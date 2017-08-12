Is Coca-Cola Gearing Up For A 20-Year Breakout?

The stock has been stock in a 20-year trading range since the Long-Term Capital Crisis of late 1998.

Most readers on Seeking Alpha see Coca-Cola (KO) articles that focus on the dividend, and for good reason, but many may not realize that Coca-Cola hasn't made a material new high in price since just prior to the Long-Term Capital Management Crisis in September-October 1998.

It is going 20 years since KO has seen a material new all-time-high.

What is amazing to me is that KO has remained Mr. Buffett's and Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) largest single position at 9% of the Berkshire portfolio for many years, and Mr. Buffett was seemingly undisturbed by KO's lack of meaningful upside since the August 1998 peak.

KO SPY YTD 2017 11.20% 10.8% 1-year return 8.78% 16.33% 5-year return 42.4% 94% 10-year return 129.4% 106.5% 19-year return 124% 263%

* Returns were run starting with August 1, 1998 and using August 1 as the beginning and end dates for the sake of comparison. (Source: buyupside stock return calculator. Dividends are included.)

Next year, August of 2018, will mark the 20th anniversary of the prior material all-time high in KO's stock of $44.47 that was hit in late July, early August 1998 just as the market would start to come unglued on the Russian debt crisis and the unwind of Long-Term Capital Management's fiasco that Alan Greenspan had to bail the US economy out of at the time.

While Coke has - technically anyway - made higher prints in terms of the stock price, each time the stock has traded into the mid-$40's, it gets knocked back down, often materially.

The latest correction was late 2016 when KO traded up to the mid-$40's again reaching a high of $46.78 in May 2016, only to see the stock correct into the low $40's after the election of President Trump.

So what has changed?

1.) Well, Coke has a new CEO in the form of James Quincey, who is trying to light a fire after the very staid and low-key (to put it mildly) Muhtar Kent held the job for 8 years or from 2009 to 2017.

I've often been curious as to what the presence of Mr. Buffett has meant to a public company CEO. Although it's unfair to judge, I felt Muhtar was an empty suit, but he also may have had his hands tied at every turn if he discussed acquisitions or growth plans with the company's largest shareholder and Mr. Buffett kept saying no as I thought he did with the potential Quaker and Gatorade acquisition in October of 2000.

In hindsight, given the stock performance, Coke might have fared better with the deal.

2.) The big change in the last few years has been the refranchising of the bottling operations from which a Credit Suisse analyst thinks that Coke could reach 10% EPS (earnings per share growth) in 2019. (That is just 17 months away.)

3.) While forward revenue growth is lower, meaning that after refranchising pro-forma revenue for 2017, 2018 and 2019 revenues are lower (from mid-$40 billion area to mid-$30 billion estimates), the returns on capital will be greater.

So investors will have a smaller, leaner Coke with better returns on invested capital and - hopefully - faster growth.

4.) A separate sell-side article talked about Quincey's desire to reposition Coke into other markets, which has been ongoing for a while - Non-carbonated beverages are now 28% of case volume - but hopefully Qunicey can accelerate the process.

The other benefit to owning the stock today is that there is a lot of bad news in the name: the beverage tax implemented in Chicago just recently, that was supposedly designed to slow or discourage consumption of "sugary beverages" like Coke and Pepsi and the various other brands, has met some serious resistance since those covered by food stamps or the SNAP program, which tend to be big consumers of these products, are exempt from the tax. (Here is one of my favorite Chicago Tribune columnists attacking the tax.)

In Philadelphia, the beverage tax cost the City more jobs and potentially less revenue than the tax was supposed to generate. (Here is a New York Post article discussing this development.)

Coke by the numbers today:

Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 est EPS $2.14 $2.13 $2.07 $2.24 2018 est EPS $1.99 $1.98 $1.96 $2.12 2017 est EPS $1.90 $1.89 $1.88 $1.99 2019 est EPS gro rt 8% 8% 6% 6% 2018 est EPS gro rt 5% 5% 4% 7% 2017 est EPS gro rt -1% -1% -2% 4% 2019 P/E 21(X) 20(X) 19(X) 18(X) 2018 P/E 23(X) 22(X) 20(X) 19(X) 2017 P/E 24(X) 23(X) 21(X) 21(X) 2019 est rev ($'s bl's) $31.7 $31.3 $31.0 $31.0 2018 est rev $31.3 $31.0 $30.5 $32.2 2017 est rev $35 $35.2 $35.0 $35.0 2019 est rev gro rt 2% 1% 1% -4% 2018 est rev gro rt -11% -12% -13% -8% 2017 est rev gro rt -16% -16% -16% -16%

Source: Thomson Reuters post quarterly earnings estimate updates

Another way to look at the estimate trends:

KO EPS / Rev trends 2017 EPS 2018 EPS 2019 EPS 2017 rev est 2018 rev est 2019 rev est current $1.89 $1.99 $2.14 $35.0 $31.3 $31.7 July '17 $1.89 $1.98 $2.13 $35 $30.9 $31.7 June '17 $1.88 $1.98 $2.13 $34.8 $30.9 $31.3 May '17 $1.88 $1.98 $2.13 $34.8 $30.9 $31.3 Apr '17 $1.88 $1.98 $2.13 $34.7 $30.9 $31.3 Mar '17 $1.86 $1.95 $2.08 $34.5 $30.9 $31.1 Feb '17 $1.87 $1.94 $2.05 $34.5 $30.7 $31.0 Jan '17 $1.97 $2.11 $2.24 $34.5 $31.9 $31 Dec '16 $1.98 $2.11 $2.24 $34.9 $32.0 $31

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates

The bar was reset for Coke late last fall in 2016, (hence the correction in the stock in 2nd half 2016) and then forward estimates firmed and started to turn higher once again.

For readers, it might be somewhat disconcerting to see lower forward revenue estimates (a decline from $35 billion to roughly $30-$31 billion in 2018 and 2019), but this is the "bottler re-franchising" initiative, which should result in a faster, lighter Coke with higher returns on capital and faster EPS growth.

Coke valuation:

One analyst recently called Coke's 3rd quarter "encouraging progress; rich valuation", but Coke has always traded richly, and shareholders today have the prospect of the refranchising generating consistent, steady earnings growth going forward.

Valuation metric KO 3-yr average exp EPS gro 4% 3-yr avg exp rev gro -8% 3-year avg P/E ratio 22(X) Price-to-sales 3.8(X) Price-to-cash-flow 23(X) Price to free-cash 36(X) Free-cash-flow (FCF) yield 3% Div as % of FCF 84% Cap'l retn'd as % of FCF 176% Mstar intrinsic value rating $46.50 Mstar moat rating wide Div yield 3.25% Div growth hi single digits Organic revenue growth 2% - 3%

Source: Internal spreadsheet using 6/30/17 balance sheet and cash flow metrics

Analysis/conclusion:

From a portfolio management perspective, clients own Coke today as what is essentially an "uncorrelated asset" within portfolios, given low growth and low expectations.

Thursday's 1.5%-2% equity index decline on supposed North Korea tensions actually saw Coke close higher on the day by $0.15 or +0.33%, which is perfect, given the current action.

Until the stock starts to grow 10% a year in terms of EPS, it will likely retain its "defensive" characteristics.

Technicians are watching the $46-$47 area. A higher volume trade above $47 will be the breakout needed, but in my opinion, I think Coke will need to report a strong quarter of unexpected growth, or better case volume growth.

The push through the 20-year trading range will require something robust in my opinion.

I'm amazed Mr. Buffett has been so quiescent about the stock and the company for the last 30 years. Mr. Buffett took his initial Coke position in 1988 so he saw 10 good years of outperformance, and then nothing for 20 years.

Howard Buffett has supposedly resigned from the Coke board, so hopefully Mr. Buffett will now give James Quincey a freer hand to grow the beverage giant.

Coke will require patience, but the next two quarters will be critical for Quincey and the company to show that the lethargy and malaise of the last 20 years is ending and the new CEO and Board are focused on driving growth, and changing the "public message" we hear about Coke and carbonated soft drinks almost daily.

Here is a perfect example: In the last week, a few days were taken to fish for the great elusive musky at a friend's fishing lodge in northern Minnesota. On the drive up, the car conversation consisted of various topics as you'd expect, including one guy talking about his daughter's science teacher talking about dropping a tooth in regular Coke and watching the tooth dissolve over a few weeks. Then we stopped at a local gas station before arriving at the lodge and we bought a few cases of Diet Coke for beverages on the boat, and drank Diet Coke with dinner.

I still drink a bottle of Diet Coke with lunch every day (bought at Subway, now subject to the wonderful Chicago beverage tax, which will hopefully be repealed) and drink Diet Coke with dinner since I like how the beverage tastes with food.

You've got a classic consumer staple stock with very low expectations, that is technically improving, and a new CEO that could potentially take a fresh look at the business and find new niche opportunities for growth.

Coke will require more patience, but the critical moment is close.

Previous articles on Coke can be found here, here, and here.

"Something" is changing at Coke as the third article demands. Let's see if Quincey can move the needle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.