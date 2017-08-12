Nokian Tyres Keeps On Delivering

Nokian Tyres (OTC:NKRKF) released its Q2 figures early this week. The shares rose by more than 6% after "surprisingly" strong earnings. I still see major potential for further share price improvement.

After Nokian Tyres published its Q1 figures at the beginning of this year, the share price dropped by more than 5% immediately after the release. If this was not enough, the share price continued its downward trajectory by declining another 10% during the following three-month period. The reason for this drop was because the markets were afraid of the sustainability of Nokian Tyres' margins. The management gave the following outlook during Q1 report:

In 2017, with the current exchange rates, net sales are expected to grow by at least 10% and operating profit is expected to grow by over 5% compared to 2016.

The markets focused on the weak 5% operating profit growth outlook which would have meant a declining operating margin. During Q1 earnings presentation, analysts were wondering how is this possible considering the fact that Nokian Tyres had just recently launched Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9, Nokian Hakkapeliitta SUV 9 and Nokian Nordman 7 flagship tires. These products were expected to bring further market share improvements and increase sales and profitability. Back then, the CEO's response was simply that since they were not quite sure how well they could shift increased material costs to consumer prices, they were not comfortable providing a higher operating profit growth outlook. For 2017, the material costs for tire manufacturers were estimated to increase by around 20% which is a significant increase.

For me personally, the above market concerns were overestimated as Nokian Tyres has so many times before demonstrated superior brand and pricing power. Consumers are simply willing to pay for quality. When Q2 report was finally published this week, the increase in outlook sent the shares sky high. The outlook for 2017 was now changed to the following:

In 2017, with the current exchange rates, net sales are expected to grow by at least 10% and operating profit is expected to grow by over 10% compared to 2016.

The above simply means that price increases have been successful and fears of margin deterioration have ended. The CEO in addition emphasized that full effects on the price increases will not be fully visible until the end of the year. This could mean an even bigger upside potential for profits. I do have to say the only thing I was surprised about was that the shares rose only 6%. In previous occasions, the shares have risen more than 10% when the result has been better than expected. Especially, the following sentences from the CEO sound very promising regarding future growth:

Nokian Tyres is in great shape. A strong position in the core markets, investments in growth markets, a strong distribution and competitive products give Nokian Tyres an excellent ground for future growth.

The company has clearly returned to the growth track and intends to stay on this track in the future.

Sales in Russia rose more than 80% compared to last year. Half of that was attributable to volume growth and the rest to stronger rouble. However, there exists still significantly more upside sales growth potential in Russia as the below chart shows. Before the oil price drop and Crimean crisis in 2014, vehicle sales were almost twice bigger when compared to current figures. Consider the fact that at the moment annual sales in Russia are around €350 million. If the vehicle sales recovered to pre-crisis levels, and if the RUB/EUR currency pair increased by a quarter, that would translate into additional €500 million sales. This is almost a 40% increase from current sales levels. Please also remember that the profit boost would be even bigger as Nokian Tyres requires only minimal investments for further capacity increases in its Russian factory. An additional 1.5 million tyres requires less than €100 million investment.

However, even though Russia provides massive upside potential, it is still one of the biggest risks for the company. 40% of all collectibles are in Russia and a further oil price drop and economic sanctions could hurt Russian consumer confidence even more. Another risk I see is the new CEO, Hille Korhonen. The reason why I am concerned is that her husband was the CEO of Outotec a few years ago and took the company almost out of business. I sure hope she is nothing like her husband. Still, she has been a member of the board for several years in Nokian Tyres which means she is very familiar with the culture, markets and strategy. Therefore, you would assume that nothing would change in the company for the time being. A third thing I am worried about is the further decline in the Nordic region which is the core market for the company. This was actually brought up for the first time during Q2 earnings presentation, so I am not fully familiar with the issue yet. There seems to be minor problems regarding the Vianor distribution chain meaning competitors are taking market share away from Nokian Tyres. However, it is still too early to say whether this is something to be worried about especially since the management stressed that they are tackling it.

All in all, the Q2 report was excellent. It further outlined the strong pricing power the company has. Now that market fears regarding margin decline can be put aside, I would say that the share price has a clear path towards the €40 mark and even beyond that in the near term. The main boost is provided by the improving Russian tire market and further market share gains in Central Europe.

