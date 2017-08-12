German/Austrian Merger With Wide Spread

This is a special situation. Despite S&T AG (ETR:SANT) being shortable, Kontron (ETR:KBC) (OTC:KOTFY) (OTC:KOTRF) shares trade at a wide spread to the consideration. Because I view this as a merger arbitrage opportunity, I will not analyze the value of Kontron or S&T AG. You need access to the German electronic trading system Xetra or the Frankfurt stock exchange to buy shares.

Timeline of the merger events

On October 12, S&T announced that it is in advanced negotiations to buy 29.9% of KBC from shareholders. The cash to pay for the KBC stake is going to be raised via a planned 10% cash capital increase without subscription rights for shareholders. Ennoconn Corporation (TPE:6414) subscribes to the capital increase, a subsidiary of Taiwanese Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHAY). Hon Hai may be better known for its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplying group company Foxconn (TPE:2354) (OTC:FXCOF). Ennoconn already made public its intent to increase the stake in S&T to 29.4% (Taipei Times).

On November 11, S&T got approval from the antitrust authorities to up its stake in KBC to 29.9%.

On December 23, S&T announced the successful placement of the 10% cash capital increase to Ennoconn at a price of €10.03 per share. Compared to a price above €16 today.

On February 15, the intent to merge KBC with the wholly-owned, non-listed subsidiary, S&T Deutschland Holding AG, was announced (here and here). After the merger, when KBC shareholders will have received S&T Deutschland AG shares (not listed), S&T plans to offer newly issued S&T shares (listed in the German TecDAX) and cash for the S&T Deutschland shares. 90% of the value in new S&T AG shares and 10% as cash.

On April 14, the German BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) allowed S&T to increase its stake in KBC above 30% in conjunction with a cash capital increase without triggering a mandatory offer for the remaining shareholders. BaFin made this exception because it believed the cash infusion was necessary to turn KBC around. This cash capital increase of 10% without subscription rights for shareholders at €3.02 was completed on April 24.

On May 30, S&T announced the details of its planned offer. 10 S&T shares and €1.50 cash will be offered for 39 shares in S&T Deutschland Holding AG (equals 39 KBC shares pre-merger). Fractional shares will be compensated with cash, based on a value of €3.11 for each S&T German shares.

On June 16, the “Prospectus for the public offer and admission to trading on the Prime Standard market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of up to 10,000,000 newly issued bearer shares” was approved by the Austrian FMA. This prospectus (available only in German) is necessary to offer shareholders of S&T Deutschland AG newly issued shares of S&T through contribution in kind.

On June 19, KBC shareholders approved the merger with S&T Deutschland AG with around 86% of the represented capital, and one day later at the AGM of S&T Deutschland AG, the merger agreement with KBC was approved, too. The approval at the AGM of S&T Deutschland was to be expected with S&T holding 100% of the shares.

On June 27, shareholders of S&T approved all points on the AGM’s agenda. More details on the exact voting results can be found here (in German). Just 39.42% of the shares were present, which means Ennoconn has a significant influence already. The supervisory board was extended to five from three members previously. Three representatives of the key shareholder Foxconn/Ennoconn were appointed to the Supervisory Board.

Authorization for a further, up to 10%, capital increase without subscription rights for shareholders was also granted. Justification why this is necessary was given here (in German).

The half-year 2017 report of S&T gives some details on the expected timeline. The merger of KBC into S&T Deutschland Holding AG is expected in August 2017. This will be followed by the offer from S&T based on the approved prospectus. The term of the offer is expected to commence on August 22, 2017.

Per the prospectus, the subscription period will be from August 23 to September 19. Delivery of the new shares and cash is scheduled for October 11.

Upside if the merger and the offer go through

With the share prices of KBC and S&T on Xetra and the expected close date of the deal, we can calculate the return on a per share basis as follows:

We do not have to adjust for dividends, as S&T already paid out the €0.10 dividend in July. Unfortunately, I could not adjust the charts of the absolute and relative spread for this dividend. But this would only make a small difference. As you can see, the absolute spread is quite high at the moment.

Also the spread divided by the share price of KBC is comparably high at 14%. The percentage upside is what matters in the end.

It is possible to short the expected share consideration of 10/39 S&T AG shares per KBC share. The fee rate should be in the low single digits. This would lock in the current spread if the deal goes through. Otherwise, when being naked long KBC, the value of the offer depends on the share price of S&T. On the other hand, if the deal is cancelled and you are short S&T, you could lose money on your KBC shares as well as on the shorted S&T shares, if their price rises.

Part of the increasing spread could be explained by the good performance of S&T AG in conjunction with the absence of arbitrageurs, who would increase the price of KBC relative to S&T. KBC has a market capitalization of just €234MM compared to S&T's €821MM. With S&T Deutschland already holding about 36.3% of the shares and the German value investing shop Shareholder Value Management AG holding about 6.7%, the free float is significantly lower. Smaller shareholders were Wellington Management Group LLP (USA) with about 2.4% and Dimensional Holdings, Inc. (USA) with about 2.8%. At the end of June, S&T increased the stake in KBC to 49.95% by taking KBC shares from some shareholders for the same consideration that will be offered to shareholders of S&T Deutschland AG (page 14). All this means the share price of KBC is maybe not as efficient as for S&T AG.

Deal risk

In 2016, KBC was a turnaround situation, which the opening paragraph of the shareholder letter clearly shows:

“The 2016 fiscal year was disappointing and was without doubt the weakest for Kontron in terms of revenue and earnings since the IPO in April 2000. In June 2016, we had to reduce our guidance and additionally recognize significant impairment losses. In the end, revenue in the 2016 fiscal year dropped by approximately 18 % to € 385 million compared to the prior year. This resulted in operating losses, which together with the necessary impairment losses, resulted in a net loss for the year of approximately € 148 million. Equity was therefore nearly halved as a result. We face immense challenges.” - (Annual report 2016)

The German BaFin only exempted S&T from having to make a mandatory offer for KBC, because the cash from the capital increase was deemed necessary to make KBC viable again:

“Furthermore, Kontron received a letter of comfort from S&T AG for € 20.0 million to secure additional liquidity. The Management Board of Kontron AG called for this support by letter dated February 17, 2017, as without this financing the liquidity of Kontron AG and thus of the Kontron Group would not have been secured as of the second quarter of 2017. In a letter dated February 21, 2017, S&T AG declared its willingness to fulfill its obligation. The Management Board of Kontron AG assumes that sufficient liquidity will flow to the company to cover its financing needs in the 2018 planning period and therefore believes that the probability of liquidity risks eventuating is low. Due to the tight liquidity situation, the ability of the company to continue as a going concern is at risk and depends on Kontron AG being provided with the funds pledged to it by S&T AG by letter of comfort. On account of the current restructuring, the Management Board of Kontron AG does not see any other financing alternative and is therefore compelled to rely on the letter of comfort. The ability of the company to continue as a going concern is due to the tense liquidity situation at risk. This depends on Kontron AG being provided with the liquidity pledged to it by S&T AG by letter of comfort. On account of the situation with respect to restructuring, the Management Board of Kontron AG does not see any alternative source of financing which means it is forced to rely on the letter of comfort.“ - (Annual report 2016)

This draws a very dark picture, but keep in mind, management wanted and still wants to merge with S&T.

The Q1 results for Kontron were already better with a return to a net profit. The first results make the turnaround look very promising. The cooperation between S&T, Kontron and Ennoconn makes sense and enables Kontron to add new products and services. The first half results for S&T confirmed a profitable Q2 for Kontron:

“Repeating its performance of the first quarter, Kontron delivered profits in the second quarter, as foreseen by corporate plans. The entry into the corporate register of the merger of Kontron AG into S&T Deutschland Holding AG is expected to take place in August 2017. The focus is now on completing the integration of Kontron AG into the processes of the S&T Group. This integration is to yield improvements in earnings of some EUR 8 million a year. In addition, technology-related synergies are to be rapidly exploited. This will facilitate S&T AG's strategy of becoming the leading supplier on the Industry 4.0 market.”

KBC is already consolidated by S&T. As you can see under the discussion of the upside, the offer will mostly be in shares with a value of €4.24 compared to just €0.04 in cash per share of KBC. It makes sense for S&T to simplify its structure by owning 100% of KBC. The capital increase can be canceled in case of a material adverse change (see risk section of the prospectus/only German).

US shareholders will have currency risk due to the fluctuating EUR/USD exchange rate. Furthermore, the deal falls under the laws of Austria and Germany and is not registered in the USA. Also there could be different tax consequences. There are typically withholding taxes on German and Austrian dividends. As a European Union citizen, this is no problem for me.

Conclusion

I think the spread is too high, given the deal makes sense. Kontron is no longer loss making. The share consideration is hedgeable. Reasons for the high spread could be the low market capitalization (especially low free float) of Kontron and the availability of the prospectus only in German.

For me, it makes a lot of sense to add Kontron to my portfolio and short S&T AG to expose myself only to the deal risk, where I am potentially compensated with a nice spread. This also diversifies my exposure to the equity markets in general. I would love to have more deals of this kind in my diversified portfolio, where the current market prices just do not make me confident enough to concentrate in a very few positions at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KOTRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not actually long the US ticker, but the commons ETR:KBC. I am also short ETR:SANT. Shorting is very risky. Please do your own research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.