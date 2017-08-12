Citigroup: Above $70 Is Doable But A Pullback Is Imminent

In this article, we'll review key levels where traders are likely to have buy and sell orders, and it's at these levels where momentum can surge.

Momentum remains in bullish territory; however, this week's daily and weekly charts may be showing signs that a pullback is imminent.

With a positive earnings report, Citigroup is likely to move higher on the back of positive fundamentals.

For those who might have missed the earnings report for Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), the company beat its estimates for Q2 and has sold off slightly since then.

In this article, we'll have a look at the charts to determine where the stock might go in the event of a fundamental event such as economic growth, Fed hikes, and loan or deposit growth, to name a few.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Citigroup beat its earnings estimates by 7 cents and beat revenue estimates by $530M. Net interest income rose to $11.16B from $10.85B in Q1 according to its income statement. However, the net income number of $3.9B was 3% lower than analysts' expectations and was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

The momentum has been behind Citigroup since July of last year, and in the weekly chart below, we can see the long-term trend continue to move higher.

Weekly Chart:

The pink trend line connects the lows of the rally since July 2016.

At the bottom of the chart, RSI, which measures momentum, is above the key level of 50 (yellow line), which is a bullish sign.

Currently, Citi is consolidating as investors are in summer vacation mode and Treasury yields remain fairly low as compared to earlier this year.

Since this is a weekly chart, it's a good, long-term view of the stock's price action. In other words, the weekly chart smooths out all the noise from day-to-day price action and gives us a good sense of what direction investors are taking the stock.

As you can see, the red candle forming this week (candle on the far right) indicates we're likely to see a pullback, possibly to the pink trend line (around $66) in the coming days and weeks.

(candle on the far right) indicates we're likely to see a pullback, possibly to the pink trend line (around $66) in the coming days and weeks. On any pullback, the bullish move will remain intact if: RSI momentum remains above the 50 level. Citi's stock price remains above the pink trend line on the price chart.



A word on trend lines:

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trendlines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

Daily Chart:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Citigroup.

On a bullish break of $68.85, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $70.00 and higher.

there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $70.00 and higher. On a bullish break of $70.00, there's likely to be many more buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $73 to $75 and possibly higher.

there's likely to be many more buy orders in that area, and the stock On a bearish break of $64.50, there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower. Any break below $64 would likely lead to a challenge of the pink trend line and it's likely volatility would increase in that area.

there's likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower. Any break below $64 would likely lead to a challenge of the pink trend line and it's likely volatility would increase in that area. A break of $63 to $62.50 would be very bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments in the stock or the economy. If this break occurs, the pink trend line will likely have been broken at least once sucking the momentum out the rally.

and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments in the stock or the economy. If this break occurs, the pink trend line will likely have been broken at least once sucking the momentum out the rally. Remember a break of the pink trend line is only significant because bullish, long traders have not allowed it to break since July of last year. Allowing it to break now means those same bullish investors are on the side lines.

is only significant because bullish, long traders have not allowed it to break since July of last year. Allowing it to break now means those same bullish investors are on the side lines. It's also possible we could see a bounce off the trend line as it acts as a near-term bottom for the stock as traders looking to get in initiate long positions hoping to bust through the recent top of $70.



Why the levels are important to watch:

The sell orders could be from investors going short below $64.50 who have initiated a bearish position. Or the sell orders could be stop-loss orders for investors whom were long Citigroup and want to unwind their long position below $64.50 or $63 because they believe a break of that level might lead to further selling in the stock.

As a result, the break of these bearish levels can trigger both long and short investors into selling, thus exacerbating the move lower.

For investors who can't withstand a 10% decrease in the stock, these levels are important to monitor.

For long-term investors, a break lower, although painful might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

What fundamental events could push Citigroup stock to break one of the key levels?

Revisions to economic growth for Q2 will likely be a key driver for Treasury yields, resulting in movements in bank stocks.

Q2 growth for the U.S. came in at 2.6% which is much better than the 1.2% growth rate in Q1.

The GDPNow forecast model from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 3.5% for Q3, which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an economic upswing in Q3. Please bear in mind, the GDPNow figure is typically revised down as the quarter progresses if the economic fundamentals don't warrant the 3.5% forecast.

which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting an economic upswing in Q3. Please bear in mind, the GDPNow figure is typically revised down as the quarter progresses if the economic fundamentals don't warrant the 3.5% forecast. Watch the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.5% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months.

2 Year Treasury Rate and 10 Year Treasury Rate data by YChartsA surge in yields would bump up Citi's net interest income and fixed income trading revenues. For my article going through the financial ratios of Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) including net interest income, please click here.

Going forward, economic growth leading to loan growth, Fed hikes, and higher yields will be the key drivers for Citigroup's stock and the industry in general.

Stay tuned for more analysis of Citigroup, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and other banks in the coming days and please comment below if you agree, disagree or have any insights based on your investing experience.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on Bank of America, banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And, of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.