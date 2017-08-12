'Shake' Down? Then BUY!

The market overreacted to 2017 Q2 earnings and imputed more to it than they should have.

Shake Shack (SHAK) announced second quarter 2017 earnings August 3rd after the close. The next day, shares plunged to as low as $30.96 from the prior day close of $33.16 on nearly 2.9 million shares traded, far above its usual average daily trading volume.

All this bearishness seem to be based on two metrics:

A 1.8% drop in same-store sales (comparable sales, or “comps” or “same-Shack sales” in company parlance) and drop in traffic of 4.3%; and

Lower forward guidance.

The market, frankly, overreacted, particularly given that SHAK beat the top and bottom lines.

While shares have recovered somewhat, they are still substantially below their 52-week high of $41.80.

In our view, the buyers on August 4th at the $30.96 "plunge price" were the winners on that trade.

We have recommended SHAK since November as a long-term buy and hold, mostly for retirement accounts over a long-term horizon; it is not a trader's stock (though short-term traders will obviously benefit from the stock's volatility).



The Second Quarter Stack:

So let's look now at why we still recommend a buy-and-hold on SHAK given its second-quarter earnings report.



First, earnings weren’t nearly as bad as the market responded. Revenues easily topped estimates ($91.32M vs. $89.50M), up 37.4%, and EPS also beat estimates ($0.20 vs. $0.16), up 35%.





Source: Shake Shack press releases for the respective quarter.

Second, “Mr. Market” wrongly inferred that the 1.8% decline in comps and the 4.3% decline in traffic were somehow a harbinger of future declines in earnings and traffic. That view led to what we believed to be alarmist and what we view as uninformed articles in the mainstream business press.

Finally, shareholders were scared off by the prospect of a decline in forward guidance. Shack’s press release predicted a “Same-Shack sales decrease of between -2% and -3% (vs. flat to prior year), which includes approximately 1.5% to 2% of menu price increases taken at the end of December 2016”.



What management tried to make clear, but perhaps not clear enough, in the earnings call is that the base of comps - or “Same Shack Sales” - was insufficient to make any firm forward estimates. Comps for 2017 Q2 consisted of 37 restaurants while the 2016 Q2 comps were just 21.



Management very fairly chalked up the decline in traffic and comps to SHAK's heavy concentration in the New York market and a spate of bad weather that we in New York had in the last quarter.





Source: Stuysquare.com chart from Monthly Annual Participation at Weather.gov, NYC Central Park

As you can see from the chart above, both April and May were considerably more soggy than usual in Manhattan, where SHAK has its flagship store on Madison Square Park. That location, SHAK’s first, is almost always overwhelmed with customers with lines of people 70 to 100+ deep at lunch time and even into the evening. Since customers eat alfresco, in the pleasant Madiscon Square Park atmosphere, and there is no interior dining, weather is a huge consideration in traffic and sales.

At least two other Shack locations in New York City have at least part of their dining space outside in sidewalk cafes or back gardens. Moreover, New York is a walking and transit city. Unlike most of the country, New Yorkers do not routinely get in their cars and drive to a destination; they walk, bike, bus, or take the subway. So, when it rains in New York City, most retail business tends to dip; people aren’t out and about as much when the weather is miserable. As management stated, the weather in April and May and the nearly double total rainfall for the quarter ate well into the Shack comps and drove traffic down considerably.



The forward guidance that predicted downward same-Shack sales of 2% to 3% are not, in our view, likely attributable to a loss of novelty, as some have written. Our view is that this is simply a fully predictable regression toward the mean; that is, the new Shacks that will be coming online for comps in the coming quarters (i.e., those that have been in business for 24 months) will have lesser foot traffic and less profits than the New York area Shacks that have been overwhelmed by customers since their opening. (To understand what we mean by regression toward the mean, imagine Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world. Now imagine his speed as a runner and that his speed is then averaged with those of his team mates. They would still be top performers, on average, but their average would be less than that of Bolt. That's rather what we're seeing as new Shacks outside the New York area come online.)

Should You Buy?

We are the first to admit that the EPS and other technical indicators make a buy decision difficult. But, fundamentally, Shack is growing at a sustainable, reasonable, unhurried, rate that will allow sustainable quality control, lesser turnover, and organic growth among staff to fulfill regional management and unit level management positions at a reasonable rate with less turnover. We compare that growth to Chipotle (CMG), on which we are decidedly bearish, because of its absurd (and we believe, frankly, reckless) growth.

Shack, by comparison, is growing at a “Goldilocks” rate: not too fast, not too slow; just right. This will allow for improving margins, growing brand awareness and loyalty, and sustainable high quality guest experiences founded on Ray Kroc's ageless guidance for any successful restaurant: quality, service, cleanliness, and value. Growth will accelerate, of course, as the Shake Shack system expands. But as we have seen in prior earnings calls, the Shake Shack management is not looking to “print profits” simply by reckless, thoughtless, unplanned expansion. They are looking to build a sustainable, recognized, household brand name and to protect it and its reputation for generations to come.

There are obvious headwinds now in the restaurant sector, particularly among fast food and fast casual restaurants. But we believe that regular dollar cost averaging into the stock, as well as opportunistic investments in market dips, will be well-rewarded over the long term of 10 to 20 years. This is not so much your stock as your children's or your grandchildren’s.

We see significant potential for shareholder windfalls, strong stock buybacks, and even dividends as the brand is built out and refranchising opportunities come to pass. Additional margin growth with what we call “tent pole and tent stake” expansion in new territories, a reduced New York City and New York State effective tax rate as ever more gross receipts are earned outside the New York market and those two jurisdictions take a lower percentage of restaurant profits, and management efficiencies and changes, such as moving out of high tax, high wage New York City to a lower wage, lower tax HQ location like Texas, Florida, or Nevada.

Summary

Strong buy: $60 to $70 within 36 to 48 months, barring a black swan or a long, deep recession; with a mild recession (which we anticipate in the next 12 months), $50 to $60 in 48 to 60 months, depending on the depth and length of the recession.

Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn.

