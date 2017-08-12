Richelieu: A Deeper Look At A Strong Dividend And Growth Player

Thesis

The original analysis of Richelieu (OTC:RHUHF) in May 2017 is supported by a deeper analysis of its underlying fundamentals and business activities. The company has grown through acquisitions and maintained health EPS growth amidst modest increases to underlying costs. However, Richelieu is currently more than double what its Graham price would be. The company would be a worthwhile addition to a Canadian portfolio in the consumer goods sector, assuming it is bought on dips in its share price.

Overview

To recap my previous description of the company:

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is an importer, distributor, and manufacturer of specialty hardware and related products, focused on the North American Markets. Its primary customers are split amongst retail customers vis-à-vis the residential and commercial woodworking industry, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, and hardware and renovation superstores (e.g. Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)).

Companies such as Richelieu are appealing because they provide a pick-and-shovel play into multiple industries. As it provides services to both retail and wholesale customers in both residential and commercial industries, it is better suited to weather any broader downturns in the economy: even if housing and/or construction slows, it still provides products which are required for the most basic of construction needs. Moreover, its ever-growing distribution network (as of FY2016, 36 distribution centres in Canada and 31 in the United States) helps to mitigate “locality risk”: even if one area faces an economic downturn, because its sales and distribution network services many geographic locations, it is not overly impacted if one geographic center slows down.

In an industry such as Richelieu’s, one key competitive advantage is the distribution network, and the products available for sale to its customers. Over the past 10 years, Richelieu has helped to reinforce this economic moat through a number of acquisitions, outlined in the table below. Since 2007, Richelieu has acquired 27 companies (full list in the appendix) which are either manufacturers of goods, or distributors of goods. Doing so has allowed it to broaden its network of distributors and suppliers, and cut down costs: by literally cutting out the middle man (i.e., “buying the middle man”). For many of its products, it is becoming more vertically integrated: it both manufactures and distributes products to its customers.

This growth has helped to fuel its overall revenue and geographic distribution of revenue. Evidenced in the below chart, except for one dip in FY2009 following the financial crisis, revenue has been on an upward trajectory for the past ten years. Total growth has been 8.15% compounded annually, growing from $385 million to $844 million over that period. As mentioned previously, acquisitions have also helped to widen Richelieu’s geographic network, and this is evidenced by its outside-of-Canada sales: those sales have increased from $49 million in 2006 to $283 million in 2016, or 19.18% compounded annually.

However, on inspection of its overall profitability, one will note that profit margins have been decreasing over time: operating profit has gone from 12.73% in 2006 to 10.04% in 2016. Given the growth in EPS — discussed below — this isn’t necessarily a material concern; however it may point to underlying systemic issues within the firm. Regrettably, the transparency of expenses as reported in Richelieu’s most recent financial statements only goes back to FY2012, before which Richelieu does not give a clear breakdown of salaries and “other expenses”. Regardless, five years of data is enough to recognize a trend. In inspecting the breakdown of total expenses year over year, it becomes clear the true Cost of Goods Sold is the key factor that is rising: 2% since FY2012. Even in the light of shrinking profit margins, the absolute increase in overall revenue has more than offset the drop in profit margins: while it will be discussed later, while profit margins have dropped 1.07% compounded annually, EPS has grown by 8.93% compounded annually.

Given the nature of Richelieu’s business, another key metric is its ability to convert sales to cash, i.e., cash conversion. Richelieu’s cash conversion cycle has been hovering around the 110-day mark since FY2009; roughly speaking, once Richelieu recognizes a sale as revenue, it will receive the full cash payment for that sale in a little over three months. The speed at which Richelieu is able to convert recognized revenue into hard cash is one of its strengths: even after subtracting out all expenses (i.e., arriving at net income), within four months of completing a calendar year, Richelieu is effectively able to service all of its short-term debt by the end as it enters the second quarter of the next year. As illustrated in the following table, the coverage of short-term debt and payment of dividends to shareholders is more than three times covered every year, except for FY2006, FY2007, and FY2011, when it is only twice covered. From a lender perspective, this reduces risk of being paid within a reasonable amount of time, and from an investor perspective, an investor has an added level of comfort as to the safety of the dividend.

FY2006 FY2007 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 Net Income $31,931 $33,954 $35,607 $34,404 $39,233 $39,492 $45,404 $46,403 $52,393 $58,739 $62,814 Short-term debt $7,064 $6,111 $278 $351 $2,072 $4,309 $1,743 $1,354 $3,352 $2,245 $4,336 Dividends $5,553 $6,462 $7,291 $7,029 $7,757 $9,256 $10,025 $10,729 $11,006 $11,712 $12,376 Total $12,617 $12,573 $7,569 $7,380 $9,829 $13,565 $11,768 $12,083 $14,358 $13,957 $16,712 Coverage 2.53 x 2.70 x 4.70 x 4.66 x 3.99 x 2.91 x 3.86 x 3.84 x 3.65 x 4.21 x 3.76 x

Reviewing Richelieu’s financial statements, it is clear that the company has delivered value to shareholders vis-à-vis an increase in EPS and impressive dividend growth. Over the past ten years, these two metrics have grown by 8.93% and 10.30%, compounded annually, respectively. To reiterate what was stated previously: even though Richelieu’s profit margins have been trending downwards, the overall EPS has been trending upwards. This provides more evidence to the strength of Richelieu’s top-line revenue: the year-over-year increases in top line revenue have risen at a quicker pace than overall profit margins have gone down, facilitating an overall gain in EPS.

The firm also has very strong dividend payout ratios when compared against both EPS and free cash flow per share. For both metrics, the dividend payout ratio — except for FY2015 — has remained below 30%. Such a low payout ratio provides a margin of safety to investors, since there is sufficient buffer to keep and/or raise the dividend.

Finally, Richelieu’s share price and dividend have experienced great growth over the past 10 years. The share price has increased from a split-adjusted $7.93 in FY2006 to $26.95 in FY2016, which represents an impressive 13.01% compounded annual growth rate. The dividend has also been a top performer, having been increased every year for the past 10 years, increasing from a split adjusted $0.08 per share in FY2006 to $0.21 per share in FY2016, an 10.30% compounded annual growth rate over that period.

However, when compared to the theoretical Graham share price, Richelieu is overvalued. As of FY2016, it was overvalued by a multiple of almost 2.00x. The most recent quarter lists Richelieu with a book value per share of $6.99, and average forward EPS of $1.23 per share, resulting in a theoretical Graham price of $13.91. As of August 7, 2017, the share price is $31.35, which pegs Richelieu to be overvalued by 2.25 x. This overvaluation is further illustrated when reviewing the price-to-earnings and price-to-book multiples in the following chart. While P/BV ratio has been relatively flat, P/E has been on a steady incline since FY2008.

Closing Remarks

The previous cursory analysis of Richelieu stated that the firm had strong underlying fundamentals but was overvalued. A deeper review of its fundamentals over a longer time horizon reinforces the initial thesis. That said, from an operations and profitability standpoint, the firm is a strong performer: it is able to quickly churn cash into sales and has executed on a growth-by-acquisition strategy which has helped to increase both its top and bottom lines, vis-à-vis revenue growing by 9.10% year over year from $385 million to $844 million over 10 years, and EPS growing by 9.97% year over year form $0.46 in FY2006 (split adjusted) to $1.08 in FY2016.

However, even with its overvaluation, Richelieu would be a worthy addition to either an income or growth portfolio, provided one could purchase it at a lower price than currently available.

List of Acquisitions by Year

Date Company Cash Consideration Balance of Sale Description of Business 2007-03-05 Village Square Cabinet Supply $3,527.00 $860.00 Based in Nashville, Tennessee, this distributor of hardware and related products mainly serves a customer base of kitchen cabinet manufacturers 2007-05-23 Sasco Products $740.00 $202.00 This business located in Darthmouth, Nova Scotia, distributes finishing products for kitchen and home furniture manufacturers. 2008-04-07 Top Supplies Inc. $261.00 $400.00 Based at High Point in North Carolina, this distributor of decorative hardware and related products mainly serves a customer base of home office manufacturers and commercial woodworking manufacturers. 2008-07-28 Acroma Sales Ltd. $833.00 $113.00 This company, which has two business sites in British Colombia (Vancouver and Kelona) is specialized in the distribution of finishing products for kitchen and office manufacturers. 2009-11-04 Paint Direct Inc. $952.00 $246.00 This Company based in Calgary is specialized in the distribution of finishing products. 2009-12-01 Woodland Specialties Inc. $621.00 $0.00 This company based in Syracuse, New York, is specialized in the distribution of hardware products, high-pressure laminates, finishing products and other complementary products targeted mainly to kitchen cabinet makers and the commercial woodworking segment. 2010-04-26 Raybern Company Inc. $1,145.00 $184.00 Established in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, this distributor of architectural and decorative hardware, finishing products, high-pressure laminates and other complementary products mainly serves kitchen cabinet makers and the residential and commercial woodworking segment. 2010-07-14 Gordon Industrial Materials Ltd. $3,465.00 $882.00 With its distribution centers in Montreal (Quebec) and Mississauga (Ontario), Gordon is a leading distributor of products for the manufacturing of doors, decorative wall panels and other specialty products serving the hardware retailers, including renovation superstores and industrial markets. 2010-08-30 New Century Distributors Group LLC $692.00 $437.00 Located in Avenel, New Jersey, this distributor of specialized hardware products serves kitchen cabinet makers and residential and commercial woodworking customers. 2010-09-27 E. Kinast Distributors Inc. $2,492.00 $633.00 Located in Hanover Park in the Chicago area, Illinois, this hardware, laminates, finishing products and complementary products distributor serves kitchen cabinet makers and residential and commercial woodworking customers. 2010-11-30 PJ White Hardwoods Ltd. $9,269.00 $324.00 This Company, with its head office in Vancouver (B.-C.), operates a distribution center there and three others located in Victoria (B.C.), Edmonton and Calgary (Alberta). PJ White distributes a large variety of materials, decorative hardware as well as hardware products aimed at manufacturers and residential and commercial woodworking customers. 2011-01-10 Outwater Hardware $8,820.00 $2,920.00 This Company based in Lincoln Park (New Jersey, United States) operates a specialty and decorative hardware distribution centre that serves a base of some 18,000 residential and commercial woodworking customers and kitchen, bathroom and furniture manufacturers. 2011-01-31 Madico Inc. $2,814.00 $95.00 This Company based in the Quebec city area [Quebec, Canada] develops and distributes floor protection products and serves a customer base of hardware retailers and renovation superstores, mainly in Canada and in the United States. 2011-03-14 Provincial Woodproducts Ltd. $7,296.00 $1,481.00 This Company based in St-John’s (Newfoundland, Canada) operates a distribution centre of hardware, finishing products, panels and hardwood floors. 2012-05-01 CourterCo Inc. $2,386.00 $606.00 From its three locations in the United States: Indianapolis (Indiana), Louisville (Kentucky), and Greensboro (North Carolina), this business serves a customer base of residential and commercial woodworkers, kitchen, bathroom cabinet and furniture manufacturers. 2013-09-03 Hi-Tech Glazing Supplies ("Hi-Tech") $4,150.00 $500.00 This Corporation based in Vancouver is a distributor of door and window hardware, which serves the British Columbia market. 2013-03-21 CourterCo Savannah LLC ("Savannah") $297.00 $0.00 This distributor of specialty and decorative hardware product operates a distribution center based in Savannah [Georgia, United-States] and serves a base of residential and commercial woodworkers customers and kitchen, bathroom cabinet and furniture manufacturers. 2014-10-27 Thruway Hardwood and Plywood Corp. ("Thruway") $2,986.00 $675.00 Thruway is a distributor of specialty panels and hardware that operates two distribution centers in New York State, United States. 2014-09-22 XM Export-Canada Inc. ("XM") $1,163.00 $387.00 XM is a distributor of specialty hardware that operates in Quebec, Canada. 2014-06-30 CabinetWare Inc. ("CabinetWare") $2,860.00 $2,288.00 This business serves a customer base of residential and commercial woodworkers and kitchen, bathroom cabinet and furniture manufacturers from its 4 locations in Florida, United States. 2014-05-05 Pleasantside Distribution Ltd. $1,850.00 $450.00 Pleasantside is a distributor of specialty hardware that operates in the Western Canadian market. 2013-12-02 Procraft Industrial Ltd. $1,350.00 $250.00 This distributor of finishing products serves a customer base of residential and commercial woodworker’s and kitchen cabinet manufacturers, in the Maritime Provinces of Canada. 2015-06-18 BD Enterprises Inc. $511.00 $45.00 BD Enterprises, Inc. is a distributor of specialty hardware that serves a customer base of kitchen cabinet manufacturers and residential and commercial woodworkers in Dallas, Texas. 2016-08-18 Neils Sorenson Hardware, Inc. Note 1 Note 2 Neils Sorenson Hardware, Inc., is a specialty hardware distributor located in Portland, Maine 2016-05-16 Eveready Hardware Manufacturing Co., Inc. Note 1 Note 2 Eveready Hardware Manufacturing Co., Inc., is a specialty hardware distributor located in Long Island City, New York. 2016-04-18 JFH Corporation Note 1 Note 2 JFH Corporation is a specialty hardware distributor located in Memphis, Tennessee. 2015-12-14 Cabinetmakers Supply, Inc. Note 1 Note 2 Cabinetmakers Supply, Inc. is a specialty hardware distributor located in Houston, Texas.

Source: Financial statements

Note 1: Per-acquisition cash consideration not listed; total for fiscal year $9,294.

Note 2: Per-acquisition balance of sale not listed; total for fiscal year $1,100.

Distribution Centres

Canada

Barrie

Calgary (3)

Dartmouth

Edmonton (2)

Kelowna

Kitchener

Laval (2)

Longueuil (2)

Moncton

Montreal

Ottawa

Quebec (3)

Regina

Saskatoon (2)

St. John’s

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Toronto (2)

Vancouver (5)

Victoria (2)

Winnipeg (2)

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Buffalo

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Dallas

Dania

Detroit

Hartford

Hialeah

Greensboro

Greenville

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Lincoln Park

Louisville

Memphis

Nashville

New York (2)

Orlando

Pompano

Portland

Riviera Beach

Sarasota

Savannah

Seattle

Syracuse

Tampa Bay

Source: 2016 Annual Statement

