter was 93.6%, slightly down from Q1's occupancy at 94.8%. However, including committed leases, our occupancy in Alberta sits at 95.6%.

With respect to leases signed in the second quarter on existing vacancy, expiring leases and future expiries, we completed roughly 400,000 square feet of renewals and new leases at an average increase in rental rate of 11.2%. As mentioned in our MD&A, fundamentals remain sound to very strong across our major markets. Alberta remains soft in comparison to Vancouver and the GTA, but our portfolio occupancy in that market is relatively stable and should improve slightly by the end of 2017.

From the published market data and our own observations in the market, cap rates continue to compress in the second quarter, and demand for product in our major markets shows no signs of abating in the near term, hence, to a degree, at the pace of our dispositions.

As well, given the cap rate compression, we also expect to see further valuation increases occurring in the latter half of the year, which will likely have a favorable impact on NAV.

Regarding our development projects. As disclosed, we have entered into a 7-year lease agreement with IKEA to occupy the entire 330,000 square-foot development site in Richmond, B.C., which is on track for substantial completion by Q4 of this year, with the lease commencing on December 1, 2017.

As Teresa mentioned, we acquired a warehouse in Scarborough, Ontario on a 15-acre site, which the Trust intends to develop, on a speculative basis, a 300,000 square-foot state-of-the-art distribution center to be completed in Q1 of 2019.

As previously announced, we have closed the acquisition of the 16 acres of land in San Antonio in Q1 and are in discussions with the tenant for further expansion likely in 2018.

The Trust continues to be active on the capital recycling front, which will mute NOI growth in the short term, but we believe will improve cash flow stability and growth in the future. Building on the successful acquisitions and dispositions completed so far in 2017, the Trust will continue to dispose of noncore assets on an accretive basis. Of the 16 assets classified as held for sale as at December 31, 2016, the Trust has disposed of 11 properties since the beginning of the year.

The pace and scale of acquisitions have also exceeded expectations for 2017. And based on the transactions announced to date and the current acquisition pipeline, the Trust expects to substantially redeploy all available capital by the end of the third quarter in core assets and select development opportunities in our target markets.

The location of an asset has become even more critical in our sector. And the acquisitions noted herein and those announced in July 2017 and the new developments in Richmond and Scarborough reflect that strategy and are expected to contribute to NOI growth and portfolio quality in 2017 and beyond.

For the remainder of the year, portfolio rebalancing will continue to be a focus. On a pro forma basis, we estimate our Alberta NOI exposure will be reduced to 21%, while the U.S. is estimated to fall to our target of 25%.

In closing, the quarter's results were in line, but admittedly, impacted unfavorably by the pace of dispositions, which, as mentioned, also muted SPNOI growth for the quarter. While on a per-unit basis, FFO and AFFO were impacted by the temporary dilutive effect from the April equity offering, FFO and AFFO benefited from the accretive acquisition activity and successful development and expansion projects completed last year and now fully coming online.

NOI and same-property NOI growth were positive and should continue to be strong for the remainder of 2017. As Teresa mentioned, our same-property NOI growth from Q2 was muted by the sale of two properties in the quarter, which contributed roughly 1.2% in same-property NOI growth in the first quarter.

Our current liquidity and acquisition pipeline point to significant investment activity in the third and fourth quarter of this year, which should lead to strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2017.

I will now open up the floor for questions.

Michael Markidis

Kevan, you gave us some really good comments on how you expect your same-property NOI profile to unfold in the back half of this year. I was wondering if you had any comments into how you're feeling in 2018.

Kevan Gorrie

That's a good question, Mike. I think as we look out over the next few years, I think we said 2% to 3% this year, I think 3% is definitely attainable in 2018, '19 and '20. We are in discussions - we've been in discussions with a few prospects on the Best Buy property.

And depending on how that goes, same-property NOI might be muted for 2018, but we will have stronger SPNOI growth in 2019 and 2020. So I would rather look at it, over the next three years, we estimate roughly 3% same-property NOI growth over that period.

Michael Markidis

And when you think about that, do you think about that excluding potential impact from expansions, like that's just an underlying organic growth from the existing space?

Kevan Gorrie

I think it's organic growth because I think - as you'll see at the end of this year, I don't think expansions are going to have a material impact in same-property NOI.

Michael Markidis

I know you're under confidentiality with the $365 million of assets that you've got tied up that are going to be closing soon. But I was wondering, you made a comment with respect to location. And without getting into exacts, I was hoping you could just give us a little bit more color into - I mean, I guess, you got a lot of term on these assets, so how does the location - I guess, what is the long-term thesis on these assets given you have such a long in-place term on the leases?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. I think, for us, the markets of Brampton and Vaughan and Mississauga, access to public transit, have become even more important. We've seen that from recent lease deals. We've seen that from the Torbram acquisition earlier in 2017. So those are markets we are absolutely focused on. When we said we wanted to grow in the GTA, those were the three markets where we wanted to grow. So for us, we were really excited about the opportunity to acquire majors assets in these locations.

So Brampton, Mississauga, Vaughan, we think they are the best-positioned markets for growth in the GTA. Now that being said, we just bought an older warehouse in Scarborough to redevelop, but we think, in that market, a 15-acre site centrally located will be very much in demand for distribution and fulfillment services in the next few years.

Michael Markidis

For the $365 million of assets, are these - was that a sale-leaseback transaction, or was a part of it a sale-leaseback?

Kevan Gorrie

They were two - all I will say is two of them were off-market, and one of the transactions was a fully marketed deal.

Michael Markidis

And are they, again without getting into specifics and if you want to punt it go ahead, but are these cross-docks? So listen, I was just trying to gauge the in-place rent, I think it was above $9, when you work out the math...

Kevan Gorrie

It was through the combination of distribution centers and cross-dock facilities.

Michael Markidis

Last question for me before I turn it back. Just wondering, with - well, I guess, a 2-part question, meaning current taxes, currently a drag on your FFO and your AFFO. I would suspect that, that gets rectified in the fairly near future.

And once that does, now that you've sort of got your leverage down to a point where 40% really is kind of normalized and the earnings will start to grow, gross should start to trend upwards, how are you guys thinking about leverage - the distribution given where your balance sheet is today?

Teresa Neto

Sorry, I'm trying to get all your questions, Mike.

Michael Markidis

Yes. I know. I guess, so first question, Teresa - I guess, let's do the first question. First question, current tax, when do you expect to have that rectified?

Teresa Neto

Well, I think we're always going to have a little bit of leakage, and it's roughly about 5% of our NOI in the U.S. because we are - the way - we are a private REIT in the U.S. and we do - obviously, we have planning in place and structure in place to reduce taxable income to the degree that we can.

But we do have some profit, and we distribute that profit to Canada and there's a withholding tax associated with that. So we are roughly going to have between $1.5 million roughly probably this year in cash taxes. So I'm not sure that...

Michael Markidis

But there's no opportunities to bring that down through restructuring or...

Teresa Neto

I mean, we are always talking to our tax advisers, always thinking about it, but I can honestly say, I don't see a path to 0 taxes at this point in time.

Michael Markidis

So eliminating that from my very wordy question, just with the leverage now sort of normalizing in the kind of 40%, high 30s, low 40% range and your earnings trajectory presumably trending upward in the back half of this year and into '18 and '19, how are you guys thinking about the distribution of the payout ratio given that you're now kind of close to your long-term target leverage?

Teresa Neto

Well, our target leverage is - we're close to our 40%, you're right, but our payout ratio is still above 80%. And I think we've communicated in the past that we really wouldn't be looking at it until we have our payout ratio below 80%. So we're still in that 85% and certainly 90% in this particular quarter, above 90%. So I think it's a matter of how - where is the payout ratio and are we below 80%.

Michael Markidis

And just to clarify, when you say, 80%, you mean AFFO, not FFO?

Teresa Neto

Yes. My apologies. AFFO.

Pammi Bir

Maybe just switching to the disposition program. It's obviously been in active pace this year and more to come. But how do you see, call it, the next 18 months kind of shaping up in terms of the potential volume? And if you can comment on where some of these assets are as well that aren't necessarily in the held for sale account yet.

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. I mean, I'm getting very bad at forecasting this because every number I give seems to be low, but off the top of my head, it feels like probably another $80 million this year to the end of the year. And then next year, I don't think we'll be as active as we've been this year.

But certainly, I could see another $100 million in dispositions in 2018. In terms of what we're disposing of, I mean, we have communicated a desire to get the exposure down in Alberta. And just - I've emphasized this before, but just to reemphasize it, it's not as though we dislike those markets, but certainly, the volatility over the last couple of years, we don't think it's been helpful for us.

So we'll get that under 20%. So clearly, assets that we feel have some level of obsolescence or exposure to certain tenancy, energy and the oil and gas sector, would be on the top of that priority list for disposition. So I would expect you're going to see more dispositions in Alberta than outside of Alberta. And then elsewhere, assets that are older, lower clear height and less functional than the assets that we're looking to acquire and develop now.

Pammi Bir

And just on that, any - with respect to maybe some of the U.S. portfolio, you mentioned that in the past, any - is some of this, call it, $180 million over the next 18 months, would some of that be in the U.S.?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes, it could be. We are looking to dispose. I mean, we - we're very clear about the markets that we want to be in long-term, and we have assets that aren't in those markets. So I'm not sure we will be actively marketing a large number of assets in the U.S., but I wouldn't be surprised at all to see one or two asset sales in the U.S. over the next 18 months - 12 to 18 months.

Pammi Bir

And then just maybe going back to the acquisition outlook, again, it's been a pretty active year, and you haven't yet closed, I guess, on the $365 million. So how do you think the rest of the year shapes up, and maybe if you look a little bit further than that?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, we do have a - we are working on another acquisition in the $25 million range, which is in early days, but we do expect to close on that successfully this year. And I would say, probably another $75 million to $100 million on top of that before the end of the year in acquisitions.

Pammi Bir

And just looking at some of these cap rates, certainly on the last deal, and you're moving up the quality curve, it seems, like for quite some time now. But is this sort of where we should think about? If you're sticking in Canada and in these major markets, is this sort of the par for the course here at, call it, in the low 5-cap rates?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. I think we've seen some older assets trade in the 5-cap range and we've seen modern functional assets trade firmly in the 4 - in the mid-4 range. So I do think that cap rates are going to remain where they are for the next at least year to two years, so I would get used to that.

But I also say I think we'll provide more detail when we close on these acquisitions, but there are also - we also look at factors like expansion potential, density, those sorts of things that can add greater value down the road. So it's not just as easy to cap the income in place that you're buying, you also look to see what you can do with that asset down the road.

Pammi Bir

One last one for me. Just looking at the Alberta portfolio for a minute, the same-property NOI was down but average. You mentioned part of the growth in the quarter was driven by higher average occupancy in Alberta. So I'm just trying to reconcile the decline in same-property NOI with the higher occupancy.

Kevan Gorrie

I think most of it is the Smucker's site, which we have, for the most part, re-leased, but there is still some free rent period in there. So they have occupancy, but it's probably just due to free rent for a period of time, and I think it's the Smucker's space.

Pammi Bir

And sorry, when did that free rent period end?

Kevan Gorrie

I'm pretty sure it has ended. I don't think it extends through the third quarter. But it could extend into the third quarter, certainly not in the fourth quarter.

Mark Rothschild

In regards to the IKEA lease in Vancouver, how does that rent compare to the other assets in that business park, whatever you want to call it there? And would that - could we use that as a proxy for what market rents are for those assets?

Kevan Gorrie

I think that's fair. I mean, the rents were $8.95, I think, off the top of my head. I think we performed at $8.75, or anyways, it was very close to pro forma. We did a lease renewal with Samsung, which comes up, I think, in the third quarter, but we renewed them. They went from $7.75 to $8.75 in one of the neighboring assets. So I think the $8.75 to $9 range, it is market in East Richmond. That would be fair.

Mark Rothschild

And the JV program seems to have expanded. You've done quite a bit, but it seems to have only been in Canada. Is this something you're going to look to do in the U.S. as well?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. I think as the U.S. portfolio is growing, it's gaining more profile and more attention. We've had a few inbound calls from sovereign wealth funds, which has surprised and impressed me. There is interest in the U.S. portfolio. I think our viewpoint is we're open to having discussions. We would probably prefer to have a JV partner that could go on both sides of the border.

But that being said, I think as we continue to grow, we're getting more attention on it, the right type of attention, so we're willing to be patient, grow that portfolio and then have those conversations when the time is right.

Dean Wilkinson

Just a quick and hopefully easy one for me. Teresa, on the noncontrolling interest, it looks like you bought out the remaining portion of the NC Property LP in the quarter. Is that correct?

Teresa Neto

That is correct. So it's 49% held with our partner, and we bought their partnership interest. So...

Dean Wilkinson

You bought that partnership - okay. So that clears that up. So what's left then, the $10 million in change, in the noncontrolling interest? What is that residual? I don't know...

Teresa Neto

That's a small noncontrolling interest on our FXG Vaughan property, which our developer holds a small percentage, 2%.

Dean Wilkinson

How much was that again?

Teresa Neto

2%.

Jimmy Shan

Kevan, so maybe just a broad question on the acquisition market, especially the GTA. If I look at the price per foot that was paid on the $365 million portfolio, that would be around, I heard, $90 a square foot. I don't know how much of that, like what the component of the GTA one would be. And then if I look at the Scarborough site that you guys are going to be building, I think the all-in cost is going to be around, I heard, $170 a square foot. So just on the surface, that could be comparing apples and oranges, but on the surface, it looks like acquisition cost is above replacement cost? Or maybe it's close? And so I just kind of wanted to get your thoughts on that. And is that a cause of concern to you than see the potential for more speculative build in the GTA?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, of the $365 million, there is, as I mentioned, is the combination of distribution centers and cross-docks there. So the cross-docks typically are smaller buildings on very large tracts of land. So you get this skew, if you call it per se, if you can call it that way, is skew rent per square foot on the acquisition price.

So really, it's just due to the size of the piece of land that you're acquiring that the building is on. And Scarborough, I think it's $35 million on 300,000 square feet roughly, so you're around $115 a foot. And looking at the Scarborough market, I think if you build it right, which we believe we can do, I think we can achieve rents - we're performing rents right at $7 or very close to $7 per square foot. So I think the yield for us makes sense, and it gives us the ability to build one of the only new products in that market and be very competitive.

Jimmy Shan

In general though, would you say that the cost, the transaction that you're seeing, that you're referring to, in some cases, in the 4-cap rate range, are we at a point where we're basically at replacement cost?

Kevan Gorrie

I think so. I think in a number of acquisitions - a number of transactions we've seen in the market, certainly, you could argue they are above it. But in some cases, it's difficult to say because I look at our disposition program in Pine Valley Business Park, for example, and we will be disclosing more on our condo programs.

So we started a few months ago to condo one of our multis in the market, and we're achieving close to $300 of square foot. So you look at that and think, well, that's clearly above replacement cost. But to have - to build a new building in that location, you could argue land is around $2.5 million, maybe even $3 million an acre in that particular location.

So as I mentioned, location's becoming very important. I think if it's the right location in a strong market, I think land values in the GTA are approaching $2 million an acre. So based on that and the program deal, you probably - replacement cost could easily be over $150 a foot.

Bradley Sturges

Just a couple of quick questions. Just more, I guess, following up on the conversation on the GTA market. Certainly, you're starting to see the rent growth and certainly land value. With the acquisition strategy here, given where cap rates are and the cost is, to be more development or a value-added approach at this point? Or how should we think about that?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. We've always been careful to include development opportunities when we talk about acquisitions, and we are looking at opportunities. The Venture drive one is a great example. The IKEA building's another example. We are actively looking for the right development opportunities in the GTA, Vancouver. We believe we're close to waiving conditions on the land in Dallas. So yes, I do expect to be more active on the development side over the next couple of years in those markets.

Bradley Sturges

Sorry, in Vancouver and Toronto, specifically?

Kevan Gorrie

Vancouver, Toronto and Dallas are markets where we hope to be active in the very near future on top of...

Bradley Sturges

And in terms of dollar amount, is there like a rough target you're looking to eventually get to in terms of what that program could look like?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes, I think ideally, it would be around 5%, maybe a little bit more, not 10%, but maybe 5% to 6%, 7% of our capital at work in development.

Heather Kirk

I just wanted to follow up on a comment you made, and maybe I heard wrong, but I think you said that there was 400 square feet done at a lift of 11.2% and I'm just trying to dovetail that into the 2.6% on renewals in the MD&A.

Teresa Neto

Because I think, in this case, the 11% includes new leases as well as renewals. So where - I think in the MD&A, we're looking at renewals specifically.

Heather Kirk

So the 11.2% was the full bucket over what was being...

Kevan Gorrie

Yes. And I know it can - indeed, it can be confusing because we're talking about two things here. One is expiries in the quarter and what happened with all the expiries, and two is all the leasing that you did in the quarter, including expiries, existing vacancy and future expiries, what does that look like. So sometimes, they don't always jive.

One thing that really moved the rental rate increase in the second quarter though is we had 107,000 square-foot space as part of the acquisition we did with Artis. Artis had a head lease on that particular space, in this portfolio, at $6, and we replaced them with a new tenant at $7.85. So that ended up being roughly a 27.5% increase, and it really moved the numbers for the quarter.

Heather Kirk

So looking at the spreads, the table you have in the MD&A that compares in-place versus market, that spread seems to be contracting. So can you comment on what the outlook is with respect to the rent lifts and particularly in Alberta, where it seems that it's a negative relationship?

Kevan Gorrie

Yes, we should have brought that up before. There's an error on the couple of - the ones in that table. So the USA is wrong. It's actually a positive spread, meaning market at 3.56 on an in-place rent of 3.41. So there is a positive spread of roughly 4% in the U.S. And I would just make the comment that I think we're being very conservative in our market rents. And I mean, clearly, we've been achieving rental rate increases that exceed what we put in that table each quarter. So I think what you'll see from us in future quarters is be a little bit more realistic on the spread between in-place and market rent.

Matt Kornack

Just a follow-up to Heather's question. With regards to the Alberta leases, that's a bit longer-term that you have on that portfolio as well, right, so you may not necessarily see that rent spread come through in actual numbers.

Kevan Gorrie

No, you're right. I think, if I'm not mistaken, at least around 8 years is the average remaining lease term in Alberta versus our average of just over 7.

Matt Kornack

And then with regards to Ontario, obviously, there's a lack of product. Have you seen - and you pointed out specific markets. I don't know if you can characterize how rents have moved in those specific markets and what's your interest in the GTA in particular.

Kevan Gorrie

Well, I think based on our own experience, we're seeing, I think in the last quarter or this quarter, Q2, our rental rate increase on average in Ontario was over 7. I think in the first quarter, it was roughly 5. So we're definitely seeing strong rental rate increases in Ontario. I would say that that's - it's been that way for probably the last 18 months or so.

Matt Kornack

And with regards to Canada, you don't have a huge Québec presence, but the economy there seems to be turning to some extent, maybe not as strong of an industrial market, but the cap rates there are a bit higher. Would you potentially look to expand your portfolio there? Or is it going to be exclusively B.C., Alberta and Ontario going forward?

Kevan Gorrie

We would. I mean, it is part of the portfolio acquisition we're working on. We would on a selective basis. I think if the lease term were right and the location were right, we would. It's not a market - admittedly, it's not a market we're going to focus on. And if the right opportunity comes, sale-leaseback, existing relationship, those sorts of factors, we would look at doing it on that basis.

Matt Kornack

And then last question, you mentioned Best Buy. I don't know if you're in a position at this point to speak in more detail in terms of what you're thinking there, and if not, when do you think you'd have a sense as to what's going to go on there?

Kevan Gorrie

Well, I hope on the next call we should know what's happening there because just based on the activity we're seeing and the discussions that we're having, we're making progress.

Operator

Kevan Gorrie

All right. Thank you, everyone. On behalf of the trustees and the employees, have a good afternoon.

