AgJunction's (AJXGF) CEO David Vaughn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017

Executives

David Vaughn - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Manning - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors, LLC

Mark Anderson - GVM Inc.

Joining us today are AgJunction Inc.'s President and CEO, Dave Vaughn; and CFO, Mike Manning. Following the remarks, we'll open the call up for your questions. All the interim materials, including the press release announcing the company's results were issued and filed yesterday and are available on the SEDAR database or on the company's website at corp.agjunction.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Dave Vaughn, AgJunction's President and CEO.

David Vaughn

Thank you, Dushan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. During our first quarter investor call, we mentioned that, while our performance was above our plan, it remained slightly below our 2016 first quarter year-over-year basis. Our performance during 2017 second quarter continued above plan, and we ended both the quarter and the first-half of 2017 with a year-over-year sales growth.

Our second quarter performance was aided by our OEM partners in Western Europe and our value-added resellers in North America. We have also been spending effort in the CIS regions and Eastern Europe over the past several quarters, and our new value-added resellers that have been added contributed to the increase in sales in this region.

In the APAC region, China continued to show that the market for us is evolving and moving in the direction of the OEM. We continued to expand our presence in China by opening our first office, one of our major thrust, I mentioned on the last call was expanding from a test project in China to a test project in two other countries, Japan and Taiwan.

As mentioned then, this project is steering a unique machine known as a Rice Transplanter, and it’s the primary planting machine for rice in over half of the world. This machine is being controlled by our latest integrated steering solution that focuses on low cost, simple-to-install and easy-to-use. This will become a main theme in our marketing programs, as we move into the trade shows towards the end of the year.

India, which we include part of APAC has also become a major focus for us over this past year, with opportunities that are in the testing and validation phases today more on this in upcoming calls. And South America has been on a continuing upswing from the earlier issues stemming from political instability, currency challenges, and of course, overall grain prices.

We participated in this market through our OEM partners, our VAR product line and our Air product line under the Satloc brand. Headwinds remain a challenge for the entire industry, so we are cautious, but focused on many opportunities we see ahead. This includes providing critical precision building blocks behind the scenes, where our customers can pick and choose only those capabilities that they need to take their solution to market, utilizing our strong patent portfolio to drive creative new business opportunities and evaluating M&A.

In fact, the recent environment for M&A in our industry shows the level of excitement and the many opportunities being created around the adoption of control solutions into the ag machines.

In summary, we are very pleased with our year-to-date performance. We believe this performance has us better positioned for the seasonally low sales period that come each year in the third and fourth quarter in the ag industry. And over the long-term, AgJunction remains focused on being the leader in the capacity and capabilities of steering ag machines and working with the manufacturers to be their partners in driving innovation and differentiation into their products.

I’ll turn the call over to Mike to discuss our second quarter results in more detail, and we will then open the call for questions. Mike?

Mike Manning

Okay. Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Jumping right into our results, total sales in the second quarter increased 12% to $13.3 million, compared to $11.9 million in the year-ago quarter. It’s the first year-over-year quarterly growth in sales we have had since before the merger of Novariant in 2015. This is primarily due to 51% sales growth in the EMEA region, due to strong OEM business in France and Germany.

Breaking down by geographic region, sales in EMEA increased 51% to $5.4 million due to the OEM business, I just referenced. Sales in Americas decreased 9% to $7.1 million compared to the year-ago quarter, as we continue to see mixed recovery and seasonality around the world.

APAC increased 58% to $0.8 million due to increased sales into Australia and China. Gross margin in Q2 increased 110 basis points to 41.3%, compared to 40.2% in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the absorption of production overhead by the higher sales volume.

Total operating expenses declined to $6.0 million. compared to $6.1 million one year ago. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses declined to 45.3%, compared to 50.9% in the second quarter of 2016, showing our ability to leverage our SG&A base into higher revenue generation and our efforts to contain our cost structure have been successful.

Net loss in the quarter was $0.5 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was roughly break-even compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Addressing our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter totaled $18.8 million compared to $12.9 million at the end of 2016. During the second quarter, we had a high cash conversion, which is primarily driven by strategic initiatives to increase accounts receivable collection and reduce inventory. I’m pleased to report inventory declined 32% since the end of 2016, helping to drive an increase in our working capital to $24.8 million from $22.4 million at the end of 2016.

While we intend to maintain these cash enhancing initiatives, we do expect inventory levels to increase slightly at the end of the year in anticipation of the seasonally higher Q1 2018 sales period and accounts receivable to go up over time as our mix of slower paying APAC sales increases. As such, we expect to see some consumption of cash in the second-half of the year. Finally, we continue to carry no debt and have access to our full $3 million line of credit.

Now few comments about our outlook for the remainder of the year. As we have stated on prior calls, we have assumed that difficult market conditions will persist. This is due to big machine sales, which are forecast to remain down. Despite this dynamic, we believe we have positioned our company for long-term sustainable growth by implementing new sales initiatives and effectively managing our balance sheet.

Additionally, positioning our company, so that customers can pick and choose only those capabilities that they need to take their solution to market is key to the adoption of precision ag in both legacy and emerging regions. While we remain guarded on near-term growth, we remain highly optimistic about our potential over the long-term. We believe that our strong balance sheet, our continued product innovation and renewed investment in sales and marketing positions us well for a strong growth as market trends and dynamics improve.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. Dushan?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Bill Nicklin with Circle N Advisors. Your line is open.

Bill Nicklin

Good morning.

David Vaughn

Good morning, Bill.

Mike Manning

Hi.

Bill Nicklin

Hi, I believe I heard that we have these initiatives that are going on in Japan and one other country, which I missed. So you might be able to tell me what that is. But my question surrounding, wherever it is, given what you know today in those companies and relative to the products that are currently under test, what is the typical timeline that you either have experienced or expect you will experience before the products evolve will be generating any significant revenues?

David Vaughn

Hi, Bill, this is Dave.

Bill Nicklin

Hi.

David Vaughn

Yes, so that was Japan and Taiwan. The – as I mentioned, the machines are Rice Transplanters. It’s a very unique machine, extremely difficult to steer, as you might imagine in, obviously seen pictures of them in the rice paddies. They don’t run around on regular ground, or in like small pools. The – when you build a product for a machine that’s purposed, you have to live inside of their growing cycle.

So the reason trials are still moving is the planting season for rice moves. It’s only usually once a year, but it moves. So we started in China with the planting season and we moved into Japan, as it started a month-and-a-half later, and then we moved into Taiwan, that started later again. These were all proof-of-concepts that we could actually steer the machines.

And so now they are going through all the results test. I can tell you that it was a very positive experience. And they will – then again, it’s a regular crop that is put in the spring and harvest in the fall. So as we approach the end of the year, they will be starting to place orders for equipment to go on next year spring.

Bill Nicklin

Okay. Thank you. My second question, if I may, revolves around a statement you made about M&A in the industry being high. And I have a look around, I’ve seen that. How does that support what AgJunction is trying to achieve?

David Vaughn

Well, how would I best answer that? So I would steer that more in the direction of the adoption of machine control solutions, as it relates to us. There are always ongoing additional technologies that need to be integrated into the ability of the machine to be controlled 100% of the time. Our interest is more in companies with those kinds of technologies. And as you know, there as lots of ways to skin that cat, you – everything from strategic alliances to acquisitions of technology.

Bill Nicklin

All right. So I think what I heard you saying is that, the pressure on companies to do something, such as a strategic alliance puts into motion actions that may require them, sorry, puts in actions that they present an opportunity to you that didn’t exist before or that was dormant?

David Vaughn

Yes. It’s – if you think about it this way, Bill, it’s – technology gets adopted into machines pretty much the same way. It easily starts out as early adopter of market. The machine people aren’t generally interested in it in the early days. So you have to find a different way to get there.

If you are really fortunate to have a technology that has high enough take rate, then the people who actually build the machines decide that they are going to start adopting it. And all of that transaction, it takes place over time creates lots of opportunities to mix and match on how different companies want to adopt the technology.

Some start adopting by just taking up regular product out of the aftermarket and bolt it on. Others decide that strategically it’s more valuable to them to take it apart and only put pieces on the machine. AgJunction believes that’s the future. And we’ve designed our products as full solutions in the early days. But in the last four, five years, we’ve redesigned all of our products to be taken apart. So that people can pick and choose what they actually want to put on a machine and where they want to put it.

So that process, I think, generates a lot of opportunity on how people decide that they are going to acquire that capability. Some people just feel they want to buy it, other people want to invest in it, other people want to just partner so...

Bill Nicklin

All right, thank you. And other question came to mind, if I may, and that is looking at the AgJunction technology, particularly the autonomous steering technology and comparing it to the competitive offerings out there, could have AgJunction have any particular advantages that will comes to mind of a question I asked last quarter about pulling the cost out of your product, so Dave, AgJunction is particular technology or knowhow, give you an advantage when it comes to driving down costs vis-à-vis the unique technologies that your competitors may have?

David Vaughn

Well, it’s a good question. The – there are several ways the cost gets reduced when you bring technology into the marketplace. And we believe that to get to the ultimate right cost structure to have it embedded in all the machines is that, you will have to be willing to take the product apart and merge it into the existing machine. Maybe a highway – high-level way of looking at it, maybe something you might be a little more familiar with it, we take a look at like in-vehicle navigation. It gets started in the marketplace by buying a product at Best Buy or some place and sticking it in your car.

When the car decides that, no, it’s now time to integrate that into the solution, the car never really buys that product. What they want is you to take it apart, because they already have a display in the car, they already have computers in the car, they already have pretty much everything. What they don’t have is the navigation stuff. And so eventually, you move to this direction where we are today, for example, that the in-vehicle navigation market is owned by people who are willing to do a software load.

And eventually, if you look at even the capabilities we have, there is only a very few number of companies in the world that have the ability to control a machine to a few centimeters from a 11,000 miles in space. And the ability to do that is really in the software. And today, we deliver that software on bricks, boxes. But eventually, to really drive the cost down, you work your way towards the software load, and the companies that see that and are willing to do that can actually move quicker and faster in the adoption phase of technology.

We believe we are heading in that direction. And so, certainly, one of our advantage is, we already invested five years worth of engineering in taking the product apart.

Bill Nicklin

All right, thank you, and that is very helpful. But I was – what really was sticking in the back of my mind is that, I followed certain technologies over the years and you get going down the road and you look for driving that cost or how the technology is utilized. And all of a sudden you come to a roadblock based on kind of the unique configuration of your particular solution.

So is there a difference between how you approach the solution for the end customer between you and your major competitor or competitors that may prevent roadblock, or at least, a hump to get over for you or your competitor versus each other?

David Vaughn

Well, as I mentioned, I think, the advantage of a few of us have is the ability to actually control a machine precisely. It’s really hard to do. So that excludes a whole bunch of people. People that try to steer a machine close enough, I can get within a foot or two, that’s kind of okay, that’s a different business. People who are trying to hold a couple of centimeters is a very narrow bunch of people.

So that narrows the competition down to just a few people. The issue there then is how fast can you address what I think are the primary drivers. One is integration and the second is innovation. Machine control today is primarily driven off of GPS technology, and GPS technology has limitations. You’re required to see the sky. And when you don’t see the sky, you kind of don’t steer.

So the challenge that the fuel must have is how fast can we add other technologies to fill in the gaps when you can’t see the sky. And that’s where we differentiate. It’s just the speed of getting there and being the best at it. In our case, both the Novariant side of the house and the AgJunction side of the house, we spent our time focused on that only machine control.

Bill Nicklin

All right. Very good. I appreciate it. Thank you.

David Vaughn

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Mark Anderson with GVM. Your line is open.

David Vaughn

Hi, Mark.

Mark Anderson

Good morning, gentlemen.

Mike Manning

Hi, Mark.

Mark Anderson

How’s it going today?

David Vaughn

Any better, we couldn’t stand it.

Mark Anderson

Great. I have quite a few questions lined up here. Number one, I would like to have some numbers or get – where we’re at, you said, the Americas has dropped the numbers. Is that basically through Outback sales, or what is going on with distribution in Outback sales today?

David Vaughn

It’s a mix. It’s – we don’t really breakout numbers by that level. But we see that it’s just been seasonally lower this year compared to last year in the North American market. I think, both U.S. and Canada had a mix up and down between certain product areas. And it just doesn’t seem to be any real pattern. So what we are seeing is one quarter one region is higher, another quarter another region picks up, it’s just not a full recovery yet like we’d want to see.

Mark Anderson

Okay. We talk about OEMs and what we are doing with OEMs. And I know that being on the Board, we have a quite a few patents that we have out there. What is going on with defending our patents and making sure that people are not stepping on our toes as we move forward?

David Vaughn

Yes. So, Mark, you know that our position as we started building the two intellectual property buckets together of Novariant and AgJunction, we choose to create a strategic focus that was more geared towards defensive than offensive.

As you probably remember from when you were on the Board that you build the different army, if you are going to attack some other place than if you are just going to defend the place. And the army we put together is basically defending, and we did it for a specific reason. We need to have the OEM feel comfortable with building and integrating our technology into their machines.

And so the first questions they ask us in meetings as we try to sit down with these guys is, they want to make sure that when they adopt it that they have protection over putting that technology on their machine. So that’s how I define the defensive strategy. We use it as a marketing tool. We use it as a selling tool. And we stand in front of the customers and say, you can build our stuff in and we can pretty much ensure that you will be protected in the steering area.

And you know as well as I do that actual solution to the market is much greater than steering solutions. We focus primarily on the things we sell, which is steering building block. So that’s been our strategy and we haven’t moved off it to slip it into an offensive as of yet.

Mark Anderson

Are we still promoting a Novariant product and an AgJunction product?

David Vaughn

Yes. We have, as you remember, as we put the companies together, it was a 60/40 level of revenue. So there is many more customers on the Novariant side than there are on the AgJunction side. AgJunction was focused more on to OEMs and the rest was Outback. Novariant was 100% of VARs and OEMs. Those people that choose to select Novariant product did it for a reason, and they still defend that reason.

So we – today, we certainly support both companies’ product line customers. But we are committed to merging the technologies, taking the best of each company and building it into a whole new engine that will come out, that will be able to be sold literally into either of the customers that had made decisions before.

And as you know, once – one of the good things about embedding technology is it sticks. When you get it in there, it’s really hard to get it out. And so our customers don’t want to get it out. So we will always have a version even of our new engine that will plug and play exactly what the Novariant solution and plug and play exactly with the eDriveX or the AgJunction core engine, but it will be a common unit.

Mark Anderson

A common unit, when?

David Vaughn

Soon.

Mark Anderson

Come on, Dave.

David Vaughn

Are you trying to place an order, Mark?

Mark Anderson

No, I’m – no, not today. I’d certainly like to see what you guys have to offer. We are an OEM and still see no people from AgJunction. I mean, I would certainly like to know what’s going on a little bit more than what we see through news releases and everything. So we will move off that. I hope to see one product line at one time. Two product lines can turn new rolling, it just doesn’t make sense to me. So the other thing, as you continue to talk about this rice planter, that’s a two-year project that we’ve been working on. And what is the actual – how many these rice planters are sold a year?

David Vaughn

That’s about 150,000.

Mark Anderson

150,000 with the people that were trying to get on the -- on their rice planter, they sell 150,000 this year?

David Vaughn

There’s – it’s like any machine. There’s usually two or three people that dominate the market and that’s true in this case. We’re integrating heavily with one and we’ve been demonstrating to the other two. I know by the way, that product actually has our new engine in it. So maybe, I’ll make an appointment with you and come by and show that to you.

Mark Anderson

Good, that sounds great. Low-cost easy-to-use, is that product out today?

David Vaughn

Yes. It’s out and it’s being refaced, and you will have a chance to see that here in the next couple of months, but…

Mark Anderson

At any of the shows that are coming up or...?

David Vaughn

Yes. But you will remember that that was in fact the motto and the same that brought Outback into existence. It was known nationwide, because it’s always pretty much been North America as that was their real strength. And I think AgJunction drifted from that a little bit, and we are reemphasizing that direction. And I think it’s going to hit the north – particularly, the North American market at the right time.

Mark Anderson

And is that going to be offered through Outback?

David Vaughn

Yes.

Mark Anderson

Okay. News releases, I mean, I’ve heard excuse about news releases in the Board meeting stuff like that, not being in the Board and have a lot invested in AgJunction, it’s pretty discouraging for the stockholders not to get any news releases. I mean, these news releases just come dribs and drabs and every week, I see a news release from Raven, I see a news release from Trimble and – but just very little, do we ever see coming out of AgJunction? And as a stockholder, we would definitely like to see more news releases and why can’t that happen, Dave?

David Vaughn

Well, it can. Our customer base primarily is one that doesn’t want us having news releases – press releases. That doesn’t keep us from doing things around products and we’ll do that as we are ready. You know the marketing situation inside the company and we fill that gap as we did announce to the marketplace with a marketing guy, that’s really a world-class guy.

He’s a – we saw his resume and stuff in the press release. He bring a ton of talent to the company. He’s been here 90 days, and we are pulling together some really nice thing. I think you will hear a lot more about us in the very near future.

Mark Anderson

I read Precision Ag on a daily basis and all the Precision Ag stuff out there that’s going around ag pro and crop life and all that is just – we just need to see more product coming from AgJunction for sure. You talked about autonomous. Are we doing anything on autonomous today?

David Vaughn

Yes.

Mark Anderson

We are?

David Vaughn

Yes.

Mark Anderson

Are we working with OEMs on autonomous vehicles or...?

David Vaughn

Yes.

Mark Anderson

Or is there going to be an autonomous product line going to be introduced to the market sometime, or is it just planning with OEMs?

David Vaughn

Pretty much with OEMs. It’s actually extremely difficult to get to that stage of control as a bolt-on. You need to have a real close handshake with the, most importantly, the speed controls and you can’t get access to the speed controls in the aftermarket very easily.

Mark Anderson

Do we have – are we driving patents towards the – or driving some more patents towards autonomous vehicles? Are we trying to patent some autonomous stuff, or do we have autonomous stuff on our play right now?

David Vaughn

Yes.

Mark Anderson

Okay, yes. The year-end, what do you guys – I mean, you guys should have some kind of idea at this point of time what year-end should look like?

Mike Manning

We don’t provide guidance forward-looking on the financials.

Mark Anderson

Can we plan to drive any profit?

Mike Manning

Yes, we don’t provide guidance on the – on our financials.

Mark Anderson

You might start thinking about that, because we would certainly like to know what – it’s a publicly-driven company and there is a lot of people outside of AgJunction’s Board that would like to know what is really going on for the years. So we would like to start seeing some of that information.

Mike Manning

We’ll consider, but our policy long time, as you know, has been not giving any kind of guidance.

Mark Anderson

Yes, I think, you need to review that policy. You talk about Novariant and AgJunction, Novariant versus AgJunction, and we talk about two different sets of books. What are the sales of Novariant today compared to AgJunction today, since you are running two separate books?

Mike Manning

Again, we don’t break that out. We have merged the companies together more and more since the merger occurred not quite two years ago. The operational side of the company, all reports up to one person. They have a budget, the sales side marketing, engineering. We are one company and we don’t look at results on separate company level.

Mark Anderson

But you keep them on separate level. Yes, I mean, we did a 60/40 split on the buyout when we bought out Novariant. I mean, is the Novariant was that a good acquisition for AgJunction?

David Vaughn

I would say, it was a good acquisition for both sides to have that merger. If you look at where the market went from 2014 until now, we were in a deep downturn in both companies in the whole industry, and bringing them together was – gave us the ability to leverage our resources. We downsized and made it through that downturn.

Hopefully, things are looking up as we’ve seen from this quarter. So without doubt, I think, the two companies would have been in a much worse position and the shareholders would have been as well.

Mark Anderson

Yes. I mean, if you look at Trimble’s results and Raven’s results and all the electronic companies results and then you compare AgJunction’s results side-by-side, AgJunction continued to drop the whole time with revenues from Trimble and Raven, Ag Leader, they are all increasing in revenues and ours have not. We have not seen any increase in revenues. And when we bought out the company, it was $112 million company that shrink to $40 million?

Mike Manning

I think the number from more like $93 million down to about $42 million. But correct, it went down significantly with the market. And if you plotted the sales of the competitors, they don’t really show divisions exactly comparable parse, they have other things in there. But the trend in everyone was down. It was the whole industry in ag was down, so everybody...

Mark Anderson

Right, but their stocks and everything are gone back up and their sales are definitely – have improved quite a bit. And Raven, AG Leader and some of these guys, Trimble are comparable, yes, similar product lines. But our sales continued to drop and there is a raise in their stocks are going up and ours are not doing too well?

David Vaughn

Our sales increased quarter – year-over-year for the quarter for the first time. And if you recall, first quarter, we were up in the Americas and EMEA. Asia, last year, we had a very large order in Q1, that made it difficult to beat that number. So other than Asia, the rest of the world was up Q1. Now in Q2, we’ve got that on a global basis that we’ve seen an increase.

So I think we are finally seeing that recovery. Again, we’ve got slightly different products that we report compared to what some of the competitors do. So you won’t see an exact turnaround in the work that it’s timed the same. We are lagging just a little bit behind them.

Mark Anderson

Right. That’s all the questions I have for today. Thank you.

David Vaughn

Thanks, Mark.

David Vaughn

Thanks, everyone, for spending the time with us this morning. I look forward to addressing you again when we report our third quarter numbers in November. Thank you for joining us.

